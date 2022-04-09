Ethereum Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 9

On April 9, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3375.
ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 9, 2022, is $3140.
Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 9, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum perpetual Contract or any futures or perpetual contract as such, derive its value from the underlying currency of the contract, in this case, Ethereum. The price of the contract is a direct consequence of the price shifts in ethereum.
There are two kinds of margins involved in Ether Perpetual Contracts, namely Initial Margin and Maintenance Margin. In a Perpetual Futures Contract, like a futures contract, a buyer holds the long position by committing to buy Ether at a particular price while a seller holds a short position by agreeing to sell Ether at a predetermined price in the future.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum is a platform powered by blockchain technology that is best known for its native cryptocurrency, called ether, or ETH, or simply ethereum. The distributed nature of blockchain technology is what makes the Ethereum platform secure, and that security enables ETH to accrue value. Ethereum is transitioning to an operational protocol that offers incentives to process transactions to those who own the largest amounts of ETH.
Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks, added to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum’s transition to the proof of stake protocol, which enables users to validate transactions and mint new ETH based on their ether holdings, is part of a major upgrade to the Ethereum platform known as Eth2. Moreover, Ethereum is not a centralized organization that makes money. Miners and validators who participate in operating the ethereum network, usually by mining, earn ETH rewards for their contributors.
Furthermore, the Ethereum platform can support many more applications than ETH and other cryptocurrencies. The network’s users can create, publish, monetize, and use a diverse range of applications on the Ethereum platform.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 9, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines is defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel, formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue. Whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.
Currently, the price of ETH is $43,539. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3375 and the buy level of ETH is $3310. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $3140.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price touches 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Following a short-term bullish rally, the market has again crashed while dipping and depicts a bear market. Bitcoin almost came to $42K from the range of $46K where it is still yet to reach its support level at $41K. Subsequent to the fall of BTC, other altcoins are also displaying bear signals in the market.
Though the industry has millions of cryptocurrencies, each specializes in different features and according to it, traders utilize them. Many altcoins perform extraordinarily while they surpass the performance of mainstream cryptocurrencies. Similarly, a Youtuber who owns a channel “Finance Bro” has shared some altcoins with the subscribers. According to him, the top three potential crypto tokens to buy in April 2022 are ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Cosmos.
Potential Tokens To Buy Now!
The top cryptocurrencies include metaverse coins, meme coins, and decentralized finance coins. First top crypto token on the list is ApeCoin (APE) which is a new token in the market. It was launched to the market in March 2022, while being publicly traded since March 17th. APE is in the industry for less than a month, starting its price at $10 and surging up to $14 while also falling back to $10.95.
Significantly, ApeCoin was made for the Web3 economy via art, gaming, and entertainment. As per the YouTuber, APE will take an uptrend in a couple of days reaching nearly $11 or $12. Then it will advance further hitting its all-time high of $14 level. Moreover, there is an easy possibility of gaining 20% or 30% in April while its current market cap value is $3.3 billion.
The second crypto will be Decentraland (MANA), which is a popular token in the market. It is 2.32% down for the day and 9% down for the past month. Decentraland basically allows users to create, explore, and trade in the first-ever virtual world. Users can buy and sell land estates, avatar wearables, and names in the decentraland marketplace. The beneficial part is that many big businesses are getting into metaverse and thus it will definitely support the price of potential metaverse projects like MANA. That’s the reason to hold this token in April which will make you see more gains.
The third token is one of the best to highlight and it is Cosmos (ATOM) which is currently 0.91% down for the day. Cosmos is the Internet of Blockchains, a decentralized network of interconnected apps and services that is constantly growing. The platform currently holds more than 260 apps which are growing in number and they have $170 billion of digital assets under management. Consequently, ATOM is trading at $27.02 while during this month it did peak at $33 and got lower to $26. The market cap value is $8.7 billion which is double what MANA has. ATOM will probably see an 8% to 10% gain in the upcoming days while 30% to 50% gains during this April month.
However, the top cryptocurrencies to buy now in April are APE, MANA, and ATOM. These crypto covers all different sectors in the market and they all will present massive upside in the future. Furthermore, it is always recommended to do your own study before investing in any cryptocurrencies in the market.
Binance has invested more than $1 billion in the BSC ecosystem.
Binance will manage all technical needs for all users during this time.
The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is now the BNB Chain. BSC, crypto exchange Binance’s layer-1 blockchain, recently announced the merger of the Binance Smart Chain and the Binance Chain to form the BNB Chain. The reactivation of Binance’s layer-1 or basic blockchain is part of a strategy to connect it to the protocol’s governance token, BNB to grow and build on decentralization.
Binance has invested almost $1 billion in the BSC ecosystem to help it compete with the Ethereum network and other layer-1 blockchain systems, a fight that is only going to become more intense. BSC’s centralization has been criticised, and this move aims to address that.
Token For BSC Ecosystem
Binance envisions positioning BNB as a token for the BSC ecosystem, which serves several sectors, including GameFi and the non-fungible token (NFT) industry. That should help make BNB essential to developing what Binance calls “MetaFi.”
According to Binance CEO Chanpeng Zhao, “BNB” is an abbreviation for “Build’ N Build.” The recently released BNB Chain comprises the BNB Beacon Chain for BNB Chain governance (i.e., staking and voting) and the BNB Smart Chain, which remains Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible.
BNB hard fork and upgrade will be supported by Binance, according to the most recent updates. At approximately around 06:00 UTC on April 12th, 2022, the BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) upgrade and a hard fork will occur (UTC). The BNB network’s deposits and withdrawals will be halted at 2022-04-12 05:55 (UTC).
The update will bring a slew of new features. The trading of tokens placed over the BNB network will not be impacted by the network update and hard fork, as stated by Binance. However, Binance will manage all technical needs for all users during this time. When Binance determines that the updated network is stable, it will reopen the BNB network’s deposits and withdrawals without notifying users again.
MEXC Global will help initiatives in the Elrond Network ecosystem.
Elrond Network purchased Twispay, a Romanian payments startup.
Elrond is a blockchain technology that uses sharding to provide lightning-fast transaction times. Fintech, decentralized banking and the IoT are all part of the project’s technical ecosystem. Its smart contracts execution technology is capable of 15,000 transactions per second, six-second latency, and a transaction cost of $0.001 per transaction.
Strategic Partnership and Acquisitions
As recently as last month, Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu tweeted about cooperation between Elrond and MEXC Global. MEXC Global will help initiatives in the Elrond Network ecosystem get finance, direction, and access to new markets in more than 200 countries, including the United States, as part of the agreement.
Elrond Network purchased Twispay, a Romanian payments startup, earlier last month with the authority of the National Bank of Romania to issue electronic money. In addition, Elrond Network (EGLD) purchased Utrust, a renowned cryptocurrency payment service. When it comes to e-commerce and cross-border payment processing, Elrond Network hopes this purchase of Utrust will enable it to make a major impact. Famous crypto analyst Lark Davis recently tweeted about how Elrond is definitely going to surprise everyone.
$egld is a coin that doesn’t get nearly enough love but is definitely going to surprise the market when it storms into the top 10!
Elrond Network (EGLD) is primarily focused on improving its services for businesses that take both cryptocurrency and fiat money. Elrond will be able to give practically immediate settlements at absolutely no cost because of Utrust’s processes. Elrond-based Itheum, the world’s first decentralized multi-chain data brokering platform, revealed in March that it had received financing from Elrond, Mechanism Capital, and other notable investors in the digital asset market.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Elrond price today is $165.23 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $112,186,945 USD. Elrond has been down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.