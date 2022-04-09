Finance
Financial Planning to Meet Your Future Goals
All of us do some bit of planning to manage our income, savings, expenses, future liabilities (money we expect to spend in the future) whether we understand anything about financial planning or not. While we may be managing it well for now, it may not be the best way to do or it may not give us the best results. While financial planning may sound technical, all it means is how do you recognize your future earnings and liabilities today, list down your current earnings and expenses, see if there is shortfall between what you’ll need in the future and what can get to with current means and then plan your savings and investments to overcome that shortfall.
List Current Income & Expenses:
Start with your current income which should include your salary, salary of other working members in the family, any other income like rent, business income etc. Add it all up and remember to also deduct the taxes you’ll pay on each of the income to finally arrive at the net income for your family at present.
After having arrived at your family’s net income, deduct all expenses like household expenses for the year, tuition fees, loan EMIs or any other short-term liabilities (expected within next 3-5yrs) you foresee like renovating the house or a medical treatment etc. Post this deduction what you now get is the savings you have that you need to invest wisely for the future.
Setting Future Life Goals
The next step in financial planning should be putting down all your future financial liabilities, the time when they will arise, the amount you will need etc.
Goal 1: For instance, if you are a 40 yr old man and expect your daughter’s college education to be due after another 8 yrs and anticipate this may cost around 30 lakhs then, will you have the money to finance it? Decide on an investment and the amount that you need to make today to achieve this goal 8 yrs later.
Goal 2: Similarly, if you intend to retire at 60 yrs, you need say 1 lakh p.m to maintain your current lifestyle which is INR 50,000 in today’s value. Given the advances in healthcare, you can easily expect a 25-30 year long retired life. The money you need to live your retired life can be funded by a long-term low risk investment (like debt mutual funds, pension plans) made today. Set aside some money for such an investment to be made today.
Goal 3: You may set aside money for buying some health insurance that you’ll need during your retired phase or even earlier. The insurance premium needs to be funded from your current savings.
The goal setting process helps in understanding your future requirements, quantifying them and making investments in the right asset class to fund each of the goals when they become due.
Asset Allocation:
While asset allocation can be done along with goal setting, it is better to understand how asset allocation can impact the success of your financial plan. You can invest your savings in various asset classes like equity, debt, gold, real estate etc. Look at the investments you have already made like if you own a PPF or EPF account, money you have invested in bank FDs, home loans you are paying etc. From the current savings and investments, you have already made, calculate the percentage of allocation made to each asset class. For instance, all bank FDs, PF amounts, govt bonds, debt-oriented pension plans should be classified as debt. Any money invested in IPOs, company stocks, equity mutual funds should be classified as equity, loan EMIs should be classified as real estate etc.
As a thumb rule, 100 minus your current age should be allocated to equities and equity like product. If you are 40 yrs old, 60% of annual savings should be invested in equity like products and the balance in debt products. If your current investments don’t seem to reflect this, try balancing your investments by reducing the money you put in debt products like FDs and bonds and divert that money towards equity mutual funds or stocks.
Most people are not comfortable investing in stocks as it requires special research, constant monitoring and a lot of undue stress. Hence equity mutual funds are a better option since your money is professionally managed by fund managers who do all the research on companies before investing and continuously monitor the performance of the fund by buying good stocks and selling underperforming stocks.
Start Early
You must start your financial planning early because this will give you the advantage of compounding example whichever option you choose to invest in, your money will get to grow for longer duration with returns compounded every year.
Annual Review & Rebalancing
While a sound financial plan is a good starting point, following it with discipline and rebalancing your portfolio every year is very important. Since life circumstances change frequently, you must relook at your plan along with your financial advisor and make changes to reflect your new circumstances.
Finance
Cash Buyer – The Good and Bad for Equipment Financing
“I pay for everything in cash, I never finance anything” or “I’ve never had to take out a loan, I don’t believe in it”. Every so often, I encounter this type of feedback from a business owner. The attitude usually goes along with a strong, hands-on work ethic for an owner which has built their business from the ground up. They have worked long hours, suffered through the ups and downs and sacrificed family time and vacations to make their business survive. Their belief is, if they cannot pay for something with cash then they do not need it.
I respect the energy and devotion but I also take note that the strategy seems to apply to small, family owned businesses with a small number of employees which have remained flat in their growth and have stopped expanding years ago. Expansion and reaching new markets are not typically part of their business plan and they are happy with a fixed income often servicing the same clientele they have for years.
The downside of never financing anything is the limited amount of expansion which can occur. In essence, they cannot grow beyond what is in their bank account at any moment in time. For example, a small business with $100,000 of capital desires to purchase a new $40,000 machine which will speed up production or bring them into a new market or simply replace an old machine; if they decide to pay cash that will leave them with $60,000 in cash reserves. If they encounter an emergency which requires $30,000 then that will leave them with little cash cushion in their account. They have also limited themselves in the case if another opportunity should surface at the same time they would not be able to take advantage of it like paying early for inventory to get a good discount.
The other negative of never borrowing is that your business will not have any established comparable credit so in the case when you do decide to finance anything, the likelihood of getting approved is marginal. A lender will not be able to assess your ability to pay back debt since you have never had any. Some business owners feel it should be viewed positively that you have never had to borrow but in the finance world it is not a positive. No credit history equals no loan.
The mantra in financing is ‘it is easier to finance equipment than it is money’ which is primarily true. Yes, you can get low cost capital from your bank if you have an established credit line but that line will have a limit. It is not a good move to use your credit line to finance an asset or equipment because that line should be used as either a last emergency resort or for short term borrowing. Finance rates are now in the 4-6% which can be stretched out to 5 years and sometimes longer. Many times, when expanding in a careful and planned manner, the finance payment will be less than the added revenue of your new equipment. This is true of energy and cost efficient industrial machines, solar systems and LED lighting.
Financing equipment for your business offers you the opportunity to expand, create more profit and reach new markets and clients. For those that want to know the benefits of never financing anything it is this; you will never owe anybody anything, no monthly payments, no interest and no chance of borrowing more than you can pay back but in that perceived safety there is also some risk and missed opportunity.
Finance
Fast Cash Personal Loans – 2 Easy Tips for Quick Guaranteed Approval
There are currently several Payday Loan or Cash Advance programs available on the internet for fast cash personal loans. It is very easy to pick the wrong program when you are in a rush. Because of the vast amount of programs available, it’s important you pick the best program to fit your current situation and needs. In this article I will lightly cover what types of programs to look for, but I will mainly be outlining the 2 secrets to guaranteed approval with a cash lending provider.
Having used payday loan services several times, for personal use as well as research, I have found that the absolute best types of loan offers can be found by programs which submit your application to several independent (private) lenders. This is because it allows you to choose from several different lenders that approve your application, and find which lender best meets your needs. This allows you to choose the flexibility of your loan terms.
For guaranteed approval, I have to main suggestions:
-
Have a Job or a Steady Source of Income
This sounds somewhat like a no-brainer, but it is helpful to know as it is one of the 2 major criteria that short term lenders judge your eligibility from since there is no credit check involved. While there are a couple of programs that will even lend to the unemployed, it makes the application better when you can give a solid pay date that you will be receiving your paycheck. Alternatives would be pensions, retirement funds, settlements, etc. So long as you can specify an amount and a date which you regularly receive payment, you will be increasing your chances of approval greatly.
-
Be Paid by Direct Deposit
One of the main criteria when lenders approve an application is how you receive your paychecks. While it is not completely necessary or required, you increase your chances of getting approved several times over when you can state that you are paid from your employer via direct deposit. This allows the lender to know exactly when you get paid and a confidence that the funds will be available when it comes time to make a repayment on the loan. If you are not currently using direct deposit, check with your employer about possibly changing your payment method do direct deposit before your next pay period. If you employer can change your payment method for the next period, you should have no problems specifying the date of your next paycheck to your lender and getting approved.
There’s not much to do as far as the process goes, most payday lenders do not conduct credit checks and the above criteria are how they decide who they can lend to, and how much you can get a loan for. Most payday loan “networks” as outlined before will simply take a little information from you and forward it to be reviewed (usually automatically) by the lenders underneath it’s network. Most networks offer responses within 5 minutes, and upon approval, instant delivery of funds into your account via direct deposit.
If you follow these tips and the 2 secrets for guaranteed approval, you should be able to get a fast cash personal loan within the next 24 hours. Remember, this money can be used for anything at all! (Although I wouldn’t recommend using it as a $1500 roulette bet!)
Finance
Financial Advisor Or an Investment Advisor?
We the investors of the world have provided the funds that corporate America has needed to finance their growth over the past two hundred years in exchange for the right to share in that growth and profits previously only afforded owners. The investor/ management relationship has worked out so well that a whole industry evolved to fulfill the growing number of investors needs for information and advise to assist investors in making sound investment decisions. The Financial Services Industry, which originally was only available to the very wealthy, has grown over the decades to be the provider of investment information to roughly 40% of American families.
Most financial advisors are affiliated with large investment firms that funnel the firm’s collective knowledge, information and expertise to their cadre of advisor to pass on to individual and institutional investors. In theory this gave those investors associated with large firms potential for returns that could not be achieved on their own or with an association with smaller or independent advisor.
Thus the Financial Advisor that advised you and me was actually taking the firms “expert knowledge”, adapting it to our sanitation and advising us where we should be investing our savings to achieve our financial goals. We were told that since 1900 if you stayed invested in a well diversified portfolio you would never have less then when you started in any ten year period.
So what happened over the past decade? Most of us lost a sizable part of our savings in the 2001 Tech Bubble only to loose more of our savings in the Sub Prime Bubble. The $100,000 that we had in January 2001 shrank to $60,000 by October 2003 then grew to $80,000 in July 2007 and is now worth $40,000 today. We’re eight years closer to retirement and wondering how we’re going to survive if we ever do get to retire.
Do we just plan on working for the rest of our life? Do we work until we can’t then go in Medicaid and welfare become a drain on the United States economy? Do we take what we’ve got left and develop a strategy and lifestyle that will allow us to live out a comfortable life without being a burden on or children and our country?
I personally think the last option is the best option, but it is going to take an adjustment in our attitudes and lifestyle. One of the adjustments has to be in how we look at the investment markets and out financial advisors. Whether you should change Financial Advisors or not, now is the time to asses the performance of your current advisor and decide if it is time to make a change. I am speaking of a Financial Advisor not an Investment Advisor, there are less then 5% of the world’s population that should be seeking the services of an Investment Advisor. The investment markets are not a place for most of us to turn to make money; they are a place for us to preserve the capital that we have left and grow that capital at reasonable rates of return.
The first step in choosing your new Financial Advisor is for you to decide what you want from your advisor after your attitude adjustment. Here are some of my suggestions:
o Help me preserve the capital I have left and grow it at a conservative rate of return.
o Help me to live within my means and set an investment strategy based on my needs and goals.
o Help me protect my family form the loss of my earning ability or my death.
o Help me and my family achieve our financial goals prior to retirement.
o Help me accumulate enough to enjoy a comfortable retirement.
o Help me assess my need for long term care insurance.
o Help me establish and estate plan.
Once you know what you want from your advisor you’ll need to find a qualified provider. As in all professions the first qualification you need to look for is education. Your potential advisors will have a Series 66 or a Series 7 securities license as well as an insurance license and a variable products license. A Series 66 allows them to sell mutual funds and a Series 7 allows then to sell stocks, bonds, options as well as mutual funds. A Series 7 is a more in-depth course of study then the Series 66, so I’d eliminate anyone who doesn’t have a Series 7 securities license.
Seventy percent of the people representing themselves as Financial Advisors stop their education beyond their licenses and their required annual continuing education. It’s the other 30% of the advisors that you are looking for. These are the people with initials behind their names representing professional designations. At the top of this designation pecking order is the CFP (Chartered Financial Advisor) designation. A CFP is comparable to a master’s degree in financial planning; it takes three years of study and at least three years of practical experience. To find a CFP in your community go to: cfp.net/search. Other designations like the ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) and CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) are focused on specific segments of the financial advisory field. These designations are comparable to Board Certifications in the medical fields, and I personally would not put my finances in the hands of anyone who doesn’t take their profession seriously enough to seek all the education that is available. This search can leave you with a list of three to three hundred depending on the size of your community. I suggest that you check BestofUS.com a website that lists the best of ten professions across the United States. This should help you bring your list down to a manageable number of qualified advisors.
Next go to the NASD (National Association of Securities Dealers) website and look up your short list of qualified advisors. (finra.org/Investors/ToolsCalculators/BrokerCheck/index.htm) Here you’ll be able find out your potential advisors work history, license history and if they have had any legal or disciplinary action brought against them. We’ve gone through some pretty tough financial times over the past ten years and a lot of good advisors have been sued, so use this information as a means of asking your potential advisors some tough questions. “Can you tell me what these issues are about?” Now Google your short list and see what you find; you’ll be surprised what you’ll learn.
At this point, you need to sit down with those left on your short list. Here is a list of questions that you should ask.
o What is your approach to financial planning? If they don’t address the “Help me” points above their not a Financial Advisor. If they start talking about Managed Accounts, Sector Investing, Momentum, Technical verse Fundamentals, or Option Strategies your talking to and Investment Advisor.
o What was your book of business worth on March 1, 2008 and what is your book of business worth today? Can I see supporting reports? Their going to ask to see your finances, it’s fair for you to ask to see theirs and if it’s down more then 25% you’re in the wrong place.
o How are you paid? There are only three possible answers here; commissions, asset base compensation, or fees. Most will be a combination of the three possibilities; the one that you want to watch out for is commissions. Commissions can create a conflict of interest. Asset based compensation means as your assets grow their compensation grows or as your assets go down so does their compensation. I liked that it results in a common objective. Fees will involve special work like a financial plan or a research project relative to your specific situation, and that’s fair.
o How often will we meet to review my situation? This needs to be at least twice a year.
o Tell me about yourself. How long have your been in the business? Do your have any professional designations? Have you had any legal or disciplinary action taken against you? What is your employment and education background? Have you written any books or articles that I can read? You know all the answers, just sit back and judge.
If you’ll follow this process you’ll find the Best Financial Planner for you. You may end up with the person that you’ve been using, but you now know they are qualified to provide you with the service that you need from your new Financial Advisor.
Choosing your Best Financial Advisor can be as important as choosing your Best Physician, so do your homework and then take responsibility for your decision. As is managing your health you have to take an active role in the management of your finances; stay involved and understand everything.
Financial Planning to Meet Your Future Goals
John Shipley: On a team full of new additions, Twins’ Byron Buxton could still be the biggest
Cash Buyer – The Good and Bad for Equipment Financing
Gerrit Cole was rattled by ‘unforeseen challenge’ of 4 extra minutes of Billy Crystal
Giants sign Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka from NFL international pathway program
Fast Cash Personal Loans – 2 Easy Tips for Quick Guaranteed Approval
Chris Bassitt gearing up for Mets debut Saturday; Pete Alonso back in the lineup after scary HBP
Which ‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast member are you based on your zodiac sign?
Financial Advisor Or an Investment Advisor?
Josh Donaldson got a taste of the kind of games the Yankees play
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News3 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’