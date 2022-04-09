News
Gerrit Cole was rattled by ‘unforeseen challenge’ of 4 extra minutes of Billy Crystal
Gerrit Cole was rattled — even before he threw a pitch Friday. The Yankees ace was thrown off by an “unforeseen” schedule snafu with the Opening Day festivities. He was caught on camera looking annoyed yelling “Lets Go, Lets Go,” as celebrity and long-time Yankee fan Billy Crystal took to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“That was an unforeseen challenge. The festivities got a little away from the schedule,” Cole said. He went on to explain that it was like “you expect something and you don’t get it.”
The delay was four minutes and the Yankees didn’t exactly get what they expected from their ace either Friday.
Cole opened the season by issuing a four-pitch walk to Red Sox leadoff hitter Kike Hernandez and then a home run to Rafael Devers. The Bombers bats took him off the hook and with home runs from Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ leMahieu and a walk-off, 11th-inning single from Josh Donaldson, they beat the Red Sox 6-5 to start the season.
“It’s a big win,” Cole said. “Opening day you can get off on the right foot and I think that these games are always just a little bit elevated between these two clubs. I think more so we just all kind of settled in and started to play some really good baseball and ended up pushing, pushing over the winning run.”
Cole picked up where he left off, unfortunately for the Yankees. The ace who was chased off the mound by the Red Sox in last October’s Wild Card game, came out and got hit hard in the first game of the 2022 season. Cole did not record an out before giving up three runs in the first inning — including giving up the two-run home run to Devers.
It immediately brought back memories of his disastrous start last October when the Red Sox chased him after completing just two innings.
Friday, he allowed those three runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out three. Cole got 11 swings and misses, but not one on his fastball.
The Red Sox left a mark on Cole last season. Including the two innings he completed in the Wild Card Game loss, Cole allowed 15 earned runs over 24 innings pitched against the Red Sox for an ugly bruise of a 5.63 ERA.
It was an overall strange season for Cole. He came out early in 2021 as the best pitcher in the league and then became the poster boy for pitchers using illegal sticky stuff on the balls in June when MLB decided to enforce their own rules more stringently. He adjusted and regained control of his season, only to catch COVID after the All-Star break. He got back on track and then whether it was a tight hamstring or the workload (181.1 innings pitched after just 91 in 2020), Cole went into that Wild Card game with a 6.35 ERA over his last four starts.
The Yankees are obviously looking for a bit of a bounce back from Cole this season and Friday wasn’t the best way to turn the page on his struggles. But Aaron Boone saw something encouraging.
“Obviously a very tough way to start your season, but I think he kind of embodied what we were today,” the Yankees manager said. “He didn’t fold the tent. It could have been a not-get-out-of-the-first-inning thing the way it was going and he settled in and started executing pitches. And I thought he pitched really well the rest of the way.”
News
Giants sign Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka from NFL international pathway program
Maybe one day, Roy Mbaeteka can be the Giants’ Jordan Mailata.
The Giants signed Mbaeteka, a 6-9, 320-pound Nigerian offensive tackle, out of the NFL’s international pathway program on Friday, the team announced.
He has no high school or college football experience. The team says former star Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora has mentored Mbaeteka, 22, and first saw him at a camp in Nigeria in May 2021.
“Hard to describe what has just happened here,” tweeted Umenyiora, who spent part of his childhood in Nigeria. “I’m an emotional wreck. What this means for so many people where We come from is impossible to explain.”
Back in 2018, the division rival Philadelphia Eagles used a seventh round pick on Mailata, an Australian rugby player in the international pathway program. He has developed into their 6-8, 365-pound franchise left tackle under revered offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
Mbaeteka was selected to train at the NFL Academy in London in October and was one of 13 players chosen to compete for a spot in the 2022 international pathway program.
He then participated in a recent NFL showcase in Arizona, where the Giants said scout Jeremy Breit was impressed. The team flew Mbaeteka to New Jersey on Thursday and signed him Friday.
They hope this is only the beginning of the unlikely story of Mbaeteka’s path to the pros.
News
Chris Bassitt gearing up for Mets debut Saturday; Pete Alonso back in the lineup after scary HBP
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Bassitt, after his final spring start last week, expressed both confidence and reassurance in the Mets rotation just days after their top aces sustained injuries. On Saturday, he has the opportunity to back up his words with his arm.
Bassitt is gearing up to make his Mets debut on Saturday against the Nationals at Nationals Park. His wife, two-year-old daughter, and parents will be traveling from Ohio to the Nation’s Capital to watch Bassitt take the mound for his new team for the first time.
“Of course there are nerves because it’s a new team and you want to put your best foot forward,” Bassitt said on Friday. “But overall, I feel good.”
His last time out, Bassitt allowed four runs in five innings to the Marlins on April 3. He stretched out to 90 pitches, so he should be able to pitch as long as Buck Showalter and the Mets need him to in the third game of a four-game opening series against the Nationals.
Bassitt was a first-time All-Star in 2021, recording a 3.15 ERA and posting the best win-loss percentage (.750) in the American League with a 12-4 record for the Athletics. He’s issued less than one home run per nine innings for each of the last two seasons, and will now try to limit the long ball against a new division in the National League.
Despite all the changes headed his way – including facing the Nationals for the first time in his eight-year career on Saturday – what he’s seen from the rest of the Mets rotation in Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, and of course, Max Scherzer, has convinced him that the Mets can survive at least the first two months of the season, maybe more, without the best pitcher in baseball.
“The old saying is, ‘If you don’t like what’s going on, give it a week and then everything’s changed.’ We’ll be perfectly fine,” Bassitt said after Jacob deGrom learned he would be shut down for up to four weeks. The 33-year-old said, if the Mets are that reliant on deGrom, then they don’t have a very good team put together in the first place.
At least in part, Bassitt was right about the landscape changing in one week. Already, Scherzer, who was battling hamstring tightness, recovered in a few days and made his Mets debut on Friday. Bassitt, the team’s No. 3 starter, is up next.
PETE REBOUNDS
The key words for Pete Alonso so far this season are: bounce back. Just like he did a month ago, after getting T-boned in a horrifying car crash, he returned to work the next day and participated in a full workout with his team. On Thursday, Alonso was drilled by a Mason Thompson hit by pitch that plunked his shoulder and helmet. The next day, he returned to the Mets lineup against the Nationals.
Alonso sported a swollen and bloody lip after the game, following his 40th career hit by pitch, but he was thrilled that he had all of his teeth. In an Instagram post, Alonso wrote: “Why spend thousands on lip injections when you can get this look for FREE by getting hit in the mouth by a 97-mph fastball?”
Mets manager Buck Showalter believed it was important for the first baseman to get back in the lineup on Friday, rather than giving him a day to take it easy, so he can step in the box and see live pitching again. Alonso, too, told Showalter on Thursday that he wanted to be back in there the following night.
“I knew how much he needed to play and wanted to play today,” Showalter said.
OUCH
The Mets were hit by a pitch three times on Opening Day, picking up right where they left off in 2021. Overall, the Amazin’s were plunked 94 times last year, which ranked fourth in the majors and third in the
National League. Since 2018, the Mets have been hit by 310 pitches, the most in the majors in that span.
“It’s dangerous,” Showalter said. “If he (the pitcher) doesn’t have command, you can’t let him pitch in there, or you can’t let him make your club.”
News
