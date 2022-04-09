Connect with us

Get Ready For A Bitcoin Short Squeeze? Longs Pile Up As BTC Struggles

bitcoin falls
Bitcoin has been hinting at lower levels during today’s trading session. The benchmark crypto was rejected at around $48,000 and has been unable to reclaim its previous highs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $43,100 with a 1% and 5% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively.

BTC hints at more losses on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Data from Material Indicators records little support for BTC’s price as it moves in a tight range between $42,500 and $43,500. The benchmark crypto has been losing bid orders that could absorb future downside price action.

As the chart below shows, BTC had around $10 million in bids orders that were pulled as the crypto trended to the downside. This liquidity seems to have been distributed between $42,000, $41,500, and $41,000 which could stand as the last line of defense against a fresh assault from the bears.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD 2
BTC’s price losses support at around $42,000. Source: Material Indicators

The chart also shows how an entity places strategic asks orders when BTC’s price attempted to reclaim its previous levels. This happened as investors with asks orders of around $100,000 push BTC’s price back down to the low $40,000.

The biggest sellers of this current price action seem to be retail investors and investors with asks orders of around $10,000 (yellow and red in the chart below). Only investors with bid orders of around $1,000 (green in the chart) seem to have been showing interest in buying into BTC’s price.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD MI 1
Large sellers (purple) attempts to push BTC’s price down. Source: Material Indicators

The above suggest a potential large entity trying to push BTC’s price down to accumulate BTC at optimal levels. The distribution of liquidity first concentrated at $42,000 and then distributed between those levels and $40,000 seems to support this thesis.

BTC whales often employ this method to trap retail and obtain liquidity to take their positions. Small investors seem to have taken in the bait.

Bitcoin Whales Play Mind Games

Analyst Ali Martinez showed an increased in the number of long positions taken on crypto Binance exchange. The Long/Short Ratio stands at 70% for Long traders and 29% for the opposite side of the trade.

The analyst commented the following on the potential implications for BTC’s price:

Bitcoin could be preparing for a liquidation cascade! 70.69% of all trading accounts on Binance Futures are currently net-long on $BTC, which may result in a long-squeeze. BTC could go down to $42,000-$41,000 to collect liquidity.

More Correction Soon? Bitcoin Whale Ratio Remains Elevated

April 9, 2022

Bitcoin Whales
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whale ratio still has a high value right now, suggesting that more downside could be coming for the crypto soon.

Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Has Stayed At Elevated Values Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC exchange whale ratio has remained at high values recently.

The “exchange whale ratio” is defined as the sum of the top 10 Bitcoin transactions to exchanges divided by the total inflows.

In simpler terms, this indicator tells us the relative size of the whale transactions (that is, the ten largest transactions) compared to the total amount of coins moving into exchanges.

When the value of this ratio spikes up, it means whales now account for a high percentage of the total exchange inflows. This can be a sign of dumping from these massive holders, and could prove to be bearish for the price of Bitcoin.

On the other hand, a low value of the indicator suggests whales make up a healthy part of the total inflows right now. Sustained such trend can be bullish for the crypto’s price.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio (SMA 30) over the last few years:

Looks like the value of the indicator has been high recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio (SMA 30) is at a high value right now. The indicator’s value had dropped off a bit just before the latest rally that took the coin above $47k, but it wasn’t long until it observed an increase again.

In response to this new wave of dumping from the whales, the price has dropped off below the $45k level once again.

The ratio looks to be climbing up still, or at least staying at the current high values, which could suggest the price may see more decline soon.

However, it’s also possible the Bitcoin whales may be done with their dumping for now and the ratio could drop back off to allow the price to recover, but it all remains to be seen.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $43.1k, down 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has accumulated 13% in gains.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The price of BTC seems to have been moving sideways since the plunge down to $43k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Crypto Industry Experts Optimistic of Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Sky Rocketing

April 9, 2022

SEC Approves Another BTC Futures ETF While Grayscale Pleads Bitcoin Spot ETF
  • Strike’s goal is to broaden the use of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a medium of exchange.
  •  In 2021, the cumulative number of bitcoin transfers climbed by 463%.

March’s incredible BTC rally ended with a minor correction before the commencement of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. A notable crypto trading expert, Michael van de Poppe, also pointed out on April 8 that, given Bitcoin’s current upward momentum, the cryptocurrency will need to test a significant resistance level if it wants to continue heading north. Even though he highlighted that Bitcoin couldn’t maintain the level around $44,700 and began to sink south only a day earlier, the expert located resistance at about $46,881.

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager at ARK Investment Management, forecasts that the price of a bitcoin might reach $1 million by 2030 when the worldwide use of cryptocurrencies is still in its infancy. Cathie attended the Miami 2022 Bitcoin conference. Cryptocurrency is acquiring market share as a worldwide settlement network, according to Ark’s bitcoin prediction for 2030. In 2021, the cumulative number of bitcoin transfers climbed by 463%, and the yearly settlement volume of bitcoin has overtaken the annual payments volume of Visa.

Shopify Accepts Bitcoin

The Taproot update and the Lightning Network are two examples of technological advances that may aid in the scaling of bitcoin. According to ARK, institutional ownership of bitcoin will also grow in popularity. Earlier last year, Wood herself forecasted that bitcoin would reach $500,000 in 2026.

According to a press release, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments may now be accepted on the Lightning Network by merchants using Strike’s Shopify platform. Strike’s goal is to broaden the use of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a medium of exchange for online and in-store transactions. Merchants may save money on processing fees by integrating Strike’s Lightning Network integration, which utilizes the Lightning Network to provide quick and cash-final payments.

Honduras Special Economic Zone Declares Bitcoin (BTC) as Legal Tender

April 8, 2022

Honduras Special Economic Zone Declares Bitcoin (BTC) as Legal Tender
  • Central bank of Honduras refuses to back up cryptocurrency transactions.
  • The first crypto ATM was installed in Honduras in August of last year.

Honduran authorities say that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now legal money in a special economic zone on a Caribbean island. In order to stimulate investment, a tourist-oriented island called “Honduras Prospera” was built in 2020. It has full control over all aspects of its operations, including administrative, fiscal, and budgetary matters.

In a statement, authorities stated:

“Prospera’s flexible regulatory framework enables crypto-innovation and the use of Bitcoin by residents, businesses, and governments.”

Reuters reports that the economic zone will enable local governments and multinational corporations to issue bitcoin bonds under the authority of the zone. Roatan Island and the city of La Ceiba, on Honduras’ Atlantic Coast, are included in Honduras Prospera.

Since September of last year, the neighboring nation of El Salvador has made the cryptocurrency bitcoin legal money. Despite its rocky start and widespread skepticism, El Salvador became the first nation to implement the system. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted regarding the recent development.

Individuals Liability

Despite this, the central bank of Honduras refuses to back up cryptocurrency transactions. According to the bank, every transaction carried out with this form of a virtual asset comes within the accountability and liability of the individual carrying it out. The first crypto ATM was installed in Honduras in August of last year. The country’s capital, Tegucigalpa, now has the country’s first Bitcoin ATM, installed by TGU Consulting Group, a Honduran company.

Honduras’ native currency, the “Honduran lempira,” may be used to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from the “la bitcoinera,” a crypto ATM. To use an ATM to purchase bitcoins, customers will need to scan formal identification and provide personal data such as phone numbers.

