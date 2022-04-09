Finance
Gift Yourself a Dream Wedding With a Wedding Loan
Weddings are known to be elaborate and expensive affairs. Right from the bridal trousseau and jewelry to the venue costs, catering and gifts for guests, the bills can be very expensive. But that doesn’t mean you have to let the money be a obstacle on your life’s most important moment. Make the occasion memorable for yourself and your family. You can take out a Wedding Loan and ensure that you all have something to celebrate, without having to worry about the costs.
When it comes to funding your wedding, it’s unlikely that you have enough savings to meet costs. The best option is through a Loan, most banks and NBFCs offer Wedding Loans. and you can apply for one to meet the costs.
What is a Wedding Loan?
In essence, a Wedding Loan is a Personal Loan taken to meet marriage expenses. A Personal Loan for a wedding can cover costs like buying jewelry for the bride, venue cost, guest accommodation costs, catering charges, decorator fees and other professional services that ceremony usually require.
Usually, the bank verifies your income and credit score before deciding on the loan amount that they can offer you. The higher your income and credit score, the better your chances to get the loan approved.
Before applying for a loan, it’s recommended that you get a rough estimate of the expenses. Based on your eligibility, you’ll be able to know what amount of loan you can get. That way, you can plan your wedding accordingly.
Why Do I Need One?
Besides the usual wedding costs, there can also be some sudden expenses. If you suddenly decide to live stream your wedding to your extended family who couldn’t make it, you’ll have to plan for that as well. All of this needs money, so it’s best to be prepared.
Destination and theme weddings are the fads at the moment. These can be very expensive. Ferrying guests, theme decor, coordinated costumes and more make these events some of the most expensive marriage ceremonies you can find anywhere. It’s not surprising that most of us don’t have the ability to pay for all of this through normal means. That’s why a Loan can be one of the best things that you can get.
You might be worried about taking the interest rates in Personal loans are high. You might not want to start your married life in debt. If that’s the case, you can borrow from your parents, friends or family at zero interest.
How To Apply?
Applying for a Wedding Loan is a simple process. You can also apply for it online and meet the document requirement to process the loan application.
Loaning Money to Your Children is Suddenly a Wise Investment
2011 federal law taxes estates exceeding $1 million for an individual or $2 million for a married couple at as much as 55 percent. Any gift to an individual of more than $13,000 in any given year may also be taxed as much as 45 percent with the exception of a $1 million lifetime exclusion per donor. For any individual concerned about these tax consequences, intra-family loans can be used for estate planning purposes, since any realized gains will be treated as free of all estate and gift taxes.
During our preliminary consultation with all of our estate planning clients, our firm will determine if our client is subject to the estate tax and if they can use intra-family loans to reduce the value of their estates. The appreciation of any investment made with the loan accrues outside of our client’s estate, as long as it is above the IRS rate. Rates for intra-family loans have declined as much as 53 percent since 2008. Since the interest rates are low and most asset values -such as stocks and real estate- are depressed, there is a much greater possibility that any investments purchased with an intra-family loan in 2010 will appreciate more than the loan’s cost.
The rate for a three year intra-family loan made in January 2010 is currently 0.57 percent. The rate is 2.45 percent for a loan of three years to nine years and 4.11 percent for a loan of nine years or more. These rates compare favorably with an average rate of 10.55 percent for a personal bank loan and 12.51 percent for a credit-union loan.
Parents can loan their children money to buy a business and the children can repay the loan using profits from the firm. Any future appreciation or income derived from the business beyond the loan amount are then considered part of the children’s estate and the parents’ estate remains protected. Moreover, any amount above the 1.65 interest rate will pass to the children free of all estate and gift taxes.
Family members should be aware the loans must be repaid in full with interest at the rate specified by the IRS. If the borrower doesn’t repay, it may be considered a gift subject to the gift tax.
EVA and RAROC in Banking Performance Metrics
For efficient business strategy and to improve performance, many financial institutions, such as banks, utilize banking performance metrics. These metrics help in measuring the profitability of the business units, to manage the risks that come with the allocation of capital, and to evaluate performance of each business unit.
The increasing prevalence of technology and the complexity of the market drive many institutions to improve their performance. In a world filled with competition, survival is an objective of many businesses, both the new ones and even progressive ones, while those at the top also have the aspiration to sustain their glory.
Success in a competitive environment has then become a challenge among businesses. To possibly attain this, businesses, such as banks, must measure their performance to be able to come up with solutions once the result of the measure seems unfavourable. Banking performance metrics can be used to aid managers in coming up with complex decisions.
Among the performance metrics used by many banks and other businesses in coming up with financial information for decision-making and evaluation are economic value added and risk-adjusted return of capital or RAROC.
Economic value added, simply known to its acronym version, is an estimate of real economic profit of an entity after performing corrective adjustments to generally-accepted accounting principles or GAAP accounting including the deduction of the equity capital’s opportunity cost. Based on estimates, the utilization of GAAP in corporations ignores a certain worth in shareholder opportunity costs.
The EVA of a business can be measured by deducting the money cost of capital to the Net Operating Profit After Taxes. The money cost of capital in EVA refers to the amount of money instead of the cost of capital in proportional rate.
Stern Stewart & Co. develops its registered trademark, Economic Value Added performance metrics.
Meanwhile, the RAROC or risk adjusted return of capital, is used to analyse the risk-adjusted financial performance of an enterprise and to provide a view of profitability. It is a risk-based framework to measure profitability.
A ratio of risk-adjusted return to economic capital, RAROC is used to determine the economic profit of an enterprise. This system is used to allocate capital for risk management and performance evaluation.
The risk-adjusted return of capital is utilized by banks and other financial institutions. As a risk management tool, RAROC is used to determine the optimal capital structure of the bank through the allocation of capital to individual business units.
Moreover, RAROC is used as a banking performance metric to let banks assign capital to companies and business units, as determined on the economic value added or EVA of each unit. The utilization of capital as determined on risk enhances the capital allocation of banks. The capital that is placed at risk is expected to provide return beyond the risk-free.
EVA and RAROC are among the banking performance metrics used by banking business units to determine profitability in economic sense. The economic value added is utilized in corporate finance to determine the value being created beyond the required return. On the other hand, the risk-adjusted return of capital is determined for the allocation of capital for risk management and performance evaluation purposes.
Popeyes – Franchise Review
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits sometimes also called Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and most commonly known as Popeyes, is a chain of restaurants specializing in fried chicken and fast food. Starting its franchise in 1972, it is owned by AFC Enterprise which is a Georgia based company. Today Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits has a presence in almost 40 states with some 1800 restaurants.
If we go back to their origin and history, we will have to look back to the year 1972, when “Chicken on the run” a quick service chicken restaurant was started by Al Copeland. This restaurant serve mild fried chicken but did not meet with great success, so Copeland decided to serve a little spicier version of his chicken and soon named his restaurant Popeyes.
The first franchise was started in Louisiana. In 1984 Popeyes started spreading globally capturing markets like Canada. In a very short period of time Popeyes opened its 500th restaurant becoming a leader in the industry. Popeyes kept on growing and in the year 1993 AFC took over Popeyes. In 1996 it opened its 1000th restaurant. Popeyes has also been named “Best Fried Chicken” in many local markets.
Franchising is not just about taking royalty or using any developed brand name but it is about joining their business and helping yourself and the franchise grow. An initial Popeyes franchise fee is $ 30,000. And the total investment may rise from $ 695,500 to $ 1,008,500. The term of agreement will have validity period of 20 years.
Of course, when looking to start any business it is important, particularly considering today’s market, that you look for specific ways to cut minimize or reduce overhead and risk. Any business is going to have risk, but it is important to have a full understanding of the amount of investment, start-up cost and “ROI” (Return on Investment).
Most people are not aware that 80% of ALL franchise endeavors fail in the first two to five years leaving large debts looming for years thereafter.
One way and in my opinion the best way to cut overhead, start-up and investment cost is to take advantage of the new age of entrepreneurship and start a business from the comfort of your home. Opportunities have emerged in the online market that are creating millionaires every single day. Learn more about the exciting opportunities tied to a business model that begins profitable by visiting: http://whatsbetterthanafranchise.com.
