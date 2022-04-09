Finance
Google AdSense Drives Income
Love to write? Want to make money doing it? Try Google AdSense to bolster your bottom line. It’s almost money for nothing.
Google AdSense provides revenue-sharing to all size websites who place ads for goods and services. These ads are relevant to the content on the site, and targeted at the site’s users. A small amount is paid to the site owner when the ad is clicked on.
AdWords
Google’s main source of revenue is earned by allowing advertising on their search result pages. This source is called AdWords, which is a pay-per-click marketing form. These ads, called Sponsored Results, are above the list of organic results, and on the right margin of the page. Advertisers with AdWords pay per click in this system, which is based on auctions for which the highest bidder with the highest quality ad gets the first spot.
AdSense
The very same AdWords can be displayed on an independent website by the program, AdWords. The owner gets approximately 68% of the click, with Google receiving the remainder.
How does AdSense Work?
Simply put, the website owner displays the ads and gets paid when people click the ad (and sometimes view it).
How Much Can You Earn with AdSense?
The per-click commission is dependent on how much the advertiser rate is for the particular ad. These earnings range from 2 cents to $15 per click, with the majority being under $1. Google does not disclose a range or estimate because of the organic nature of the structure.
This being said, some topics do pay more. Highly competitive keywords such as: make money, sex, etc. can earn more per click because of the high search count. The more competitive the keyword results are the more advertisers will pay.
Google does not reveal how much the owner receives for each ad, but the overall total earned can be viewed at any time. You can do the math to get a per-click average for a set time period.
How to make Money with AdSense
First you will need to make an AdSense account. Then associate this account with your Custom Search Engine Account. Follow this process:
- Go to AdSense and sign in.
- Click on My Ads in the upper left corner.
- Create a new Ad unit: Go to Content>Ad Units, and click the + New Ad Unit button.
- Name the ad unit. Standard formatting is best for managing data.
- Pick a size.
- Set the ad type.
- Create a Custom channel. This allows ad grouping and location on the page.
- Create the ad style. Best practice is to make it go with your website.
- Click the Save and Get Code button to receive the HTML code for your site.
- Paste the code in your site’s HTML development area. If you need help, visit Google’s code implementation process.
Final Word
Google’s AdSense is an excellent way to make a bit of money while maintaining a website.
Finance
The Tradition of Magic Realism in American Letters
Given the abundance of criticism labeled ‘European’ or ‘Latin American’ magic realism, one might think that the genre’s provenance is either European or Latin American. Not So. Writers (of different generations) in the United States have a tradition of magic realism. If one considers magic realism to be a literary genre that combines fantastic or dreamlike elements with realism; that places fantastic, surreal narratives in a normal, quotidian contemporary world, then writers like Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ambrose Bierce, Edgar Allan Poe, Herman Melville, John Cheever, Toni Morrison and William Kennedy merit inclusion in the magic realism genre.
Drawing on native fables, folk tales, fairy tales, and puritan myths, American writers, as we shall see, have a body of work that display hallucinating trickery, dream sequences, and often plain distortion and bending of what we accept as the real natural world. Given the abundance of material this article will deal with Nathaniel Hawthorne’s works only.
Rather than novels Nathaniel Hawthorne cultivated ‘romances’ –which allow the writer a quicker suspension of disbelief and more latitude than novels– that border on fantasies and dreams, one can say that narratives such as The Scarlet Letter and The House of Seven Gables do contain elements of magic realism. In particular, I like the closing scene of The House of The Seven Gables in which Uncle Venner “seemed to hear a strain of music and fancied that Alice Pyncheon… had given one farewell touch of a spirit’s joy upon her harpsichord as she floated heavenward from the House of the Seven Gables.” This scene is reminiscent of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s fabulous scene in which Remedios the Beauty –a character in One Hundred Years of Solitude — ascends to heaven in the midst of flapping sheets.
But it is in Hawthorne’s short stories where we find magic realism in full bloom; or as critic R. P. Blackmur put it, these stories are the “daydreams which edge toward nightmare.” I want to focus on his short story “Young Goodman Brown” to highlight the features of magic realism.
In this short story, “Young Goodman Brown,” much like Dante, “had taken a dreary road, darkened by all the gloomiest trees of the forest, which barely stood aside to let the narrow path creep through… ” In this dense forest Brown meets a traveler whom he suspects to be the devil himself, yet the stranger bears a strong family resemblance such as that of father and son. If this scene isn’t terrifying in itself, at least is diabolical enough to foreshadow worst things to come. Delirious, bewildered, and right in the midst of a hellish nightmare brought to reality by the tangible proof of his wife’s ribbons, Young Goodman Brown watches the full liturgy –chanting, reading, preaching, and communion included– of a black mass:
“There is my wife, Faith.” As he spoke, he pointed his staff at a female figure on the path, in whom Goodman Brown recognized a very pious and exemplary dame, who had taught him his catechism in youth, and was still his moral and spiritual adviser, jointly with the minister and Deacon Gookin.”
And the entire town he sees there in that wicked witches worship –of the devil! After delighting readers with mysterious, delirious, and hallucinating scenes, Hawthorne’s narrator asks: “Had Goodman Brown fallen asleep in the forest and only dreamed a wild dream of a witch meeting?”
In an ironic twist, when Young Goodman Brown dies, the entire community –all the partakers of the black mass — follow him in a long procession as he is “borne to his grave.” Was this a second black mass? While many read this story as a horror story, there is more to it, for all the elements of magic realism –including props such as a staff that resembles a snake, ribbons that materialize, clothing, and an animated forest– mentioned above are present.
Finance
How to Trade Binary Options Profitably
The Binary Options market can be difficult to perfect. Although it’s technically simple, maintaining profitable trades is challenging. Binary Options are based on the Forex market, using the currency pairs and charts, but with a twist. Making a profitable investment is as simple as deciding whether the market will go up or down in a defined time period.
Although the Binary Options market shares the same charts and currency pairs as the Forex market, there are four significant differences:
1. The Forex market requires traders to decide on a market direction based on an analysis of trends, market sentiment, charts, and fundamentals. You set a limit for losses and a level to take profit.
2. The Binary Options market allows you to make a simple decision. Buy or sell. Although the choices are simple, making winning trades is just as challenging as in the Forex Market. You can use technical analysis to make trades, the same as in the Forex market, but Binary Options also offer an easier option.
3. The Binary Options market gives you several choices. You can choose from the regular Binary Options market, Option Builder, Option Pro, One Touch, and the 60 second option.
4. Your return rate is predetermined. Depending on the currency pair you’re trading and the platform you’ve chosen, your Return On \Investment (ROI) will be from 60% to 85%.
To illustrate how to successfully invest in the Binary Options market, we’ll use the Euro and United States Dollar currency pair, EUR/USD. You’ll use the 4 step, 60 second strategy. This strategy is simple.
1. From the Binary Options main page, check the Popularity of the EUR/USD pair. If the popularity is weighted higher on the “Call” side, you’ll be making “Call” investments. If it’s weighted higher on the “Put” side, you’ll be placing a “Put”.
2. Click on the 60 second tab and place a $5 bid. For this example, we’ll use a “Call.” At the end of the 60 seconds, your trade will either win or lose. If you win, your return rate is 70%, your payout is $8.50. Your profit would be $3.50. ($8.50 payout – $5 investment = $3.50 profit).
3. If your $5 investment loses, immediately place a $10 investment.
4. If your $10 investment wins, your payout is $17 and your profit is $2 ($17 payout – $5 – $10 = $2 profit). Your next trade is $5.
5. If your $10 investment loses, you place a $25 investment.
6. If your $25 trade wins, your payout is $42.50 and your profit is $2.50 ($42.50 payout – $5 -$10 – $25 = $2.50 profit). Your next trade is $5.
7. If your $25 trade loses, you place a $100 trade.
8. If your $100 wins, your payout is $170 and your profit is $30. ($170 payout – $5 – $10 – $25 – $100 = $30 profit).
9. If your $100 trade loses, you place a $5 trade.
Although it’s scary the first time you place a $100 trade, there’s a 90% chance that the trade will be successful. If it’s not, the next time you place a $100 trade it will most likely be successful.
Although there are no guarantees in this market, this strategy consistently provides successful results. If you’re new to the Binary Options market, it’s recommended that you start with a $400 account to give you enough room to make trades without worrying about using up your preliminary investment.
While you’re trading, your account balance will increase and decrease as you win and lose trades, but if you’re trading daily, your end of the week account balance should be larger than your beginning of the week balance.
Trading with the 4 step, 60 second strategy is not a guarantee for success, or a get rich quick scheme. If traders use an investment mindset and expect a realistic monthly increase in their investment, there is a very good chance they will experience a week over week, month over month, and year over year positive Return On Investment (ROI).
Finance
When Do You Need or Not Need Life Insurance?
Do You Need Life Insurance?
The whole idea behind life insurance is to have obligations covered off in the event of your death. The old adage about death and taxes is the reason life insurance is considered by many people. When death and taxes come together, life insurance is one potential cure for the combined effects.
What is the premise behind life insurance? What the insurance company hopes to do is to take the money you give them as a premium, invest it over a long period of time, and then repay some of it back to you on death, while keeping a portion of it as a return. The easier it is for them to do this, the cheaper your premium will be. This is possible through the idea of compound interest. To understand how an insurance policy would pay you, you would need a calculator that tabulates interest for an annuity. These formulas are similar to what you saw in elementary school math class. In terms of the concept, the two biggest drivers behind why your money grows over time are the interest rate and the time factor. The higher the interest rate, the faster your money grows. The longer the time you can work with, the faster your money grows. One thing to note is that how fast your money grows will accelerate the more time you give it. The accumulation of money will occur fastest in the last years of the time period in question. This is why you see those advertisements saying: if you contribute $100 per year to an RRSP for 30 years, versus $200 per year for 20 years, you will get more money at the end of the period in the first case with less money contributed. The reason why is if you start sooner, you will get more time for the compounding to do its work.
This compound interest concept shows up in all forms of debt, interest bearing investments, bank accounts, and annuities like life insurance. The word annuity just means a bunch of payments going into an account over time, followed by a bunch of payments coming out from the same account at a later time, usually at a set frequency like monthly or quarterly. Typically, you pay money for a period of time at a set frequency, and then receive money either as a lump sum or over another period of time at another set frequency. These terms are spelled out in the contract – i.e. the life insurance policy.
When You Should Consider Life Insurance
Do you need life insurance? The famous answer to this question is “it depends”. The first questions to ask are: why do I want life insurance? Who do I want the money to protect?
The first common scenario is: “If I die, I want my kids to be provided for because they are too young to look after themselves.” This is fair enough – make sure that when your kids can take care of themselves that this strategy is revisited. This would usually mean a “term policy” which is insurance that lasts for a set number of years. If you have other motives as per the other scenarios below, you want to get a “universal life policy” which will cover you until your death.
The second scenario is “When I die, my estate will get hit with a massive tax bill, and I don’t want my kids having to deal with that reality.” Again, this is a good reason to consider life insurance. The real issue is “how do I minimize the massive tax bill?” Life insurance is one attractive method of doing it, but there are others. You could divide up your estate while you are still alive to avoid the “deemed disposition” that triggers the massive tax bill. Deemed disposition means that something is considered automatically sold because of an event (like death), which means any capital gains taxes are due in the next tax year. This does not apply to principal residences, so if your house is all you own, the tax problem is solved in most cases. If you have assets that would get taxed at a later date (tax deferral), like investments that would produce a capital gain, maybe these can be sold at an opportune time prior to your death to minimize tax consequences? There is also the use of a corporation, where the corporation would be paying the taxes instead, or where beneficiaries can be paid salary, dividends or shares in the company over a longer period of time instead of all at once at the time of death. If you only have RRSPs, and you have a spouse, the RRSP proceeds can be rolled over tax free to the spouse, which would also defer the tax bill beyond your death.
The third scenario is: “I want the insurance to be an investment as well as an insurance policy.” This is also a good reason to consider life insurance. You would also need to consider the investment return versus alternatives, tax implications (these policies tend to tax exempt, but tax rules can change if too many people start taking advantage of them), and restrictions on access to your money.
Considerations For Buying Life Insurance
What do you need to consider when making the decision on buying life insurance?
The first thing to consider is your age. The older you are, the more expensive your life insurance will be, because there is less time for the compounding to accumulate money.
The second thing to consider is your health. Generally speaking, the higher the odds that you will die earlier, the more expensive your life insurance premium will be. Again, this is because there would be less time for the compounding to work. If you know you want life insurance, get it when you are younger and when you are at your optimum health.
This brings me to the third thing: can you simulate life insurance by making an achievable return? If you can generate a return as well as the insurance company can, and you have a long period of time to do it, and you have no issues with early death (such as a situation where you have no dependents and no tax issues), you might want to simulate a life insurance payout by putting a certain dollar amount in a separate account each month, investing it, and at the end of a long time period, you will accumulate a large sum of money. How do you know what return the insurance is giving you? Use one of the annuity calculators below and input how many years you are paying the premium, the monthly or annual premium amount and the final value of the proposed insurance company lump sum payout if it is known. You should be able to get an interest rate. Compare this rate with what you typically earn on your investments and see if you can beat it consistently. Take into account taxes and expenses. There are tax issues with this simulation, as well as risk in generating returns, so this method is for people who are knowledgable about investing. This method also requires discipline in funding the account.
The fourth thing is the assets being protected. If you only have a house, and you have no dependents, you will likely have no extra taxes upon death. You likely don’t need life insurance. If you don’t have assets, but need to protect your children, you would likely need life insurance if there are no other avenues of protecting them. If you have investments that will generate a huge tax bill, and there aren’t many other options, life insurance may be useful.
Combined with this fourth thing is whether you have a financial plan, and whether you have a complex tax situation. This would be if you have complicated investments, a corporation, multiple companies, assets offshore etc. This scenario will need specific professional help from your financial planner, lawyer, accountant and maybe some other specialists for various needs.
The earlier you do your succession planning, the better. There are personal considerations like “I don’t believe my kids can manage the money” or “If I divide my estate before I die there may be family squabbles”. These are very important considerations. Most often, decisions are driven by your feelings more that your reason. If a consideration like this is preventing you from doing a succession plan, this needs to be examined before you do anything financial, like buying life insurance. If you are in denial of an issue like this – be aware of the limitations that it creates for your plan – and likely extra costs as well to your estate. The more harmonious you are with your money on all levels, the easier it will be to make these decisions like life insurance or estate planning.
The point is that life insurance is not needed by everyone – it depends what would happen to your finances upon death.
Google AdSense Drives Income
The Tradition of Magic Realism in American Letters
How to Trade Binary Options Profitably
7th Pay Commission: Indian railways employees salary will increase this month, Government issued order, know
When Do You Need or Not Need Life Insurance?
Reinspirement Replaces Retirement – 2009
The Importance of a Plan
Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030
Jussie Smollett releases new song claiming innocence weeks after leaving jail
Free Finance Magazines
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’