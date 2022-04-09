News
Gophers running back ‘Bucky’ Irving enters NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal continues to wreak havoc on Gophers running backs.
After his true freshman season, Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving tweeted Friday that he will become the second Minnesota tailback to explore options at another school.
“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and the University of Minnesota, I have entered the transfer portal,” Irving tweeted.
Ky Thomas was the first Gophers running back to leave. The second-year player exited the U after being named offensive MVP of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in late December; the Topeka, Kan., native settled at the Kansas University in January.
Thomas rushed for a team-high 824 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, followed by Irving’s 699 and four scores. The youngsters stepped up when starter Mo Ibrahim ruptured his Achilles tendon in September and backup Trey Potts was lost for the season after being hospitalized for a week in October.
Neither Ibrahim nor Potts have been cleared for spring practices, head coach P.J. Fleck said in late March. Bryce Williams and true freshman running back Zach Evans are now atop the U’s depth chart going into the spring game April 30.
Texas man not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness in Burnsville shooting
A Texas man who shot and killed a man at a Burnsville hotel last summer after acting paranoid and claiming the government “was coming to get him” was found not guilty by reason of mental illness Friday, authorities said.
Ricky Eloy Ramirez, 25, of Houston, was charged in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams, of South Carolina, on July 23.
Ramirez had waived his right to a jury trial on his defenses of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez was in town with his girlfriend and father. The men had just started working the day before.
Both the girlfriend and father told police that Ramirez had been fine, but then on July 22, his behavior changed. He became paranoid. He armed himself with a gun and said the government was coming to get him, the complaint states.
When he was arrested, police heard him say that someone in a room at Burnsville Inn & Suites had an “AR” and “they have 100 more.” Police found no evidence to support his claim and Ramirez’s father said he did not believe anyone was out to get his son, the complaint stated.
On July 23, Burnsville police were called after a report of shots fired. Hotel personnel told police there was a man running around on the second floor.
Officers found Ramirez standing in the hall talking on a phone with a handgun near his feet, according to the complaint. When officers asked who had been shot, Ramirez pointed to Williams and said, “Him right there. I shot him,” the complaint said.
Williams, who had been shot six times, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hotel video surveillance showed Ramirez walking around the second floor hallway near William’s room. When the Williams came out into the hallway, Ramirez is seen firing the gun multiple times before Williams drops to the ground, according to the complaint. On the video, it did not appear that Williams had a weapon of any kind in his hands, the compliant states.
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s zodiac signs equal sexual chemistry
Erik Spoelstra returns to Heat after COVID bout, ‘it was a strange week’
Coach Erik Spoelstra was back with the Miami Heat for Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena for the first time since being placed in NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat were required to test for COVID in order to fly across the border after that game. Spoelstra instead drove to Buffalo and then returned to South Florida on a private flights. He had been one of the few NBA coaches not previously be sidelined by coronavirus.
“I mean, obviously, it was a strange week,” Spoelstra said before Friday’s game. “It was a little bit of a surprise. Look, a lot of people have been pretty hard by COVID. Thankfully I was not one of them.
“I really would never have had any idea if we didn’t have to test for it while we were in Toronto. But I’m thankful at least I found out, so when I came back, I can make the appropriate arrangements with my family and everything.”
In the interim, assistant coach Chris Quinn guided the team to a victory in Toronto and then a victory Tuesday night over the visiting Hornets. Spoelstra previously missed a game two weeks earlier due to a family matter, with Quinn coaching the Heat during that loss to the Nets.
Spoelstra said he watched both games on a laptop.
“It was good to actually take a look at things from a different view at the point of year,” Spoelstra said.
He was effusive for his praise of Quinn.
“I thought Quinny and the staff just did an outstanding job,” Spoelstra said. “It just shows you how many responsibilities he’s taken on over the last couple of years. He was really able to step into that seamlessly. For us, that wasn’t a surprise.
“I think everything was seamless.”
Life at No. 1
Now that they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference, the Heat’s best-of-seven opening-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series is locked into an April 17 start at FTX Arena, but much of what comes next remains up in the air.
That includes the tipoff time for that postseason opener, as well as the opponent.
The NBA currently has four windows for playoff games on April 17, an afternoon tip at 3 p.m. on ABC, and then games on TNT at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A Heat game in any slot but the ABC excusive window would be televised in South Florida by Bally Sports Sun. The latest slot will go to a Western Conference playoff game.
One thing that could affect the Heat’s tipoff time would be a possible marquee opening-round matchup against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets’ playoff status will be determined by next week’s play-in round, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.
The Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are the Heat’s other potential playoff opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat first-round opponent will not be determined until next Friday’s close of the East play-in round.
This is the fourth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons that Heat have completed a regular season as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
In 1999, the Heat finished first in the East in a lockout-shortened season at 33-17 and lost 3-2 in the first round to the New York Knicks.
In 2005, the Heat finished first in the conference at 59-23 and lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Detroit Pistons.
And in 2013, the Heat was the No. 1 seed at 66-16 and won 4-3 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, for the franchise’s third and most recent championship.
When it comes to potential playoff opponent, the Heat have never met the Cavaliers in the postseason. Their most recent series against the Hornets was a 4-3 victory in the 2016 first round. Their most recent series against the Nets was a 4-1 win in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals. And their most recent series against the Hawks was a 4-3 loss in the 2009 first round, in Erik Spoelstra’s first playoff series as Heat coach.
