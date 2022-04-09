How Landshare Real Estate NFTs Will Let Your Earn Yield From Real-World Assets

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have created new opportunities for investors. As a new asset class, it has the potential to attract billions in capital from multiple sectors and revolutionize its business model by empowering its owners.
This is the objective of Landshare Real Estate NFTs, powered by its Asset Tokenization Technology. A first in the NFT sector, Landshare enables its holders to own real-world property on the blockchain and generate a yield.
In that way, investors can generate double value by owning a real-world asset, collecting monthly income, and generating a yield by earning LAND NFTs. The extra rewards can amount to as much as a 40% extra Annual Percentage Rate (APR).
In contrast, an investment in the traditional real estate sector could yield around 4% annually. In addition to the 40% APY mentioned, Landshare NFTs provides its users with a staking system that can boost rewards to as much as 57%.
This represents a 1225% increase in terms of a typical real estate investment. As a bonus, users can skip management fees, third parties, and maintenance fees, and make their investment more efficient in terms of capital by leveraging Landshare’s NFTs.
The company is set on creating a new mechanism to invest in a real state by bringing these two sectors. This will make it more accessible for investors around the world to access the market.
In the current macro-economic environment, with a U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) recording a multi-decade high, suggesting persistent inflation, an investor’s capacity to generate yield will be critical. Landshare Real Estate NFTs have opened the door to combining both the digital and the physical world.
Maximizing Your Rewards With Landshare’s Real Estate NFTs
An investment on Landshare can cost you as little as $50 by taking advantage of the blockchain, you can access the property via fractional real estate investment. In other words, you don’t have to risk millions on a single property, investors can diversify their real estate portfolio and own a fraction of multiple real-world assets on the blockchain.
Moreover, Landshare Real Estate NFTs yields can be compounded with their Play-to-Earn model. This will allow users to generate LAND tokens which can be multiplied by upgrading the digital property with resources provided by the Landshare ecosystem.
This Play-to-Earn model (P2E) will maintain this real-world-like feature. In that way, an owner can generate more yield for improving and owning a nice property. The P2E incentivizes them to do so.
The model will follow popular games builders and managers, such as The Sims. This will require owners to use limited resources to produce, repair, or renovate their properties and multiply their LAND token production.
The Landshare ecosystem will have its own entities that will produce the resources, a Lumber Mill, a Brick Factory, a Concrete Plant, and more. This will add up to the bringing of the physical into the digital world and will keep owners on their feet to generate more rewards.
On April 9, bullish DOT price analysis is at $28.70.
DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 9, 2022 is $16.
Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 9, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 9, 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.
An ascending channel is a pattern formed from two upward trend lines drawn above and below the price indicating the resistance and support levels. This is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trendline that supports the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level that connects the higher highs.
Currently, the price of DOT is $20.31. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $23.20 and $28.70. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $19.20 and $16.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ONLINE gambling is a multi-billion-dollar business. Multiple countries throughout the world have access to it. As cryptocurrencies became popular, different industries started to offer tokens and other cryptos as payment methods.
BetFury is one of the fastest-rising all-in-one online casinos that offers internally developed products and other well-known traditional casino games that promote fair and responsible gambling.
Kate Fury, Marketing & PR Lead on BetFury, shared with us about the platform, its current development initiatives and objectives as the online gambling industry grows.
Q – The online casino industry is now seeing a boom like never before. But before we delve into how much the sector has flourished, can you tell us a little about how BetFury first entered the gambling scene?
Kate – Our journey began as a Dapp platform on the TRON blockchain. At that time (2019 year), this was the easiest option to attract a starting audience. In addition, our developers had experience in creating simple games on the blockchain. TRON network made it possible to get a convenient entry using a WEB 3 wallet and transactions were very cheap, so for about half a year, we worked exclusively in this direction. High-quality service, fast development and 24/7 friendly support allowed us to get the love of the TRON-audience. After some time, we realized that it was time to enter the global crypto market and our team added the ability to play on top currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT. Today we support more than 50 currencies on over 12 networks. I think at that time we made the right choice on the movement toward multicurrency
Q – The BetFury team has united crypto aficionados from all over the world – a tremendous feat considering the huge number of competitors jockeying for position in the online gambling arena. How did you go about building the BetFury brand as it came to be?
Kate – We began as a startup with a team of 10 people. Each of us had a different experience. Someone was previously in marketing, someone was an avid gambler and understood how it worked with competitors. I was a journalist with experience in writing texts about crypto. We sat together in a large office with the CEO, designers, support and constantly talked about what our positioning should be, what texts could sell our features, how to attract the attention of users. Our slogan “You play – we pay” came up with a product lead after three days of discussions. Brand colors gradually appeared, we created a cartoon about our mascot Fury, who, according to the plot, is the son of Satoshi 😅. In order to have a BetFury brand that is now recognizable, we all were very involved. Remembering this, I understand how important it is to burn with one idea, then users feel it and this helps in creating a powerful brand.
Q – As you started to make a name for yourself in the online gambling scene, what was the thought process like? Was your goal to make a noise and attract customers at the outset — or take it slow, observe and feel the pulse of the market?
Kate – Our main goal was and remains to receive the appreciation of all crypto gamblers. From the beginning, the coolest ideas for platform promotion are often generated by our СEO. He has vast experience in crypto, he follows trends and knows what will be on the hype soon. We still do not work with long-term planning, like standard companies for a year, two or five. There is a product team that researches trends in gambling and crypto, so we are developing BetFury in fact equally in these areas. We also collect community feedback in our social networks, on thematic reviewers and forums. It helps a lot to plan new features. It happens that a new trend appears fast (as was the case with the NFT) and in just a week we figure out how to join it with our product.
Q – One of the biggest hurdles to overcome in every business — online or otherwise — is how to reach out to the masses. With the comforts of technology right at our disposal, how do you guys go about touching base with your customers? Any issues in this department and how do you deal with it, if there’s any?
Kate – It is very important for us to understand who our audience is. For this we make questionnaires, also our community managers and international administrators constantly collect feedback. We realized one important thing – people always feel when you are sincerely interested in their life and hobbies. Previously, the team communicated directly with users in a chat, now we use AMA sessions in our rooms and with partners in their communities. This allows us to make communication closer, increase brand awareness and loyalty to what we do. We also made rewards for activities in our community in BFG tokens. Thus, new users automatically become holders of our token, and the old ones increase their assets and loyalty to our project at least. We actually have no disagreements about how to communicate with the community, because there is a prescribed tone of voice. I think such moments as documentation are also important for building a strong brand, since everyone should understand their involvement in creating an info field.
Q – Reputational risk is a threat to a company or organization’s good name or position. It can occur directly or indirectly, as a result of the actions of an employee or employees — or through other factors. How do you oversee these and make sure everything works according to plan?
Kate – In our industry, the main reputational risks happen when people don’t read the terms of use of the platform and then go to write reviews about being underage or losing money while playing. Of course, such situations cannot be 100% prevented, but we continue to communicate with such users, write answers and try to close such cases. It seems to me that the worst thing is when the company is silent and pretends that there are no bad reviews. Of course, sometimes there are technical issues such as withdrawal delays or long checks for winnings. These are unpleasant situations for users. We also try to speed up the processing of such cases. BetFury has a special quality department that controls the situation. If we talk about closing cases on forums and reviewers, this is mainly done by my PR team.
Q – It’s now easy to gamble at an online casino using any of the popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. There are tons of online gambling casinos to choose from. It’s a highly stacked industry. What sets you apart? What features do you have that others don’t?
Kate – Now the platform features more than 5000 games from famous providers, but we try not to be limited to the gaming direction. BetFury has an internal BFG token that users mine while playing. It is traded on well-known exchanges such as Biswap, ApeSwap, Cointiger, Pancake. Also, our platform has unique products like BFG staking with daily payouts in TOP cryptocurrencies from the total pool of lost funds. Not so long ago we launched a Free-to-Play option where users can win real money without deposits. Also, on BetFury you can get free crypto to play any games. So we take great care to make it interesting for the average crypto user to spend time with us.
Q – To consider the last question – is there a particular competitor that you think offers the same products and has a similar marketing strategy that you have? For instance, talk about BFG — BetFury’s internal token launched on BNB Chain — what makes it appealing to your growing fan base?
Kate – It seems to me that none of these projects develops equally crypto and gambling directions. Several of our competitors have their own token, but its utilities are limited: playing, exchanging that’s all. We want to take the token out of the playing field, offering many options for use. Today BFG token can be traded, farmed, used for rewards in Telegram and Twitter through CCtip. We also integrated it as a reward in the Squid NFT World game on the Biswap platform and in their NFT staking feature. Of course, the main attraction is BetFury Staking. You just keep BFG tokens on your account and receive cryptocurrency from the pool every day. Some of our users have returned investments three times already. I could talk about this for a long time, but I hope I answer the gist of the question.
Q – As BetFury bets (pun intended) it can take on the other high rollers in the business, what are some of the things you are busy with these days? What is specifically in your crosshairs? Things you are interested in developing further to gain the upper hand.
Kate – We understand that in order to be more competitive it is necessary to offer goodies. Now we are developing a new bonus system, a new affiliate program with transparent and interesting conditions, we are also working on a separate account and chat room for VIP users.
Q – BetFury has a deep roster of some of the best leaders and executives in the online casino operation: You have VIP Support, Marketing, other Support teams, International administrators, and community managers. What’s it like working with this bunch of professionals and experts?
Kate – We really have a very cool team, which consists of over 150 employees around the world. Considering that I have been working since the early days of the platform, seeing such progress is very inspiring. New people are constantly coming in who bring the best experience to our company. Therefore, when someone leaves, it hurts just as much.
Phemex continues to celebrate all it’s achieved so far, making it their mission to help everyone Break Through and Break Free. It is well-known that the conventional frameworks for financial services are often inefficient and unfair. As blockchain technology continues to digitize and decentralize the world, fresh opportunities for financial freedom are gradually emerging. With a successful past, Phemex now keeps a vigilant and hopeful eye on the future and the platform is no stranger to adopting nascent concepts.
This time, Phemex is bringing the Phemex Universe to everyone and is now opening its doors for crypto enthusiasts who want to become a Citizen X.
With a vision to delve into different business areas: new currencies, financial tools, investing opportunities, games, NFTs, and a lot more, Phemex is looking into a freer tomorrow, where every crypto user is empowered. The recently launched Phemex Universe will allow users to receive grand prizes and potentially even win their very own NFT. Enjoy the opportunity of winning up to $15 trading bonus!
Ten lucky winners will be chosen at random and be awarded their Citizen X cards as NFTs.
The campaign period will start 6:00 UTC on April 8 to 6:00 UTC on May 7, 2022, while the winners will be announced on May 30.
Jump into the universe
Launched in 2019, Phemex is now one of the most prominent and comprehensive cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.
Over the past two years, its user-base has grown exponentially as a result of its exceptional and user-friendly features. The Singapore-based platform intends to position itself as the world’s most trustworthy and efficient cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.
In addition, Phemex’s user-base has grown tremendously over the past two years, thanks to its unique approach of prioritizing user-oriented features and community feedback.
Currently, Phemex hosts over 2 million traders and over 200+ spot trading pairs. What makes Phemex stand out amongst other platforms is that it offers a variety of services for both newbies and experts in the crypto space. Phemex aims to provide users with the best trading experience by making transactions simple and managing risks efficiently.
Learn and Win Prizes
The “Phemex Universe Campaign” aims to educate the public about the emerging industry.
Here’s how to begin your journey in the universe:
Visit the Phemex website
Explore the four planets – BTC, ETH, SAND, and DOGE to learn how the Phemex universe works
Fun minigames can earn you points that can be exchanged for trading bonuses, so play them!
During the promotion period, enter your email address and sign up for Phemex.
The trade bonus you earned from the minigame will be yours if you complete KYC verification during the campaign duration
Your own Citizen X card can be created by uploading an image or by connecting to your social media accounts
Continue by downloading and sharing your Citizen X card on social media.
Winners at random will be awarded Citizen X cards as NFTs after the event has concluded.
With the Phemex universe, users will not only learn more about crypto but also win rewards and prizes. This campaign is beginner-friendly and offers a quick and easy way to earn money for everyone.
Terms and Conditions
Qualifiers must complete the tasks on the official page in order to participate in this competition.
The promotional benefits of this event are only open for new users who create an account during the event’s duration (April 8, 2022 – May. 7, 2022).
On May 30, 2022, at 06:00 UTC, the NFT winners will be announced.
Although trading bonuses cannot be withdrawn immediately, they can be used to initiate trades, pay fees, and cover losses.
Attempting to withdraw trading bonuses straight from your trading accounts will result in the loss of any remaining bonuses. Profits earned from trading the bonus, on the other hand, can be withdrawn.
Each email address is only eligible for one bonus claim. Your bonus will be calculated based on your score.
Please keep in mind that in order to receive your bonus, you must register your Phemex account using the email address you provided.
India, Venezuela, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam users are not eligible to participate in or get bonuses from the event.
KYC verification is required before a user may claim prizes.
Participants may only use one account to participate.
Every account that shares the same IP address or UID will be instantly removed from consideration.
The following activities will immediately disqualify you: Profits via market manipulation, self-dealing, or wash trades.
Only main-accounts are allowed, sub-accounts will not be counted.
These rules are subject to change at Phemex’s sole discretion.
For more information on terms and conditions, visit the Phemex Universe Campaign Announcement.