How to Find TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of Custom Software Applications
So You Can Budget, Compare and Save.
We all have struggled to find exactly how much custom software applications cost to build, maintain, and enhance over their life. Accounting needs to know so they can budget accordingly, HR needs to know so they can assemble the team together, Management wants to know the Return On Investment (ROI) before embarking on implementation. Some applications are easy to calculate and others are not so straightforward. We all want our software application to be designed, developed, and deployed on time and under budget. Exactly how do you calculate total long-term cost of ownership or TCO? Do you have to stage “The Price is Right” for applications? Not really, the formula is very simple. When practiced every time it will help you budget, compare different alternatives, and save while creating successful software applications that exceed your customer’s expectations.
THE FORMULA:
First let me tell you a time-tested empirical formula(1),
Long-term TCO = (Fx + Lr) * [1 + (Roi/Qq)]
(Note) 1: Empirical formulas are not proven scientifically, but they can be accurately applied to most scenarios.
And I will now explain the 4 simple variables it uses:
1. FIXED COSTS (Fx)
Start with the technical specifications and better yet, sit with the technical lead or architect to find out what are the fixed costs. Look at the deployment diagram and find out the cost of each box it shows. Now consider the cost of operating systems they will run on, and cost of all the tools that will be installed. Here are some pointers as to what a typical project may incur as fixed cost:
Hardware Costs
Operating Systems
Design & Development Tools
Database Systems
Backup Systems
Hosting Costs
Most recurring costs can be converted to a fixed cost by multiplying per cycle cost with number of total expected cycles over the life of the application.
Adding up all the values above will give you a total dollar amount, which is your Fx in the formula above.
2. LABOR COSTS (Lr)
Your project plan should have a section on time estimates. Again, your team-lead or architect can tell you more accurately how long is it going to take to build your application. Consider all roles and responsibilities from systems analyst gathering requirements, engineers developing it, to QA testing it and everyone else in-between. Estimate all their hours and put it in following three buckets:
Your Own Employees
Onsite Consultants
Offsite & Offshore Consultants
It is better to multiply each individual’s required hours and rate, but for large teams you can use averages. Adding up all three buckets will give you a total dollar amount, which is your Lr in the formula above.
3. RETURN ON INVESTMENT (Roi)
This is very important and sometimes tricky variable in finding out the TCO. First of all you need to dollarize the benefits of the application you are building. That means translate the increased efficiency, potential growth, or reduction in cost etc. to dollar amount saved or earned per month. Now estimate how many months will it take you to recover the cost of building the application at that rate. I say estimate because it is a catch-22 situation otherwise, since you are trying to figure out the TCO in the first place. For a number of custom software applications Roi is around 12 months. You can plug-in a few different values for this variable and see where do you feel most comfortable.
4. QUALITY QUOTIENT (Qq)
This is where science meets art. We are calculating long-term cost of ownership of a custom software application, which depends on factors related to quality of the application. If the application has fewer bugs, the QA to Engineering to QA to Deploy cycle would be short. If application is documented well, future enhancements will be easier and answering questions will be quicker. Well, you see they all affect the long-term cost of running the application. To measure what such unknowns will cost us in dollar terms for the life of the application, I find it most effective to put quality related issues in following four basic buckets and rate them on a scale of 1 to 4:
Usability
Reliability
Scalability
Supportability
You can put a number between 1 and 4 for each of them based on your prior experience with same team, or software. If you don’t have past data, select a number for each that you want your application to have. You can even have your own buckets of four most important factors. Adding these four will give you the last variable Qq needed for the formula.
Though the formula asks for Roi in months needed to recover the cost, the TCO is for the life of the application.
WORKSHEET:
If you got the idea for formula to find TCO of a custom software application, lets do an exercise with your numbers into right column on the worksheet below:
Our sample data Your data
Fx: $120,000 _________________
Lr: $300,000 _________________
Roi: 12 _________________
Qq: 14 _________________
Substituting values in TCO = (Fx + Lr) * [1 + (Roi/Qq)]
TCO = 780k
Thus Total Cost of Ownership for our sample application is $780k over its anticipated life (around 10 years). This figure really helps budget, compare, and save on custom application development.
About the Author
Mahesh Lalwani is Founder & CEO of Pacview, your partner in custom software & speech applications. Pacview has worked with dozens of companies in Healthcare, Financial, Technology & Telecommunications, Education and Entertainment industries, helping them create successful software applications that exceed customer’s expectations. Through Pacview’s expertise in design and development our clients enjoy the benefits of building value through successful software applications. Visit our site at www.pacview.com for more information.
Note: You’re welcome to “reprint” this article as long as it remains complete and unaltered (including the “About the Author” info at the end), and you sent a copy of your reprint to [email protected]
Google AdSense Drives Income
Love to write? Want to make money doing it? Try Google AdSense to bolster your bottom line. It’s almost money for nothing.
Google AdSense provides revenue-sharing to all size websites who place ads for goods and services. These ads are relevant to the content on the site, and targeted at the site’s users. A small amount is paid to the site owner when the ad is clicked on.
AdWords
Google’s main source of revenue is earned by allowing advertising on their search result pages. This source is called AdWords, which is a pay-per-click marketing form. These ads, called Sponsored Results, are above the list of organic results, and on the right margin of the page. Advertisers with AdWords pay per click in this system, which is based on auctions for which the highest bidder with the highest quality ad gets the first spot.
AdSense
The very same AdWords can be displayed on an independent website by the program, AdWords. The owner gets approximately 68% of the click, with Google receiving the remainder.
How does AdSense Work?
Simply put, the website owner displays the ads and gets paid when people click the ad (and sometimes view it).
How Much Can You Earn with AdSense?
The per-click commission is dependent on how much the advertiser rate is for the particular ad. These earnings range from 2 cents to $15 per click, with the majority being under $1. Google does not disclose a range or estimate because of the organic nature of the structure.
This being said, some topics do pay more. Highly competitive keywords such as: make money, sex, etc. can earn more per click because of the high search count. The more competitive the keyword results are the more advertisers will pay.
Google does not reveal how much the owner receives for each ad, but the overall total earned can be viewed at any time. You can do the math to get a per-click average for a set time period.
How to make Money with AdSense
First you will need to make an AdSense account. Then associate this account with your Custom Search Engine Account. Follow this process:
- Go to AdSense and sign in.
- Click on My Ads in the upper left corner.
- Create a new Ad unit: Go to Content>Ad Units, and click the + New Ad Unit button.
- Name the ad unit. Standard formatting is best for managing data.
- Pick a size.
- Set the ad type.
- Create a Custom channel. This allows ad grouping and location on the page.
- Create the ad style. Best practice is to make it go with your website.
- Click the Save and Get Code button to receive the HTML code for your site.
- Paste the code in your site’s HTML development area. If you need help, visit Google’s code implementation process.
Final Word
Google’s AdSense is an excellent way to make a bit of money while maintaining a website.
The Tradition of Magic Realism in American Letters
Given the abundance of criticism labeled ‘European’ or ‘Latin American’ magic realism, one might think that the genre’s provenance is either European or Latin American. Not So. Writers (of different generations) in the United States have a tradition of magic realism. If one considers magic realism to be a literary genre that combines fantastic or dreamlike elements with realism; that places fantastic, surreal narratives in a normal, quotidian contemporary world, then writers like Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ambrose Bierce, Edgar Allan Poe, Herman Melville, John Cheever, Toni Morrison and William Kennedy merit inclusion in the magic realism genre.
Drawing on native fables, folk tales, fairy tales, and puritan myths, American writers, as we shall see, have a body of work that display hallucinating trickery, dream sequences, and often plain distortion and bending of what we accept as the real natural world. Given the abundance of material this article will deal with Nathaniel Hawthorne’s works only.
Rather than novels Nathaniel Hawthorne cultivated ‘romances’ –which allow the writer a quicker suspension of disbelief and more latitude than novels– that border on fantasies and dreams, one can say that narratives such as The Scarlet Letter and The House of Seven Gables do contain elements of magic realism. In particular, I like the closing scene of The House of The Seven Gables in which Uncle Venner “seemed to hear a strain of music and fancied that Alice Pyncheon… had given one farewell touch of a spirit’s joy upon her harpsichord as she floated heavenward from the House of the Seven Gables.” This scene is reminiscent of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s fabulous scene in which Remedios the Beauty –a character in One Hundred Years of Solitude — ascends to heaven in the midst of flapping sheets.
But it is in Hawthorne’s short stories where we find magic realism in full bloom; or as critic R. P. Blackmur put it, these stories are the “daydreams which edge toward nightmare.” I want to focus on his short story “Young Goodman Brown” to highlight the features of magic realism.
In this short story, “Young Goodman Brown,” much like Dante, “had taken a dreary road, darkened by all the gloomiest trees of the forest, which barely stood aside to let the narrow path creep through… ” In this dense forest Brown meets a traveler whom he suspects to be the devil himself, yet the stranger bears a strong family resemblance such as that of father and son. If this scene isn’t terrifying in itself, at least is diabolical enough to foreshadow worst things to come. Delirious, bewildered, and right in the midst of a hellish nightmare brought to reality by the tangible proof of his wife’s ribbons, Young Goodman Brown watches the full liturgy –chanting, reading, preaching, and communion included– of a black mass:
“There is my wife, Faith.” As he spoke, he pointed his staff at a female figure on the path, in whom Goodman Brown recognized a very pious and exemplary dame, who had taught him his catechism in youth, and was still his moral and spiritual adviser, jointly with the minister and Deacon Gookin.”
And the entire town he sees there in that wicked witches worship –of the devil! After delighting readers with mysterious, delirious, and hallucinating scenes, Hawthorne’s narrator asks: “Had Goodman Brown fallen asleep in the forest and only dreamed a wild dream of a witch meeting?”
In an ironic twist, when Young Goodman Brown dies, the entire community –all the partakers of the black mass — follow him in a long procession as he is “borne to his grave.” Was this a second black mass? While many read this story as a horror story, there is more to it, for all the elements of magic realism –including props such as a staff that resembles a snake, ribbons that materialize, clothing, and an animated forest– mentioned above are present.
How to Trade Binary Options Profitably
The Binary Options market can be difficult to perfect. Although it’s technically simple, maintaining profitable trades is challenging. Binary Options are based on the Forex market, using the currency pairs and charts, but with a twist. Making a profitable investment is as simple as deciding whether the market will go up or down in a defined time period.
Although the Binary Options market shares the same charts and currency pairs as the Forex market, there are four significant differences:
1. The Forex market requires traders to decide on a market direction based on an analysis of trends, market sentiment, charts, and fundamentals. You set a limit for losses and a level to take profit.
2. The Binary Options market allows you to make a simple decision. Buy or sell. Although the choices are simple, making winning trades is just as challenging as in the Forex Market. You can use technical analysis to make trades, the same as in the Forex market, but Binary Options also offer an easier option.
3. The Binary Options market gives you several choices. You can choose from the regular Binary Options market, Option Builder, Option Pro, One Touch, and the 60 second option.
4. Your return rate is predetermined. Depending on the currency pair you’re trading and the platform you’ve chosen, your Return On \Investment (ROI) will be from 60% to 85%.
To illustrate how to successfully invest in the Binary Options market, we’ll use the Euro and United States Dollar currency pair, EUR/USD. You’ll use the 4 step, 60 second strategy. This strategy is simple.
1. From the Binary Options main page, check the Popularity of the EUR/USD pair. If the popularity is weighted higher on the “Call” side, you’ll be making “Call” investments. If it’s weighted higher on the “Put” side, you’ll be placing a “Put”.
2. Click on the 60 second tab and place a $5 bid. For this example, we’ll use a “Call.” At the end of the 60 seconds, your trade will either win or lose. If you win, your return rate is 70%, your payout is $8.50. Your profit would be $3.50. ($8.50 payout – $5 investment = $3.50 profit).
3. If your $5 investment loses, immediately place a $10 investment.
4. If your $10 investment wins, your payout is $17 and your profit is $2 ($17 payout – $5 – $10 = $2 profit). Your next trade is $5.
5. If your $10 investment loses, you place a $25 investment.
6. If your $25 trade wins, your payout is $42.50 and your profit is $2.50 ($42.50 payout – $5 -$10 – $25 = $2.50 profit). Your next trade is $5.
7. If your $25 trade loses, you place a $100 trade.
8. If your $100 wins, your payout is $170 and your profit is $30. ($170 payout – $5 – $10 – $25 – $100 = $30 profit).
9. If your $100 trade loses, you place a $5 trade.
Although it’s scary the first time you place a $100 trade, there’s a 90% chance that the trade will be successful. If it’s not, the next time you place a $100 trade it will most likely be successful.
Although there are no guarantees in this market, this strategy consistently provides successful results. If you’re new to the Binary Options market, it’s recommended that you start with a $400 account to give you enough room to make trades without worrying about using up your preliminary investment.
While you’re trading, your account balance will increase and decrease as you win and lose trades, but if you’re trading daily, your end of the week account balance should be larger than your beginning of the week balance.
Trading with the 4 step, 60 second strategy is not a guarantee for success, or a get rich quick scheme. If traders use an investment mindset and expect a realistic monthly increase in their investment, there is a very good chance they will experience a week over week, month over month, and year over year positive Return On Investment (ROI).
