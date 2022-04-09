News
I-44 near Big Bend closed this weekend for bridge removal
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Those who routinely drive on Interstate 44 are in for some big delays starting this weekend. The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing the Big Bend Bridge in Kirkwood. But, with the repairs, come road closures.
All four lanes going east and west around the bridge are closed until Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.
Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, MoDot will close all four lanes west and east to remove the bridge. All traffic will be diverted to the ramps and will be a “slow-go” until Monday.
“I understand that they have to do it, and they have to make things safer and better. But it’s going to be an inconvenience for a lot of people,” said driver Aimee Moore.
She said she uses the bridge every day to get to work.
“My commute is only five minutes, but it will turn into 15 probably each day,” she said.
MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. The agency said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than it is to continue to fix the old one.
” I actually take Highway 44 home from work almost every day. I’m at Lutheran Senior Services in Brentwood, and it’s just the most convenient entrance for me,” said Donna Adams.
The project will also impact bus routes. MetroBus said the Big Bend bus stop will be closed. The Kirkwood-Webster route going east and west will be re-routed to go around the bridge.
- Westbound: Regular routing to Big Bend Blvd. and Sappington Road. Left on Sappington to Watson Rd. Right on Watson Rd. to Kirkwood Rd. Right on Kirkwood Rd. to Big Bend Blvd. Left on Big Bend Blvd. to regular routing.
- Eastbound: Regular routing to Big Bend Blvd. and Kirkwood Rd. Right on Kirkwood, and then merge onto eastbound I-44. Exit at 27B and then right on Big Bend Blvd. to regular routing.
Drivers said they are up for the shorter-term changes – if it means long-term safety.
“I mean you just have to adjust that’s just life,” Adams said.
One lane each way, as well as the Big Bend Bridge, will remain closed throughout August when work should be finished.
News
Winderman’s view: Rotation gets one last regular-season look, plus Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 113-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— With the Heat not opening the playoffs until April 17, coach Erik Spoelstra said the decision was made earlier in the day to go with those available in the primary rotation.
— “It’s a little bit unusual because of the play-in, that we’ll have a little bit more time off,” Spoelstra said of the added round of the playoffs next week for seeds Nos. 7-10. “And everybody wanted to compete tonight.”
— Spoelstra added, “We won’t play our first playoff game until the 17th. This is an opportunity to continue to compete and stay sharp.”
— Expect a far different approach for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Orlando.
— And for that matter, expect plenty of extra room for the few who travel on Saturday’s flight.
— For many of the Heat’s leading men, the regular season effectively ended with Friday’s game.
— But with this one played for keeps, it had Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus in the starting lineup.
— Caleb Martin also started, in place of P.J. Tucker, who is out with the calf strain suffered in Tuesday’s victory over the Hornets.
— Martin was one of five players who had been listed as questionable shortly before game time. All five were cleared to play: Martin, Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent.
— Another sign the Heat went for it.
— Omer Yurtseven was away from the team due to a non-COVID stomach illness.
— Tyler Herro again played as sixth man.
— With Dedmon following in his typical role as first big man off the bench.
— Vincent then entered when Lowry was called for his second foul with 2:54 left in the opening period.
— That also is when Duncan Robinson entered, to make it nine deep for Spoelstra.
— So no Markieff Morris or Victor Oladipo in the primary rotation.
— They assuredly can get their chances on Sunday, should they so choose.
— But still appear, at best, to set up as playoff specialists.
— Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
— Lowry’s first steal moved him past Rickey Green for 69th on the NBA all-time list.
— Robinson’s fourth point moved him past Tyler Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
— With his eighth point, the Hawks’ Trae Young reached 2,100 for the season, becoming one of four players in franchise history to reach that mark in a season (Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit and Dominique Wilkins).
— Hawks coach Nate McMillan downplayed the Heat going largely with regulars.
— “I really didn’t think that it mattered,” he said. “That team is going to play a certain way regardless of who’s out there on the floor. They are gonna bring it. They are going to be physical defensively. They are going to play their game.”
— He added, “There’s a system in place there, so it really doesn’t matter, the five guys on the floor for them. They are gonna play the same way.”
— McMillan essentially offered a pregame scouting report on the Heat, a team the Hawks could meet in the first round.
— “They force turnovers with their pressure,” he said. “They do a good job of switching, with Bam being able to guard one through five. So we have to make them defend. Get some ball movement. Be ready for their changing defenses. They will go from a press to a zone.”
— Herro and Adebayo addressed the crowd pregame before the regular-season home finale, with Adebayo saying, “We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let’s get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat.”
— The Heat opened the game with a pregame delay-of-game warning for too much hand slapping, not enough being ready.
()
News
Heat making closing statement at FTX Arena with 113-109 decision over Hawks
It wasn’t a dress rehearsal, considering there will be a full week for practice before their postseason opener.
And it wasn’t played for seeding, with the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs secured a night earlier.
Friday night instead merely was a moment to create one more night of regular-season magic at FTX Arena.
On that count, another mission accomplished, with the Heat pushing to a 113-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, a team very much playing for seeding position ahead of Sunday’s NBA season finales.
“It’s for the fans, man,” center Bam Adebayo said. “We have incredible fans. I can’t wait to see what White Hot [the Heat home playoff theme] looks like.”
What the Heat achieved in their home finale was providing ample reminders of how they got to the top of the East, and what could be ahead.
There were 24 points from Adebayo, 20 from Jimmy Butler, 16 from Kyle Lowry, and 15 from Tyler Herro, whose 3-pointer with 1:27 was crucial.
The Heat, now on a season-best six-game winning streak, close out their regular season Sunday at the Amway Center against the Orlando Magic, with coach Erik Spoelstra expected to hold out his regulars.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points, with teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic adding 25.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 24-22 at the end of the opening period, trailed 61-56 at halftime, then took a 91-87 lead into the fourth.
From there, the Hawks moved to a 103-97 lead with 5:18 to play.
But with 1:44 to play, a Herro 3-pointer that bounded in off the front rim put the Heat up 109-107.
A Young floater would tie it 109-109 with 1:27 to play, with Adebayo swooping in for a dunk with 27.1 seconds left for a 111-109 Heat lead.
A missed Hawks 3-point attempt later, Herro got to the line with 5.7 seconds left, draining both for a four-point lead, effectively ending it.
2. Playoff focus: With the Brooklyn Nets holding on to defeat the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 118-107 on Friday night, it moved the Nets to No. 7 in the East, needing only a victory on Sunday over the visiting Indiana Pacers to clinch the No. 7 seed.
The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed in the first round of the play-in tournament on Tuesday night, with the winner of that game securing the No. 7 seed and moving out of the Heat’s side of the Heat’s Eastern Conference bracket.
The Heat will play the No. 8 seed, which will not be determined until next Friday, in a best-of-seven series that opens a week from Sunday at FTX Arena.
Should the Nets exit the play-in round at No. 7, the Heat’s first-round playoff opponent would be the Hawks, Cavaliers or Charlotte Hornets.
3. Attrition concern: With the Heat opting to play it out with their primary rotation, they wound up losing a member of their power rotation for the second time in as many games.
Three nights after starting power forward P.J. Tucker was lost with a strained right calf in Tuesday night’s home victory over the Hornets, backup center Dewayne Dedmon limped to the locker room with 8:50 left, after going to the court during a defensive scramble.
Dedmon had been questionable going in, with sprained right ankle.
The Heat already were without third-string center Omer Yurtseven, due to a non-COVID stomach illness.
4. Trae bien: If this was an attempt by the Heat to send a message to Young in advance of a potential playoff matchup, it was message not fully received.
After scoring six first-quarter points, Young erupted for 17 in the second period, closing first half at 9 of 11 from the field, including 6 of 6 in the second period.
It was the NBA-leading 29th time this season that Young has scored 20 or more in a half.
The Heat opened with Caleb Martin defending Young, but basically switched everything when they weren’t bringing a second defender.
Young closed 12 of 23 from the field, but only 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. He had eight assists, but also seven turnovers.
5. With meaning: Spoelstra said it is important to appreciate winning the No. 1 seed, which the Heat clinched Thursday.
“It does mean something,” he said. “I think you can take gratitude from that and gratification from a meaningful regular season. It’s not everything, but it definitely is something. And I think it’s always good to shoot for something in this league, and to compete for something.”
Spoelstra said it all comes down to perspective.
“It wasn’t something that we were talking about every single day,” he said, “but we talked about learning how to win, and to do it without excuses, and to do it with a lot of different things that are coming our ways this year, and the adversity and guys in and out of the lineup.”
()
News
Saints pitching shuts down Louisville Bats 7-1
LOUISVILLE — The St. Paul Saints got top-notch pitching from three players Friday night to cruise to a 7-1 Triple-A baseball victory over the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field.
Dereck Rodriguez pitched four innings of one-hit ball in the middle of the game to pick up the victory for the Saints (3-1). He came on in relief of starter Drew Strotman, who gave up one hit and one run over the first three innings. Wladimir Pinto finished up, giving up two hits and no runs over the final two innings.
Jake Cave led St. Paul’s eight-hit offensive attack, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks. He is batting .500 over the first four games of the season.
The Saints scored one run in the first inning, three in the third and three more in the fifth to lead all the way. The Bats (1-3) scored their only run in the sixth, managing just four hits total.
