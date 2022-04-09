Finance
Importance of XML Sitemap in SEO
It is important to understand what XML Sitemap is and why significance it has for SEO. The website is considered as the house and the pages of the site are considered as the rooms of the house. The XML Sitemap is like a blueprint of the house or the Map of the House. It works as the sitemap of the so-called house and the web pages as its rooms. It helps Google to make it easy for the proverbial home inspector for the web-enabling it to rapidly and effortlessly discover all the rooms within your house. It is significant and plays an important role in SEO because the sitemaps help to make it at ease for Google to catch your site’s pages. It is very important as Google gives ranking to the web pages also not merely websites.
There is no disadvantage and drawback at all of using the Sitemap and it helps in improving the SEO of your website, therefore, they are highly advocated and recommend to be used.
Sitemap.xml file is particularly and especially important in cases of:
All the websites and its pages are fashioned dynamically especially on e-commerce sites and financial sites.
It has been observed that in case the site is not well-structured it will not generate well-linked or internal links. Many of the sites have got fewer external links or are a new or newly developed site just started “live”.
In case of large or the heavy sites, they are many archived contents and they may not be well-linked and well-connected.
Other XML Sitemap Properties and Considerations
XML Sitemap Configuration and Formatting:
the content management systems of the websites provide the facility to inevitably generate an XML Sitemap. In case, one uses these programs or in other words an auto-XML Sitemap generator, it is important to ensure that the output remains in the desired and correct format and is also error-free. E.g. Google lays down the guidelines and requires all XML Sitemaps are in compliance and adherence to the specific protocol or the Sitemap Protocol. For the purpose of Sitemap Verification, after a generation or the creation of the XML Sitemap and needs to be uploaded to the web server, you will be looking for the search engines. Google enables and makes its easier with the help of
Google Webmaster Tools. One needs to ensure that the Sitemaps are in the appropriate and correct format and are properly uploaded on the web server before verifying the attempt to upload.
Watch Your Blind Side!
“Blind Side” the movie is based on the true story of Michael Oher, now with the Baltimore Ravens, who earlier in life was befriended by a school friend’s mother, played by Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock. Other plays offensive tackle for his school’s team and does a truly impressive job protecting his quarterback’s blind side.
There’s another kind of blind side worthy of our attention: “blind sides” that are responsible for the demise of leaders and their institutions, families and friends, communities and economies – like blind sides that contributed to the latest recession, our worst in decades. It’s pretty frightening to hear the likes of Alan Greenspan, past and current secretaries of our treasury and the heads of world-wide banks – no doubt pretty smart people in many respects – admit that they were blind to the forces at play that triggered the collapse of world-wide real estate and financial markets and that nearly took down our economy. There are other kinds of blind sides that get us into trouble too – blindness to our own or our organization’s strengths or vulnerabilities, to others’ contributions or limitations, to the impact of our behavior or decisions on others, to “bad news” or our inability to hear it, and myriad other realities that impact our lives and organizations without any awareness of them.
We’ve heard a lot about the merits of “authentic” leaders, organizations, experiences and people. Authenticity means to be real, and an important part of that is for leaders, organizations, experiences and people to be in reality what they claim or present themselves to be. Another important part of being real, however, is the capacity to face and articulate reality – something apparently in very short supply as CEOs, investment bankers and government officials missed or ignored warning signs of the market’s collapse leading up to 2008. The signs were surely there; Michael Lewis’ new book, The Big Short*, chronicles the work of Michael Burry, one investor who correctly read the signs. Mr. Burry studiously read all of the real estate investment descriptions laced with legal language and strange acronyms; he paid attention to the increasing ease for homeowners of acquiring credit, and noticed by 2005 that lending standards had hit bottom. Adding it all up, Burry bet that millions of dollars worth of securities would lose money by “short-selling” them; he made billions.
Why did Michael Burry pay attention to what was happening when so many others didn’t? He jokes about how it might be due to seeing things differently since the childhood loss of one eye; whether that’s true or not, certainly “seeing things differently” is one way to protect our “blind side.” A way to do that just on our own is to simply adopt a different perspective and see things from as many different angles as we can; examples include “playing devil’s advocate,” waiting a day to see things in a different light, or changing locations or going on a retreat to gain perspective. An even better way is to seek and use the input of others, and the more and more different the perspectives usually, the better; here’s a case where there truly is strength in numbers.
The road to failure is paved with blind spots, including organizations and entire industries blind to market or competitive dynamics. After dominating the auto market, Henry Ford lost significant market share to General Motors early in the twentieth century because he was blind to shifting consumer tastes; demand for “basic transportation” gave way to preferences for different models with more features and more colors. The entire American automotive industry was blind to the encroaching Japanese auto makers’ inroads, eventually losing nearly half of their collective market share. IBM was thrown off balance in the 1970s and 80s, blind to the possibility that small personal computers, and Apple in particular, would amount to much. Sometimes rapid growth, success or size contributes to blind spots, as was apparently true with giant organizations in 2008 believed to be “too big to fail.” Richard Tedlow does an excellent job of documenting classic cases of denial, a close cousin of blind sides, in his new book Denial.*
A scary thing about blind sides is that whatever they’re obscuring is still there, impacting our lives and organizations whether we’re aware of them or not; that’s why they’re called “blind sides!” Unfortunately, sometimes we learn about blind sides when it’s too late – after a crisis, traumatic losses or digging a hole that’s too big to escape. I know that I’ve been blind at times to the reality of what was going on or to my situation when a better understanding of what was blocking my view would have paid many dividends. Things “just not going our way” again and again or finding ourselves falling into the same predicaments consistently are usually signs of blind sides and our inability or unwillingness to face certain truths. These are times when we need to take some time for serious reflection, seek feedback that we really attend to, and open ourselves up or seek experiences to help us see things from a different perspective; valid personality surveys, skills inventories or “360°surveys for individuals, especially when accompanied by coaching, can help here. Perhaps at times like these we need what the Buddhists refer to as a Kalyana mitra, or “noble friend”, who as John O’Donahue tells us in Anam Cara* “will not accept pretension but will gently and firmly confront you with your own blindness.” Organizations and teams can be blind to their strengths and vulnerabilities as well; here again periodic organization assessments, especially accompanied by skillful interpretation by a consultant, can significantly reduce dangerous blind spots.
We all likely have sufficiently serious personal, professional, organizational and community challenges to resolve without being handicapped by blind spots.
- Are there any indicators that blind spots may be impacting your life or work; how could you find out? What are some steps you could take to compensate for potential blind spots?
- Might there be blind spots impacting others around you – perhaps acquaintances, your organization, industry or community? How could you call attention to them and reduce their impact?
“Ninety percent of the world’s woes come from people not knowing themselves, their abilities, their frailties and even their real virtues.” (Sydney Harris)
How to Buy House and Land Package
So, you are in the market for purchasing a house and land package. If you’re an investor you will be looking at return on investment as well as suburb growth. It is always a good idea to do some research first on suburbs, make sure that you look at the last 10 years of statistics as some suburbs maybe volatile. Gather as much information as possible so you can make an informed decision. Look into the growth of the suburb and see what new infrastructures are being done, this would give you a good indication on the future of the suburb in question. Make sure your near schools, shops, hospitals, and transportation.
The first thing to determine would be your budget, as your budget will determine where you can buy! So, before you start hunting and spending lots of your valuable time, it might be worth speaking to a mortgage broker first. Nothing worse than spending time finding the right property, only to be told you cannot borrow the money.
As an investor you may decide you want to get more on your return (ROI), you can do this by purchasing a dual occupancy as you may get at least 2% more than a single dwelling. However, when it comes to on selling your audience will not be as high, but then you only need one buyer!
There are 2 kind of contracts when you buy a house and land package, one is a single contract and the other is a 2 contract. If you are buying from a SMSF, then you will need to purchase with a single contract. This means the builder covers the cost of the build and you purchase when complete. In such a hot market you may find it extremely hard to find a single contract, however, does not mean that it is not impossible, but most probably not the area that you are after. With a 2-part contract, which is more common you will purchase the land then as the builder builds there are 6 drawdown payments as the builder progresses with the build.
Make sure with the package you are purchasing that the land is registered or has a registered date, as you do not want to be waiting too long before they start to build.
Remember investing in a house and land package you will get the benefits of depreciation value but remember it is always good be in this investment for the long haul, so keep hold and try not to sell within 5 years.
Building Cash Flow Without Cash – Formula 5 “Flipping Paper”
You’ve heard of flipping houses, haven’t you? This has become well-known over the past years, mainly because of many Real Estate “Gurus” teaching seminars, writing books, selling tapes, etc. There’s even been some bad connotations from various forms of government; primarily because they don’t understand it, instead they believe & do whatever the Banking Industry tells them to do. I don’t mean to get off on a political soapbox; however, the kind of house flipping I know about and have written about is perfectly legal and if done right, benefits all parties.
So what about this “Flipping Paper” thing? Well, it’s a lot like flipping houses. It is also quite similar to being a Bird Dog for house-buyers, as I discussed with you in one of last week’s articles.
What I’m going to discuss with you now is exactly what I did when I first got in the paper business. I took a seminar taught by Mike Meeker, a well-known and excellent teacher, who I believe is now retired from teaching. I also believe he is living in Florida, or was when I last had contact with him.
Anyway, back to our story. This was back in the late 1980′s and I had no money available for investing. Here is the concept: You want to find Real Estate “paper” (Land Contracts, Trust Deeds, Mortgages, Notes) that is “For Sale” or will become for “For Sale”. To make it simple, let’s just call all these different types of paper, “Notes”. You are looking for Notes that were created in an Owner-Financed sale of Real Estate. Because of today’s market, these types of notes are plentiful; however, in any kind of market there will always be these “Private” Notes available because many buyers can’t qualify for Bank Financing and many properties won’t qualify for Bank Financing. To give you an idea of today’s market, just take a look at any major newspaper’s “Real Estate For Sale” section, and look for those ads that state “Owner Financing”, “No Bank Qualifying”, “Special Financing”, etc.
Trust me on this point; there will ALWAYS be Private Notes available and many of the owners of these notes would rather have a large chunk of cash Now rather than monthly payments over X number of years. Also, there are and always will be Private Investors (and sometimes big company investors) who buy these notes. Why? Because almost ALL Private Notes can be bought at a substantial discount. Why? Because of the greater risk involved in these non-qualifying buyers and/or properties. In fact, I have never seen or heard of anyone who would pay 100% on the dollar for a note.
So let’s start putting this together. Remember, you are going to function as a “Middle Man”, not-unlike the “Bird Dog” mentioned earlier. Here’s how we get started:
Find the Notes. There are numerous sources; such as Realtors, Title Companies, Real Estate Attorneys, etc. You can run a short ad in your local paper, such as – “I Buy Real Estate Notes” or “Top Dollar For Your Real Estate Note”. If you scan the ads you may see other people looking for notes. Don’t worry – There are enough to go around.
You could also look for ads offering “Owner Financing” in order to sell a property. Call the person, then ask them if they might want to sell their note after they close on the sale.
So let’s say you find a note for sale, what now? You need to have funds available to buy the note. Where do we get that? How do we know how much to pay for the note?
Just as we discovered how to find and buy Real Estate paper, which we will refer to as “Notes”, we will more or less use the same tactics to find someone whom we can flip these notes to, for a profit. Good sources are Realtors, Real Estate Attorneys, CPAs, Financial Planners, Stock Brokers, Loan Officers, etc. However, the best probable way is the old “Ad in the Newspaper” formula. You could advertise with words like “Real Estate Note For Sale” or “Investor Needed To Purchase Real Estate Notes”. Check the newspapers and Yellow Pages for ads like “We Buy Notes” and/or “Top Dollar For Your Notes”. In other words, look for the same ads we saw and used to find Notes to buy & flip.
When you find an Investor or Note Buyer, you need to determine the requirements and perimeters of the Note Buyer, such as:
What kinds of properties will they accept as security for the note? For example, Single Family houses, Land or Lots, Apartments, Commercial Property, or Mobile Homes with or without Land.
What kinds of minimum yields do they want from the notes they buy? This will vary based on many factors, such as security for the note.
Investors will want greater yields on higher risk notes. For example, a note secured by a Single Family, Owner-Occupied (with excellent pay history) would probably require the lowest yield, let’s say 12% return on the investment. On the other end of the scale might be Raw Land, wherein an investor may require 18% or 20%. In this article I’m not going to get into how to calculate yield. I will, however, recommend that anyone interested in these types of deals purchase a good financial calculator or software.
Examples of other things an investor may require are Title Insurance, Appraisals, Credit Reports, Casualty Insurance, etc. These things discussed above need to fit the investor which you may be dealing with.
OK, so now we have found a note to buy on a Single Family house. The face amount of the note is $80,000 with 10% interest payable monthly over 20 years. You know that the “Going” investor yield requirement for this type of note is 12%, which you could sell this note for $70,115. So for you to make a profit of, say $4,000, you offer and get accepted a bid of $66,115. You should actually get a written contract to buy the note from the owner, preferably an “Option To Purchase”. You have to keep in mind who is going to pay things like Title Insurance, Closing Costs, etc. If you are going to pay for these costs, you better subtract the amount of these costs from your offer to the owner of the note. Investors do not normally pay these costs.
What you are going to do is have a “Double” or almost simultaneous closing wherein you will close with the owner of the note first. Then a few minutes later you close with your investor who is buying the note. The closer(s) will then disburse the funds; $4,000 to you, and $66,115 (less Title Insurance fees & Closing costs) to the note seller. Actually, I found it works better if I paid these costs and bought the note at a lesser price, say $64,500. Sometimes when people go to a closing they become unhappy when they realize they’re receiving less money that they thought they were going to.
I know I’ve covered a lot here that seems complicated, and it is – a little; however, once you’ve done a few deals it becomes routine. I remember when I first started trying this. I became discouraged and it took me a few months to close my first deal; however, since that time I would estimate that I’ve bought and sold over 6,000 notes – And most of those, one at a time. Of course once my volume increased I hired people to help me.
The note business is a great and very interesting career; Something new or different all the time. One thing I want to stress is that it is very important to have that double closing so that you actually own the note, even if only for a few minutes, before you sell it to your investor.
I will be publishing a book in the future, showing in detail how to thrive in this great business. I will be selling the book for a nominal price, which at this time I haven’t determined. It will depend on how much time I put into it; however, I want it to be as complete as I can make it. I’ll tell you this, if a person enthusiastically gets into this business, the business will always be there with excellent financial returns.
These posts are the opinion of the author who is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, or investment advice. If such advice is required or desired, the services of competent professional persons should be sought.
