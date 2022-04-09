Finance
Invest or Pay Off Debt?
The one financial question that everyone wants to know the answer to is: Am I better off investing my money or paying off debt? The answer is not as hard as one would assume. Although, it can get murky, depending on how comfortable you are with debt.
The 6% Rule
To make this analysis as simple as possible, be sure to follow this rule: If your debt costs you (meaning the interest rate you pay is) 6% or more, you should always pay off the debt before investing. A 6% return is a conservative number to expect from the stock market. Many experts will say that historically the market has returned 8-10% per year. While I do not disagree with those experts, no one can predict the future. We do not know what the market will do going forward. As a result, I will be conservative and use 6% as the average market return per year.
Now, what do you do with any debt that you have that is less than 6%? This answer can be easy as well. You must ask yourself this: how comfortable are you in carrying your debt? This question does not simply ask if you are able to make your monthly debt payment, although that is part of the question. The bigger part of the question is asking yourself if you are able to handle carrying debt emotionally. Does the debt load keep you up at night? If you answered yes, then you are not comfortable with your debt and you should pay it off. If you worry at random times about your debt, again, you are not comfortable with your debt and should pay it off. If neither of these scenarios describes you, then you may want to take a step further and truly analyze if you are better off investing or paying off your debt.
The Deciding Formula
To determine which is right for you, you will have to do a little math. But don’t worry, the math is not difficult. The first step is to take your debt (in this case you will calculate each debt you have separately) and compare that to your after tax return on investing. In this first example, we will assume you have $5,000 in credit card debt at 4%. Since you cannot write off the interest you pay on your taxes, we do not need to calculate your after-tax cost for the debt. For all debt that you cannot write off the interest, the rate you pay is your after-tax cost. In this case, 4%. Next, we will assume that you are in the 25% tax bracket. You can determine your tax bracket by looking at last year’s tax return. Take the 6% investment return assumed above and multiply it by 1 minus 25%. The formula looks like this:.06(1-.25). The answer is 4.5%. In English, this means that after-tax, you earned a 4.5% return on your investments. Compare that to the 4% you pay in credit card interest. Mathematically, you are better off investing your money since you earn a higher return.
But, the greater return that you earn is only of a percent. Is that worth it? Here is where we go back to what matters to you more? Technically speaking, in this example, the difference is not material, meaning it is too small to matter. Whichever option you choose, it’s the right choice for you. After all, personal finance is just that, personal. You decide what is best for you and your situation.
Now let us assume you have a mortgage at 6.50%. Since the interest you pay on this debt is tax deductible, we have to complete the calculation for both the after-tax cost of the debt and the after-tax cost of the investments. We will assume the same facts as above regarding the 25% tax bracket. Here, you will take the 6.50% interest from your mortgage and multiply it by 1 minus your tax bracket. The formula is.065(1-.25). The answer is 4.88%. Effectively, your after-tax cost of you mortgage is 4.88%. By investing, you will earn 4.5% (as seen in the after-tax investment example above). In this case, you should pay off your mortgage rather than invest.
If you go through this process and the answer you come to is to invest and after a few months you are having second thoughts, then by all means, stop investing and pay off your debt. That uneasiness you feel is your gut telling you this isn’t right. Listen to your gut.
If you have multiple sources of debt, simply perform this calculation for each one that has an interest rate under 6%. You can then see which debts you should pay off and which ones you should pay the minimum and invest instead.
Conclusion
To recap, if any of your debt is over 6%, there is no math involved. You are better off paying the off your debt. On the opposite end, any debt that is 2% or less, you should invest your money. You can easily earn more than 2%, even in bond funds. You would be better off investing rather than paying down the debt. Of course, this also goes back to the earlier point that personal finance is personal. If you would still rather pay off the 2% debt, go for it.
For any debt that is between 2-6%, you need to do the quick math above to come to your conclusion.
Finance
10 Tips to Renegotiate and Restructure Equipment Leases and Loans
If your business cash flow is tight and you need some breathing room, consider restructuring your equipment leases and loans. It is always possible to negotiate your existing lease contracts. The biggest reason leasing companies don’t change contract terms is because they are never asked to make modifications. If you don’t ask, you don’t get.
Here are 10 tips to renegotiate your equipment leases and loans.
1. Call the leasing company if you are behind in making payments. Keep communication lines open.
2. Avoid late payment penalties. They can be as high as 10% of the lease payment. They add up quickly and are cumulative.
3. Negotiate late payment penalties if assessed. Sometimes leasing companies will forgive them if requested as long as paying late has not been standard practice during the entire lease term.
4. Be proactive, not reactive, in the restructure process. Have a plan. Make sure your financial statements and tax returns are ready to support your refinance request. Lenders will want to see your most recent year-end tax return and a current interim statement with comparative periods for the previous year’s performance.
5. Discuss the possibility of restructuring the payments. Options may include lowering payments by adding months to the end of the finance term. Support the longer term with information regarding the equipment useful life.
6. Propose an interest only payment option for a few months to get through a tight cash flow period.
7. Deal with a leasing company manager or bank officer. The customer service person is instructed to say, “We do not restructure leases.”
8. Know your contract options. This means read your current lease contract document cover to cover. If pages are missing, request that they are sent to you.
9. Understand what will put your lease into default. Often a default on one lease schedule means that all leases with the same financial institution will go into default too even though they are paid on time. Understand that a lease default will be very expensive.
10. Refinancing and restructures usually come with fees. The fee should be less than one-half percent of the total amount of the equipment acquisition cost.
Finance
IRA Charitable Rollover Opportunity Rolls on Through 2009
As part of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, Congress allowed an important window of opportunity to remain open-one that enables IRA owners age 70 1/2 or older to directly transfer up to $100,000 tax-free to charity in both 2008 and 2009. Because this provision applies to every individual IRA holder, a husband and wife who both meet the minimum age threshold could effectively move $400,000 out of their taxable estate over the next two tax years.
Is Transferring Money from Your IRA to a Charity Right for You?
The ability to transfer money tax-free from your IRA to contribute to a charity can be an excellent way to advance both your philanthropic and estate plans. While you will not receive a charitable deduction for a transfer from your IRA to a charity, the amount of your transfer will never be included in your gross income.
If you fit any of the following profiles, we encourage you to contact your financial and tax advisor before year-end to help determine if this provision is appropriate for you.
- Are you 70 1/2 and already receiving your required minimum distributions (RMDs)? Any IRA holder who has reached the age of 70 1/2 is eligible to make the tax-free transfer of funds from his or her IRA to a public charity. Also at 70 1/2, the IRA holder starts to receive the taxable required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his or her IRA. Accordingly, at year-end, many charitable-minded IRA holders with excess RMD amounts would prefer to use these funds for charitable contributions. The 2006 Pension Act permits an IRA holder to distribute either a portion or all of his or her RMD tax-free directly from his or her IRA by transferring any amount up to a total of $100,000 to a favorite qualified public charity. The IRA holder reduces his or her taxable income by the amount distributed and the charity receives a contribution.
- Do you have a large IRA that likely will be subject to estate taxes at death? IRA assets are subject to estate taxes and estate beneficiaries may have to pay income taxes on IRA assets they inherit. Using the IRA charitable distribution provision permits an IRA holder to reduce the size of his or her estate, thereby reducing the total amount of taxes imposed.
- Do you take the standard deduction when calculating your taxes or do you itemize? Many retirees take the standard deduction when calculating their income-tax liability because they don’t generate enough deductible expenses or income to make itemizing worthwhile. As a result, they could be losing out on the tax advantages of deducting their charitable donations. An IRA holder who uses the tax-free IRA charitable-distribution provision as a way to make charitable contributions will be able to obtain the tax benefit of the contribution without having to itemize his or her deductions.
- Are you collecting Social Security? An IRA holder who collects Social Security is also required to receive the RMD from his or her IRA at age 70 1/2. The amount of the RMD could increase income to a level where a portion of your Social Security benefit is taxable. By using the IRA charitable distribution provision, the IRA holder may reduce total income and thereby reduce the taxes imposed on Social Security benefits.
- Are you interested in donating more than 50% of your annual income in 2008 or 2009, or both years? Typically, a donor may only deduct a cash contribution to a charity up to 50% of his or her adjusted gross income (AGI) in any given year. Any excess charitable contribution deductions are carried over to the following five years. By using the tax-free IRA charitable-distribution provision to transfer money directly from an IRA to a charity, the donor effectively “skips” the 50% AGI charitable deduction limitation. Therefore, an IRA holder may donate up to $100,000 per year in 2008 and 2009 from his or her IRA without having to worry about the 50% AGI charitable deduction limitation. An IRA holder who has a large IRA may use this method to reduce its size during his or her lifetime leaving less exposed to income and estate taxes at death.
- Did you wish to complete a gift to a charity for a particular purpose? Charitable-minded individuals may have in mind ambitious programs such as underwriting a research project or sponsoring a scholarship program at their alma mater, but had been hampered from making any contributions by current tax laws such as the 50% AGI charitable contribution limitation for cash contributions discussed in the previous paragraph. The IRA charitable-distribution provision may be an ideal strategy that would enable an IRA holder who wishes to make a substantial donation in 2008 or 2009 to fulfill these charitable goals in a tax-advantageous manner.
- Do you live in a state with unfavorable tax rules for charitable deductions and RMDs? The ability to make a tax-free transfer to charity from an IRA could be especially appealing to residents in states that impose state income tax on IRA distributions and don’t allow any offsetting charitable deductions. The 2006 Pension Act permits the IRA holder to make the charitable contribution directly to a qualified charity from his or her IRA and not have to treat the contribution as a taxable IRA distribution, thereby avoiding any state or local tax imposed on IRA distributions.
Additional Requirements
Any IRA holder who takes advantage of the tax-free IRA charitable distribution must send a letter to the qualified charity informing the charity of the donation. Here are some important points to keep in mind:
- You must be 70 1/2 on or before the date of the charitable transfer.
- Contact us before making a donation to arrange for the proper transfer of funds from your IRA to the charitable organization.
- You may not write a check to the charity from another account into which you transferred your IRA funds. Doing so would eliminate the tax-free treatment and would cause the amount distributed to be included in your taxable income.
- Donor advised funds and most private foundations are prohibited from receiving IRA rollover gifts.
- You cannot receive anything of value in return for your donation. For example, you cannot get tickets to a charitable event for your donation.
- The transfer must come from a traditional or a Roth IRA. Transfers to a charity from other retirement plans, such as a SEP or SIMPLE IRA, or from a 401(k) or 403(b) plan will not qualify under this provision. It may be possible, however, to roll over funds from these accounts into a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA and then make an eligible transfer to charity.
- A qualified charitable distribution is treated as coming first from deductible contributions and earnings. If you have made non-deductible contributions to your IRA, have your tax advisor determine how much of the donation is considered tax-free under this provision.
After the IRA Charitable Distribution: Written Documentation Requirement
Cash donations, regardless of whether the contributions are made from an IRA or another source, must be backed up by “proper” records, such as a check, bank copy of the check, electronic funds transfer record, credit card or credit union statement, payroll stub or W-2 (in the case of a payroll deduction). These must show the name of the charity, the donation amount and the date paid or transaction posting date. A written acknowledgment from the charity showing that information also will suffice.
Finance
Private Equity 100 Day Plans Vs Strategic Plans
Most private equity firms give at least lip service to some version of a 100-Day Plan upon closing the investment transaction in a new portfolio company. Given the laundry list of post-close action items, the effort makes sense. Even so, does the 100-Day Plan actually create value? Not likely. However, the 100-Day Plan mitigates risk, so chalk this up to good defense.
Whereas defense may keep teams from losing the game, offense scores the points that win the game. This reality should shift leadership focus to strategic planning. But wait a minute! Doesn’t the investment thesis cover strategy? Of course, but the investment thesis does not “operationalize” strategy. Strategy is only vindicated when it results in accelerated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth. “Operationalizing” strategy (the investment thesis) is tactical and must be owned by the portfolio company leadership team. Middle Market Methods suggests a planning session for the benefit of the portfolio company leadership team-not the private equity firm deal team. Using a different moniker for the endeavor also precludes confusion. How about calling it the “Value Creation Roadmap?”
What should the Value Creation Roadmap accomplish? The first objective is introducing the key process owners of the business model to the investment thesis. Depending on who negotiated the deal for the portfolio company, these leaders and their subordinates may still be in shock about the change of ownership, much less the expectations of them for EBITDA growth. When business model process owners initially encounter the typical “3X in 3” investment thesis, they often reflexively emote-followed by awkward moments toward reestablishing composure. This reaction, however, may be the best due diligence the private equity firm deal team encounters. This is the second objective the Value Creation Roadmap: identifying what the leadership team knows that the investors do not know about the scalability of the business model. By engaging those who actually run the core processes of the company, valuable insights are gleaned, including (i) corroborated due diligence, (ii) clarified due diligence, (iii) invalidated due diligence, and (iv) missed due diligence.
Okay. Now what? Given a finite resource pool, leadership teams need to prioritize the initiatives that, in colloquial terms, accomplish “the mostest with the leastest” (sic). This is the third objective of the Value Creation Roadmap: establishing the “vital few” accretive initiatives. As Larry Bossidy and Ram Charan remind leaders in Execution: The Discipline of Getting Things Done, less is more, i.e., teams do better in knocking out a choice few deliverables at a time. What happens when the “vital few” require bandwidth or skills beyond the realm of reality for the portfolio company leadership team? The answer addresses the fourth objective of the Value Creation Roadmap: identifying capabilities vs. necessities. This is a “moment of truth” for the private equity deal team. By sourcing among the private equity firm’s subject matter expert network, the deal team builds relational bridges with the portfolio company leadership team while simultaneously supporting the value creation endeavor. Of course, some private equity firms have operating partners who may cover the supplemental skill sets needed by the portfolio company initiative. Even so, a bullpen of relievers is advisable for three reasons. First, the operating partners may also have exhausted their bandwidth. Second, some types of deliverables are so infrequent that the firm is better served by outsourcing than staffing. Third, an outsider may occasionally have more situational flexibility than a member of the firm.
Initiatives invariably have a bevy of tasks-including a critical path for those tasks. Additionally, there is an optimal execution order across initiatives and their requisite tasks. This is where good project management pays off. The execution recipe should be codified in a Microsoft Project plan. Project plans have tremendous utility. Not only do they facilitate choreography and coordination, but they also aid general management, performance management, meeting agendas, and communications. This is the fifth objective of the Value Creation Roadmap: execution leadership.
Did we forget the 100-Day Plan items? Of course not! They are in the mix. The point is that when 100-Day Plans are done independent of strategic exercises, potential dysfunction ensues. Why? Both draw from a common resource well. What about timing? After the letter of intent (LOI), there is a tipping point at which stakeholders deem deal closure to be imminent. This is when planning should commence. “Homework” assignments kick off in a two-week window on either side of the projected closing date. Ideally, the Value Creation Roadmap session occurs within 30 days of closure.
In summary, a corollary to Harvey MacKay’s (Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive) line reminds us that we don’t plan to fail; rather, we fail to plan. The best timing window for the Value Creation Roadmap suggested above is an 80-20 scenario. Keep in mind, however, that 80% is more than twice Ty Cobb’s lifetime baseball batting average. The results of prioritized planning are potent.
Avian flu in Minnesota: Where did it come from, and how can it be stopped?
Invest or Pay Off Debt?
10 Tips to Renegotiate and Restructure Equipment Leases and Loans
BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) Upgrade & Hard Fork Will be Supported by Binance
IRA Charitable Rollover Opportunity Rolls on Through 2009
Thrust into new role, Orioles’ Jorge López embracing reliever mentality: ‘I like the challenge’
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Erik Spoelstra being overlooked for NBA Coach of the Year?
Private Equity 100 Day Plans Vs Strategic Plans
Elrond (EGLD) Recent Developments Opens Way For Wider Global Impact
Post Office Savings Scheme: Big News! Deposit money in this scheme and get tax benefit with better interest, know scheme details
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’