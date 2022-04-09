Finance
Is Investing in Stocks and Bonds on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) Any Good?
If you are particularly a Ugandan in the diaspora or have awareness of the interest rates in markets such as the US and the UK you will know that the Bank of England’s base rate is 0.5%. The Fed rate in the US is presently 0.25%. This is the rate that basically determines lending rates by commercial banks and thus the interest rates they pay on savings. The UK rate is not expected to change for say the next 3 years i.e until 2015, I expect the same for the US rate. You can therefore expect that the interest you will receive on your savings will be close to zero.
The search for investments paying a “good” return is never-ending in these challenging times. One option is to consider investing in stocks and bonds in the Uganda Securities Market (USE).
First the basics of what stocks and bonds are and how the stock market works.
Stocks (using an example)
Stocks also called shares or equities are a “slice” of the share capital of a company that are offered to the public. If a company has say UGX 1m in share capital and each share is say worth UGX 1 (nominal price), there are therefore 1 million shares. The company can then choose to say offer 20% of these shares to the public. It in other words offers 200,000 shares to the public. It however does not offer them at the nominal price but issues them at UGX 2 each (thus at a premium).
As an investor, you could buy say the 20% of the shares ie (200,000 shares) at Shs 400,000 (UGX 2 x 200,000). You can then choose to sell these shares say at UGX 4 each hence for Shs 800,000 and make a profit of UGX 400,000. The sale and purchase of shares is really how the stock exchange works, it connects buyers and sellers of a public company’s equities.
Bonds (using an example)
Just like shares are a means of a company raising financing (as usually the shares are issued at a premium) as in the above example, bonds are also another means of a company (or say government) raising finance. The difference is that a share gives you part ownership in the company whereas a bond is similar to an “IOU” in other words the issuer of the bond (say the company) promises to pay you on a future date (say 3 years) the principal amount of the bond (or the amount you are lending it) plus interest.
A “3 year 10.25% Treasury bond of UGX 1m” therefore means that the issuer of the bond (in this case the Government of Uganda (GOU) will in 3 years pay you back the principal of Shs. 1M plus interest of 10.25%. The interest is usually paid semi annually.
Just like shares, bonds can be traded on a stock market. In other words an institution such as National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will buy bonds during an auction but say in the unlikely circumstance that they do not wish to hold the bonds for the maturity period i.e. the 3 years, they can choose to sell their bonds on the stock market. The person purchasing the bonds will often buy them at a premium or discount (dependent on the market interest rates). If the investor purchases the bond at a discount, it means the investor pays less than the face value of the bond and will enjoy the interest on the bond for the rest of the maturity period plus the discount on purchase of the bond.
But what about investing in shares and bonds on the USE?
USE and its “bull market” phase
The USE has only been in existence since June 1997 and is now in its 15th year. It is still very much an emerging market as of course when compared to markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) which was formed in 1792, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) which was founded in 1801 and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in 1878.
This however works to its advantage. Emerging markets’ stock exchanges often have significant increase/growth in the early years as they develop and as such are typically “bull markets” (a market where prices are rising or expected to rise). The statistics for the growth of USE’s All Share Index (ALSI); a measure of all the companies listed on the exchange for example shows that the share price has generally been rising except for 2008 the peak of the credit crisis.
The bond market is also experiencing increased growth and per the 2010 USE annual report the activity increased 4%.
The above seems promising so is it worth investing in stocks and bonds via USE?
FIRST THE CONS (of course)
1. Low Liquidity owing to low volume of trading
Despite the increasing activity on the USE, as we are still an emerging market, the volume of trading is pretty low and some shares on the basis of the trading statistics in fact have no activity for a day or couple of days.
This means to consider investment in this, especially for profit purposes, the focus should most likely be on those shares which have the highest trading volumes as you can expect these will be most representative of an active market in which you can buy or choose as you wish without time delays in finding a seller or buyer.
2. Foreign Exchange (Forex) losses
A key consideration in investing in the USE especially if a Ugandan in the diaspora is to give consideration to the exchange rate movements. The shilling has over the last 5 years been depreciating against the pound sterling (GBP) and the US Dollar (USD) and therefore if you are investing say in a 3 year bond then you need to consider how the exchange rate depreciation might move and thus affect the value of your investment.
AND NOW THE PROS
1. Good returns for stocks owing to bull market tendencies
In light of the CONS highlighted, the clear advantage for the investor who has access to other stock exchanges but who wants to invest in the USE is to consider investing in holding stocks in the short-term i.e say a year before selling them as in a bull market (as happens with USE), it is expected that share prices will rise.
2. No capital gains tax
One of the key advantages of shares is that there is no capital gains tax (CGT) chargeable. Capital gains are the profit made when you sell shares at a higher price than you bought them. The investor can therefore enjoy their profit tax-free. It is not uncommon to pay CGT in more developed economies.
On the basis of the Pros above, I therefore summarise the financial model below.
- Start up Capital (A): Shs. 18,931,650
- Profit per year (B): 12, 586,182
- Other costs (C) (broker fees and Forex losses): Shs 1,145,357
- Return on Investment/Capital (years to get capital back) (A/ (B-C)): 1.65 years
Now the basics you must get right before investing.
- Act through a broker. As the clear winner is considering equity investments for a short while, it is most likely necessary to have an investment broker who will give you regular reports and guidelines so you can carry out your buy and sell strategy. Capital Markets Authority (CMA) the regulator for USE has a list of brokers, fund managers and investment advisors.
- Research. If you choose not to use a broker, then the least you can do is research extensively on information such as prices and qualitative information on your target. The financial statements and press reports/stories give you an indicator of the nature of the entity. There is of course a limit to this research; past performance does not equal to future performance. Your broker/advisor can most likely help you in this aspect as well.
FINAL WORD
Whilst you may not be a pro at the open cry auction system that the USE uses and considering you might not be interested in the intricate details of how stock markets work, there is definitely a lot of merit in investing in the USE considering that despite the CONS such as Forex movements, there can be returns in just over 1 year which can be much better than investment say in fixed savings accounts in the UK or US.
Secret to Selling Your Home Alone
Here is the Secret to Selling Your Home Alone. A hundred years ago when brokers found properties for buyers, they had few guidelines. The greed of some brokers led to many famous stories of deception and dismay where buyers lost money and their dreams. This led to laws and a new attitude in the real estate business. Ethical codes were developed, and agents organized, claiming the name of Realtors in 1949.
The professional real estate agent can be a very important part of buying and selling property. The industry does not fail to promote itself and the many good reasons to hire the services of a Realtor, whether buyer or seller. However, this does not mean you can’t sell your property on your own and save the expense of hiring an agent.
Here’s the secret of making the sale. To sell your property on your own, you must have two major components.
A. a cash buyer or qualified mortgage applicant
B. a place to close the deal
Solution to A. Buyers normally go to Realtors to have properties shown to them. You must attract buyers through your newspaper ad, fsbo signs, or online webpages. And then you must make is easy for buyers to buy.
Solution to B. You will close your deal in the same way as the vast majority of real estate agents: in the office of a title company (or less often a real estate attorney). This title company is the key to selling and closing your house! If you can find the buyer, this company can close the deal.
It also helps to:
1. Be prepared to organize, clean, and show off the property to prospects.
2. Search now for a reputable “title company” to prepare all paperwork and close the deal.
3. Prepare a sales flyer with info to “sell” the property’s features and benefits and help your buyer understand and find financing.
4. Qualify your buyers by suggesting they visit a bank or a bank’s website to pre-qualify for a set loan amount. This will reduce the unnecessary showings you have. Why show your house to someone who can’t afford to buy it?
Since you’re the sales “agent” it is helpful to learn to pre-qualify a buyer!
Here are the pieces to the financing puzzle:
– Purchase Price
– Annual Interest
– Monthly payment
– Months the loan will last
– 28% rule
For example, say a buyer makes 3000 a month gross. 28% is a rule of thumb for what is allowed for a monthly mortgage payment. So 28% of 3000 = $840. This $840 is approximately the maximum mortgage payment the buyer is allowed. This figure includes the loan principal and Interest, plus monthly tax and insurance payments. Using a mortgage calculator, this payment equates to a purchase price of around $150,000 at about 4% annual interest.
You can ask if the buyer intends to finance the home. If so you can tell them up front approximately what the mortgage payment will be. You can look up current rates at bank sites, such as Bankrate.com.
TIP: The Windows 7 operating system includes a calculator that can help in figuring the above calculation for a mortgage payment. Open the mortgage calculator by clicking Start, then type in calc in the search box. With the calculator open, click View, the scroll down to Worksheets and choose Mortgage.
The Successful Chapter 13 Preparation
A successful Chapter 13 requires hard work from both the attorney and his/her client. Clients should prepare by reading as much information as possible in advance of their 1st meeting with the lawyer. There is an application and forms to be filled out and signed. Clients should gather any and all financial documentation. You will need:
3 years tax returns;
6 months bank statements (checking, savings, money market accounts etc);
6 months pay advices (how you get paid – usually by pay stub, but you might have direct deposit or be self-employed, so you must show how much you earn as well as how you get paid);
All your bills;
Copies of any lawsuits against you;
Any financial instruments including notes, mortgages, titles to property;
Tax statements, recent appraisals and mortgage statements on your home(s);
Account statements from all depository, investment and retirement accounts, including stocks, bonds etc;
A list of assets sold or transferred in the last year;
Any lease or installment agreements;
Any papers you have concerning your debts;
Any lawsuits against you – divorce, judgments, foreclosures, garnishments, etc;
Any insurance policies.
When you meet the attorney, bring your drivers license and social security card with you. A copy of these will be kept in your file. If you are not meeting your attorney in person- DO NOT MAIL these documents! Your entire financial identity is there. Use a tracking method, FedEx, UPS or certified mail is better. Be sure to notify the attorney of anything that might be important to you financially. Not all creditors will appear on your credit reports, so its important to tell your lawyer of any potential creditors. Medical providers usually don’t report outstanding invoices on your report. If you were involved in an accident or have other legal issues that may affect you financially, be sure to bring those up in the conversation with your attorney and list them in your application!
If you need to file quickly, be sure you have already taken the pre-filing course and have your certificate ready. You may be able to obtain the application in advance and have that completed as well.
Have a list of questions ready for your attorney. Your meeting will be more fruitful and you will leave with a greater understanding of your particular issues. The success of your case relies greatly on your ability to comply with the provisions of the chapter 13 requirements and terms of your specific plan. A thorough, complete and accurate preparation of the forms, application and documents relating to your individual circumstances is essential to that success.
How to Start a Cake Business – Some Tips and Ideas to Make a Good Start
A cake business is a great opportunity to make money with your baking and decorating skills and of course, if you love decorating or it has become one of your hobbies, it is indeed great to make money out of something that you enjoy doing. You can start by finding some tips and basics of learning how to start a cake business, learn from those who have been there and avoid mistakes in putting up your own business.
Here are some things that you might want to keep in mind in learning how to start a cake business. Considering that you already have your baking skills honed and your love for cake decorating unparalleled, then here are other things you have to keep in mind.
Start with a business plan. We tend to make plans in mind and eventually end up with so many ideas that you do not know where it would lead you, but it is important that you put your business plan in writing so you will know where to start. It will also help guide you on your business goals and in how to achieve them.
Plan your investment. Determine how much you will invest including the things and equipment you need to have. Prioritize your investment. Plan everything out from the equipment that you will need to the skills and personnel you need. You may also need to take care of some business fees too.
Of course, you should include your marketing plan as well. With the many bakery and cake business already existing, you have to come up with a unique idea or concept that would make your products sell and, of course, you have to be into the competition. Even if you are still starting, find ways to be competitive as well.
Don’t just settle with your existing skills. Find ways to upgrade and improve our baking skills as well as your cake decorating ideas. When it comes to cake designs, especially when you re dealing with wedding cakes, people are always looking for something unique and you should be able to cater to that needs of your clients.
Explore and take advantage of the internet. In learning how to start a cake business, you don’t have to focus only on putting up your physical store, you can also explore the great advantage of the internet. Put up a website and display your creations online. A lot of people are turning on to the internet to find ideas and cake designs and you can take advantage of that one too.
Start with these tips on how to start a cake business. In fact, you can start everything online if you still don’t have the resources to put up a physical store. You can make it a small home business, market it in the internet and provide delivery services. This way you will be able to start with just little investment than putting up your physical store.
