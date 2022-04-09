Connect with us

Jack White gets engaged, then married at his Michigan concert

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds Are the Best Earbuds You Can Buy - And Now They're Only $99
7th Pay Commission: Indian railways employees salary will increase this month, Government issued order, know

7th Pay Commission: DA hiked! Government employees to get higher salaries from April 1
7th Pay Commission: Indian railways employees salary will increase this month, Government issued order, know

Indian Railways: After increasing the Dearness Allowance of Central Government Employees, the Ministry of Railways has also given instructions to all its zones to pay this allowance. Let’s know the details.

Indian Railways: There is good news for railway employees. The salary of railway workers will increase this month. The government has also issued an order for this. In fact, after increasing the Dearness Allowance of Central Government Employees, the Ministry of Railways has also given instructions to all its zones to pay this allowance.

For this, the ministry has issued an order. According to the order issued by the ministry, dearness allowance will be given with the effective revised rates. This decision of the Railways will directly benefit about 14 lakh employees and pensioners. These payments will be made by the end of this month in any case.

Railway Board issued order

Railway Board Deputy Director (Pay Commission-VII and HMMS) Jai Kumar issued a letter to all the zones and production units in this regard. The letter said, ‘Dearness Allowance payable to railway employees will be increased from the existing rate of 31% of basic pay to 34% with effect from January 1, 2022. The term basic pay in the revised pay structure refers to the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission accepted by the government. It does not include any other type of salary like special pay etc. Dearness Allowance will remain a distinct element of remuneration.

The post 7th Pay Commission: Indian railways employees salary will increase this month, Government issued order, know appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Jussie Smollett releases new song claiming innocence weeks after leaving jail

Jada Pinkett Smith 'never' wanted to marry Will, cried at 'horrible' wedding
Old Age Scheme: Good News! Another big gift given by the government to these women, they will be able to travel for free in buses

Old Age Scheme: Good News! Another big gift given by the government to these women, they will be able to travel for free in buses
Old Age Scheme: Good News! Another big gift given by the government to these women, they will be able to travel for free in buses

OLD Age Scheme: In Uttar Pradesh, soon the elderly women are going to get a big gift by the Yogi government. 

Soon women above 60 years of age will be able to travel for free in UP Roadways bus in UP. According to the resolution letter, senior women will get a chance to travel free in roadways buses.

Now for information, let us tell you that BJP had promised free bus travel in roadways for senior citizen women in its resolution letter and now its proposal has been prepared by the government under its promise of resolution letter. In this episode, it is being said that soon women above 60 years of age will be able to travel free of cost in roadways buses.

According to the government, an annual expenditure of about Rs 264 crore will be incurred on this scheme. For now, the Transport Corporation has prepared its proposal and sent it to the government. By the way, there are two such states of the country where women are being given free bus travel facility.

This facility has been given to women in the capital Delhi and Rajasthan. Now the largest state of the country also seems to be walking on the same path. It is being said that these buses will be operated in all cities. Right now the data of elderly women is being collected from all the depots of the state, then on the basis of that this scheme will be started.

By the way, a survey of those women was already done by the UP State Road Transport Corporation (Roadways). Through that survey, an attempt was made to know how many women use these buses, what facilities are given to them.

For now, no date has been announced by the state government, but it is being said that soon this scheme will be started. By the way, more free promises have been made by the BJP in the resolution letter. In this, giving gas cylinders on Diwali-Holi is also considered a big promise.

The post Old Age Scheme: Good News! Another big gift given by the government to these women, they will be able to travel for free in buses appeared first on JK Breaking News.

