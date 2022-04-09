Jack White gets engaged, then married at his Michigan concert

Indian Railways: There is good news for railway employees. The salary of railway workers will increase this month. The government has also issued an order for this. In fact, after increasing the Dearness Allowance of Central Government Employees, the Ministry of Railways has also given instructions to all its zones to pay this allowance.

For this, the ministry has issued an order. According to the order issued by the ministry, dearness allowance will be given with the effective revised rates. This decision of the Railways will directly benefit about 14 lakh employees and pensioners. These payments will be made by the end of this month in any case.

Railway Board issued order

Railway Board Deputy Director (Pay Commission-VII and HMMS) Jai Kumar issued a letter to all the zones and production units in this regard. The letter said, ‘Dearness Allowance payable to railway employees will be increased from the existing rate of 31% of basic pay to 34% with effect from January 1, 2022. The term basic pay in the revised pay structure refers to the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission accepted by the government. It does not include any other type of salary like special pay etc. Dearness Allowance will remain a distinct element of remuneration.