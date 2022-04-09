Connect with us

News

Jio’s Dhansu offer, 1.5GB data will be available daily for Rs 450, smartphone will be available with free calls, check details

Published

17 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jio’s Dhansu offer, 1.5GB data will be available daily for Rs 450, smartphone will be available with free calls, check details

Jio launched its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next in November last year, you can buy this phone on EMI.

Jio : Jio launched its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next in November last year. You can buy this phone on EMI. Along with buying the phone on EMI, you will get the benefits of calls, SMS and data on the smartphone. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this can prove to be a good option for you. However, you will also get this smartphone without EMI.

So is the price

The price of JioPhone Next is Rs 6,499. If you are getting it on EMI then you can buy it on EMI by paying Rs 1999. A processing fee of Rs 501 is also charged for this, after which its cost will be Rs 2500. The company offers 4 types of EMI in this.

Rs.300 EMI offer

Under the EMI offer of Rs 300, EMI will have to be paid for 24 months. In this plan, users will get 100 minutes and 100 SMS every month with 5GB data.

Rs 350 EMI offer

Under the EMI offer of Rs 350, EMI will have to be paid for 18 months. In this plan, users will get 100 minutes and 100 SMS every month with 5GB data.

These are also plans

You will also get Rs 450 and Rs 500 EMI plans. In this, users will get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily with 1.5GB daily data.

XL Plan

EMI options of Rs 500 and Rs 550 will have to pay EMI of 24 months, while EMI of Rs 550 will be for 18 months. In this, users will get unlimited voice with 2GB daily data.

The post Jio’s Dhansu offer, 1.5GB data will be available daily for Rs 450, smartphone will be available with free calls, check details appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Effort to cut personal property tax gets pushback in St. Charles County

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Effort to cut personal property tax gets pushback in St. Charles County
google news

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — More than 200 people gathered in St. Peters for a huge issue they say could have a disastrous impact on St. Charles County.

Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) is pushing legislation that would essentially wipe out personal property taxes in St. Charles County on items like cars, trucks, and boats.

Last year, the personal property tax generated more than $100 million. The money went to school, fire, and ambulance districts, as well as libraries and municipalities.

The agencies said what’s worse is that there’s no funding source to make up for the loss. The unique thing about all of this is that the legislation would only apply to St Charles County.

Eigel wanted to implement it statewide, but an amendment was added to his bill so that it only applied to St. Charles County.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up with Senator Eigel on Friday and asked him about that.

“I’m more than happy for St. Charles to be the leader on this issue,” Eigel said. “I think we were. I can’t be responsible for every county in the state, but I’m sure going to keep fighting for St Charles County.”

St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano has plenty of questions about this deal, saying: “That is wrong. I truly feel there’s a constitutional issue here, just to pick St Charles County. It’s interesting the rest of the state says, ‘Oh no, you can do it.'”

Chief Skip Stephens of the Cottleville Fire District said the long-term loss for the county would be huge. He says his fire district alone would lose about $8 million.

The St. Charles County Revenue Collector said last year that personal property taxes generated $115 million for St. Charles County agencies.

Here’s a breakdown of where the money was allocated:

  • $78.3 million went to the County’s 6 school districts
  • $12.5 million went to 10 fire districts
  • $7.4 million to municipalities
  • $4.3 million to the ambulance district.

Danielle Cormella from the City of St. Charles School District said, “ We educate 60,000 students; $80 million is a ton of money.”

So far, the legislation has passed the Senate after it was tacked on to another bill. It’s now in a House Committee. It has to clear the remaining hurdle before the session ends on May 13.

Eigel said 29 other states don’t have personal property taxes, and Missouri should join them. His critics said those states may have figured out other funding sources, something they say is not included in the legislation pushed by Eigel.  

google news
Continue Reading

News

Blues beat Wild in overtime, tie Minnesota in playoff race

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Blues beat Wild in overtime, tie Minnesota in playoff race
google news

ST. LOUIS — A two-goal cushion appeared to be all the Minnesota Wild needed to get a crucial two points against the St. Louis Blues.

Jake Middleton’s first goal for the Wild appeared to ice the points and send his club home with a three-point lead over the Blues in the division standings. But St. Louis, known for its grit, wasn’t going to go away.

Justin Faulk’s glove-side finish against Cam Talbot gave the Blues life, and Brayden Schenn’s cutting effort tied the game midway through the third period.

Then, for the win, it was Robert Thomas in overtime to get the win.

That moment sealed the two points for St. Louis (41-20-10, 92 points), the game-winner in its 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild (43-22-6, 92 points). The Blues’ win takes them even on points with the Wild in the Central Division standings, giving them home-ice advantage in a potential Stanley Cup Playoffs series, though Minnesota has a game in hand.

The two teams meet again in St. Louis next Saturday.

Kevin Fiala tied the game with just over a minute to play in the first period with his career-high 24th goal of the season. Kirill Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead off a turnover from Robert Thomas and Middleton made it a two-goal advantage.

The Blues opened the scoring on a power play in the first period. Faulk found Thomas deep in the zone. After settling the puck down, he found Pavel Buchnevich skating on the far side for a one-time finish into a nearly open net.

google news
Continue Reading

News

I-44 near Big Bend closed this weekend for bridge removal

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

I-44 near Big Bend closed this weekend for bridge removal
google news

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Those who routinely drive on Interstate 44 are in for some big delays starting this weekend. The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing the Big Bend Bridge in Kirkwood. But, with the repairs, come road closures.

All four lanes going east and west around the bridge are closed until Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, MoDot will close all four lanes west and east to remove the bridge. All traffic will be diverted to the ramps and will be a “slow-go” until Monday.

“I understand that they have to do it, and they have to make things safer and better. But it’s going to be an inconvenience for a lot of people,” said driver Aimee Moore.

She said she uses the bridge every day to get to work.

“My commute is only five minutes, but it will turn into 15 probably each day,” she said.

MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. The agency said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than it is to continue to fix the old one.

” I actually take Highway 44 home from work almost every day. I’m at Lutheran Senior Services in Brentwood, and it’s just the most convenient entrance for me,” said Donna Adams.

The project will also impact bus routes. MetroBus said the Big Bend bus stop will be closed. The Kirkwood-Webster route going east and west will be re-routed to go around the bridge.

  • Westbound: Regular routing to Big Bend Blvd. and Sappington Road. Left on Sappington to Watson Rd. Right on Watson Rd. to Kirkwood Rd. Right on Kirkwood Rd. to Big Bend Blvd. Left on Big Bend Blvd. to regular routing.
  • Eastbound: Regular routing to Big Bend Blvd. and Kirkwood Rd. Right on Kirkwood, and then merge onto eastbound I-44. Exit at 27B and then right on Big Bend Blvd. to regular routing.

Drivers said they are up for the shorter-term changes – if it means long-term safety.

“I mean you just have to adjust that’s just life,” Adams said.

One lane each way, as well as the Big Bend Bridge, will remain closed throughout August when work should be finished.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending