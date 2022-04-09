Jio’s Dhansu offer, 1.5GB data will be available daily for Rs 450, smartphone will be available with free calls, check details

Jio : Jio launched its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next in November last year. You can buy this phone on EMI. Along with buying the phone on EMI, you will get the benefits of calls, SMS and data on the smartphone. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this can prove to be a good option for you. However, you will also get this smartphone without EMI.

So is the price

The price of JioPhone Next is Rs 6,499. If you are getting it on EMI then you can buy it on EMI by paying Rs 1999. A processing fee of Rs 501 is also charged for this, after which its cost will be Rs 2500. The company offers 4 types of EMI in this.

Rs.300 EMI offer

Under the EMI offer of Rs 300, EMI will have to be paid for 24 months. In this plan, users will get 100 minutes and 100 SMS every month with 5GB data.

Rs 350 EMI offer

Under the EMI offer of Rs 350, EMI will have to be paid for 18 months. In this plan, users will get 100 minutes and 100 SMS every month with 5GB data.

These are also plans

You will also get Rs 450 and Rs 500 EMI plans. In this, users will get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily with 1.5GB daily data.

XL Plan

EMI options of Rs 500 and Rs 550 will have to pay EMI of 24 months, while EMI of Rs 550 will be for 18 months. In this, users will get unlimited voice with 2GB daily data.