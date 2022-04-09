News
J&K PWD Directs GAD To Refer 1045 Vacancies To JKSSB | Check Official Notification Here
J&K Government: Public Works (R&B) Department Directs General Administration Department (GAD) To Refer 1045 Vacancies To Jammu and Kashmir service selection board JKSSB
Referral of Junior Engineer (Civil) & Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts to JKSSB Public Works (R&B) Department, Jammu and Kashmir Government Civil Secretariat, Jammu directed General Administration Department (GAD) to refer the following posts to Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board:
- 855 Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts
- 190 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Posts
Download Notification Here
Former MoDOT employee calls out management for failing to protect workers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation workers who died last November should have been protected by a buffer truck. MoDOT’s director admitted it in a letter obtained by FOX 2.
So, we are continuing to ask why there was no protection on that fatal day.
Kaitlyn Anderson died with her unborn baby on November 18, along with MoDOT worker James Brooks. A third employee, who survived, may never fully recover. Russell Dabbs used to work with them.
“My wife said, ‘That could have been you out there,'” Dabbs recalled.
He said he left the job last September because of his safety concerns. One of his jobs was to drive a protective truck, which is called a TMA truck in technical terms. He said he was hit driving a TMA in August 2019.
Dabbs said drivers “…don’t even see us. I don’t see how they can’t see these big yellow trucks with these flashing lights and arrow boards.”
He held up his hand as he continued, “Primarily I think it’s part of this – the cell phone.”
Because drivers don’t seem to care, Dabbs said MoDOT must make sure to have protective trucks protecting all crews. He says there should have been one at the fatal crash scene on November 18.
“No excuse,” Dabb said.
When asked who is responsible, Dabbs answered: “Supervisors or I would say higher-ups, management. They should have known where they were at and that intersection – the onramp to 255 or 270 there. It’s just chaotic.”
MoDOT’s director acknowledged in a letter that MoDOT has an “…existing requirement to use a dedicated TMA or protective vehicle anytime workers are physically working within a lane of traffic.”
But MoDOT will not answer FOX 2’s questions about why there wasn’t a protective truck on Telegraph over I-255 to prevent the November fatal crash.
Kaitlyn Anderson’s aunt, Tabatha Moore, said she won’t stop speaking out until she gets an answer.
“It can absolutely happen again, and that’s what we want to prevent,” Moore said.
Adding to the confusion, MoDOT never mentions the required protective truck in a recent Worker’s Compensation response to the crash, in which a MoDOT supervisor wrote “There were no policy or procedure violations…” and “no corrective action required.”
Dabbs said that doesn’t make sense, and that it’s a supervisor’s job to make sure the road crew is protected.
He said Anderson, her baby, and Brooks “…should still be here had MoDOT covered their P’s and Q’s and made sure there was a TMA out there.”
MoDOT has declined interviews and declined to answer specific questions we’ve posed for weeks. We followed up today demanding more answers and asking again for an interview. We’re still waiting for their response. Kaitlyn Anderson’s Aunt says she’s taking her protests to the next level, next Friday, April 15, with a protest in Jefferson City.
Jio’s Dhansu offer, 1.5GB data will be available daily for Rs 450, smartphone will be available with free calls, check details
Jio launched its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next in November last year, you can buy this phone on EMI.
Jio : Jio launched its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next in November last year. You can buy this phone on EMI. Along with buying the phone on EMI, you will get the benefits of calls, SMS and data on the smartphone. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this can prove to be a good option for you. However, you will also get this smartphone without EMI.
So is the price
The price of JioPhone Next is Rs 6,499. If you are getting it on EMI then you can buy it on EMI by paying Rs 1999. A processing fee of Rs 501 is also charged for this, after which its cost will be Rs 2500. The company offers 4 types of EMI in this.
Rs.300 EMI offer
Under the EMI offer of Rs 300, EMI will have to be paid for 24 months. In this plan, users will get 100 minutes and 100 SMS every month with 5GB data.
Rs 350 EMI offer
Under the EMI offer of Rs 350, EMI will have to be paid for 18 months. In this plan, users will get 100 minutes and 100 SMS every month with 5GB data.
These are also plans
You will also get Rs 450 and Rs 500 EMI plans. In this, users will get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily with 1.5GB daily data.
XL Plan
EMI options of Rs 500 and Rs 550 will have to pay EMI of 24 months, while EMI of Rs 550 will be for 18 months. In this, users will get unlimited voice with 2GB daily data.
Effort to cut personal property tax gets pushback in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — More than 200 people gathered in St. Peters for a huge issue they say could have a disastrous impact on St. Charles County.
Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) is pushing legislation that would essentially wipe out personal property taxes in St. Charles County on items like cars, trucks, and boats.
Last year, the personal property tax generated more than $100 million. The money went to school, fire, and ambulance districts, as well as libraries and municipalities.
The agencies said what’s worse is that there’s no funding source to make up for the loss. The unique thing about all of this is that the legislation would only apply to St Charles County.
Eigel wanted to implement it statewide, but an amendment was added to his bill so that it only applied to St. Charles County.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up with Senator Eigel on Friday and asked him about that.
“I’m more than happy for St. Charles to be the leader on this issue,” Eigel said. “I think we were. I can’t be responsible for every county in the state, but I’m sure going to keep fighting for St Charles County.”
St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano has plenty of questions about this deal, saying: “That is wrong. I truly feel there’s a constitutional issue here, just to pick St Charles County. It’s interesting the rest of the state says, ‘Oh no, you can do it.'”
Chief Skip Stephens of the Cottleville Fire District said the long-term loss for the county would be huge. He says his fire district alone would lose about $8 million.
The St. Charles County Revenue Collector said last year that personal property taxes generated $115 million for St. Charles County agencies.
Here’s a breakdown of where the money was allocated:
- $78.3 million went to the County’s 6 school districts
- $12.5 million went to 10 fire districts
- $7.4 million to municipalities
- $4.3 million to the ambulance district.
Danielle Cormella from the City of St. Charles School District said, “ We educate 60,000 students; $80 million is a ton of money.”
So far, the legislation has passed the Senate after it was tacked on to another bill. It’s now in a House Committee. It has to clear the remaining hurdle before the session ends on May 13.
Eigel said 29 other states don’t have personal property taxes, and Missouri should join them. His critics said those states may have figured out other funding sources, something they say is not included in the legislation pushed by Eigel.
