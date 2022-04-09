John Shipley: On a team full of new additions, Twins’ Byron Buxton could still be the biggest

Byron Buxton has come a long way since he made his major-league debut on June 14, 2015, roughly three years after being taken second overall in the 2012 amateur draft, which is good news for the Minnesota Twins.

Once a promising young outfielder struggling to find the hitting stroke to keep him in the majors, Buxton starts 2022 from one the four corner clubhouse lockers reserved for the team’s veteran leaders — Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Nelson Cruz and Brian Dozier among them.

“Nothing’s changed,” Buxton insisted.

Same Buck. Same glove, same quick bat, fast legs and work ethic.

It’s a combination that finally came together early last season, when he hit an astonishing .370 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in the first 24 games before he was sidelined a combined 101 games by a hip strain and a broken hand. Yet he still finished hitting a career-best .306 with 19 home runs and a 1.005 OPS.

Imagine having that, and another well-liked veteran leader, for an entire season.

“If he comes anywhere near that,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday, “then he is one of the top players in the game in aggregate, not just as a rate stat.”

That’s the dream, and the reason the Twins signed Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million contract extension last November.

That deal has been overshadowed by a tsunami of post-lockout maneuvers that added three starting pitchers and superstar shortstop Carlos Correa over the past three weeks alone, but if Buxton can play, say, 140-plus games and finish the season healthy, he could in a very real way be the biggest addition of 2022.

“He’s into his prime,” said Morneau, now the Twins’ lead broadcast analyst. “Mentally, physically, he knows what he does well, and now it’s just a matter of him getting 550 plate appearances under his belt.”

In Friday’s season opener against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Buxton fanned three times and was 0 for 4. It was a cold spring start, 45 degrees at first pitch, with shadows on the grass and 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on the mound for the Mariners. The teams combined for nine hits and the Twins lost, 2-1.

The question isn’t whether Buxton will hit this season, it’s whether he’ll remain healthy. He’s done it only one season, playing a career-high 140 games in 2017. Otherwise, he’s never played more than 92 in a season. He changed his diet this offseason — “foods to keep inflammation down, foods to keep soreness down” — and “changed my workout a little bit.”

But that’s it.

“I didn’t want to change the way I play the game,” he said. “I knew if I felt if I tried to change the way I play, it would lead to me getting hurt more, and maybe worse.”

Buxton has never been sidelined long by nagging injuries; like, say, the way Donaldson was often sidelined by lower-leg issues. His big absences have been largely because of accidents — breaking his foot on a foul tip, dislocating his shoulder on the wall of Miami’s LoanDepot Park, a stray fastball breaking his hand. It’s not as if he has weak knees or a bad back.

And Buxton seems reinvigorated by the front office’s work this spring to almost completely reshape a roster that finished last in the American League Central in 2021.

“We know how dangerous we can be. We’ve got the group to win it,” Buxton said before Friday’s game. “You look around our clubhouse, and at the acquisitions we got, it’s going to be fun and exciting.”

He is particularly excited about the addition of Correa, who has played in the past five AL Championship Series and three World Series. “That’s where I can get better, as far as trying to be a leader,” he said.

That desire comes with that corner locker. Yes, he’s the same Buck, but he’s hungry for more.

“I hear it a lot about it being my team, but to me it’s more our team,” Buxton said. “I still have a lot to learn as far as getting us to the playoffs, keeping us in the playoffs — day in, day out — and every year have people worried about us. That’s our goal in here.”