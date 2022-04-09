News
Josh Donaldson got a taste of the kind of games the Yankees play
Friday’s Opening Day game at Yankee Stadium marked the beginning of Josh Donaldson’s 12th season in Major League Baseball.
It’s safe to say he’ll never forget how year 12 started, as the Yankees’ recently-acquired third baseman delivered the walkoff single that launched his new team into a euphoric eleventh-inning celebration.
“It was nice, for my first game here, to be able to help the team win,” Donaldson said in his first Yankee postgame interview. “The walkoff is going to stick out, but I think the team win, the team resiliency, is going to lead to good things in the future. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”
Donaldson finished his Yankee debut 2-for-6 with a pair of singles up the middle, one of which knocked in the winning run. Last year he posted his lowest wRC+ since 2018, and if Friday’s lineup was any indication — the 36-year-old started in the leadoff spot for just the eighth time in his career — he’ll be asked to bounce back in a meaningful way. Knowing this, Donaldson says the bright lights of New York will help him get ready for every game.
“The energy in the stadium, the atmosphere, was pretty electric,” he noticed. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this right here. It’s a good feeling to be in an environment where there’s an expectation to win. It’s always fun playing in these types of games.”
Ingratiating himself to his new teammates (and his new city) so quickly will certainly make things more fun for the outspoken Auburn Tiger. When he came to the Yankees this offseason, Donaldson had a well-known beef with Gerrit Cole that the two quickly squashed. Still, Donaldson has a reputation that precedes him, and the easiest way to minimize that is through the almighty power of winning.
“It’s always nice to deliver in the clutch,” manager Aaron Boone said after Donaldson’s walkoff. “I thought he had some really good at-bats today, and obviously finished off with a really good one. That’s gotta be a great feeling, coming over and walking them off in such a special setting. Opening Day, Yankee Stadium, against the Red Sox, that’s something I’m sure he’ll remember.”
Donaldson got a glimpse, right away, of the type of game the Yankees played a lot of in 2021. There were exciting bursts of offense, particularly via the home run ball, but there were also spells where the hitters left runners on base or went completely silent, leaving the bullpen to carry a huge chunk of the weight. To come back multiple times after the Red Sox took leads showed the fresh face in the clubhouse what type of mettle his team has, even if it’s not always pretty.
“I felt like we showed some resiliency today,” Donaldson said. “We kept trying to grind out at-bats, and we did a good job. Our bullpen kept us in the ballgame.”
It’s a long season, but one that is off to a good start in the Bronx. If the borough’s new third baseman keeps turning in the types of performance he did on Opening Day, the Yankees could make his 12th year the sweetest of the dozen.
Steve Nash: Iso-heavy Nets basketball ‘not the plan’
If you watch Nets basketball, you come to one glaring realization: With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor the majority of the minutes, this is an isolation-heavy team.
As they should be, but it’s become increasingly clear in recent games that the Nets can’t rely on the greatness of their two scorers alone if they want to win a championship this season or beyond. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka pointed it out ahead of a March 6 Boston victory over the Nets.
“I know their game,” the ex-Nets assistant said. “It’s not about their sets, offensively. It’s about who they are. They’re not running anything complicated. It’s get them the ball and let them do what they do.”
It’s easy to fall into the isolation trap when you have two talents as gifted as Irving and Durant, each of whom are under Hall of Fame consideration in large part due to their ability to generate offense in the face of the most creative defensive schemes opposing coaching staffs can concoct.
Iso-ball, however, can only get you so far. To win big, the Nets need to play offense on a string, just like they strive to play defense: all five players moving in synchronization.
“Yeah, I think we’re an isolation-heavy team because [Kevin and Kyrie are] so gifted, but that’s not the plan,” head coach Steve Nash said on Friday. “The plan is to get into as many actions as possible, and hopefully it takes one and we’re in the paint, and we get a good look.”
Nash said sometimes it can look like Irving and Durant are taking turns with the basketball, and indeed, to the naked eye it does. The two have combined to use more than 60% of the team’s offensive possessions since the Feb. 10 James Harden trade, which makes sense when you consider the two combine for 45% of the payroll.
It makes even more sense when you consider Joe Harris has been with a severely injured ankle since Nov. 14 and Ben Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut since arriving on Feb. 10 via the Harden deal.
The Nets, oftentimes, don’t have much more action to run other than get Durant or Irving the ball and get out of the way.
But that’s not good basketball, and as the Nets continue to get healthy leading into the play-in tournament and, they hope, a first-round playoff appearance, they will need to continue adding additional wrinkles into their offense.
Which will be a difficult task given the reality of their season, but a task that must be tackled head-on nonetheless.
The plan, as Nash said, is indeed to build a more complicated offense, but this is a team that has featured more than 40 different starting lineups, a team forced to endure a blockbuster trade midseason when Harden – the roster’s chief playmaker – forced his way to Philly for another playmaker who has yet to make his debut in Brooklyn. The Nets aren’t whole. In fact, they just waived James Johnson, who played backup point guard and Swiss Army knife as a reserve for most of the season.
The Nets, though, are going to continue working on that offense, even if they’re working on it through the play-in into the first round of the playoffs.
“We want to continue to bring players in the actions so that we give the defense decisions to make, we ask questions of the defense, we see if they make a mistake or we create a slight advantage instead of just all watching them,” Nash said. “But when (Durand and Irving) move it back and forth, that is ball movement anyways. It’s not like just because they only passed it to each other, that possession is bad. Sometimes that’s all it takes to shift the defense and now we’ve created a small advantage.”
Nash pointed to the second half of the team’s victory against the Knicks on Wednesday as proof a high level of ball movement and offensive action is indeed possible. The Knicks built a 21-point lead and had the Nets on the verge of their most disappointing loss in a season full of disappointing losses before Brooklyn turned on the jets in the second half. The Nets are continuing to learn each other, and time is not on their side.
But then again, that’s what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are for: When an offensive action breaks down, you can always lean on your superstar scorers to get a bucket.
“It’s a work in progress,” Nash said. “This group’s not played too many games together, so trying to get deeper into our philosophy takes time, but I think the second half in New York was a glimpse of some of the positivity and productivity of that mindset versus the first half where it was the opposite.”
Police: Missing pet monkey ‘Coco Chanel’ was stolen in North St. Paul, not from car at Maplewood Cub Foods
Police said Friday investigators have learned that missing pet monkey “Coco Chanel” was stolen in North St. Paul, not in a Maplewood Cub Foods parking lot as was reported.
Maplewood police said Wednesday a woman who had been caring for the Capuchin monkey reported that it was stolen from her car at the grocery store Tuesday night. On Friday, police provided a brief written update, saying “they discovered” the monkey had been stolen in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue East in North St. Paul.
North St. Paul police Sgt. Ray Rozales said Friday night the woman who reported the theft Tuesday lives at the North St. Paul address. He said he had no other details to release.
“We’re working alongside Maplewood police to try and get the facts straight, because it sounds like some things just aren’t lining up,” he said.
He added, “It sounds like a lot of monkey business to me.”
Rozales urged anyone with information about Coco’s whereabouts to contact North St. Paul at 651-767-0640.
Orioles fall to Rays, 2-1, in season-opening pitchers’ duel
The Orioles’ 2022 season was always going to begin difficultly. Some players who could be fixtures of Baltimore’s next good team are perhaps already in place, but many of the organization’s ballyhooed prospects aren’t set to arrive until midseason.
There’s a clear need on the pitching side, where about half of the Orioles’ bullpen options came to Baltimore as waiver claims. That’s only the case because, less than a week before Friday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles traded high-leverage relievers Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins. The pair very well might have served as manager Brandon Hyde’s primary setup man and closer, in some combination, had they been available to him.
But in the Orioles’ first regular-season game of 2022, and their first since that trade, the hole left at the back of their bullpen was clear. The Rays scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to open Baltimore’s season with a 2-1 defeat. It marked the Orioles’ 13th straight loss to Tampa Bay, having gone 1-18 against the American League East champions in 2021.
“Really tough, but at the same time, really good game,” said right-hander Jorge López, who was on the mound when the winning run scored. “We know they have really good hitters. My plan was just attack, and unfortunately, I couldn’t get the plan [to be] successful.
“It’s a really tough one. But we just keep our head up and just thinking of tomorrow already.”
With Tyler Wells moved to the rotation, Hyde’s bullpen features only two players who earned a save for Baltimore last season in Dillon Tate and Paul Fry, who bookended López’s outing in the eighth. After Tampa Bay made Orioles starter John Means work to complete four innings of one-run ball, relievers Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez — offseason waiver claims making their Orioles debuts —combined with Tate to retire the next nine Rays. But after Tate allowed a leadoff single in the eighth, Hyde brought in López, who struggled in the Orioles’ rotation last season but showed potential in a relief role.
After an eight-pitch battle with Ji-Man Choi resulted in a walk and a 49.9 mph infield single followed, Francisco Mejía lifted a sacrifice fly off López for the decisive run. Another walk reloaded the bases, with Fry entering and stranding three runners after struggling immensely against Tampa Bay in 2021.
“I wanted Lopie in the biggest part of the game, when it mattered,” Hyde said. “They got a swinging bunt single, safe at first base, pretty much cost us the game. Just bad luck on our part.”
The game had been tied since Anthony Santander homered to even the score in the sixth, but the Orioles failed to capitalize on their other opportunities, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They loaded the bases with one out in the first against Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan but were unable to produce a run. McClanahan, born in Baltimore, struck out seven Orioles in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Baltimore batters struck out 14 times in the season-opening defeat, the last of which came when All-Star Cedric Mullins struck out to end the game after pinch-hitter Rougned Odor singled in his first at-bat as an Oriole.
“I thought we faced some really good pitching, and credit goes to them,” Hyde said. “They have really good arms. That’s been known for a long time now, and they threw the ball extremely well, so it was tough at-bats. We had an early opportunity, kind of let them off the hook there in the first by not cashing in for a run or two there. That might have changed some things, but they threw the ball extremely well.”
Making Means work
With spring training shortened by two weeks with the league coming off a 99-day lockout, starting pitchers aren’t going to be as built up as they typically are. So as Means saw his pitch count climb in a lengthy second inning, he knew his time in the game would be brief.
The Rays pushed Means to 84 pitches in four frames, fouling off 24 of those for the highest percentage of foul balls Means has allowed in any start that lasted more than an inning, according to Baseball Savant.
He needed only 25 pitches to record five outs but required 19 more to finish the second inning, with Rays designated hitter Josh Lowe working a 10-pitch walk. A 25-pitch third followed, with the Rays scoring the game’s first run of a sacrifice fly from Brandon Lowe (Maryland).
“I knew, especially with those long, long innings that I was probably going to be limited to four or five, and then the next one was long and I was like, OK, let’s get through the fourth,’” Means said. “It was a grinder for the first one.”
Means induced 11 swing-and-misses through three innings, tied for the second most he’s had at that point in any start. Six of those came on his changeup, and he finished with five strikeouts in his four innings.
It wasn’t as crisp as his first opening day start, when he held the Boston Red Sox to one hit over seven scoreless innings last year. But Hyde was pleased with the performance, even if Means felt it matched the “five-and-dive” performances he posted during his All-Star rookie season.
“That was as far as we were gonna allow them to go, to 80-ish pitches,” Hyde said. “He pitched out of trouble a little bit, and I thought he had a really good changeup today. Happy with giving up one run through four innings against a good club.”
First replay announcement
Beginning this year, MLB umpires will make in-ballpark announcements for the results of replay reviews. The Orioles were the beneficiaries of the first they were involved with.
With Tate pitching in the seventh, speedster Kevin Kiermaier hit a groundball to third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez, with his throw temporarily pulling first baseman Ryan Mountcastle off the bag. First base umpire CB Bucknor ruled Mountcastle didn’t return to the base before Kiermaier reached it.
The Orioles challenged the call, and after a review, home plate umpire and crew chief Jeff Nelson’s voice came through Tropicana Field’s booming sound system.
“After review, the call is overturned,” Nelson said. “The runner is out.”
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
