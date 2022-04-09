Finance
Know More About Commercial Loans
A loan could be the form of lending which an individual requires from the fiscal organization to fulfill his/her economic needs, in return of curiosity that he/she is liable to repay with the whole volume obtained as personal loan. Loans of many styles are used through the persons as per their needs. Professional personal loan is just one with the various kinds of financial products commonly obtained from the folks.
A professional loan, since the name suggests, is meant to fulfill the commercial requirements of the individual, who applies for such sort of borrowing products. The professional requirements could be to fulfill the order, consignment, or it is usually other way, like purchasing new machinery, raw stuff and so on.Thus the main function of commercial personal loan that is distinct from other types of lending products is that it’s meant to make income. This funds might be employed within the manufacturing, producing or every other type of enterprise requirement.The amount consumed as commercial loans are generally larger than any personal loan quantity. Similarly the interest on commercial loans are comparatively significantly lesser than every other loan.
Comparison when using the private mortgage loan and refinance lending products.
Personal mortgage loan and refinance loan are like lending products which are generally confused with commercial borrowing products. Let’s just go through the meaning on the two varieties of lending products and also the basic big difference involving them plus the professional loan product.
Private Loan product is one which a person takes to fulfill his/her need or wish to purchase a item for necessity or leisure motive as the instance may well be. The individual personal loan can be used for buying a new car, motorbike, investing in stocks, home finance and many others.
Refinance Mortgage loan is that which can be obtained to fulfill the necessities and payments on the old mortgage that was considered to purchase some product. Failure of an individual to repay that loan around the aforesaid interval of time results from the refinance of mortgage loan. Via loan product refinance the lent funds of 1 financial institution is paid with the other bank. That is done on behalf in the lender. And also the same lender has to pay the new fiscal bank his/her part of mortgage when using the new deals which are made right after mutual consent.
The change between the own mortgage along with the professional personal loan is that while the professional personal loan is meant to meet the enterprise objectives, the individual lending products are designed to meet the personal objectives. Thus the commercial mortgage is taken to finance the business operation, when the refinance mortgage is consumed to refinance the already financed mortgage amount for repayment intent.
Characteristics of Commercial lending products.
The commercial mortgage as stated above are designed to make income. Big organization houses get professional loans to fulfill their production requirements, or complete their tender or some other company requirement. The other functions from the commercial loans are as follow.
Commercial loans aren’t considered for consumption goal.
Professional loans are obtained typically by business class men and women.
The rate of interest is lower in circumstance of professional borrowing products as compared to other varieties of loans.
The time of repayment of professional mortgage is lesser as compared for the other borrowing products.
The quantity of professional mortgage is always bigger than any private loan and many others.
Consequently the professional financial products are the cheapest types of lending products available inside the market as in comparison with other borrowing products.
Needs for professional lending products.
The commercial mortgage demands some pre-requisites for their approvals. These are as follows:
Professional mortgage loan lender requirements to specify the form of investment they are going to created for which the mortgage loan is demanded.
Insurance on the materials or goods and so forth bought with the loan money is essential to become built, to confirm the repayment in event of some accident, misshapen, or fire or anything else.
There are some ailments applied within the commercial lending products. Because the Professional financial products are provided for a restricted time period and that as well at lowest awareness rate, so in circumstance of failure for repayment, the lender is bound to pay fine charges.
Proper name of the corporation dealing with, the funds transaction in the loan sum and other facts are usually asked for from the monetary institution at any time in among the loan time.
Book keeping is important prior to and right after application and allocation of the loan sum.
Therefore the above stated commercial loans specifications are essentials that want to be fulfilled. Some other ailments might vary from 1 fiscal bank to other as according to their policy for lending. In case of lack of ability to follow the above instructions the lender may have to face legal actions against him/her and the company too.
2010 Real Estate Investment Outlook and Perspective
What’s next for real estate?
For most people, real estate remains a critical part of personal net worth. Despite the stock market’s recovery, the average net worth of an American family is down about 25% because of tumbles in real estate values and investment assets.
Overview of Market Trends – Focus on Boston
While still suffering because of continued turmoil in the anchor employment areas of Financial Services, Insurance, Real Estate (FIRE), there have been signs of stability in and near major metropolitan areas like Boston. Although the employment picture remains bleak, the Boston metropolitan statistical area (MSA) showed the strongest gains in property values during 2009 according to a recently released report by Zillow Real Estate Market Reports.
Even with the strong gains helped along by the federal government’s first time home buyer credit and continued low mortgage interest rates, there remain nearly 25% of homes that are “upside down” on their outstanding mortgages.
High unemployment persists as companies continue to announce layoffs or delay hiring. And given the expected wave of creative mortgage products like Alt-A loans, interest-only loans and “pick-a-payment” adjustable rate mortgages resetting to higher rates putting pressure on homeowners who are unable to refinance because of lack of jobs or lack of value, there will likely be an increase in the number of foreclosures.
According to research reported by HousingPredictor.com, the major metropolitan areas in the US will likely not see a boom in real estate until after 2020. With more than 7 million people unemployed and another 20 million listed as underemployed, it may be 2017 or 2020 when these workers are absorbed. And real estate sales depend on those who have jobs.
Real estate booms have typically run in seven to 10 year cycles with some outside trigger precipitating a crisis that popped the bubble. The current situation is unlikely to be different.
Implications for Investors
Apartment vacancy rates are expected to rise through 2010 to about 7% to 10%. The continued collapse in confidence about jobs hampers household formation as individuals may delay marriage or move back in with parents or relatives or double up with friends.
As foreclosures rise, there will likely be greater demand for replacement housing so vacancy rates may fall. And as workers try to keep their options open to accommodate moving for job opportunities, demand for rentals will likely increase as well. The caveat is that there will also likely be a range of supply options that will put pressure on rents. And as a result of continued poor economic conditions, landlords can expect that credit quality of tenants will erode.
Apartments will have to compete with an increasing supply of single-family homes. Currently, the single-family homes available for rent has ballooned to nearly 10% compared to the long-term average of 4.5%. And a change of policy by mortgage servicer Fannie Mae will allow renters living in homes or apartments where the landlords have been foreclosed on to no longer be evicted. This will likely mean that largest landlord of single-family rentals in the US will be a quasi-governmental entity.
The volume of sales in the multi-family market is way off and likely to continue. Potential buyers continue to wait for prices to stabilize. There will continue to be an upward shift in cap rates by 1% to 2% approaching the cap rates of 2002 (8.2%) which will directly contribute to downward pressure on prices in the range of another 10% to 20%.
And given the more stringent underwriting criteria like higher down payment requirements, the number of investors capable of acquiring a property will likely be limited. But there will be opportunities for those investors with the capital and credit to buy when prices stabilize.
The Sub Prime And Other Frauds – Penalties Coming
I have been wondering, as I am sure you have as to how long it would take the government to take action against the mortgage brokers who are responsible for at least a portion of the collapse of the sub-prime mortgage industry. After following several newspaper accounts for this information it’s finally happening, and there will be more to come. The problem with this market is the lack of regulation of mortgage brokers. We regulate banks, Savings and Loan companies and the like but the brokers are not. The reason given for this is that they are not the lenders but only sales people.
Watch for more finger pointing and playing the blame game. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced that a David Goldwasser, a mortgage and loan broker in Rockland County has pled guilty to defrauding Key Bank of New York City and First Union Bank of Port Chester New York of almost $500,000. Mr. Goldwasser admitted in court that he had submitted application for loans for other parties but also for a company that he had a financial interest in. He admitted that he had submitted financial documents that were false including false tax returns and bank and brokerage statements. He could receive up to 30 years in prison as well as be required to make restitution for the full amount.
Another case pending of a slightly different type concerns a man referred as being a “rogue mortgage broker” of Port Washington NY. Jacob Milton is accused of stealing another person’s identity. Identity theft is the fastest growing crime wave according to both the FBI and the U,S, Postal Service If you think you are not a candidate read on.
Mr. Milton is accused not only of stealing the identity of the unnamed individual but of buying two homes in his name and leaving him more than $1 million dollars in debt. Now due to the announcement by the police other victims are emerging. Some of these are claiming credit card fraud and other types of fraud. Police believe there could possibly be hundreds of victims.
This type of fraud happens every day in every city and could happen to you. Here’s what is interesting, Mr. Milton is the director of a major mortgage company with offices throughout New York. Not exactly the kind of guy anyone would suspect.
As to potential mortgage fraud by unscrupulous brokers it remains to be seen as to the amount of prosecution. Don’t hold your breath on that one. The membership of all the mortgage broker associations in the United States represent less than 10% of the entire industry. But that’s still enough to create havoc in the banking world. Many of the brokers feel little or no responsibility because they bundle the loans placing a few bad ones in with the good ones apparently feeling things will balance out. They take their money and move on.
There have been instances of outright fraud though. The Orange County Register (California) ran an article recently about a mortgage broker who submitted fraudulent loan forms for a legal Mexican family who couldn’t speak English. Now this family is losing their home and of course the mortgage broker who packaged it for them is nowhere to be found. A similar case is being investigated here in Phoenix. In both cases the brokers were only interested in their commission from the deal.
Now I know someone is going to say that mortgage brokers are the fall guys and someone else is really the bad guy. We have mortgage brokers on our website. Most mortgage brokers do a great job. All the brokers on our website are major companies who really care about the industry. It’s the small “Johnnie Come Lately’s” who have caused the most problems. They have no investment in the overall health of the industry, and are only out for the “fast buck” it seems.
Everyone bears some responsibility for the problem. A broker only sells what the people have been asking for years: the lowest payment with little or no down payment. However just a few years back it was IMPOSSIBLE to get this type of loan. It may be necessary for the banking industry to go back to the way they did 20+ years ago and require a down payment commensurate with the loan possibly more people would not be able to own their own homes, but the financial institutions wouldn’t be in trouble either. The Arizona Republic carried a lead article this morning (10/23/07) stating that Rep. Barney Frank the head of the House Financial Services Committee has introduced a bill to require the banking industry to do just that.
The real root cause of sub-prime is investment-banking fraud. It is bad business to design any product that encourages people to cheat. The fraud (or lapses in judgment if you prefer) this time around is in the hundred of millions of dollars so it must be prosecuted and fixed in this author’s opinion before our country suffers the mother of all financial collapses.
Simply put the solution is so simple, maybe that’s why no one can see it. The system as we have it now is about pushing limits of production and volume sales. Also it’s about making credit available to people who 20 years ago couldn’t qualify. That part has been successful. Home ownership has grown by giant leaps that no one can argue is a totally bad thing.
But as success grew the industry threw caution to the wind and made some foolish decisions. The investment banking folks and the large subprime wholesalers got careless and forgot past lessons of maintaining loan volume and extending credit without adhering to good business guidelines.
Risk in the lending business is easy to measure.
· Mortgages are at least 5 or 6 thousand years old
· A safe mortgage investment formula was calculated a long time ago
· The formula computed at 80% Loan-to-value is a good risk if the borrower has reasonable credit.
· It’s no more complex than that.
But risk increases dramatically every time you change the formula.
· Increase the loan to value (Inflated prices are another problem)
· Sell adjustable rate loans for the first five years just to make a sale
· Due to the inflated prices longer term loans are offered
· The last thing is people with extremely poor credit being offered credit on homes they cannot afford.
All these factors combined have made a package that can blow up in our face. We must have a common sense approach.
Where will all this end? Time will tell.
References: The Arizona Republic, Washington Post, The OC Register
What Should You Look For in a Business VoIP Solution?
Firstly, why do you WANT to go VoIP? Is there a valid reason …. or because it’s the ‘next technological step’? VoIP is great when deployed for the RIGHT reasons.
Once you have established that you need it, and the ROI has been proved (this is often overlooked), then you need to go with a company who can:
1. provide you with the right technological solution
2. back this up with their support (that meets your specific environment).
The VOIP/UC space is highly competitive with clear market segmentation between SMB, enterprise and service provider. All should speak to features, multi-channel communications integration and ROI. I’m seeing real differentiation for those who can fully leverage the ROI across multiple use case scenarios and further integrate the platform into business processes. The latter has larger productivity impact long term, and honestly better value assuming the ROI fundamentals are roughly the same across providers.
The requirements usually vary depending on the implementation for the small business perspective but I think the top 4 most sought after factors for small business are:
1) Quality Service – How about a SLA (Service Level Agreement)?
2) Great Support – Real people that I can understand and are helpful.
3) Features – PBX features like RingCentral.com or Packet8 Virtual Office
4) Price – Competitive
Cost savings is generally the driving factor to switching to VoIP, but you need to make sure the system can grow with your business and the cost of that growth.
Additionally, support is a KEY point. It’s too common for a company to wait an average of 4 days before service requests are answered …. and they can only be submitted via a web form. This is not good when your business is at a standstill, but it is often the one place where companies skimp to save money.
Companies covering multiple geographic areas most definitely need to take technical support into consideration. There is no problem finding an Avaya or Nortel tech to service a site as an example. I stongly suggest avoiding small VoIP equipment manufacturers.
Additionally, small companies should work closely with their network service provider to make sure of compatibility & optimal configurations. At a minimum a solid T1 circuit with a SLA must be required. Your bandwidth provider may also have discounts on the purchase and installation that they can bundle for a more cost effective package.
You need to ensure you have Quality of Service on your network (a min of Layer 3 switches) – otherwise forget it…and of course you need to consider how much bandwidth you will need, how many simultaneous calls are going between each of your locations (if site to site) or over your LAN. This all of course effects the overall cost and quality of the voice call.
But how about when your network flakes. One too many times on a daily basis VoIP clients are screaming lividly over their VoIP calls dropping, echo, one way audio …. you name it, they’ll complain about it. Most of the times (think high 90% of it), its due to your network providers.
Companies have forgotten, or do not truly understand, how VoIP really works outside of “phone via networks …. Cheap!” – to understand the potential pitfalls from VoIP.
So you have an internet connection, let’s say a DS3 through Level3 and your VoIP is passing over this connection. They (Level3) decide they’re going to de-peer again with Cogentco or some other NAP (Network Access Provider). Guess what? Their new routes might not be optimal and your calls can suffer. Do you point to Level3 for your phone sounding horrible. Nope, you call your VoIP provider to complain. But it’s NOT their fault.
Other factors to consider in a solution for a small business are:
1. Ability to set an “after-hours” greeting or handler;
2. Ability to ring through to your cell phone during certain hours or when you’re enable that feature;
3. Reliability;
4. Call quality;
5. Economy compared to a land-line;
6. Fax services.
Also, don’t forget the importance of QoS router/switch equipment on your network if you are running Voice/Data over the same net.
More important than the VoIP platform (which is what most folks think of as the solution) is having a top-drawer service provider to handle the implementation and ongoing service/support. A bad implementation of a good platform is much worse for any business than an outstanding implementation of a lesser platform!
Generally it’s hard to answer this question when you have no idea of what the business is trying to accomplish …. and whether any system in particular will meet all or a subset of those requirements. Frankly, it varies depending on the requirements
You could break any of the major players into segments: Cisco targets Medium to large businesses …. while it’s Linksys Division targets small businesses. While Avaya has systems that run through all of the target groups (small, medium, large businesses).
As I stress to everyone whenever they are looking to implement new technology, it all comes down to what you want to accomplish today and down the road for your business. Then match up to the technology that will help you achieve those goals.
