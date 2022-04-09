News
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins killed after getting hit by truck on I-595 near Fort Lauderdale airport
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck Saturday on I-595 near Fort Lauderdale airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
“Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility Highway/expressway for unknown reasons,” FHP said in a statement. “He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”
The 24-year-old Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State. He started seven games as a rookie, going 2-5. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to learn of Haskins’ death.
“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said in a release. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”
Ohio State posted a photo of Haskins on its Twitter feed. It read: “Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye.”
The Steelers gave Haskins a chance to resurrect his career in January 2021 when they signed him a month after being released by Washington. Humbled by the decision, Haskins stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.
“The world lost a great person today,” Steelers star T.J. Watt posted on Twitter. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted.”
Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.
“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter,” Colbert said in January.
Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky and other skill position players, including running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
“Devastated,” Rudolph said on social media.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Jaylen Twyman, fully recovered after being shot last June, to begin offseason drills with Vikings
Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who was shot four times last June and missed all of his 2021 rookie season, is expected to begin offseason drills with the Vikings on Monday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Rosenhaus wrote in a text message Saturday that Twyman has fully recovered from his injuries.
Twyman, a sixth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh in May 2021, was shot while in a vehicle on June 21, 2021 while visiting relatives in his native Washington D.C. He spent all of last season on Minnesota’s non-football injury list.
Twyman is expected to provide the Vikings with depth on the defensive line as they move from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He hasn’t played since the 2019 season when he had 10 1/2 sacks for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twyman was an innocent victim when he was one of four people shot in the incident. None suffered life-threatening injuries.
Twyman, while in the hospital, told Washington television station WTTG-5 the day after the shooting that he blacked out after the incident and described his injuries as flesh wounds. HIs mother, Stephanie Twyman, told Washington station WRC-4 the day after the shooting that her son miraculously survived because the shots made superficial exit wounds.
The Vikings were allowed by the NFL to begin offseason drills April 11, rather than April 18, due to having a new coach in Kevin O’Connell. However, they elected to start Monday.
The Vikings will conduct a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be held June 7-9.
Lucas Giolito could miss his next 2 Chicago White Sox starts with a low abdominal strain
Lucas Giolito described it as a “random, freak, weird thing.”
“Doesn’t happen to baseball players very often,” the Chicago White Sox right-hander said Saturday morning.
Giolito left Friday’s opening-day start against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park after the fourth inning because of abdominal tightness on his left side. Manager Tony La Russa said an optimistic timeline would mean Giolito misses two starts.
“The way it was described to me is it’s a low abdominal strain,” La Russa said Saturday. “He came in (Saturday) less sore. If it’s more severe, then you’re thinking longer. Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts. We’re going to miss him.”
Giolito, starting opening day for the third year in a row, said he felt a small tweak during the fourth inning.
“We get random little aches and pains while we’re throwing that you kind of just disregard, so I immediately disregarded it,” Giolito said. “The next pitch, same. Next pitch, same. Just didn’t want to go away, so I had to go and say something.”
He said he felt “pretty good” Saturday.
“Not really noticing too much soreness or anything like that,” Giolito said. “It’s a good sign for hopefully a quick recovery.”
Giolito said he’s never dealt with anything like this before, calling it “super random, unfortunate.”
Giolito allowed one hit, struck out six and walked two in four scoreless innings. He exited after throwing 61 pitches.
“Thought it was going very well,” Giolito said. “Cold weather, for me, I was really trying to focus on just making good competitive pitches as opposed to trying to out-stuff. The sequencing was great working with (catcher Yasmani Grandal). He did such a nice job back there. I felt we were mixing very well, I had all four pitches working.
“So really unfortunate because I really wanted to kick off this year (well), opening day, kind of set the tone. I feel that we were doing that. But it’s just another challenge for us to get through. But I’m very optimistic that this won’t affect my season too much and I’ll be able to get the ball and help the team win games again soon.”
Giolito’s setback is the second for a member of the team’s starting rotation.
Right-hander Lance Lynn, who finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021, could miss the first eight weeks of the season after he underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon. Lynn sustained the injury April 2 during a Cactus League outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“Injuries can be very strange,” Giolito said. “I don’t necessarily think a shorter spring (because of the lockout) is what caused this or what caused Lance’s injury. Very just freak, random kind of stuff that can happen.
“I didn’t think I’d ever be dealing with such a strange injury. But here we are. So now the focus is just 100% focused attention to detail when it comes to this rehab stuff and try to get back out there soon.”
Asked about the rotation options without Lynn and Giolito, La Russa said he is “just thinking about who’s going to pitch after (Dylan) Cease (Saturday) and pitch after (Michael) Kopech (Sunday).”
Vince Velasquez will start Tuesday’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners, La Russa said.
“You know there’s a spot in the rotation that has to be filled,” La Russa said. “But there are games before that spot comes up. You take the immediacy first.”
Giolito added: “Something like this, it’s like the worst because I worked so hard this offseason and told you guys I want to be healthy all year. But that’s the way the game goes sometimes.
“I know the guys in the clubhouse are going to pick me up 100% and then I’ll be back out there soon to get my work back in and help this team.”
