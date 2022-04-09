News
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins killed after getting hit by vehicle on I-595 in Broward County
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck Saturday on I-595 in Broward County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
“Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility Highway/expressway for unknown reasons,” FHP said in a statement. “He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”
The 24-year-old Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State. He started seven games as a rookie, going 2-5. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to learn of Haskins’ death.
“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said in a release. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”
Ohio State posted a photo of Haskins on its Twitter feed. It read: “Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye.”
The Steelers gave Haskins a chance to resurrect his career in January 2021 when they signed him a month after being released by Washington. Humbled by the decision, Haskins stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.
“The world lost a great person today,” Steelers star T.J. Watt posted on Twitter. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted.”
Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.
“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter,” Colbert said in January.
Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky and other skill position players, including running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
“Devastated,” Rudolph said on social media.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to the story.
Heat leaving higher math to others as they await opponent from NBA play-in round (as Nets loom)
Erik Spoelstra is leaving the higher math to others. Tyler Herro is keeping an eye on the Brooklyn Nets. And Bam Adebayo already is studying ahead.
The Miami Heat not only have to wait until the completion of games on Sunday to see how the NBA play-in round will be seeded, but then wait for that preliminary postseason tournament to conclude on Friday before learning their first-round opponent for their playoff opener next Sunday at FTX Arena.
The Heat will face whichever of the four play-in teams exits that round with the No. 8 seed, with the Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets or Cleveland Cavaliers to be their first-round opponent.
“I was never good at math,” Spoelstra said with a smile. “And I’ve had everybody explain all the scenarios. That’s when you’ll lose me in 30 seconds.”
The Heat close out their schedule Sunday at 7 p.m. against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Games at 3:30 p.m. Sunday involving the Nets, Hawks, Hornets and Cavaliers will determine the seeding for the play-in round.
“All the other trigonometry, that’s for everybody else,” Spoelstra said of Sunday’s equation for Nos. 7-10 in the Eastern Conference. “It’ll play out the way it’s supposed to play out. That just confuses me.”
Most eyes are on the Nets, now that Kyrie Irving, even while non-vaccinated, has been cleared to appear in all games, giving Brooklyn a formidable 1-2 punch alongside Kevin Durant.
“I know how it works,” Herro said. “I’m not paying too much attention to it. Obviously, Brooklyn is the team that we’re looking at, seeing who they’ll match up against. I mean, whoever we’ll play in the first round, it is what it is.”
Kyle Lowry is of similar thought.
“Any team that we would possibly play would be a challenge,” the veteran point guard said. “It’s the playoffs. There are reasons that they’re in the playoffs. So whoever we match up against, we know they’ve going to give us their all, we’re going to play our best.
“But whoever we match up against, we have to go out there and still do our job, no matter what it is. It’s not going to be easy at all.”
That has Adebayo already going to school.
“I’m watching. I’m watching film,” he said. “I’m looking at guys’ tendencies, reading plays, seeing how they play in transition, how they play on certain schemes. So I’m paying attention.”
But also not getting caught up in the seeding permutations.
“I mean, in the playoffs, you can’t run, anyway, in my opinion,” he said. “So you can’t try to duck somebody. If you win that matchup, you’ve got to play ‘em in the next round or the round after that. It’s like, you got to face that.
“So, you know, I don’t feel like anybody here is running from anything.”
Of the 16 possible permutations from Sunday’s games involving the Nets, Hawks, Hornets and Cavaliers, Brooklyn would be positioned to play for the No. 7 seed in all but two.
Trudy Rubin: The only way to end Putin’s war crimes is to help Ukrainian forces win
The gruesome images of slain civilians in Bucha and other liberated towns near Kyiv have been met with furious rhetoric from Western politicians.
Yet there is only one way to stop Vladimir Putin’s forces from committing more hideous war crimes.
It is not by placing more sanctions on Russia (though they are welcome). It is not the suspension of Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council (it should be suspended from the U.N. General Assembly). And it is not “peace” talks that Putin permits primarily to fool some European leaders.
Putin can be stopped only if Washington and NATO allies provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs to defeat Russian forces. The critical battles will happen in the coming weeks in eastern Ukraine, as soon as Russian forces recoup from being pushed back from Kyiv.
Yet the most critical weapons systems and vehicles have yet to arrive.
“How many Buchas have to take place for the West to do what we are asking?” Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked plaintively at an emergency NATO meeting on Thursday.
That is the question NATO members need to answer — now.
In fairness, more Western weapons are pouring in every day, and the United States has committed $1.7 billion in defense aid to Ukraine this year. (Ukrainians tell me they are grateful Donald Trump is no longer president, since he justified Putin’s annexation of Crimea and praised the Russia leader’s “genius” at the beginning of the current invasion. Trump’s open disdain for Ukraine and for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his affinity for Putin have not been forgotten in Kyiv.)
Still, U.S. and NATO aid has ramped up much too slowly. In a bitter tweet, the anti-Russian chess star and opposition activist Garry Kasparov argues: “The issue with Western response hasn’t changed since Putin first invaded Ukraine in 2014: Horrified by what has happened, unwilling to act to stop it while it is happening, unable to plan so it doesn’t happen again.”
Each week, as NATO countries face more outrages by Putin, they up the ante with weapons delivery, but they always appear behind the need of the moment.
U.S. deliveries of Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger short-range antiaircraft missiles have been essential in helping Ukraine hold off the Russians and remain critical. But the systems necessary to defeat Moscow in upcoming battles still haven’t arrived.
Ukraine has been unable to close the skies to the missiles and bombs that have ravaged Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other cities. Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Greece have Russian-made S-300 anti-missiles systems, but have not been willing to loan them to Ukraine unless the United States is willing to loan those countries comparable systems in the meantime.
Nor has Kyiv received the anti-ship missiles it needs, immediately, to help save the port city of Odesa, even though the United States, Norway, and Poland have such systems.
“The (U.S.) bureaucracy simply hasn’t been told that it’s wartime,” I was told by the former deputy secretary general of NATO, Alexander Vershbow. “The MiG 29s haven’t moved, long-range air defenses haven’t moved. It’s so frustrating. The pipeline of weapons is moving very slowly at a time when Russians are more vulnerable than they will be in a few weeks,” said Vershbow, also a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, by which time the Russians will be capable of “fixing their performance.”
Indeed, as I have been speaking this week with Ukrainian friends and contacts in Kyiv, I have heard the same message over and over: “We are expecting Putin’s forces to come back here after they regroup in Belarus.”
That means the next few weeks are crucial, as Russian troops reorganize — and as many Russian soldiers, troops, and mercenaries move toward eastern Ukraine for a big land battle in the Donbas region. The Czech Republic has offered Ukraine desperately need tanks, but Ukrainians worry whether they will get there in time.
The Ukrainians believe Putin’s current goal is to expand Russian occupation of big swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, finally taking Mariupol and maybe Odessa, then enter into inconclusive peace talks that drag on for years. Ukraine would be left with a rump state, cut off from the sea, its infrastructure and economy destroyed, unable to join NATO or the European Union.
Flush with “victory” in Ukraine, Putin could then set his sights on territory in East European states and the Baltics, unconvinced that Washington would stand by their side.
On the other hand, a Ukrainian win in eastern Ukraine — a victory that delivers Russian troops another huge blow — would force Putin to rethink his strategy as his military flounders further.
But Ukraine can’t win unless we and NATO allies treat their war with Russia with the urgency we’d muster if U.S. troops were involved, giving Ukraine the tools for protecting their skies as well as winning land battles.
Indeed, Ukraine’s war is our war. If a vengeful, expansionist Putin, backed by China, is permitted to smash Ukraine, the United States will face a Eurasian alliance of dictators who believe they are tougher than Western democracies. And Russian war criminal Putin will almost surely challenge NATO forces (including ours) in the coming years.
