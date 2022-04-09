News
Obi Toppin is forcing another Julius Randle question
With each impressive outing from Obi Toppin, with each new career high in points or explosion of the crowd into ‘Obi’ chants, the question gets louder:
Can this happen with Julius Randle?
Through two seasons, it hasn’t. Coach Tom Thibodeau, who prioritizes tall centers for rim protection, has viewed Toppin and Randle as too much of a defensive liability as a frontcourt tandem. And with Randle averaging about 36 minutes since last season, Toppin has frequently occupied the bench.
But the teammates have discussed their potential as a duo.
“Me and Jules actually talked about it, we definitely feel in today’s game that’s a big thing, just because a lot of teams are playing small, lot of teams want to play fast, shoot threes, run the floor and just get out in transition,” Toppin said. “And I feel like when me and Jules are on the court, we’re definitely playing a lot more faster. Either me or Jules can be in the paint or we can screen and roll. There are so many different things we can do when we’re on the court. We’ve definitely talked about it and hopefully we’re both back here next year and we can see that stuff.”
Thibodeau wasn’t as enthusiastic, again expressing hesitancy about playing smallball after Randle returns next season.
“I like having a component of being able to downsize,” the coach said. “But the thing is, we lose our defense, and so it’s gonna be hard because once you do that, you’re basically committing to outscoring somebody.”
Whether or not the double power forward lineup becomes a staple, it will be difficult to justify playing Toppin so sparingly in Year 3. He has surged to end this season while Randle rests, with Friday’s 114-92 victory over the Wizards as the latest example of the 24-year-old’s improved game and confidence.
He dropped a career-high 35 points off six 3-pointers and 14-of-22 shooting overall, elevating his last 10-game averages to 16.8 points on 57% shooting.
Last season, Toppin struggled to hit the rim on 3-pointers. Now he’s knocking them down with regularity.
“Before, I was thinking, ‘Don’t mess up,’” Toppin said. “Now I’m thinking, ‘Shoot first,’ and then go backside, dribble-handoff with guys and just playing with a different type of confidence now.”
Still, Toppin can’t help but to worry about getting pulled when he makes a mistake. It happened frequently when Randle was available, when Thibodeau had a quick hook for Toppin.
“I still look at the bench, I’m not going to lie,” Toppin said.
Lately, however, the subs aren’t coming. If Randle isn’t traded and returns next season, Toppin’s improvement will apply more pressure to get him on the court. And even Thibodeau seems more sold than ever.
“Everyone loves Obi,” the coach said. “We were all worried when he got sick that he was going to get us all sick because nobody gives out more (hand slaps) than Obi. Every day, the thing that you love about him is he walks in the gym and he’s got energy. He walks onto the bus; he’s got energy. Your team can feed off that. He reminds me, in some ways, not in the way they play, but in the way they bounce in their attitude is Taj (Gibson). That was a young Taj. In the middle of winter, he’ll come in the gym and that’s what you’d feel from Obi when he walks in the building. You’re like, ‘OK, Obi’s here.’ You feel it.”
Bob Raissman: With baseball now spread across streaming services, consider the humble radio
There is only one certainty when it comes to locating the broadcast of a Mets or Yankees game this season:
You can always find it on the radio.
That’s 162 dates of consistency for the Mets, on WCBS-AM, and the Yankees on WFAN AM/FM. Or as one of the mouths who works the Mets on the radio, Howie Rose, likes to say, you can “put it in the books.” Count on it. Just like death, taxes, and stupidity on sports-talk radio (or what’s left of it).
Major League Baseball, and some of its member clubs like the Mets and Yankees, have found new markets for their TV rights and new ways to gouge fans. They are selling everything that isn’t nailed down. MLB’s television Gnomes have cut deals with multiple streaming services. Checking your “local baseball TV listings” is now akin to reading Tolstoy’s War and Peace.
On any given night or day, Yankees or Mets games could air on YES, SNY, Fox (Ch.5), WPIX-TV (Ch. 11), FS1, ESPN, TBS, MLBN, Amazon, AppleTV+, Peacock, YES app, SNY app. So, baseball fans, already paying through the nose for cable subscriptions, are also being asked to pay more monthly to subscribe to the streaming services. Then, they have to deal with the technology it takes to access those services and pray that it all works.
There is a segment of both fan bases who won’t want to either 1) Pay up, especially with inflation running rampant 2) Install 3) Hunt down the games.
Radio games are easy to find and free. You can even listen without a password, night or day. Guess what? It’s always on the same stations. It’s anxiety — and glitch — free. Most of the time, baseball on the radio is a beautiful thing.
And after two years where COVID forced the voices — Rose, Wayne Randazzo (Mets); Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, John (Pa Pinstripe) Sterling (Yankees) — off the road, instead calling games delivered by a TV monitor, it’s reasonable to expect they will be re-energized. Normalcy has been restored. The voices are actually looking forward to the grind of the longest season.
What you hear is what you get. These are both veteran crews who have well established styles. Rose and Randazzo, both play-by-play practitioners, like having some fun and rarely disagree during a game. They have similar baseball sensibilities.
Ma and Pa present a quirkier broadcast. And that’s being kind. Sterling puts more emphasis on his “signature” home run calls than on accurately naming the players turning a 6-4-3 double play. He stopped clearly seeing the field years ago making his “It is high….It is far….it is…caught at the warning track” HR call a nightly guessing game. Some find Sterling’s gaffes charming; we doubt they’ve ever heard him call a full nine innings. Now is their chance.
Waldman knows as much, or more, about the Yankees than anyone on the beat. She has been encumbered by cleaning up after Sterling’s mistakes and her hesitancy to totally spill the pinstriped beans. Nonetheless, with all their quirks, mistakes, and Broadway references, Ma and Pa are a unique listen, baseball’s version of a funhouse mirror.
And unlike their Mets/Yankees TV broadcast counterparts, you, the baseball fan, will always know where to find them.
ALL EYES ON KAY-ROD
When they debut the Kay-Rod alternative ESPN baseball broadcast Sunday night (Red Sox-Yankees), Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will be working at a distinct disadvantage. One that will dog them during their eight-game schedule.
Everything Big Head and Professor PED do will be compared to the ManningCast, the alternative “Monday Night Football” ESPN2 broadcast that was a runaway hit. No matter how well Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees, knows the scandal-scarred A-Rod, they will be hard-pressed to duplicate the chemistry the Manning Brothers generated.
When asked about this on a recent media conference call, Kay said: “Well, we’re presently in the legal maneuverings to get adopted by a pair of people so we can actually be brothers, so that will give us more of a ManningCast feel.”
Smart answer. Better for Kay to kid about the situation than take himself seriously.
The Manning Brothers have set the bar sky-high. After all, they grew up together on parallel tracks. Compared to Peyton and Eli, Rodriguez and Kay are total strangers. Seeing how these two huge egos handle themselves, on the fly over the course of three hours of live baseball, will either be must-see TV or cringe-worthy crud.
OOPS!
Carlos Beltran’s debut in YES booth Monday won’t soon be forgotten.
Beltran, who was accused by MLB of masterminding the Astros cheating scandal in 2017, told viewers that Aaron Judge’s new contract extension was a done deal. Sources said YES’ production crew thought Beltran had received info they did not know about. When they found out that wasn’t the case, Beltran was told to clarify his remarks. He then said he “hoped” Judge and Bombers brass would come to an agreement on a contract extension for the slugging outfielder, which they failed to do by Friday’s deadline.
Beyond the premature Judge verdict, Beltran seemed to get more into a rhythm, and comfort zone, as the game went on working with John Flaherty (p-b-p) and David Cone. Beltran talked a lot about hitting and how he used spring training to get ready for the season.
During the telecast, another potential broadcaster was discovered: Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He was miked, answering questions while playing first base. Rizzo even “interviewed” Philly players who reached the bag safely. This was a memorable performance by Rizzo.
FAREWELL EDDIE
A few thoughts about Eddie (C No Evil) Coleman, who recently “retired” from WFAN after over three decades of yapping, mostly as the station’s Mets reporter.
Coleman never took himself all that seriously. This, in a great way, differentiated himself from most of his colleagues who believe they are dealing in nuclear physics rather than fun and games. He could sniff out and decipher Mets dysfunction like nobody else in the market.
And no one could deliver a line with Coleman’s deadpan effectiveness.
When he was working FAN’s midday show with Dave Sims, the two got into a spirited discussion about a particular baseball player. Sims was trying to find the location of said player.
“Where is he? Where is he now?” an exasperated Sims asked Coleman.
“He’s dead,” a calm-as-could-be Coleman replied.
If you want more of the Coleman style, check out the solid hour-long interview Kimberly Jones did with him on FAN last Sunday evening.
AROUND THE DIAL
The Mayor of Panic City, Sal Licata, has completed his takeover of SNY’s Baseball Night in New York show, becoming host of the nightly soiree. Licata’s presence will bring doses of explosiveness and unpredictability to the show…..Licata’s former road-dog, Ch.11′s Marc Malusis, is doing commentary during his ‘cast. We checked out the one on Gerrit Cole. Malusis had all the info down but needed to punch it up and bring some emotion to his delivery.
Does the new SNY app air the old Kiner’s Korner post game shows? If it doesn’t, it should…..Michael Kay went overboard casting aspersions on Anthony Rizzo for telling Aaron Judge there is “no loyalty” on the business side of baseball between a player and a team. Sure sounds like Rizzo was speaking the truth. Then again, Kay essentially works for the Yankees….Because he’s a fan of private jet travel, we’re wondering if Al (El Exigente) Michaels is going to travel on Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship to the sites of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football?”
DUDE OF THE WEEK: SUE BIRD & DIANA TAURASI
The pairing of these two formidable WNBA stars on an ESPN MegaCast for the women’s Final Four was a brilliant move. They were smart, engaging, bold and irreverent. A perfect blend.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: TODD McSHAY
Standing out from the mountain of NFL draft experts is hard work. However, with his varied background in the sport it’s beneath McShay to refer to Atlanta’s NFL roster as “trash.”
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I’ve dealt with just East Coast type of attitude since I was 7, 8 years old.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “I know a jackass when I see one.”
Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures
Bollywood sensational couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in December last year have recently went on a vacation together to an undisclosed location. While they were at the bay, Katrina decided to treat her fans and her Instagram feed with some breathtakingly beautiful pictures from her latest vacation apparently with her hubby. The actress has 63.1 million followers on Instagram with Sham Kaushal, her father-in-law being one of them.
The Sooryavanshi actress shared a few pictures in a black monokini where she is looking stunning. She paired the fit with an oversized black and white hat and accessorized with hoop earrings. She came up with a perfect beach look with natural makeup, nude lips, and open hair. She just put a few emojis in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the image was posted, it became the talk of the town. From actress Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, they were all hearts as they liked Katrina’s fresh post. Anaita Shroff Adjania, who happens to be Katrina’s best friend commented on the post writing, “Oo la la!”, and Vani Kapoor dropped some fire emojis.
After dating each other for a while, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December last year. The couple got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by family members and close friends only.
Meanwhile, Katrina’s upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
The post Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures appeared first on MEWS.
Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player
Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, who is currently a player of Rajasthan Royals revealed a shocking story of physical harassment that has left the fans and cricketers in dismay and concern. He revealed that in 2013 when he was young he was once hung from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by one of his drunk Mumbai Indians teammates. Luckily, and thankfully, others came in to take the situation under control and helped him back to his feet.
The cricket fraternity was in absolute shock, which included Former India opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag requested Yuzvendra to name the cricketer who had allegedly hung the leg-spinner on a balcony, in a drunken state of mind during his Mumbai Indians days.
When Chahal revealed this incident on Thursday, some may have taken it funny at first, but it soon became a serious topic of conversation, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and asked Chahal to reveal the name of the cricketer who attempted this life-threatening act and demanded detailed information from the 31-year-old cricketer.
With a picture from a Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai in which Sanjay Dutt is seen hanging a man upside down from the balcony, Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:
“Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this”
In a video published on April 7, by Rajasthan Royals about how players handle tricky off-field situations:
“This dates back to 2013, when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk – and I won’t take his name – he was very drunk, he just called me aside, and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony.
He also added:
“I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor… Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So that was one incident where I made a narrow escape. Had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down.”
Besides Virender Sehwag, many fans also requested the spinner to reveal the identity of the player who bullied him. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has also reacted to the same, and remarked that the incident is “not funny at all”.
He also said added that “it is a big worry” if the player involved in the incident was not in a “conscious state of mind”. The offender should be given a life ban is what Shastri said.
Meanwhile, Chahal’s performance has been excellent so far for RR, picking up 7 wickets in 3 matches, and has bowled at a brilliant economy of 5.25.
The post Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player appeared first on MEWS.
