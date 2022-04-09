One dead, two injured after fleeing driver crashes in Burnsville

Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the eighth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column covered making the first sale, while the months before discussed ways to choose the startup’s focus, goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.

What’s the difference between an entrepreneur and a business operator? There are probably dozens of answers, but here’s one I’m sure of: Systems. While you can start a business, and generate ideas for products, and generally conduct yourself as an entrepreneur — without putting systems in place — it’s pretty difficult to actually run the business that way.

Systems are the critical infrastructure that lets a business operate at peak efficiency. And as the business owner, that should be one of your key goals. Without efficient operations, you’re almost certainly going to lose money, drop balls, and aggravate would-be customers or clients.

So how do you know which systems to create, and how to do it? You don’t. Which is the irony of the situation. What you most need in order to be efficient is something you’re going to have to identify by trial and error — a somewhat inefficient process.

While I can’t predict the actual systems needed by a particular business or business owner, I can at least give you a head start by providing four of the basics that most businesses would find useful.

Client tracking. In a highly efficient operation, the client tracking process would start with the first contact and continue through all interactions. For example, if someone calls you or reaches out through your website, that contact would initiate some kind of tracking that you would maintain throughout all your interactions. There’s a family of software products called CRM (customer relationship management) that can be used for this purpose, although you might find enough features available in a database such as Microsoft Access.

In addition to identifying the technology you’ll use, you also need to decide what information to track. At a minimum, you need to record all purchases or orders, so you can use this data for future sales or to serve your client better. But what about customer correspondence you receive — should that be kept? How about inquiries that don’t result in sales? The choices you make can certainly be modified, but you’ll want to start with a consistent system.

One more question: Will you be storing any of your client data in a physical format? If you’re keeping files, you’ll need a system for that as well.

Invoicing. Some small businesses use software to manage this process, while others create their own templates or even a hand-written invoice process. The tool is important, but the system is even more critical. For example, should you collect a down payment? Invoice only after the service is completed? Collect money immediately, then deliver the product? Whatever you decide, following your system consistently will minimize the possibility of billing errors and lost income.

Product or materials inventory. Of course you’re going to track your inventory. But how, exactly? Is this a physical-count-on-Fridays kind of thing? Or a running inventory from the computer, tracking each item in real time? If yours is the kind of product with ingredients that spoil, you’ll need a system that’s robust enough to alert you when something should be moved or discounted.

Scheduling. For a service business, time is the “inventory” that must be managed. Creating a system that lets you sell your services while maximizing your time is the ideal. If there are multiple people to consider, such as employees or a business partner, an online process that everyone can access is a good starting point.

But again, whatever scheduling tool you use, the key will be the system you create. For example, you might set out blocks of time to be filled at the beginning of each week. Or perhaps you schedule from a first-come, first-served principle to fill each day’s appointments.

Ready for April’s startup assignment? Make a list of the systems you’ll need for your enterprise and then sketch out the steps or tools they’ll require. Feel free to go micro (pay bills on Wednesday) or macro (build customer management process that incorporates all contacts), while also noting which systems need to be implemented first.

Save your results, then come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, where we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]