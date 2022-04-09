News
One dead, two injured after fleeing driver crashes in Burnsville
A crash shortly after a disturbance call Saturday morning at a Burnsville hotel killed one person and injured two others, police say.
Burnsville police were responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn when they saw three people getting into a vehicle and fleeing the parking lot. They found the vehicle crashed about 6:30 a.m. near Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, less than a mile from the hotel, according to a news release from the Burnsville Police Department.
Burnsville Fire Department paramedics treated the crash victims, who appeared to be teenagers. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries.
The officers believe the people in the crash were the same ones who fled the hotel, according to the department release. No other vehicles were involved.
St. Louis Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo is looking to fill some part-time positions, so it’s hosting a job fair Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The zoo is looking for applicants who have immediate availability. This will be in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance. The zoo is also looking for spring, summer and fall employees.
They’re looking for energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals. Positions include distribution, catering and food service personnel, groundskeepers, gardeners, retail and parking lot attendants, and more.
Flexible weekday and weekend positions are available for those ages 15 and up, but keep in mind you’ll need a work permit at time you’re hired.
The job fair will include information on employment, plus an opportunity for a screening interview.
The Zoo said it offers competitive hourly wages, free employee parking and an ideal working environment.
You don’t need to register in advance for this event.
After the job fair, you can check out one of the Zoo’s popular exhibits, Emerson Dinoroarus. It opened yesterday and runs through Monday, October 31st.
It has new features this year, including a new dinosaur and a dino-dig area. General admission tickets are $5.95.
Working Strategies: A systematic approach to creating business systems
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the eighth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column covered making the first sale, while the months before discussed ways to choose the startup’s focus, goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
What’s the difference between an entrepreneur and a business operator? There are probably dozens of answers, but here’s one I’m sure of: Systems. While you can start a business, and generate ideas for products, and generally conduct yourself as an entrepreneur — without putting systems in place — it’s pretty difficult to actually run the business that way.
Systems are the critical infrastructure that lets a business operate at peak efficiency. And as the business owner, that should be one of your key goals. Without efficient operations, you’re almost certainly going to lose money, drop balls, and aggravate would-be customers or clients.
So how do you know which systems to create, and how to do it? You don’t. Which is the irony of the situation. What you most need in order to be efficient is something you’re going to have to identify by trial and error — a somewhat inefficient process.
While I can’t predict the actual systems needed by a particular business or business owner, I can at least give you a head start by providing four of the basics that most businesses would find useful.
Client tracking. In a highly efficient operation, the client tracking process would start with the first contact and continue through all interactions. For example, if someone calls you or reaches out through your website, that contact would initiate some kind of tracking that you would maintain throughout all your interactions. There’s a family of software products called CRM (customer relationship management) that can be used for this purpose, although you might find enough features available in a database such as Microsoft Access.
In addition to identifying the technology you’ll use, you also need to decide what information to track. At a minimum, you need to record all purchases or orders, so you can use this data for future sales or to serve your client better. But what about customer correspondence you receive — should that be kept? How about inquiries that don’t result in sales? The choices you make can certainly be modified, but you’ll want to start with a consistent system.
One more question: Will you be storing any of your client data in a physical format? If you’re keeping files, you’ll need a system for that as well.
Invoicing. Some small businesses use software to manage this process, while others create their own templates or even a hand-written invoice process. The tool is important, but the system is even more critical. For example, should you collect a down payment? Invoice only after the service is completed? Collect money immediately, then deliver the product? Whatever you decide, following your system consistently will minimize the possibility of billing errors and lost income.
Product or materials inventory. Of course you’re going to track your inventory. But how, exactly? Is this a physical-count-on-Fridays kind of thing? Or a running inventory from the computer, tracking each item in real time? If yours is the kind of product with ingredients that spoil, you’ll need a system that’s robust enough to alert you when something should be moved or discounted.
Scheduling. For a service business, time is the “inventory” that must be managed. Creating a system that lets you sell your services while maximizing your time is the ideal. If there are multiple people to consider, such as employees or a business partner, an online process that everyone can access is a good starting point.
But again, whatever scheduling tool you use, the key will be the system you create. For example, you might set out blocks of time to be filled at the beginning of each week. Or perhaps you schedule from a first-come, first-served principle to fill each day’s appointments.
Ready for April’s startup assignment? Make a list of the systems you’ll need for your enterprise and then sketch out the steps or tools they’ll require. Feel free to go micro (pay bills on Wednesday) or macro (build customer management process that incorporates all contacts), while also noting which systems need to be implemented first.
Save your results, then come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, where we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
LIC Mutual Fund: Good News! Your money will be double in just 5 years, in these 5 Superhit Schemes, know complete scheme
If you want a safe investment, then LIC’s subsidiary LIC Mutual Fund is the best for you in the asset management sector. This company, an affiliate of LIC, is offering many types of schemes in the mutual fund market.
It has both equity and debt fund schemes. Let us know about the different equity schemes of LIC Mutual Fund which have given high double digit returns in the last 5 years. In these, CAGR returns of 16.5 percent to 18.5 percent have been given in 5 years. Those doing SIP have also got tremendous returns here.
LIC MF Large Cap Fund is a super hit
LIC MF Large Cap Fund has given 16.3 percent CAGR return in 5 years. Here in 5 years the value of Rs 1 lakh became Rs 2.12 lakh. While the monthly investment of Rs 5000 became Rs 5.10 lakh. This investment can bring you good returns.
LIC MF Tax Plan is also no less
LIC MF Tax Plan has given 16.5 percent CAGR return in 5 years. Here in 5 years the value of Rs 1 lakh became Rs 2.14 lakh. While the monthly investment of Rs 5000 became Rs 5.08 lakh.
LIC MF ETF- Nifty 50 Outperformed
LIC MF ETF- Nifty 50 has given CAGR returns of 17.66 per cent in 5 years. Here in 5 years the value of Rs 1 lakh became Rs 2.26 lakh. While the monthly investment of Rs 5000 became Rs 5.13 lakh. This investment is also best for you.
