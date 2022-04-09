Finance
Online Cash Loans – An Easy and Hassle-Free Way to Obtain Instant Cash
A variety of loans are available in the market. These cash loans vary in the time period of processing and interest rates. Every one of us knows about the low rate loan for personal loans and car loans. But very few of us are aware of the option of online cash loans. This discussion describes the pros and cons of cash in loans, comparing them to the low rate loan.
For people in an urgent need of big money, online cash loans could be the best way to satisfy those needs efficiently within a short period of time, even overnight. Here are some of the benefits of this loan type compared to personal loans.
1. Safe and secure: many people hesitate to use online loan processing out of fear of disclosing personal information to unauthorized personnel. These fears can be forgotten with online cash loans, as all the processing is done through electronic transfer of information. Hence, there is no room for illegal activities. However, loan seekers have to know about the lender. User reviews are the best way to judge the authenticity of the lenders.
2. Faster processing: unlike other cash loans, loan seekers do not have to visit the physical stores to hand over the documents. Obtaining online cash loans is very simple. All anyone has to do is to fill out an online application form from the comfort of home, and approval could arrive overnight.
3. 24 hour services: with the help of online support groups associated with online cash lenders, needs can be satisfied and questions answered at any time of the day or night.
4. Easy access to services from any part of the country: it is possible to shift to a new location in the middle of the loan period. In such cases, making loan payments from any part of the country is feasible, as all of the processing is done online.
5. Zero paperwork: while applying for personal loan, people are asked by the lender to fill out a number of forms and submit a number of documents as a surety to repay the loan. All the hassle of paperwork is reduced to one single online application form in the case of online cash loans.
Separate from all of the above benefits offered by online cash lents is the fact that they help in hiding a critical financial status from family members and friends. With with cash from online loans, all of the information is shared online. Hence, no documents pertaining to loan payments are sent to the house.
However, online cash loans do have a major disadvantage. Because the loan seeker’s needs are being satisfied in a hassle-free way within a short period of time, the processing fees as well as the interest rates of these loans are very high. Thus, people who miss making their payments continuously will be caught in the lent cycle for a very long time.
As the above discussion reveals, online cash loans should be used only when a person’s cash needs are of a high priority. A low rate loan is recommended if those needs can wait for the period of time it can take for regular loan processing to complete.
Don’t Let Your Six-Month Review Turn Into Window Dressing
A six-month review of your new financial planning investment services program is an essential element in its long-term success. A quick discussion at the partner meeting will not get at the real issues. The review needs to be a serious project with a commitment to address any issues discovered.
Many firms have asked how we do it and what should we look for. The following is a breakdown of some of the key issues to review and test.
• Is everyone on board? Have all partners and associates been introduced to the program? At this point, at least 75% of the likely partners and associates should have made at least four to 10 referrals and have several customers engaged in the financial planning process. Take an accurate measure of where the referrals are coming from and where they are not; ask the appropriate questions of those with either high or low participation. There may be a need for more – or better – internal communication.
• Are you mining your whole client base or just looking for diamonds on the surface? You should have contacted all of your clients in writing to let them know about the new services and suggested a time to talk about starting a plan. By the six-month mark, you need to be following up with most of your “A” clients and prospects who look like potential “A” clients. In the first six months, about 75% of your time dedicated to the new efforts should be spent on getting started with “A” clients.
• How does revenue look? The annual goal of a 10% increase in gross billings cannot be divided by two and used as a measure for the six-month review. The startup phase of the program requires time to build momentum, and effort now will pay off in the second half of the year. You should, however, start to see some increases in the first billing total of, say 2% to 3%. Look at the mix of the billings; if all of it is fee-generated (e.g. asset management) and none of it is from product sales, you will fall below the 10% target and you will have to adjust the mix to stay on target. The number of complete financial plans will have a direct correlation with revenues. Part of the implementation plan should have included a per-partner target for the number of plans. Now is the time to compile a report of client plans completed by partner and compare it to the goal.
• Is the leader still leading? The managing partner/partner that either assumed or was given “ownership” of the program should by now be clearly owning and leading. He or she should be managing the cultural fit and making the necessary changes to ease the integration. This person should be reporting and/or posting results and should make the program a focus at appropriate partner meetings. It’s important at this point to evaluate the role and responsibility of the person in this role: What have they done? Do they need help?
These are real issues and need to be addressed early and often for the program to succeed and should be the focus of every firm’s six-month review.
Choice Of Law In Syndicated Loans And Bonds
INTRODUCTION:
Any relationship between two entities, either persons or institutions, cannot be established except in accordance with some set of rules. These rules may be unenforceable norms or customs of a group or society, or some explicit laws having a binding and enforceable authority. A contract is a formal structure of a relationship between two or more parties, binding them together into a contractual relationship; and imposing upon them certain obligations and granting them certain rights over each other. In case of any problem with these obligations or rights, law of the land would come into action. But if the contracting parties belong to different lands, then there would arise a question as to law of which land should come into force. If the contracting parties have no earlier consensus over this issue, then it is more likely that the problem would remain unresolved; and one or more parties would suffer the loss. Hence, the need to decide at the time of making contract, as to which law would be followed.
CHOICE OF LAW IN SYNDICATED LOANS AND BONDS:
Similar is the case of the financial contract. ‘Every legal issue under a financial contract must be determined in accordance with a system of law. An aspect of a contract cannot exist in a legal vacuum.'(1) Syndicated loans and bonds are mostly international in their character. They usually involve borrowers and lenders from various countries; and ‘the greater the number of countries involved the greater the number of municipal systems of law which have to be considered.'(2) As there is not single set of International laws that could effectively govern the syndicated loans and bonds, it is necessary for the parties to these contracts to choose an agreed system of law.
A syndicated loan agreement normally is contracted between the highly sophisticated institutions like banks, corporations, state corporations, and even the sovereign states themselves. It involves a number of systems of law (even a single bank operating internationally can be subject to different systems of law)(3). The international bond issues, too, involve issuers and investment banks from different countries. In some respects, international bonds (Eurobonds) are even more ‘international’ than the syndicated loans, as they are sold to the public at large, and the individuals and other entities buy and sell them in numerous jurisdictions. During this course of business a number of transactions involving numerous legal documents take place. With these transactions rights and liabilities shift from one entity to another very frequently. When it happens in different systems of law, it creates ambiguity about which law should apply in which case. This ambiguity makes the business vulnerable to unpredictable situations. Eventually the whole business market suffers serious damage.
“In order to reduce such uncertainty to a minimum, an attempt is made in practice to apply one system of law to the transaction and to exclude as far as possible the applicability of other systems of law with which the transaction may have some connection. This is generally sought to be achieved in practice by a ‘choice of law’ clause which subjects to one governing system of law _ ‘the proper law’ _ the validity, enforceability and interpretation of the contractual and other legal documents which constitute the transaction.”(4)
The practicality provides the opportunity to the lender to have preference in ‘choice of law’, as in case of a dispute, it is his money that would need to be recovered. In case of the Euro bonds, where an investment bank helps in selling securities(5), the situation becomes different, as the lenders appear on scene after the bond is issued under certain terms including the matter of choice of law. In any case, while exercising the choice, it is preferred that such system is chosen that is familiar to the parties, so that the tendency of using certain type of financial transactions needs not to be changed. Further, the dealing with legal as well as business issues could be convenient. It is also important that the system chosen is greatly mature and the relevant jurisdiction enjoys good reputation for its impartiality. Political stability in that specific jurisdiction and convenience of language are also important factors in choosing a certain system of law(6). The incident of freezing of foreign currency accounts following imposition of emergency after the atomic tests in 1998(7), the stock market suffered such a huge loss that it took years to recover. In such a situation no serious financial activity can grow without fear of the unseen. While the enforcing forum is not less important a factor; the most significant factor of having the choice of law clause is the “insulation of the loan contract from legal changes in the borrower’s country.”(8)
While outlining the contract some of the essential documents would be prepared; for example, in case of a bond issue, the subscription agreement, the trust deed, the agreement between managers, the selling group agreement and the bond instruments themselves, and in case of the syndicated loan, the loan agreement. All of these legal documents would require validity, enforceability and when needed interpretation.(9) This could only be done under an agreed system of law.
Determination of rights and liabilities and interpretation of the legal documents would involve a number of laws relevant to the different issue. These may include the securities law, principles of contract, interpretation of contracts law, insolvency law, negotiable instruments law, and the like. All these laws should relate to one system of law, so as to make their interpretation and implementation possible.(10)
There are more than 310 jurisdictions in the world, which are grouped into nine classes i.e. Traditional English, American Common Law, Mixed Roman/common law, Germanic and Scandinavian, Mixed Franco-Latin/Germanic, Traditional Franco-Latin, Emerging Jurisdictions, Islamic Jurisdictions and Unallocated Jurisdictions(11). These categories are further combined into three major types: Common Law, Napoleonic and Roman-Germanic jurisdictions.(12) This much number of jurisdictions naturally has a potential to create problems in case of international syndicated loans and bonds where different systems of law would be involved. So, it becomes imperative to have ‘choice of law’ clause in the legal documents.
CONCLUSION:
The term international, in the syndicated loans and bonds, entails multiple laws, forums and jurisdictions. The conflict of laws, in such a case, is natural. Combination of laws, given their different approaches, is not a workable proposition. Harmonization of financial laws at international level is still an idealistic suggestion. So, to form, interpret and execute the international contracts, there is a need to adopt a single system of law. This, the parties to a contract can choose at the time of the concluding of the contract. This is done to ensure the validity, enforceability and interpretation of all the legal documents relevant to the contracts of syndicated loans and bonds. It helps eliminate the uncertainty and unpredictability of the fate of a contract. Most ideally, it is an external law, having a potential to insulate the loan contract from legal changes, especially, in the borrower’s country. English law worthy of playing such a role. There is another advantage of choosing it: it doesn’t demand any connection of the lender or borrower with England.
The fundamental importance of the inclusion of ‘choice of law clause’ in the international syndicated loan agreements and the legal instruments of the bonds, is to get rid of the uncertainty concerning the expectations about the contract, by providing a workable legal mechanism to resolve all the legal issues which would arise from time to time.
REFERENCES:
1). Wood, P R (1995) International Loans, Bonds and Securities Regulation; London: Sweet & Maxwell P-61
2). Slater R (1982) “Syndicated Bank Loans” presented to the Conference on ‘The Transnational Law of International Commercial Transactions’ at Bielefeld, W. Germany, October 5-7, 1981, in the Journal of Business Law pp 173-199
3). Cranston R (2003) Principles of Banking Law; 2nd Ed. Oxford: Oxford University Press; p 438
4). Tennekoon R (1991) The Law and Regulation of International Finance; London: Butterworths; p 16
5). Mishkin F (1992) The Economics of Money, Banking, and Financial Markets; 3rd Ed. New York: HarperCollins Publishers; p 286
6). Paul C & Montagu G (2003) Banking and Capital Markets Companion; 3rd Ed. London: Cavendish Publishing; p 94
7). Washingtonpost.com, at http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/southasia/stories/pakistan052998.htm visited on 14-05-2005
8). Wood P R (1995) International Loans, Bonds and Securities Regulation; op cit
9). Tennekoon R.. op cit
10). Slater R (1982) op cit
11). Wood P R (1997) Maps of World Financial Law; London: Allen & Overy; p 9
12). Wood, P R (2005) Oxford and Cambridge Introductory Lectures of Financial Law, op cit
How to Find TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of Custom Software Applications
So You Can Budget, Compare and Save.
We all have struggled to find exactly how much custom software applications cost to build, maintain, and enhance over their life. Accounting needs to know so they can budget accordingly, HR needs to know so they can assemble the team together, Management wants to know the Return On Investment (ROI) before embarking on implementation. Some applications are easy to calculate and others are not so straightforward. We all want our software application to be designed, developed, and deployed on time and under budget. Exactly how do you calculate total long-term cost of ownership or TCO? Do you have to stage “The Price is Right” for applications? Not really, the formula is very simple. When practiced every time it will help you budget, compare different alternatives, and save while creating successful software applications that exceed your customer’s expectations.
THE FORMULA:
First let me tell you a time-tested empirical formula(1),
Long-term TCO = (Fx + Lr) * [1 + (Roi/Qq)]
(Note) 1: Empirical formulas are not proven scientifically, but they can be accurately applied to most scenarios.
And I will now explain the 4 simple variables it uses:
1. FIXED COSTS (Fx)
Start with the technical specifications and better yet, sit with the technical lead or architect to find out what are the fixed costs. Look at the deployment diagram and find out the cost of each box it shows. Now consider the cost of operating systems they will run on, and cost of all the tools that will be installed. Here are some pointers as to what a typical project may incur as fixed cost:
Hardware Costs
Operating Systems
Design & Development Tools
Database Systems
Backup Systems
Hosting Costs
Most recurring costs can be converted to a fixed cost by multiplying per cycle cost with number of total expected cycles over the life of the application.
Adding up all the values above will give you a total dollar amount, which is your Fx in the formula above.
2. LABOR COSTS (Lr)
Your project plan should have a section on time estimates. Again, your team-lead or architect can tell you more accurately how long is it going to take to build your application. Consider all roles and responsibilities from systems analyst gathering requirements, engineers developing it, to QA testing it and everyone else in-between. Estimate all their hours and put it in following three buckets:
Your Own Employees
Onsite Consultants
Offsite & Offshore Consultants
It is better to multiply each individual’s required hours and rate, but for large teams you can use averages. Adding up all three buckets will give you a total dollar amount, which is your Lr in the formula above.
3. RETURN ON INVESTMENT (Roi)
This is very important and sometimes tricky variable in finding out the TCO. First of all you need to dollarize the benefits of the application you are building. That means translate the increased efficiency, potential growth, or reduction in cost etc. to dollar amount saved or earned per month. Now estimate how many months will it take you to recover the cost of building the application at that rate. I say estimate because it is a catch-22 situation otherwise, since you are trying to figure out the TCO in the first place. For a number of custom software applications Roi is around 12 months. You can plug-in a few different values for this variable and see where do you feel most comfortable.
4. QUALITY QUOTIENT (Qq)
This is where science meets art. We are calculating long-term cost of ownership of a custom software application, which depends on factors related to quality of the application. If the application has fewer bugs, the QA to Engineering to QA to Deploy cycle would be short. If application is documented well, future enhancements will be easier and answering questions will be quicker. Well, you see they all affect the long-term cost of running the application. To measure what such unknowns will cost us in dollar terms for the life of the application, I find it most effective to put quality related issues in following four basic buckets and rate them on a scale of 1 to 4:
Usability
Reliability
Scalability
Supportability
You can put a number between 1 and 4 for each of them based on your prior experience with same team, or software. If you don’t have past data, select a number for each that you want your application to have. You can even have your own buckets of four most important factors. Adding these four will give you the last variable Qq needed for the formula.
Though the formula asks for Roi in months needed to recover the cost, the TCO is for the life of the application.
WORKSHEET:
If you got the idea for formula to find TCO of a custom software application, lets do an exercise with your numbers into right column on the worksheet below:
Our sample data Your data
Fx: $120,000 _________________
Lr: $300,000 _________________
Roi: 12 _________________
Qq: 14 _________________
Substituting values in TCO = (Fx + Lr) * [1 + (Roi/Qq)]
TCO = 780k
Thus Total Cost of Ownership for our sample application is $780k over its anticipated life (around 10 years). This figure really helps budget, compare, and save on custom application development.
About the Author
Mahesh Lalwani is Founder & CEO of Pacview, your partner in custom software & speech applications. Pacview has worked with dozens of companies in Healthcare, Financial, Technology & Telecommunications, Education and Entertainment industries, helping them create successful software applications that exceed customer’s expectations. Through Pacview’s expertise in design and development our clients enjoy the benefits of building value through successful software applications. Visit our site at www.pacview.com for more information.
Note: You’re welcome to “reprint” this article as long as it remains complete and unaltered (including the “About the Author” info at the end), and you sent a copy of your reprint to [email protected]
