Finance
Personal Loans With Bad Credit: Even The Self-Employed Can Get Approval
It is already widely accepted that the chances of securing a personal loan with bad credit are less than when applying with an excellent credit score. It is also well known that self-employed applicants have a hurdle or two more to clear before lenders are convinced to grant approval. But what about self-employed applicants with bad credit scores?
Happily, it would be untrue to state that self-employed applicants have no chance of securing a loan when they also have a poor credit history. In fact, just as employees can prove an ability to make repayments, so too can those who are their own bosses. Therefore, the task of securing loan approval for the self-employed is not impossible at all.
So, what is needed to convince lenders that their investment is safe when granting a personal loan to a self-employed bad credit borrower? Well, there are a few aspects to the application that need to be paid careful attention to.
Criteria For The Self-Employed
The key issue for the self-employed is being able to prove a reliable source of income. Normally, proof of full-time employment is enough to assure lenders that an income is reliable. But, when it comes to a self-employed applicant seeking a personal loan with bad credit, the assurance required is not the same.
This is why there are extra criteria that self-employed applicants need to satisfy. Simply stating your current income is not enough, since a sudden downturn in the economy can have an immediate impact on that figure. So, before granting approval for the self-employed, lenders want to know how secure the business is.
As a result, it is necessary to provide tax returns and bank statements to confirm a regular income large enough to meet the personal loan repayments. However, even when these are shown to be in order, it may be necessary to provide security too.
Provide Collateral or Cosigner
There are two forms of security that lenders are happy to accept. Collateral is the traditional one, where an item of value is offered against the loan sum. However, a self-employed applicant seeking a personal loan with bad credit may not have an item valuable enough to meet the size of the require loan.
For example, in order to get a $10,000 loan, it is necessary to provide collateral worth $10,000. This means a family heirloom, jewelry or even a car may need to be offered up. These items can be lost if a repayment is defaulted on. If the required sum is $20,000, it may not be possible to get collateral.
Another option that can see a lender grant approval for the self-employed applicant is a cosigner. This is much more manageable because no item of value needs to be offered. Instead, a person promises to cover the personal loan repayments in the event the borrower is unable to make them.
Loan Size Matters
As with all loans, the size of the sum being applied for has an impact on the chances of success. For the most part, a few thousand dollars is not going to cause too much trouble, and providing proof of income is usually enough to secure a personal loan with bad credit.
When the sum required is larger, even a letter from the CPA confirming your status as self-employed will not be sufficient. This is where offering some kind of security is very useful, effectively assuring approval for the self-employed.
Still, there needs to be assurance that a means of repaying the personal loan exists. So, be prepared to provide all the documentation that is required. Unfortunately, fast approval – especially for larger loans – is very unlikely.
Finance
Tax Accounting
Accounting is the recording, interpretation and reporting of financial transactions. Each and every business must keep proper record of all such transactions. There are several branches of accounting such as financial accounting, managerial accounting and tax accounting.
Whether your business is a sole proprietorship, partnership or corporation, business men must file an income tax return and pay income taxes. Proper recording and accurate tax return will be beneficial in maintaining proper reputation of business and on the other side, poor records may result in underpaying or overpaying of taxes. It means recordkeeping will directly affect the tax return policy.
In simple we can say that Tax Accounting is important for complying with tax laws as well as for minimizing tax expenditures.
Most taxpayers dread tax season all year round and for those who understand the process, filling taxes seems a tedious task. But for others it becomes a confusing ordeal. A tax accountant plays a vital role in the formation of a business. Tax accountants are responsible for maintaining proper record. They tend to offer a broad range of services, from budget analysis and asset management to investment planning, legal consulting, cost evaluation, auditing services and many more.
Tax accounting will cover financial planning services, litigation consulting services and managerial advisory services. The tax accounting group provides a wide range of tax compliance, planning and consulting services to individuals, business firms (including partnership and corporations).
There are several income tax software programs available on the market for completion of yearly taxes. TaxACT software is available in online, download and CD-Rom form. TurboTax software offers an online or a software package for personal or small business tax preparation. The software can be downloaded or provide by CD-Rom. TaxSlayer software can be used online or downloaded. There is no charge for the web version however there is a small efile fee for federal taxes. TaxCut income tax software is developed by H & R Block, is ideal for simple returns.
Finance
Scope of Offshore Banking For Expatriates
An expatriate is a person who resides temporarily or permanently in a different country and culture other than his/her own legal residence and place of upbringing. When it comes to offshore banking, this class of people is the privileged class. ‘Why so?’ is a question that we need to answer. This is because they are free to choose the best option from the global financial market.
Depending on the tax structure of the home country, certain facilities may however be limited. During the entire period when they stay abroad, they can use the facilities of an offshore bank along with the tax and investment benefits! They do not have to seek the permission of the offshore jurisdiction to enjoy the advantages of the offshore banking system. It is so because, there are certain countries which allow tax breaks, investment opportunities and several other banking advantages which are not available to the regular citizens of the country.
Offshore banks provide the following advantages to the expatriates irrespective of the financial well being of an expat:
- Tax efficiency
- Secrecy
- Flexibility and High accessibility
It is not that you need to hold an account for saving or depositing only. The offshore banks give an added advantage to the expats. If you want an account only for receiving money then also, you can have an offshore bank account. On top of that, any interest accrued on the received money will be free of tax liabilities even though it is an income! These banks offer you to choose among a wide range of accounts. If you go for a current account, you can have instant access account or a cash/debit/credit card access account. If you are looking for a savings account then, you can have one with notice account and term deposit. You can also choose to have an account with various interest rates that you need to pay. The interest rates, however, depend on the restrictions imposed on the accounts. Remember, you should be an expatriate!
When the question comes to accessibility, you can have internet access, telephone access, direct debit and even standing order. Amazingly, the choice of currency for the account lies with you. The offshore banks also provide secured and unsecured credit cards. You can also have an offshore debit card which acts in an identical fashion to that of a regular debit card.
Among these numerous facilities, you still have a small glitch. You just have to choose an offshore jurisdiction with proper regulation and avoid unethical activities. ‘Happy Banking’!
Finance
Unaccountable Marketing?
The other day, driving along I-95, I noticed a jewelry billboard. Young couple, nice ring, some hearts. It had a headline that said, “Love is in the air“. Nice enough, but I wondered who the advertiser was. I didn’t see a store name, a website, an address, nothing.
The next time I drove by, I looked for a store name. Lo and behold, there it was in dropout white type (on a gray background), small and off in a corner.
Why would anyone spend a ton of money on a billboard people can’t read?
And what ROI did they expect?
The ad looked okay, attractive even, but what good does that do when nobody knows who the advertiser is?
Lately, I’ve been paying more and more attention to this kind of thing- unaccountable marketing is a good way to describe it. Glamour magazine, has a lot of ads with no website, no phone number, no offer, and certainly no way to track results. Exposure is great, but how does anyone know if the investment was worthwhile? If you pulled the ad and saved the money, would it make a difference in sales?
Marketing should be about tracking results.
Unless the advertiser is extremely well known and has a gigantic budget, unaccountable marketing should not even exist. If you can’t track the results of your ad, then you should think twice before launching it.
Clients come to our agency, because they know that we are able to deliver results. It may take several tests of a marketing program before it becomes profitable, but in the end the client knows where their dollars have gone and their ROI.
Just like you keep your employees accountable; be sure to keep your marketing accountable, too.
Here are two things to remember about keeping your marketing “accountable“:
- Try to track results. This can be so simple: It starts by engaging prospects then moving them to a landing page (or micro site). A specific phone number, email address, or QR code. That way you at least get some idea where your customers come from.
- Creative is not everything. Yes, it’s great to have a cool looking ad, but it’s not the most important thing. If your customer can’t read it, it’s a wasted effort. Remember the 40-40-20 rule, a direct marketing principle that certainly applies here. Success is 40% offer, 40% list (or medium), and 20% is due to the creative. Our creative director tells me the real formula is 100-100-100. Everything has to be 100%.
If you have any thoughts on the subject, please comment below. I would be happy to hear what others have to say. Thanks!
