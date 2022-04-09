News
Police: Missing pet monkey ‘Coco Chanel’ was stolen in North St. Paul, not from car at Maplewood Cub Foods
Police said Friday investigators have learned that missing pet monkey “Coco Chanel” was stolen in North St. Paul, not in a Maplewood Cub Foods parking lot as was reported.
Maplewood police said Wednesday a woman who had been caring for the Capuchin monkey reported that it was stolen from her car at the grocery store Tuesday night. On Friday, police provided a brief written update, saying “they discovered” the monkey had been stolen in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue East in North St. Paul.
North St. Paul police Sgt. Ray Rozales said Friday night the woman who reported the theft Tuesday lives at the North St. Paul address. He said he had no other details to release.
“We’re working alongside Maplewood police to try and get the facts straight, because it sounds like some things just aren’t lining up,” he said.
He added, “It sounds like a lot of monkey business to me.”
Rozales urged anyone with information about Coco’s whereabouts to contact North St. Paul at 651-767-0640.
Orioles fall to Rays, 2-1, in season-opening pitchers’ duel
The Orioles’ 2022 season was always going to begin difficultly. Some players who could be fixtures of Baltimore’s next good team are perhaps already in place, but many of the organization’s ballyhooed prospects aren’t set to arrive until midseason.
There’s a clear need on the pitching side, where about half of the Orioles’ bullpen options came to Baltimore as waiver claims. That’s only the case because, less than a week before Friday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles traded high-leverage relievers Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins. The pair very well might have served as manager Brandon Hyde’s primary setup man and closer, in some combination, had they been available to him.
But in the Orioles’ first regular-season game of 2022, and their first since that trade, the hole left at the back of their bullpen was clear. The Rays scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to open Baltimore’s season with a 2-1 defeat. It marked the Orioles’ 13th straight loss to Tampa Bay, having gone 1-18 against the American League East champions in 2021.
“Really tough, but at the same time, really good game,” said right-hander Jorge López, who was on the mound when the winning run scored. “We know they have really good hitters. My plan was just attack, and unfortunately, I couldn’t get the plan [to be] successful.
“It’s a really tough one. But we just keep our head up and just thinking of tomorrow already.”
With Tyler Wells moved to the rotation, Hyde’s bullpen features only two players who earned a save for Baltimore last season in Dillon Tate and Paul Fry, who bookended López’s outing in the eighth. After Tampa Bay made Orioles starter John Means work to complete four innings of one-run ball, relievers Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez — offseason waiver claims making their Orioles debuts —combined with Tate to retire the next nine Rays. But after Tate allowed a leadoff single in the eighth, Hyde brought in López, who struggled in the Orioles’ rotation last season but showed potential in a relief role.
After an eight-pitch battle with Ji-Man Choi resulted in a walk and a 49.9 mph infield single followed, Francisco Mejía lifted a sacrifice fly off López for the decisive run. Another walk reloaded the bases, with Fry entering and stranding three runners after struggling immensely against Tampa Bay in 2021.
“I wanted Lopie in the biggest part of the game, when it mattered,” Hyde said. “They got a swinging bunt single, safe at first base, pretty much cost us the game. Just bad luck on our part.”
The game had been tied since Anthony Santander homered to even the score in the sixth, but the Orioles failed to capitalize on their other opportunities, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They loaded the bases with one out in the first against Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan but were unable to produce a run. McClanahan, born in Baltimore, struck out seven Orioles in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Baltimore batters struck out 14 times in the season-opening defeat, the last of which came when All-Star Cedric Mullins struck out to end the game after pinch-hitter Rougned Odor singled in his first at-bat as an Oriole.
“I thought we faced some really good pitching, and credit goes to them,” Hyde said. “They have really good arms. That’s been known for a long time now, and they threw the ball extremely well, so it was tough at-bats. We had an early opportunity, kind of let them off the hook there in the first by not cashing in for a run or two there. That might have changed some things, but they threw the ball extremely well.”
Making Means work
With spring training shortened by two weeks with the league coming off a 99-day lockout, starting pitchers aren’t going to be as built up as they typically are. So as Means saw his pitch count climb in a lengthy second inning, he knew his time in the game would be brief.
The Rays pushed Means to 84 pitches in four frames, fouling off 24 of those for the highest percentage of foul balls Means has allowed in any start that lasted more than an inning, according to Baseball Savant.
He needed only 25 pitches to record five outs but required 19 more to finish the second inning, with Rays designated hitter Josh Lowe working a 10-pitch walk. A 25-pitch third followed, with the Rays scoring the game’s first run of a sacrifice fly from Brandon Lowe (Maryland).
“I knew, especially with those long, long innings that I was probably going to be limited to four or five, and then the next one was long and I was like, OK, let’s get through the fourth,’” Means said. “It was a grinder for the first one.”
Means induced 11 swing-and-misses through three innings, tied for the second most he’s had at that point in any start. Six of those came on his changeup, and he finished with five strikeouts in his four innings.
It wasn’t as crisp as his first opening day start, when he held the Boston Red Sox to one hit over seven scoreless innings last year. But Hyde was pleased with the performance, even if Means felt it matched the “five-and-dive” performances he posted during his All-Star rookie season.
“That was as far as we were gonna allow them to go, to 80-ish pitches,” Hyde said. “He pitched out of trouble a little bit, and I thought he had a really good changeup today. Happy with giving up one run through four innings against a good club.”
First replay announcement
Beginning this year, MLB umpires will make in-ballpark announcements for the results of replay reviews. The Orioles were the beneficiaries of the first they were involved with.
With Tate pitching in the seventh, speedster Kevin Kiermaier hit a groundball to third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez, with his throw temporarily pulling first baseman Ryan Mountcastle off the bag. First base umpire CB Bucknor ruled Mountcastle didn’t return to the base before Kiermaier reached it.
The Orioles challenged the call, and after a review, home plate umpire and crew chief Jeff Nelson’s voice came through Tropicana Field’s booming sound system.
“After review, the call is overturned,” Nelson said. “The runner is out.”
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Loons to play Forward Madison in U.S. Open Cup on April 20
Minnesota United will play Forward Madison in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup at 6 p.m. April 20 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wis., the clubs said Friday night.
The Loons’ entrance into the national tournament comes against a USL League One club which used to be Minnesota’s lower-level affiliate, was once led by former MNUFC head coach Carl Craig and has continued to be an opponent in scrimmages.
Forward Madison beat amateur side Cleveland (Ohio) SC, 3-0, on Wednesday to advance. They now will put together an upset bid against an MLS side.
This year’s initial Open Cup game for the Loons will be sandwiched between MLS home games against Colorado (April 16) and Chicago Fire (April 23).
The Loons reached the U.S. Open Cup final the last time the tournament was held in 2019. In their best chance to lift a trophy, Minnesota fell 2-1 to Atlanta United.
Chicago White Sox blow 2 late leads — and Lucas Giolito leaves with an injury — in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers
As season openers go, the final moments for the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers game Friday ranks as one of the stranger ones in recent history.
The Sox allowed two runs in the ninth, falling 5-4 in front of 43,480 at Comerica Park.
The Tigers tied the game on a one-out home run to left by Eric Haase off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks. Austin Meadows reached on a two-out triple to right. And then the game got really wild.
New Tigers shortstop Javier Báez hit a fly ball to deep right field. AJ Pollock appeared to make an amazing juggling catch near the wall. But after a review, it was clear the ball first hit the wall just above Pollock’s glove.
Báez was credited with a game-winning single, handing the Sox a tough loss.
“I had no idea (initially) if the ball hit the wall first or if it hit my glove,” Pollock said. “I felt it hit the glove, so maybe I was hoping it hit the glove, hit the wall and popped straight up. Those things happen kind of quick. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.
“It was just a crazy game.”
The Sox squandered two leads.
They led 3-0 after two innings, getting two-out RBIs from Eloy Jiménez in the first and Pollock and Luis Robert in the second. Pollock, acquired in an April 1 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Craig Kimbrel, finished with three hits, an RBI and a run in his Sox debut.
With starter Lucas Giolito dealing, the Sox appeared to be in good shape.
But the right-hander left after the fourth inning with abdominal tightness on his left side. He is being evaluated, according to the team.
Giolito allowed one hit, struck out six and walked two in four scoreless innings. He exited after throwing 61 pitches.
“I’m concerned because knowing him he won’t want to come out, drag him out of there,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I’m concerned because he felt something, and he was smart, didn’t feel well. Didn’t go back out because who knows what’s going to happen. We’ve got a lot riding on him getting checked and seeing what it is.”
Giolito, starting the opener for the third straight season, struck out one in the first, two in the second and three in the third. He twice fanned Báez.
“(He was) throwing the ball so well, when he came out he felt a little tug in there, didn’t want to take any chances,” La Russa said.
The Tigers scored once in the sixth, an inning that concluded when Jeimer Candelario was called for interference for his hard slide into second base, resulting in an inning-ending double play instead of a second run.
The Tigers loaded the bases against reliever Aaron Bummer with two outs in the eighth. Hendriks entered against future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who dropped a single in front of center fielder Luis Robert. Two runs scored on the bloop hit, tying the game at 3.
“Exactly where I wanted (the pitch), up and in off the plate, and he broke his bat and it just landed in there,” Hendriks said. “I made the pitch I wanted to ,but it’s not the result I wanted, and that’s the thing that hurts the most today. Yes, the loss hurts, but it’s the inherited runs and not picking up another teammate, and that’s what really irks me.”
Designated hitter Andrew Vaughn came through with one out in the ninth, homering to left against Gregory Soto to put the Sox ahead 4-3.
“Faced Soto last year, he likes to quick pitch,” Vaughn said. “Got a hard fastball and a hard sinker and I just saw a pitch up and I thought it was a slider and I put a good swing on it.
“It was a pretty good feeling to quiet the crowd down a little bit and get the momentum in our favor. It just didn’t turn our way in the end.”
Hendriks looked at the bottom of the ninth as a “redemption” opportunity.
“Obviously I made the pitches when I needed to in the eighth after the first single, it went exactly as I wanted it to,” Hendriks said. “It was just Haase put up a good battle, and I left that one leaking over middle in and that’s the pitch he hits, especially after I threw him seven or eight straight fastballs.
“I’ve just got to make better pitches. I’ve got to make better pitch selection. And that’s something that needs to happen really quickly.”
As for the last play of the game, Hendriks — like many in the ballpark — initially thought it was a catch.
“But you see the replay and obviously it showed it hit off the top of the wall,” he said. “I didn’t think (Báez) got it that well, but it just kept going.”
It’s just one of 162. But the Sox had already suffered a setback late in spring training with the loss of Lance Lynn for the first few weeks of the season. The starter is possibly out for eight weeks (right knee surgery to repair torn tendon). Now they await word on Giolito’s status.
“Injuries happen and unfortunately we’ve been dealing with that early on here,” Pollock said. “There’s going to be a lot of teams dealing with injuries. Yeah, it’s not ideal.”
