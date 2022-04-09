News
Ravens re-sign defensive end Calais Campbell to two-year deal
The Ravens announced Saturday that they have re-signed veteran defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year deal.
Campbell’s deal is worth $12.5 million but he can earn as much as $16.5 million with incentives, according to multiple reports.
During the NFL scouting combine last month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he would “love” to bring back Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
“I have a lot of admiration for Calais as a person and as a player and as a leader. So, I’m hopeful that we can bring him back,” DeCosta said. “I’d love to bring him back. He’s a guy that plays winning football, and he does as much for the team and the organization in the building as he does on the field, and so I have a lot of respect for him.”
Campbell, 35, recorded 49 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 15 games last season. Before re-signing, Campbell considered retirement. However, his new contract sets him up to finish his career in Baltimore while he attempts to chase his first Super Bowl ring.
Campbell’s deal comes a day after the Ravens re-signed veteran inside Josh Bynes to a one-year deal, addressing a pair of offseason needs.
During Campbell’s 14-year NFL career, he has totaled 773 tackles (556 solo), 93 1/2 sacks, 161 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles. A second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Campbell played for the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick in 2020.
Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, has played in 27 games for the Ravens, totaling 77 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.
With Campbell returning, the Ravens’ defensive front currently consists of him, nose tackle Michael Pierce, defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Derek Wolfe, outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser and inside linebackers Bynes and Patrick Queen.
Wolfe, Bowser and Oweh are coming off injuries.
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here
University of Kashmir: Shortlist of Candidates for the post of JUNIOR ASSISTANTS advertised vide Advertisement Notice No. 03 of 2019, dated 28.10.2022.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants
The post Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
2 dead in fatal wrong way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles.
Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. A third vehicle then also struck the back of the car that crashed into the wrong way driver.
The driver traveling in the wrong direction, 28-year-old Laci Meyer of De Soto, Missouri, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver who collided with the wrong way vehicle, 63-year-old Rodney Sharp of St. Louis, was also killed in the accident. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
The driver of the third car involved, 36-year-old Chauntay Carey of St. Louis, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Joe Soucheray: My sense of ice failed me. It’s not the only thing failing in this world.
Years ago, I developed Soucheray’s Sense of Ice, playing off the title of an exquisite crime novel by Peter Hoeg, “Smilla’s Sense of Snow,’’ set in Copenhagen and featuring Smilla Jaspersen, who favored ice and snow more than love. She could read the winter ground. She didn’t fall on the ice.
It failed me at last. On March 15, not an unseasonably cold day, I stepped off a curb and planted my foot in what I knew to be a shallow melt of winter runoff. But the water was dark and I didn’t anticipate the ice beneath the surface. Yes, I should have sensed it. The one rule of winter walking is never get cocky.
I went down, breaking the fall with the outer edge of my right hand. I might as well have tried to split a concrete block with a karate chop. Thankfully nobody was around so I didn’t have to look surprised that somebody just put a street there.
Damn!
There is a certainty to a broken bone. You either hear it crack or you experience a distinctive sting. This one was a stinger. I jammed my hand into a snowbank and did so repeatedly until I got back to where I had parked my car.
On the one hand, I thought, “No big deal.” If a farmer slipped on the ice outside his barn in 1902, I imagine, he just rolled with it. He probably had Ma rip off a strip of gunny sack and tape the thing up. On the other hand, what if it healed all cockamamied and my little finger was in the permanent shape of a question mark? Or worse, it could flop over on top of the finger next to it and become a hammer finger.
So yes, I went to the doctor, had pictures taken that confirmed a small bone was broken and that it would be five or six weeks before I could, for example, grip a golf club. They fitted me with a removable fiberglass splint and sent me on my way, me and about 20,000 other Minnesotans based on the similar splints I saw in the waiting room.
I cursed my clumsiness, my failed sense of ice, my timing given the onset of spring. I probably felt unlucky.
Then I saw the picture.
It ran at the top of the Drudge Report for a full day last week; it was in many newspapers.
It was a picture of a man’s hand sticking up through the dirt that been hastily heaped atop him in Ukraine. The hand was weathered and masculine, perhaps the hand of a laborer. What had he done to be remembered only by his hand, and not his name or his deeds?
It is difficult to process this barbarism, this madness. The evil is incomprehensible. It’s an ugly war, not just morally, but visually. You can almost smell the oily stink of charred steel and burning rubber.
I’ll have thrown my splint away and that man’s hand will remain in its forlorn pose, not beckoning or waving or saluting or touching a loved one.
I keep wondering what line has to be crossed. Apparently, there isn’t one, which doesn’t speak well of the world.
President Biden and others have called Putin a war criminal. That he is. So, who’s going to arrest him?
