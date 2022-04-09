Reinspirement Replaces Retirement – 2009

There are quite a few things you need to do when you want to turn things around in your life, such as, creating more time and making more money, but if you don’t do the first most important thing you will get lost along the way.

Make a Plan.



Now plans can’t always be laid in concrete, their purpose is not to stress you out because something came up and you had to change your plan a little. The purpose of a plan is to give you a reference point. It’s what you go back to time and again to make sure you are doing the things you need to for a successful outcome. When it comes to increasing your income you must write down your plan.

Begin with the end in mind, what is your goal, your purpose. Don’t say to make more money, you must be specific. For me it’s always been to own my home, and not in partnership with the bank. You may want an income of $10,000 a month, make a plan outlaying, how you will do it, what method will you use, how long will it take. You must have a course to follow, guide posts along the way if you start to wander off. Life can get crazy if you just let it happen to you. Make a Plan, write it down, then come back to it over and over, revise it enhance it, use it.

If you have decided to start an online business to increase your income, with less time commitment, it’s essential to do a business plan. Even with only a small investment, without a Business Plan businesses fail.

If you want to invest in property you must have a plan, will you buy and hold, renovate and sell, what kind of property and location. Are all your safety measures in place such as insurance and don’t forget Income Protection. The best laid plans encounter the unexpected, ‘Be Prepared”.

The Stock market must have a strategy for all its highs and lows. Plan your strategy, it’s OK to take risks but it’s better when its risk you can afford once you have set yourself up with a plan that works for you.

Put education into your plan, the world has become so complex we are affected by things that are so far away and so out of our control, education in your chosen method is vital. If you want to start a small business in this country you do a business course you learn how to make a business plan. If you want to increase your income through property investing, internet business or the stock market, learn all you can and Make a Plan.