Reinspirement Replaces Retirement – 2009
“Age to me means nothing. I can’t get old; I’m working. I was old when I was twenty-one and out of work. As long as you’re working you stay young. Retirement at sixty-five is ridiculous. When I was sixty-five I still had pimples.” George Burns 1896-1996
One of the most unsettling aspects of the recent 2008-2009 economic downturn is the fact that many people on the horizon of their golden years have just had about 50% of their retirement portfolios wiped out. Hard-earned money put into 401(k)’s, IRA accounts, stocks and bonds or market funds as per the advice of a trusted advisor – virtually gone overnight! Not only have huge sums been erased, but now companies affected by the recession have frozen access to employee 401(k) accounts! Who knew? (401(k)’s Hit Withdrawal Freezes – Wall Street Journal May 5, 2009)
If that wasn’t bad enough, those depending on Social Security benefits to make ends meet just got some bad news. For the first time in 30 years they will not get their COLA (cost of living adjustments) for 2010 and 2011. Older Americans on fixed incomes who received a 5.8% COLA increase in 2009 will be hard pressed to keep up with the cost of living going forward. (Social Security Benefits not Expected to Rise in ’10 New York Times May 2, 2009)
Oh well so much for thinking it was your money in the first place! Reality paints us an entirely different picture.
Most Americans have worked through the prime of their lives with one eye looking forward to that magical moment when they could leave it all behind to golf, fish, garden and spend time with their grand-kids. While many suffered through jobs they hated hours away from their families shouldering stress of professional responsibilities they didn’t really care about, retirement provided the carrot to cross the finish line.
Unfortunately that carrot is hard to find these days since retirement as a social concept is in its sunset years. The writing has been on the wall since the 90’s with pension plans discontinued or bankrupted and jobs sent to other countries. The 2008-09 recession has shifted the retirement scenario from bad to worse. Even so, the majority of Americans prefer to keep their fingers crossed in hopes they might be the ones that make it through the window of retirement before it closes forever. Lest we forget, the employer of last resort, the federal government, continues to dangle a healthy-pension carrot.
The good news is that an alternative already exists. Retirement’s 21st century extreme make-over is REINSPIREMENT. Reinspirement has been born from the ashes of the exponential loss of purchasing power in a debt-based monetary system.It is an idea whose time has come. Similar to conventional wisdom that tells us to begin retirement saving when we are young, reinspirement offers a similar journey of a lifetime.
In order to access a comfortable independent life in later years, the willingness to re-tool how we think about money and plan for the future is called for. Reinspirement asserts that you (with the help of friends, colleagues and professionals) can design and implement a work-path to fulfill current and future needs starting simply from where you are and what you have today.
Life-long cash flow is the name of the game but it does not necessarily mean life-long hard work. Part of the challenge of reinspirement is to learn how to leverage your hard assets (not fantasy digital numbers on a statement) to work for you into the future. Each person’s unique talents, interests, assets and skills offer the key to unlock and unfold a customized reinspirement strategy.
A commitment to reinspirement means you will blaze a trail beyond current societal expectations about when to hang up your saddle; i.e. when private monies will stop flowing into your life. Should you accept this mission, you will lead by example to provide a critically-needed role model for future generations. Since given a central-banking system, the value of currency will continue to be devalued. That means young people will need viable options for their later years even more than we do.
The Importance of a Plan
There are quite a few things you need to do when you want to turn things around in your life, such as, creating more time and making more money, but if you don’t do the first most important thing you will get lost along the way.
Make a Plan.
Now plans can’t always be laid in concrete, their purpose is not to stress you out because something came up and you had to change your plan a little. The purpose of a plan is to give you a reference point. It’s what you go back to time and again to make sure you are doing the things you need to for a successful outcome. When it comes to increasing your income you must write down your plan.
Begin with the end in mind, what is your goal, your purpose. Don’t say to make more money, you must be specific. For me it’s always been to own my home, and not in partnership with the bank. You may want an income of $10,000 a month, make a plan outlaying, how you will do it, what method will you use, how long will it take. You must have a course to follow, guide posts along the way if you start to wander off. Life can get crazy if you just let it happen to you. Make a Plan, write it down, then come back to it over and over, revise it enhance it, use it.
If you have decided to start an online business to increase your income, with less time commitment, it’s essential to do a business plan. Even with only a small investment, without a Business Plan businesses fail.
If you want to invest in property you must have a plan, will you buy and hold, renovate and sell, what kind of property and location. Are all your safety measures in place such as insurance and don’t forget Income Protection. The best laid plans encounter the unexpected, ‘Be Prepared”.
The Stock market must have a strategy for all its highs and lows. Plan your strategy, it’s OK to take risks but it’s better when its risk you can afford once you have set yourself up with a plan that works for you.
Put education into your plan, the world has become so complex we are affected by things that are so far away and so out of our control, education in your chosen method is vital. If you want to start a small business in this country you do a business course you learn how to make a business plan. If you want to increase your income through property investing, internet business or the stock market, learn all you can and Make a Plan.
Free Finance Magazines
Finance is news for every one’s consideration. Those who are in this industry, have to keep themselves updated always about the latest happenings in the market. But for those also, who just want to have an extra knowledge about the most happening field in the market today, they should be well updated about the latest news and updates regarding financial conditions in market.
Looking broadly at this situation, there are many ways to keep updated, but not every way is feasible. One way is to have a work circle of your colleagues and like many people that interact with each other in order to develop newer things in a particular field. There can be research topics and opinion exchange between these people. This is not possible always because different people have their different views and its not always possible to cope up with other’s views. Other option is to have some subscription of a business magazine or some book that gives you monthly or weekly update about financial conditions. Usually such magazines involve huge subscription fees which may not be every time affordable.
One more option is to use the latest technologies and go for internet to search for your topic of interest. But as they say, nothing is free and in case of free finance magazines, this information can also cost some value. So what remains is to search for such a free finance magazines which gives you free information and updates about the current financial market conditions. There are many such websites available which provide you free finance magazines having information about current topics and changes in the financial stabilities. Get to know all the views and reviews from the experts in the industry along with the new schemes of investments and capital management. Get free subscriptions for worldwide leading famous magazines. For such free digital subscriptions, you have to fill a simple form consisting of your personal details such as name, detailed address, company name, business email, the sector under which your company belongs etc. After the confirmation of your email, you get to choose the type of services you wish to receive from them; all this and with no subscription costs involved.
News from magazines related to daily facts about business related to safety of organizations, various pension schemes and retirement investment plans, news and updates related to the international organizations such as ICFA (International Custody and Fund Administration) and more are obtained. You get to interact with many renowned individuals in this field and get their views on your queries. You can post your queries to one of the magazines and get the editorial reviews and solutions on your situation. Get the latest information about various investment plans including local as well as international market investments.
Gift Yourself a Dream Wedding With a Wedding Loan
Weddings are known to be elaborate and expensive affairs. Right from the bridal trousseau and jewelry to the venue costs, catering and gifts for guests, the bills can be very expensive. But that doesn’t mean you have to let the money be a obstacle on your life’s most important moment. Make the occasion memorable for yourself and your family. You can take out a Wedding Loan and ensure that you all have something to celebrate, without having to worry about the costs.
When it comes to funding your wedding, it’s unlikely that you have enough savings to meet costs. The best option is through a Loan, most banks and NBFCs offer Wedding Loans. and you can apply for one to meet the costs.
What is a Wedding Loan?
In essence, a Wedding Loan is a Personal Loan taken to meet marriage expenses. A Personal Loan for a wedding can cover costs like buying jewelry for the bride, venue cost, guest accommodation costs, catering charges, decorator fees and other professional services that ceremony usually require.
Usually, the bank verifies your income and credit score before deciding on the loan amount that they can offer you. The higher your income and credit score, the better your chances to get the loan approved.
Before applying for a loan, it’s recommended that you get a rough estimate of the expenses. Based on your eligibility, you’ll be able to know what amount of loan you can get. That way, you can plan your wedding accordingly.
Why Do I Need One?
Besides the usual wedding costs, there can also be some sudden expenses. If you suddenly decide to live stream your wedding to your extended family who couldn’t make it, you’ll have to plan for that as well. All of this needs money, so it’s best to be prepared.
Destination and theme weddings are the fads at the moment. These can be very expensive. Ferrying guests, theme decor, coordinated costumes and more make these events some of the most expensive marriage ceremonies you can find anywhere. It’s not surprising that most of us don’t have the ability to pay for all of this through normal means. That’s why a Loan can be one of the best things that you can get.
You might be worried about taking the interest rates in Personal loans are high. You might not want to start your married life in debt. If that’s the case, you can borrow from your parents, friends or family at zero interest.
How To Apply?
Applying for a Wedding Loan is a simple process. You can also apply for it online and meet the document requirement to process the loan application.
