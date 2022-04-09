News
RJ Barrett suffers scary knee injury in victory over Wizards
WASHINGTON – The Knicks won at basketball but lost at ping pong and, more importantly, lost their best player.
RJ Barrett, the emerging face of the franchise, suffered a “sprained knee” in the second quarter of Friday night’s 114-92 victory over the Wizards, according to the team.
Barrett was injured while driving on two Wizards defenders, landing awkwardly as his right leg bent inward. He picked up an impressive assist on the play to center Jericho Sims, but quickly walked off the court while clutching his knee. Barrett never returned to the bench as the Knicks ran away with the victory behind Obi Toppin’s career-high 35 points, moving them one game ahead of the Wizards for 11th in the East.
The victory could decrease their lottery odds, but the more important question is Barrett’s health. He finished with 14 points in 15 minutes and will likely join teammates Julius Randle and Derrick Rose on the inactive list for the season’s final game Sunday against the Raptors. Since MRIs aren’t typically administered on the scene of games, Barrett could still undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
It’s a disheartening end to an otherwise encouraging third season for the 21-year-old. He averaged over 20 points per game and began to embrace his status as team leader since Randle’s downward spiral.
Barrett is also eligible for a contract extension after the season, with the Knicks weighing whether to offer a max deal worth five years, $181 million.
“I’ve said it since day one that I wanted to come here. I didn’t work out for any other team (in the draft),” Barrett said. “This is where I want to be. I love playing for the Knicks. I love playing in the Garden. I love how we got to the playoffs last year and looking to do that again. I love everything about being a Knick. Yeah, 100 percent the place I want to be.”
Adding frustration to the injury, the game meant nothing except for ping pong balls (with the Wizards, not the Knicks, now in position to get in the top-10 of the lottery). Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs, and the Wizards took advantage of the circumstances by sitting three starters – Kristaps Porzingis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma – trotting out a lineup unappreciative of the paying fans for their Fan Appreciation Night at Capital One Arena.
The Knicks countered by sitting their usual suspects — Randle, Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson – but Barrett was determined to finish his season on the court.
Now he won’t.
News
John Shipley: On a team full of new additions, Twins’ Byron Buxton could still be the biggest
Byron Buxton has come a long way since he made his major-league debut on June 14, 2015, roughly three years after being taken second overall in the 2012 amateur draft, which is good news for the Minnesota Twins.
Once a promising young outfielder struggling to find the hitting stroke to keep him in the majors, Buxton starts 2022 from one the four corner clubhouse lockers reserved for the team’s veteran leaders — Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Nelson Cruz and Brian Dozier among them.
“Nothing’s changed,” Buxton insisted.
Same Buck. Same glove, same quick bat, fast legs and work ethic.
It’s a combination that finally came together early last season, when he hit an astonishing .370 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in the first 24 games before he was sidelined a combined 101 games by a hip strain and a broken hand. Yet he still finished hitting a career-best .306 with 19 home runs and a 1.005 OPS.
Imagine having that, and another well-liked veteran leader, for an entire season.
“If he comes anywhere near that,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday, “then he is one of the top players in the game in aggregate, not just as a rate stat.”
That’s the dream, and the reason the Twins signed Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million contract extension last November.
That deal has been overshadowed by a tsunami of post-lockout maneuvers that added three starting pitchers and superstar shortstop Carlos Correa over the past three weeks alone, but if Buxton can play, say, 140-plus games and finish the season healthy, he could in a very real way be the biggest addition of 2022.
“He’s into his prime,” said Morneau, now the Twins’ lead broadcast analyst. “Mentally, physically, he knows what he does well, and now it’s just a matter of him getting 550 plate appearances under his belt.”
In Friday’s season opener against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Buxton fanned three times and was 0 for 4. It was a cold spring start, 45 degrees at first pitch, with shadows on the grass and 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on the mound for the Mariners. The teams combined for nine hits and the Twins lost, 2-1.
The question isn’t whether Buxton will hit this season, it’s whether he’ll remain healthy. He’s done it only one season, playing a career-high 140 games in 2017. Otherwise, he’s never played more than 92 in a season. He changed his diet this offseason — “foods to keep inflammation down, foods to keep soreness down” — and “changed my workout a little bit.”
But that’s it.
“I didn’t want to change the way I play the game,” he said. “I knew if I felt if I tried to change the way I play, it would lead to me getting hurt more, and maybe worse.”
Buxton has never been sidelined long by nagging injuries; like, say, the way Donaldson was often sidelined by lower-leg issues. His big absences have been largely because of accidents — breaking his foot on a foul tip, dislocating his shoulder on the wall of Miami’s LoanDepot Park, a stray fastball breaking his hand. It’s not as if he has weak knees or a bad back.
And Buxton seems reinvigorated by the front office’s work this spring to almost completely reshape a roster that finished last in the American League Central in 2021.
“We know how dangerous we can be. We’ve got the group to win it,” Buxton said before Friday’s game. “You look around our clubhouse, and at the acquisitions we got, it’s going to be fun and exciting.”
He is particularly excited about the addition of Correa, who has played in the past five AL Championship Series and three World Series. “That’s where I can get better, as far as trying to be a leader,” he said.
That desire comes with that corner locker. Yes, he’s the same Buck, but he’s hungry for more.
“I hear it a lot about it being my team, but to me it’s more our team,” Buxton said. “I still have a lot to learn as far as getting us to the playoffs, keeping us in the playoffs — day in, day out — and every year have people worried about us. That’s our goal in here.”
News
Gerrit Cole was rattled by ‘unforeseen challenge’ of 4 extra minutes of Billy Crystal
Gerrit Cole was rattled — even before he threw a pitch Friday. The Yankees ace was thrown off by an “unforeseen” schedule snafu with the Opening Day festivities. He was caught on camera looking annoyed yelling “Lets Go, Lets Go,” as celebrity and long-time Yankee fan Billy Crystal took to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“That was an unforeseen challenge. The festivities got a little away from the schedule,” Cole said. He went on to explain that it was like “you expect something and you don’t get it.”
The delay was four minutes and the Yankees didn’t exactly get what they expected from their ace either Friday.
Cole opened the season by issuing a four-pitch walk to Red Sox leadoff hitter Kike Hernandez and then a home run to Rafael Devers. The Bombers bats took him off the hook and with home runs from Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ leMahieu and a walk-off, 11th-inning single from Josh Donaldson, they beat the Red Sox 6-5 to start the season.
“It’s a big win,” Cole said. “Opening day you can get off on the right foot and I think that these games are always just a little bit elevated between these two clubs. I think more so we just all kind of settled in and started to play some really good baseball and ended up pushing, pushing over the winning run.”
Cole picked up where he left off, unfortunately for the Yankees. The ace who was chased off the mound by the Red Sox in last October’s Wild Card game, came out and got hit hard in the first game of the 2022 season. Cole did not record an out before giving up three runs in the first inning — including giving up the two-run home run to Devers.
It immediately brought back memories of his disastrous start last October when the Red Sox chased him after completing just two innings.
Friday, he allowed those three runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out three. Cole got 11 swings and misses, but not one on his fastball.
The Red Sox left a mark on Cole last season. Including the two innings he completed in the Wild Card Game loss, Cole allowed 15 earned runs over 24 innings pitched against the Red Sox for an ugly bruise of a 5.63 ERA.
It was an overall strange season for Cole. He came out early in 2021 as the best pitcher in the league and then became the poster boy for pitchers using illegal sticky stuff on the balls in June when MLB decided to enforce their own rules more stringently. He adjusted and regained control of his season, only to catch COVID after the All-Star break. He got back on track and then whether it was a tight hamstring or the workload (181.1 innings pitched after just 91 in 2020), Cole went into that Wild Card game with a 6.35 ERA over his last four starts.
The Yankees are obviously looking for a bit of a bounce back from Cole this season and Friday wasn’t the best way to turn the page on his struggles. But Aaron Boone saw something encouraging.
“Obviously a very tough way to start your season, but I think he kind of embodied what we were today,” the Yankees manager said. “He didn’t fold the tent. It could have been a not-get-out-of-the-first-inning thing the way it was going and he settled in and started executing pitches. And I thought he pitched really well the rest of the way.”
News
Giants sign Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka from NFL international pathway program
Maybe one day, Roy Mbaeteka can be the Giants’ Jordan Mailata.
The Giants signed Mbaeteka, a 6-9, 320-pound Nigerian offensive tackle, out of the NFL’s international pathway program on Friday, the team announced.
He has no high school or college football experience. The team says former star Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora has mentored Mbaeteka, 22, and first saw him at a camp in Nigeria in May 2021.
“Hard to describe what has just happened here,” tweeted Umenyiora, who spent part of his childhood in Nigeria. “I’m an emotional wreck. What this means for so many people where We come from is impossible to explain.”
Back in 2018, the division rival Philadelphia Eagles used a seventh round pick on Mailata, an Australian rugby player in the international pathway program. He has developed into their 6-8, 365-pound franchise left tackle under revered offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
Mbaeteka was selected to train at the NFL Academy in London in October and was one of 13 players chosen to compete for a spot in the 2022 international pathway program.
He then participated in a recent NFL showcase in Arizona, where the Giants said scout Jeremy Breit was impressed. The team flew Mbaeteka to New Jersey on Thursday and signed him Friday.
They hope this is only the beginning of the unlikely story of Mbaeteka’s path to the pros.
