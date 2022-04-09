Saints pitching shuts down Louisville Bats 7-1

Emilio Pagán knew a trade was likely coming three or four days before the deal went down, thanks to a heads up from San DIego Padres general manager A.J. Preller. Chris Paddack had heard his name in rumors — he was connected to the New York Mets earlier in the week — and his agent, Scott Boras, had told him to be aware a trade could be coming.

But Paddack, unlike Pagán, didn’t have explicit advanced notice, and he had a tough time sleeping over the past week, trying to avoid social media and rumors the best he could.

It all culminated in a Thursday morning trade that brought the pair of pitchers to Minnesota for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker, where they were reunited with Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler, their former manager in San Diego.

“It definitely helped kind of being in a package deal with Pagán, being able to know somebody,” Paddack said. “(It) lets you be a little bit more comfortable in the clubhouse, knowing Tingler, but everybody’s welcomed me with open arms. I’m very blessed for that.”

The Twins are set to welcome Paddack into their rotation, too, which manager Rocco Baldelli said will feature six pitchers for the foreseeable future. Paddack is scheduled to start the fifth game of the season, April 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, after getting a few days to settle in, throw a bullpen and fall into his routine.

Coming off a shortened spring training in which starters didn’t have an opportunity to get fully stretched out, the Twins are being especially mindful of their workloads.

“We’ll know a lot more just exactly where we’re at after the first couple of weeks,” Baldelli said. “We always continue to learn and kind of alter our plans a little here and there, but I think getting through the first couple of weeks of the season with a six-man rotation, seeing how the guys react to it, seeing how they perform with it and how it’s all fitting together, we’ll be able to sort things out as time goes on.”

That plan was good with Paddack, who missed time last season with an oblique injury and then an elbow injury, which he believes was a result of tweaking his mechanics to compensate for the oblique injury.

Now healthy, he says he feels great and is ready to go and is ready for a “fresh start,” a phrase he repeated five times in the span of a seven-minute media scrum.

Paddack, whom the Twins have targeted since 2017, has not been able to replicate the success he had in his rookie season in 2019 — a 3.33 earned-run average, a 0.981 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and 153 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings — but he said he believes he’s a better pitcher now than he was back then.

“Numbers might not say it, but I know I am. And I’m excited to kind of put all that stuff together and work with (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) and this new team,” Paddack said.

Pagán, like Paddack, said he was excited about his new home and opportunity.

The Twins are his fifth team in the past six seasons, and he joked he needed to pick peoples’ brains to figure out how to stick on a team for an extended period of time. With two years of club control remaining, he hopes that comes in Minnesota.

Pagán said he was told to be ready to pitch towards the end of games, and he, along with Joe Smith and Tyler Duffey, are among the pitchers who are expected to be counted on late in games in Rogers’ absence. Baldelli also mentioned Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala and Danny Coulombe as relievers who could be counted on in such situations.

“It’s not a situation where we’re just going to fill that role with someone and say, ‘That’s how it’s going to work,’ ” Baldelli said. “We will use the quality arms in the back end of our ‘pen to match up, try to put them in position to get outs.”

Pagán, who used to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays, is used to not having a defined role, and is perfectly OK with that — he’s got something much more important on his mind.

“More than anything, I just want to win games,” Pagan said. “I’ve been in the playoffs for most of my seasons in the big leagues, and so I’m hungry to get back and hopefully get deeper this time.”