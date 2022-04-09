Finance
Secret to Selling Your Home Alone
Here is the Secret to Selling Your Home Alone. A hundred years ago when brokers found properties for buyers, they had few guidelines. The greed of some brokers led to many famous stories of deception and dismay where buyers lost money and their dreams. This led to laws and a new attitude in the real estate business. Ethical codes were developed, and agents organized, claiming the name of Realtors in 1949.
The professional real estate agent can be a very important part of buying and selling property. The industry does not fail to promote itself and the many good reasons to hire the services of a Realtor, whether buyer or seller. However, this does not mean you can’t sell your property on your own and save the expense of hiring an agent.
Here’s the secret of making the sale. To sell your property on your own, you must have two major components.
A. a cash buyer or qualified mortgage applicant
B. a place to close the deal
Solution to A. Buyers normally go to Realtors to have properties shown to them. You must attract buyers through your newspaper ad, fsbo signs, or online webpages. And then you must make is easy for buyers to buy.
Solution to B. You will close your deal in the same way as the vast majority of real estate agents: in the office of a title company (or less often a real estate attorney). This title company is the key to selling and closing your house! If you can find the buyer, this company can close the deal.
It also helps to:
1. Be prepared to organize, clean, and show off the property to prospects.
2. Search now for a reputable “title company” to prepare all paperwork and close the deal.
3. Prepare a sales flyer with info to “sell” the property’s features and benefits and help your buyer understand and find financing.
4. Qualify your buyers by suggesting they visit a bank or a bank’s website to pre-qualify for a set loan amount. This will reduce the unnecessary showings you have. Why show your house to someone who can’t afford to buy it?
Since you’re the sales “agent” it is helpful to learn to pre-qualify a buyer!
Here are the pieces to the financing puzzle:
– Purchase Price
– Annual Interest
– Monthly payment
– Months the loan will last
– 28% rule
For example, say a buyer makes 3000 a month gross. 28% is a rule of thumb for what is allowed for a monthly mortgage payment. So 28% of 3000 = $840. This $840 is approximately the maximum mortgage payment the buyer is allowed. This figure includes the loan principal and Interest, plus monthly tax and insurance payments. Using a mortgage calculator, this payment equates to a purchase price of around $150,000 at about 4% annual interest.
You can ask if the buyer intends to finance the home. If so you can tell them up front approximately what the mortgage payment will be. You can look up current rates at bank sites, such as Bankrate.com.
TIP: The Windows 7 operating system includes a calculator that can help in figuring the above calculation for a mortgage payment. Open the mortgage calculator by clicking Start, then type in calc in the search box. With the calculator open, click View, the scroll down to Worksheets and choose Mortgage.
Finance
The Successful Chapter 13 Preparation
A successful Chapter 13 requires hard work from both the attorney and his/her client. Clients should prepare by reading as much information as possible in advance of their 1st meeting with the lawyer. There is an application and forms to be filled out and signed. Clients should gather any and all financial documentation. You will need:
3 years tax returns;
6 months bank statements (checking, savings, money market accounts etc);
6 months pay advices (how you get paid – usually by pay stub, but you might have direct deposit or be self-employed, so you must show how much you earn as well as how you get paid);
All your bills;
Copies of any lawsuits against you;
Any financial instruments including notes, mortgages, titles to property;
Tax statements, recent appraisals and mortgage statements on your home(s);
Account statements from all depository, investment and retirement accounts, including stocks, bonds etc;
A list of assets sold or transferred in the last year;
Any lease or installment agreements;
Any papers you have concerning your debts;
Any lawsuits against you – divorce, judgments, foreclosures, garnishments, etc;
Any insurance policies.
When you meet the attorney, bring your drivers license and social security card with you. A copy of these will be kept in your file. If you are not meeting your attorney in person- DO NOT MAIL these documents! Your entire financial identity is there. Use a tracking method, FedEx, UPS or certified mail is better. Be sure to notify the attorney of anything that might be important to you financially. Not all creditors will appear on your credit reports, so its important to tell your lawyer of any potential creditors. Medical providers usually don’t report outstanding invoices on your report. If you were involved in an accident or have other legal issues that may affect you financially, be sure to bring those up in the conversation with your attorney and list them in your application!
If you need to file quickly, be sure you have already taken the pre-filing course and have your certificate ready. You may be able to obtain the application in advance and have that completed as well.
Have a list of questions ready for your attorney. Your meeting will be more fruitful and you will leave with a greater understanding of your particular issues. The success of your case relies greatly on your ability to comply with the provisions of the chapter 13 requirements and terms of your specific plan. A thorough, complete and accurate preparation of the forms, application and documents relating to your individual circumstances is essential to that success.
Finance
How to Start a Cake Business – Some Tips and Ideas to Make a Good Start
A cake business is a great opportunity to make money with your baking and decorating skills and of course, if you love decorating or it has become one of your hobbies, it is indeed great to make money out of something that you enjoy doing. You can start by finding some tips and basics of learning how to start a cake business, learn from those who have been there and avoid mistakes in putting up your own business.
Here are some things that you might want to keep in mind in learning how to start a cake business. Considering that you already have your baking skills honed and your love for cake decorating unparalleled, then here are other things you have to keep in mind.
Start with a business plan. We tend to make plans in mind and eventually end up with so many ideas that you do not know where it would lead you, but it is important that you put your business plan in writing so you will know where to start. It will also help guide you on your business goals and in how to achieve them.
Plan your investment. Determine how much you will invest including the things and equipment you need to have. Prioritize your investment. Plan everything out from the equipment that you will need to the skills and personnel you need. You may also need to take care of some business fees too.
Of course, you should include your marketing plan as well. With the many bakery and cake business already existing, you have to come up with a unique idea or concept that would make your products sell and, of course, you have to be into the competition. Even if you are still starting, find ways to be competitive as well.
Don’t just settle with your existing skills. Find ways to upgrade and improve our baking skills as well as your cake decorating ideas. When it comes to cake designs, especially when you re dealing with wedding cakes, people are always looking for something unique and you should be able to cater to that needs of your clients.
Explore and take advantage of the internet. In learning how to start a cake business, you don’t have to focus only on putting up your physical store, you can also explore the great advantage of the internet. Put up a website and display your creations online. A lot of people are turning on to the internet to find ideas and cake designs and you can take advantage of that one too.
Start with these tips on how to start a cake business. In fact, you can start everything online if you still don’t have the resources to put up a physical store. You can make it a small home business, market it in the internet and provide delivery services. This way you will be able to start with just little investment than putting up your physical store.
Finance
How to Protect Your Finances Before Disaster Strikes
Are you prepared for disaster? After listening to the news about all the natural disasters over the past few months, I can’t help but think of the turmoil the survivors must be experiencing. I’m sure their lives must be confusing and traumatic given the physical and financial loss. So, I started thinking about the things that no one wants to think about and how to protect your finances before disaster strikes. Whether the disaster is a natural catastrophe that affects an entire geographic area or a fire that destroys a single house, the consequences for the survivors are real and go far deeper than the visual destruction.
It’s important to have a plan that protects you and your family should a tragedy strike and you find yourself unable to live in your home or go to work for a period of time. If you only had a few moments to evacuate your home and could not return for days or maybe even weeks, what would you take and how would you access cash, banking information, identification or important information? Here are just a few tips to help you prepare for a disaster before it’s too late.
· Think about what could happen – I don’t mean to dwell on it or be afraid. But look around you. Determine the most likely hazards and plan accordingly. For example, do you live in a community that is prone to tornadoes, hurricanes or wild fires? Preparation for each kind of disaster might vary but there are some things everyone should do. Talk to your local office of emergency management as they have tips and recommendations about preparing for a disaster.
· Review your homeowner’s or renter’s and car insurance coverage periodically. What does your policy really cover? Most homeowner policies do not cover damages caused by flood or earthquake damage. If you live in an area prone to these disasters, you may want to consider purchasing a separate policy for that coverage. The goal is to have enough coverage to repair the damage to your house, cars and other valuable property and to provide temporary lodging for you and your family should the need arise.
· Keep records of your personal property and include the estimated value. Many insurance agents encourage their clients to take video footage of their home on a regular basis and to store it outside of the home in case they need to file a claim.
· Sign up for direct deposit if your company offers it. Having your funds sent directly to your bank will help ensure that you can access those funds quickly should you need them. Direct deposit also avoids the risk of checks being lost, delayed or stolen. Consider setting up computer or smartphone access to your banking accounts so that you can manage your accounts online from anywhere without having to write checks.
· Have an emergency savings fund. The disaster may affect your ability to work or earn income for a period of time so having a savings account can help you through a difficult financial period without having to take a loan or borrow from family. Experts suggest that you should have 3 to 5 months in your savings for emergencies. And remember, your money is safer in your FDIC or NCUA insured institution than if it’s hidden under your mattress.
· Make backup copies of important information. For example, scan your license, social security card, credit cards or home inventory and store the copies in a secure location such as an online secure storage service that you can access from anywhere. Get a safe deposit box for original important documents and store a copy of the video of your home furnishings. However, do not store items in your safe deposit box that you might need immediate access to such as passports or original power of attorney documents. Seal important documents (whether at home or in a bank) in airtight and waterproof plastic bags to prevent water damage. Store copies of important documents in a sealed envelope with a trusted family member not living near you.
· Know where all of your important information is located and keep it together in your home. Should you have to evacuate quickly, you will be able to go to one location and grab it quickly. Being organized is essential.
· Take precaution against identity theft. A disaster causes enough trauma without adding identity theft to the situation. Start by protecting your debit and credit cards as well as your IDs. Remember, when a natural disaster comes roaring through your community, it can result in everything in your home being spread for miles around. People in desperate situations as well as criminals look for ways to capitalize on vulnerable people. Protecting your assets, finances and credit can be essential in the rebuilding of your life after a disaster.
For more information on how to adequately prepare for a disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) publishes information about disaster preparedness. For more emergency preparedness tips from FEMA for individuals, visit www.ready.gov.
Secret to Selling Your Home Alone
Mexico’s Third Richest Man Says No To Bonds, Yes To Bitcoin
Erik Spoelstra returns to Heat after COVID bout, ‘it was a strange week’
Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms
Committee advances bills to fund upgrades to stadiums of Orioles, Ravens and minor-league teams
The Successful Chapter 13 Preparation
Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; Erik Spoelstra back with Heat from protocols
Man shot during bar fight in Arden Hills dies, suspect now charged with murder
How to Start a Cake Business – Some Tips and Ideas to Make a Good Start
Will Smith’s family unusually silent after 10-year Oscars ban
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News3 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022