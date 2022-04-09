Finance
Segregated Funds – Is a Segregated Fund a Perfect Investment Opportunity?
Imagine the scenario where you could make an investment that has the opportunity for growth in the financial markets and comes with a guarantee that it won’t lose money. No, this is not the stuff of dreams. In the real world it is called a segregated fund and you can get one if you are a Canadian citizen.
Now, that we’re all excited lets get right to it. Segregated funds are professionally managed portfolios provided by insurance companies that have a guaranteed return on maturity or upon the death of the investor. The odd name is based on the fact that these funds are not part of the insurance company’s assets but rather from a separate pool of money dedicated to paying out the holders of the policy.
These funds are similar to mutual funds because they are professionally managed, offer diversification, have a variety of different types of focus to choose from, the profits are taxed unless these funds are held in a retirement account. The big difference is that segregated funds are variable annity contracts provided by life insurance companies that usually guarantee a return of at least 75% if held over a period of at least 10 years.
Besides the guaranteed return there are a few other benefits of segregated funds:
1) Reset options – Most segregated funds have the option of ‘resetting’ the investment amount to include the gains made in the portfolio. Their usually a maximum number of increases permitted depending on the contract and also the increase in the amount could extend the date of maturity of the investment.
2) Protection from creditors – As long as the annuity contract has existed for at least two years, and estate taxes are not owed, the investment held in segregated funds is not accessible by creditors. Even if the account holder files for bankruptcy or faces other financial difficulty the beneficiaries of the life insurance have first rights to the annuity.
3) Liquidity – Investors can usually withdraw upto 10% of the investment amount each year without a penalty. If these funds are held in retirement accounts then this figure increases to 20%.
4) Estate Planning – The process of wealth transfer is faster and cheaper because the investment in segragated funds is not subject to probate. The funds go directly to the account holder or the beneficiary.
As expected there a few disadvantages associated with segregated funds:
1) The cost of investing is higher than that of mutual funds.
2) Early redemptions above the limits usually have penalties upto 6% in the first year but they decrease by 1% in subsequent years to 0%.
3) If you decide to change the area of investment there can be additional fees and there is a limit on the number of times you can initiate such transfers.
Overall, segregated funds provide a great investment opportunity for all with room for growth and protection from losses.
Finance
Business Planning for Angel Investors
If you’re working with an angel investor or any other type of outside funding source, you should have your business properly incorporated in the state in which you are doing business. Before seeking outside capital, you should always consult with a certified public accountant in regards to putting together a business prospectus that is appropriate for an angel investor. This is an essential part of the capital raising process as your private investor is going to want to see the anticipated financial results of your business coupled with other important financial metrics. The ROI of your business should be more than 20% per year.
Most angel investors have an investment time frame approximately three years to seven years, and again, this should be shown in the milestone portion of your business plan. Every business document should have a risks page that showcases the potential issues that you may have as it relates to developing your business. A demographic analysis is extremely important when you are developing a business prospectus that is specific for a private funding source. If you are a first-time entrepreneur or someone new to owning a business, then you may want to investigate working within investor if you do not qualify for an SBA loan. There are a significant amount of risks when working with angel investors.
If your company has a large amount of inventory, in your best interest to obtain credit secured by those goods in order to receive the financing you need, and this can be shown within a business plan that is geared towards either a private investor or a bank. One a side note, some investors aggregate their operations so that they mimic a small private equity firm that operates on a local basis and you may want to investigate this option when you are drafting your business plan for private investment from one individual or a number of different funding sources.
If during the course of your business plan writing you find that equity investment is too expensive for your business then you may want to look at programs that are available from the Small Business Administration. You should always consider the risks involved when it comes to seeking equity investors as there are going to be many covenants involved when you acquire this type of funding. It should also be noted that within your business plan that many angel investors will want to sit on your board of directors.
Finance
Benefits of Personal Finance Management Software
Managing personal finance is a task that requires care and prudence to ensure that individuals prioritize their budget allocation to daily expenses such as credits bills and routine expenses on one hand and investment portfolio such as stocks, future securities, and retirement plans on the other hand. A good way to manage personal finance is by incorporating a finance software.
Although traditional methods of managing personal finance are still used, many people find them cumbersome, unreliable and time consuming. The development of customized finance applications has seen an increase in shift from traditional methods of managing finance to modern methods which employ accounting management software. These software and applications range from simple common spreadsheets to advanced professional software for businesses.
Budget Planning
First, this software will help you develop a realistic budget and allow you to make quick and better decisions regarding your money. This software will also enable you to set objectives on your finances. Basically, budgets are financial tools that reflect our money objectives whether in setting up investment portfolios or paying for routine investments. This software can help you prepare a detailed budget. You can use this software to prepare a budget based on the particulars of your income and expenses, cash records and registers and related accounting documents.
Management Flexibility
Web based financial tool will offer you a more flexible way of managing your budgets. Since they are based online,you can also access them remotely so long as you are connected to an internet terminal. In addition, you can update or modify data or make corrections without the need of creating different pages or altering the entire data.
Simple User Interface
If you have poor book keeping skills, this software will definitely help you create simple and reliable budgets without the need of enlisting the help of a book keeper. Some applications have easy to fill templates and you will only be required to enter details to a page. Some of the softwares have easy to follow guides and once they are installed, you can learn their features step-by-step.
Payment Schedule Reminder
This software is also useful in developing reminders of scheduled payments or expenses. Sometimes it is difficult to keep track of recurring monthly payments. You can develop a payment schedule and set a reminder that will prompt you of the impending payments if you are forgetful or committed to other things. This will give you the peace of mind and avoid unpleasant experiences with your creditors or lenders. Evaluations of Investment
This software is also useful in evaluating your investment portfolio. Some incorporate algorithms that help you determine profit ratio, potential earnings,amount of capital, value of stocks and assets. These calculations are very long and cumbersome using ordinary book keeping techniques however, with a finance software you can easily make calculations on your investment, get accurate results and make quick decisions based on the outcome. If you are not satisfied, you can redo the recalculate and compare the former and present results and locate the source of an error.
Finance
A Peek Inside the Lender Business for Poor Credit Loan Seekers
A massive number of defaults, foreclosures, and bankruptcies have hit the news recently, but the economic slowdown is not entirely responsible for the popularity of poor credit loans. A market for these types of loans has always existed. Now, increased demand has often outstripped the supply and this has resulted in a significant increase in overall borrowing costs. Poor credit loan seekers should give a great deal of thought before entering into such a loan. Take a peek at what goes on inside the loan industry so that you can make an educated decision and avoid extra costs when you take out a bad credit loan.
Poor Credit Ratings
For poor credit borrowers, attempts to obtain loans might be compared to clawing ones way through a cinder block wall — a lot of effort and plenty of opportunity to afflict grievous harm to an already blemished credit record. Every time a bad credit loan seeker applies for a loan, a background check, to include an identity check and a credit check, are performed. Based on those findings a lender decides whether to pre-approve you for a loan. If you are pre-approved, a more thorough examination of your income, job, and expenses is done to be sure you can manage the loan without overextending yourself.
Many folks do not understand that every credit inquiry costs them some points on their credit rating. Credit scoring inquiries usually account for about ten percent of your score composition. Every query to your credit report counts against you. You are seen as desperate for cash. If you pull your own credit report, nothing is counted against you. And most lenders will accept your copy of your credit report, so carry it with you or make it available in an electronic form (.PDF or similar) so you can present it to your prospective lender. That way they will not need to make what is called a hard inquiry to your credit report for pre-approval of your loan; that will keep your report from getting knocked each time your apply for a loan.
Unsecured Personal Loans Can Be Expensive
Most poor credit loans are unsecured personal types. Lenders do not have any collateral needs and they are assuming a very high risk by lending to bad credit loan seekers. Thus, higher interest rates and more fees are charged. A lot of buyers feel that they are hemmed in and have no alternative. If poor credit seekers look closely at their loan documents, they will see that interest charges account for over half of the payment costs, especially in the first months of payment. These poor credit borrowers will find that they will have paid twice the amount of the original loan once they see the figures at payoff. Bad credit borrowers should carefully consider all the options available before signing on the dotted line. Some folks have actually ended up worse off than they were before taking the poor credit loan.
Poor Credit Loan Early Payoffs Save Money, Improve Credit
Of course, any lender wants borrowers to meet their scheduled payments, since they do make money in interest charges and other fees. Be careful, to minimize unwanted happenings, and only borrow the amount you really need and pay off the obligation as soon as possible. Regardless of your scheduled monthly payment and fees, try to pay the loan off early. That will make two big differences in your financial affairs. First, you will save a lot of money that would have gone to interest and other charges. Second, your credit score will benefit by showing prospective lenders that you can manage your debts. Bad credit loan seekers should be responsible in their borrowing inclinations. Doing so, they will be pleasantly surprised about how quickly their credit scores get better.
Business Planning for Angel Investors
Benefits of Personal Finance Management Software
