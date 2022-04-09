News
Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here
University of Kashmir: Shortlist of Candidates for the post of JUNIOR ASSISTANTS advertised vide Advertisement Notice No. 03 of 2019, dated 28.10.2022.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF
2 dead in fatal wrong way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles.
Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. A third vehicle then also struck the back of the car that crashed into the wrong way driver.
The driver traveling in the wrong direction, 28-year-old Laci Meyer of De Soto, Missouri, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver who collided with the wrong way vehicle, 63-year-old Rodney Sharp of St. Louis, was also killed in the accident. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
The driver of the third car involved, 36-year-old Chauntay Carey of St. Louis, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Joe Soucheray: My sense of ice failed me. It’s not the only thing failing in this world.
Years ago, I developed Soucheray’s Sense of Ice, playing off the title of an exquisite crime novel by Peter Hoeg, “Smilla’s Sense of Snow,’’ set in Copenhagen and featuring Smilla Jaspersen, who favored ice and snow more than love. She could read the winter ground. She didn’t fall on the ice.
It failed me at last. On March 15, not an unseasonably cold day, I stepped off a curb and planted my foot in what I knew to be a shallow melt of winter runoff. But the water was dark and I didn’t anticipate the ice beneath the surface. Yes, I should have sensed it. The one rule of winter walking is never get cocky.
I went down, breaking the fall with the outer edge of my right hand. I might as well have tried to split a concrete block with a karate chop. Thankfully nobody was around so I didn’t have to look surprised that somebody just put a street there.
Damn!
There is a certainty to a broken bone. You either hear it crack or you experience a distinctive sting. This one was a stinger. I jammed my hand into a snowbank and did so repeatedly until I got back to where I had parked my car.
On the one hand, I thought, “No big deal.” If a farmer slipped on the ice outside his barn in 1902, I imagine, he just rolled with it. He probably had Ma rip off a strip of gunny sack and tape the thing up. On the other hand, what if it healed all cockamamied and my little finger was in the permanent shape of a question mark? Or worse, it could flop over on top of the finger next to it and become a hammer finger.
So yes, I went to the doctor, had pictures taken that confirmed a small bone was broken and that it would be five or six weeks before I could, for example, grip a golf club. They fitted me with a removable fiberglass splint and sent me on my way, me and about 20,000 other Minnesotans based on the similar splints I saw in the waiting room.
I cursed my clumsiness, my failed sense of ice, my timing given the onset of spring. I probably felt unlucky.
Then I saw the picture.
It ran at the top of the Drudge Report for a full day last week; it was in many newspapers.
It was a picture of a man’s hand sticking up through the dirt that been hastily heaped atop him in Ukraine. The hand was weathered and masculine, perhaps the hand of a laborer. What had he done to be remembered only by his hand, and not his name or his deeds?
It is difficult to process this barbarism, this madness. The evil is incomprehensible. It’s an ugly war, not just morally, but visually. You can almost smell the oily stink of charred steel and burning rubber.
I’ll have thrown my splint away and that man’s hand will remain in its forlorn pose, not beckoning or waving or saluting or touching a loved one.
I keep wondering what line has to be crossed. Apparently, there isn’t one, which doesn’t speak well of the world.
President Biden and others have called Putin a war criminal. That he is. So, who’s going to arrest him?
Brad Mondo is Building a Haircare Empire One Follower at a Time
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Brad Mondo (8.7M, TikTok) has always been fascinated by hair. He worked in his dad’s salon, Jesamondo Salon and Spa, in Massachusetts starting around age 14 and became mesmerized by the different products and hair color options.
“You could transform somebody through hair color and hair care,” he said. “And so I would take home the products every day and experiment with them.”
Since then, the 27-year-old Mondo has cultivated millions of followers across platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. His content includes reaction videos to “hair fails” and pointers for hair care and hair color. He also has his own hair care and hair color brand called XMONDO, a Snapchat hair series, and has done the hair of celebrities and influencers like Charli D’Amelio.
“I feel like I have my MBA in business at this point,” he said. “And it’s just insane how far I’ve come with learning about how to run a business and how to have employees and how to be a boss and how to be an effective manager.”
The Business of Hair Influencing
Unlike influencers who have audiences and followings because of their dance moves or personality, being a beauty influencer lends itself more readily to monetary opportunities, Mondo said.
“Whether it’s makeup or hair or anything in that world, I think you have a great opportunity to create a business off of it even more than others,” he said. In the lifestyle category, “you have so many different paths you can go down, but when you’re in makeup or you’re in hair and you’re trusted for that main one thing I think your business is automatically going to be extremely successful.”
Mondo said XMONDO has been “extremely lucrative” so he’s been able to pass on brand endorsement deals he previously relied on as a source of income. He only wants to take on work with brands within a certain price range and that he feels excited about.
“I try to do very light lifting when it comes to working with brands other than myself and not get too involved with it because my main focus is really growing my company,” he said. “And I know that is where my future is.”
Covid & Hair Care
The beginning of the pandemic left many people at home and unable to go to hair salons which benefitted Mondo’s business. People who were eager to learn how to educate themselves more about hair and those who wanted to do their hair at home turned to videos on Mondo’s different social media platforms. He also launched XMONDO during the height of the pandemic.
“People are more invested in their hair than ever,” he said about the lockdown period. “And people are willing to experiment more because they’re sort of locked inside every day.
TikTok & the Creator War
TikTok is doing well now because of its engaging content and algorithm, Mondo said, but he notes that the video-sharing platform does not provide as many opportunities to make money as other platforms. Creators have previously complained about low compensation rates from TikTok’s creator fund. Most recently, a glitch was reported that prevented new influencers from getting paid.
“It’s not as monetizable as say YouTube or Facebook or Snapchat, so you’re kind of always searching for those next brand deals or that next partnership,” he said.
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
