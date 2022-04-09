Shortlist Of Candidates For The Post Of Junior Assistants | Download Full PDF Here

Years ago, I developed Soucheray’s Sense of Ice, playing off the title of an exquisite crime novel by Peter Hoeg, “Smilla’s Sense of Snow,’’ set in Copenhagen and featuring Smilla Jaspersen, who favored ice and snow more than love. She could read the winter ground. She didn’t fall on the ice.

It failed me at last. On March 15, not an unseasonably cold day, I stepped off a curb and planted my foot in what I knew to be a shallow melt of winter runoff. But the water was dark and I didn’t anticipate the ice beneath the surface. Yes, I should have sensed it. The one rule of winter walking is never get cocky.

I went down, breaking the fall with the outer edge of my right hand. I might as well have tried to split a concrete block with a karate chop. Thankfully nobody was around so I didn’t have to look surprised that somebody just put a street there.

Damn!

There is a certainty to a broken bone. You either hear it crack or you experience a distinctive sting. This one was a stinger. I jammed my hand into a snowbank and did so repeatedly until I got back to where I had parked my car.

On the one hand, I thought, “No big deal.” If a farmer slipped on the ice outside his barn in 1902, I imagine, he just rolled with it. He probably had Ma rip off a strip of gunny sack and tape the thing up. On the other hand, what if it healed all cockamamied and my little finger was in the permanent shape of a question mark? Or worse, it could flop over on top of the finger next to it and become a hammer finger.

So yes, I went to the doctor, had pictures taken that confirmed a small bone was broken and that it would be five or six weeks before I could, for example, grip a golf club. They fitted me with a removable fiberglass splint and sent me on my way, me and about 20,000 other Minnesotans based on the similar splints I saw in the waiting room.

I cursed my clumsiness, my failed sense of ice, my timing given the onset of spring. I probably felt unlucky.

Then I saw the picture.

It ran at the top of the Drudge Report for a full day last week; it was in many newspapers.

It was a picture of a man’s hand sticking up through the dirt that been hastily heaped atop him in Ukraine. The hand was weathered and masculine, perhaps the hand of a laborer. What had he done to be remembered only by his hand, and not his name or his deeds?

It is difficult to process this barbarism, this madness. The evil is incomprehensible. It’s an ugly war, not just morally, but visually. You can almost smell the oily stink of charred steel and burning rubber.

I’ll have thrown my splint away and that man’s hand will remain in its forlorn pose, not beckoning or waving or saluting or touching a loved one.

I keep wondering what line has to be crossed. Apparently, there isn’t one, which doesn’t speak well of the world.

President Biden and others have called Putin a war criminal. That he is. So, who’s going to arrest him?