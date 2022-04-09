News
Solid pitching goes for naught in Twins’ Opening Day loss to Seattle
For years now, the Twins’ front office has talked about the pitching depth in the pipeline, the stable of young arms that they believe will lead the next wave of winning teams.
That pipeline has started to arrive — and produce — and Friday on Opening Day, the Twins saw two of their top young arms, Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran, throw a combined six innings of one-run ball.
Problem was, on a chilly day at Target Field, the Twins’ bats could do little against reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, whose seven strong innings led the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Twins in front of 35,462 fans at Target Field.
Ray, one of the top free agent pitchers on the market this offseason, held the Twins to just three hits in his start and while he walked a quartet of batters, the Twins could do little against him throughout the day. Star shortstop Carlos Correa’s first at-bat as a Twin produced a single to center and later in the game, third baseman Gio Urshela’s 50th career home run cut the Mariners’ lead to one at the time.
But the Twins mustered little else offensively, spoiling a nice day from the pitching staff.
Ryan, who after just five major league starts was named the Twins’ Opening Day starter, surrendered a two-run home run to right fielder Mitch Haniger in the first inning, the only runs a Twins pitcher would allow on Friday.
He worked through traffic in all four of his innings and walked an uncharacteristic number of batters — four — before paving way for Duran, whose debut was electric.
The flame-throwing rookie touched triple digits three times in his two innings and though his debut started off inauspiciously — two singles and a wild pitch — he came back and struck out the next three batters in the fifth inning, locking up Jarred Kelenic on a curveball to end his first inning. Duran would go on to strike out four batters in his two innings of work.
News
Gophers running back ‘Bucky’ Irving enters NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal continues to wreak havoc on Gophers running backs.
After his true freshman season, Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving tweeted Friday that he will become the second Minnesota tailback to explore options at another school.
“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and the University of Minnesota, I have entered the transfer portal,” Irving tweeted.
Ky Thomas was the first Gophers running back to leave. The second-year player exited the U after being named offensive MVP of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in late December; the Topeka, Kan., native settled at the Kansas University in January.
Thomas rushed for a team-high 824 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, followed by Irving’s 699 and four scores. The youngsters stepped up when starter Mo Ibrahim ruptured his Achilles tendon in September and backup Trey Potts was lost for the season after being hospitalized for a week in October.
Neither Ibrahim nor Potts have been cleared for spring practices, head coach P.J. Fleck said in late March. Bryce Williams and true freshman running back Zach Evans are now atop the U’s depth chart going into the spring game April 30.
News
Texas man not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness in Burnsville shooting
A Texas man who shot and killed a man at a Burnsville hotel last summer after acting paranoid and claiming the government “was coming to get him” was found not guilty by reason of mental illness Friday, authorities said.
Ricky Eloy Ramirez, 25, of Houston, was charged in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams, of South Carolina, on July 23.
Ramirez had waived his right to a jury trial on his defenses of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez was in town with his girlfriend and father. The men had just started working the day before.
Both the girlfriend and father told police that Ramirez had been fine, but then on July 22, his behavior changed. He became paranoid. He armed himself with a gun and said the government was coming to get him, the complaint states.
When he was arrested, police heard him say that someone in a room at Burnsville Inn & Suites had an “AR” and “they have 100 more.” Police found no evidence to support his claim and Ramirez’s father said he did not believe anyone was out to get his son, the complaint stated.
On July 23, Burnsville police were called after a report of shots fired. Hotel personnel told police there was a man running around on the second floor.
Officers found Ramirez standing in the hall talking on a phone with a handgun near his feet, according to the complaint. When officers asked who had been shot, Ramirez pointed to Williams and said, “Him right there. I shot him,” the complaint said.
Williams, who had been shot six times, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hotel video surveillance showed Ramirez walking around the second floor hallway near William’s room. When the Williams came out into the hallway, Ramirez is seen firing the gun multiple times before Williams drops to the ground, according to the complaint. On the video, it did not appear that Williams had a weapon of any kind in his hands, the compliant states.
News
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s zodiac signs equal sexual chemistry
Solid pitching goes for naught in Twins’ Opening Day loss to Seattle
Gophers running back ‘Bucky’ Irving enters NCAA transfer portal
Is Investing in Stocks and Bonds on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) Any Good?
Texas man not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness in Burnsville shooting
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s zodiac signs equal sexual chemistry
Secret to Selling Your Home Alone
Mexico’s Third Richest Man Says No To Bonds, Yes To Bitcoin
Erik Spoelstra returns to Heat after COVID bout, ‘it was a strange week’
Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms
Committee advances bills to fund upgrades to stadiums of Orioles, Ravens and minor-league teams
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News3 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022