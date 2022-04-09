News
Starting pitcher Matt Harvey returns to Orioles on minor league deal despite ‘very unique’ off-field situation
The Orioles have signed right-hander Matt Harvey to a minor league deal, the team announced Friday, reuniting with the former All-Star who started 28 games for Baltimore last season.
On Thursday, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias acknowledged the “very unique situation” surrounding Harvey, who testified at the trial of former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay in February. Kay was found guilty of two felony counts and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for distributing drugs to Tyler Skaggs, which led to the Angels pitcher’s overdose death in 2019.
In Harvey’s testimony, the 33-year-old detailed his own experience using drugs. Cocaine was his drug of choice, Harvey said, and he continued to use the drug after he signed with the Angels in 2019. He also shared Percocet pills with Skaggs when Skaggs asked if Harvey had either Percocet or oxycodone.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1, 2019, the day after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of a series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system.
Harvey could be facing a suspension of at least 60 days due to a violation of MLB’s drug policy for drug distribution, according to ESPN. MLB said in February that they would conduct a review of the matter after the trial was completed, and that process is ongoing.
At the trial, Harvey said he believed his testimony would threaten his career.
“Obviously, he’s in the situation he’s in right now because of off-the-field things,” Elias said. “But getting to know him last year, understanding his approach to what’s gone on, our point of view is that this was something that shouldn’t prevent him from having another chance with this organization, especially with the way he conducted himself last year.”
Harvey had a 3.60 ERA in his first seven starts, setting up a tantalizing return to Citi Field to face the New York Mets on May 12, but he allowed seven runs that day against his former team to kick off a stretch of 11 starts in which he had an 11.20 ERA. He pitched better after the All-Star break but finished the season with a 6.27 ERA across 127 2/3 innings, second most behind left-hander John Means, in 28 starts.
Elias acknowledged the stat line “wasn’t the prettiest,” but there are other factors he considers when approaching a deal for Harvey.
“He did a lot to help us last year,” Elias said. “The innings that he threw, the luck that he had, and I think most importantly for us, the pro and the teammate that he was in helping us get through a very difficult season was something that we wanted back. We feel he might provide us depth and he might be able to help us and he was in the process of kind of unlocking some things, coming off an injury.”
Having Harvey in the system might be a security blanket of sorts. Baltimore has seen breakthroughs from Means and right-hander Tyler Wells, but Elias is waiting to see consistency from his other young arms. The fifth starter role isn’t set in stone.
That could open room for a pitcher with Harvey’s experience — and his ability to chew innings. There remains the uncertainty of a looming suspension for Harvey, but his presence in the organization supplies another long option.
Kathryn Hays, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘As the World Turns’ actress, dead at 87
‘We’ve made it’: Biden, Jackson mark SCOTUS confirmation
(NewsNation) — The day after becoming the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson reflected on what a long way she has come.
“In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said Friday on the South Lawn of the White House.
Flanked by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Jackson noted: “It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us.”
President Joe Biden touted Jackson’s humility, saying it’s a quality that “allows so many Americans” to see themselves in the judge.
“Our children can look at this moment and go ‘I was there,'” Biden said, as he touted Jackson’s humility.
Jackson said she’s been “flooded” with thousands of notes, cards and photos expressing how much her nomination and confirmation mean to people. Particularly meaningful for Jackson, she said, are the cards from children “because more than anything, they speak directly to the hope and promise of America.”
Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47 by the Senate Thursday, mostly along party lines.
Biden criticized some senators’ lines of questioning during Jackson’s confirmation process, saying what she went through was “verbal abuse.” While some senators, such as Cory Booker, D-N.J., were overcome by “joy,” others, led by Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, quizzed the federal judge about her views on issues of race and crime, amplifying election-year grievances and a backlash over changing culture.
In her confirmation, Jackson made history by becoming the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Jackson is slated to take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.
On Friday, Jackson gave her “heartfelt thanks” to the many people she said helped her get to the Supreme Court — her family, including her husband Patrick and daughters Leila and Talia, friends, mentors and more.
“It is the greatest honor of my life to be here with you,” Jackson said in her remarks. “It is hard to find the words to express the depth of my gratitude. … I have come this far by faith and I know I am truly blessed.”
Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. Biden nominated Jackson in February.
Promising to follow in Breyer’s footsteps, Jackson said she has done her “level best to stay in my lane and to reach a result that is consistent with my understanding of the law, and with the obligation to rule independently, without fear or favor.”
The 51-year-old federal appeals court judge will join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of the current 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
While the vote was far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it was still a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed to the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second-youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
“This is not only a sunny day,” Biden said Friday. “This is going to let so much sun shine on so many young women. We’re gonna look back and see this as a moment of real change in American history.”
Finally, a mayor who roots against the Red Sox
Mayor Adams was rooting for the home team Friday — even though he isn’t really a tried and true fan.
Adams, an avowed Mets supporter since the team’s early days, said he’d be pulling for the Yankees before they took the field on Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox — the preferred choice of his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“I want a Subway Series, you know? Let’s keep the money right here in New York. A championship team brings millions of dollars in revenue, it hires the restaurant workers and everyone that feeds off of the economy from tourism,” he said during an appearance on Brian Lehrer’s show on WNYC. “So we want the Yankees and Mets in the World Series.”
During de Blasio’s eight years as mayor, the city’s then-top Red Sox fan refused to set foot in Yankee Stadium, making an exception to that rule only once when he announced the ballpark would be used as a COVID vaccination site in February 2021.
Adams is a Mets fan, and while he said he was rooting for the Yanks on Friday, he also made it quite clear where his allegiances would lie in the event of Subway Series between the Amazins and the Bronx Bombers.
“I’m a constant Mets fan. I still have memories of being with my family in 1969 when they won the World Series,” he told Lehrer. “I will continue to be rooting for the New York Mets.”
