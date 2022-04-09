Terra Price Analysis: April 9

ONLINE gambling is a multi-billion-dollar business. Multiple countries throughout the world have access to it. As cryptocurrencies became popular, different industries started to offer tokens and other cryptos as payment methods.

BetFury is one of the fastest-rising all-in-one online casinos that offers internally developed products and other well-known traditional casino games that promote fair and responsible gambling.

Kate Fury, Marketing & PR Lead on BetFury, shared with us about the platform, its current development initiatives and objectives as the online gambling industry grows.

Q – The online casino industry is now seeing a boom like never before. But before we delve into how much the sector has flourished, can you tell us a little about how BetFury first entered the gambling scene?

Kate – Our journey began as a Dapp platform on the TRON blockchain. At that time (2019 year), this was the easiest option to attract a starting audience. In addition, our developers had experience in creating simple games on the blockchain. TRON network made it possible to get a convenient entry using a WEB 3 wallet and transactions were very cheap, so for about half a year, we worked exclusively in this direction. High-quality service, fast development and 24/7 friendly support allowed us to get the love of the TRON-audience. After some time, we realized that it was time to enter the global crypto market and our team added the ability to play on top currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT. Today we support more than 50 currencies on over 12 networks. I think at that time we made the right choice on the movement toward multicurrency

Q – The BetFury team has united crypto aficionados from all over the world – a tremendous feat considering the huge number of competitors jockeying for position in the online gambling arena. How did you go about building the BetFury brand as it came to be?

Kate – We began as a startup with a team of 10 people. Each of us had a different experience. Someone was previously in marketing, someone was an avid gambler and understood how it worked with competitors. I was a journalist with experience in writing texts about crypto. We sat together in a large office with the CEO, designers, support and constantly talked about what our positioning should be, what texts could sell our features, how to attract the attention of users. Our slogan “You play – we pay” came up with a product lead after three days of discussions. Brand colors gradually appeared, we created a cartoon about our mascot Fury, who, according to the plot, is the son of Satoshi 😅. In order to have a BetFury brand that is now recognizable, we all were very involved. Remembering this, I understand how important it is to burn with one idea, then users feel it and this helps in creating a powerful brand.

Q – As you started to make a name for yourself in the online gambling scene, what was the thought process like? Was your goal to make a noise and attract customers at the outset — or take it slow, observe and feel the pulse of the market?

Kate – Our main goal was and remains to receive the appreciation of all crypto gamblers. From the beginning, the coolest ideas for platform promotion are often generated by our СEO. He has vast experience in crypto, he follows trends and knows what will be on the hype soon. We still do not work with long-term planning, like standard companies for a year, two or five. There is a product team that researches trends in gambling and crypto, so we are developing BetFury in fact equally in these areas. We also collect community feedback in our social networks, on thematic reviewers and forums. It helps a lot to plan new features. It happens that a new trend appears fast (as was the case with the NFT) and in just a week we figure out how to join it with our product.

Q – One of the biggest hurdles to overcome in every business — online or otherwise — is how to reach out to the masses. With the comforts of technology right at our disposal, how do you guys go about touching base with your customers? Any issues in this department and how do you deal with it, if there’s any?

Kate – It is very important for us to understand who our audience is. For this we make questionnaires, also our community managers and international administrators constantly collect feedback. We realized one important thing – people always feel when you are sincerely interested in their life and hobbies. Previously, the team communicated directly with users in a chat, now we use AMA sessions in our rooms and with partners in their communities. This allows us to make communication closer, increase brand awareness and loyalty to what we do. We also made rewards for activities in our community in BFG tokens. Thus, new users automatically become holders of our token, and the old ones increase their assets and loyalty to our project at least. We actually have no disagreements about how to communicate with the community, because there is a prescribed tone of voice. I think such moments as documentation are also important for building a strong brand, since everyone should understand their involvement in creating an info field.

Q – Reputational risk is a threat to a company or organization’s good name or position. It can occur directly or indirectly, as a result of the actions of an employee or employees — or through other factors. How do you oversee these and make sure everything works according to plan?

Kate – In our industry, the main reputational risks happen when people don’t read the terms of use of the platform and then go to write reviews about being underage or losing money while playing. Of course, such situations cannot be 100% prevented, but we continue to communicate with such users, write answers and try to close such cases. It seems to me that the worst thing is when the company is silent and pretends that there are no bad reviews. Of course, sometimes there are technical issues such as withdrawal delays or long checks for winnings. These are unpleasant situations for users. We also try to speed up the processing of such cases. BetFury has a special quality department that controls the situation. If we talk about closing cases on forums and reviewers, this is mainly done by my PR team.

Q – It’s now easy to gamble at an online casino using any of the popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. There are tons of online gambling casinos to choose from. It’s a highly stacked industry. What sets you apart? What features do you have that others don’t?

Kate – Now the platform features more than 5000 games from famous providers, but we try not to be limited to the gaming direction. BetFury has an internal BFG token that users mine while playing. It is traded on well-known exchanges such as Biswap, ApeSwap, Cointiger, Pancake. Also, our platform has unique products like BFG staking with daily payouts in TOP cryptocurrencies from the total pool of lost funds. Not so long ago we launched a Free-to-Play option where users can win real money without deposits. Also, on BetFury you can get free crypto to play any games. So we take great care to make it interesting for the average crypto user to spend time with us.

Q – To consider the last question – is there a particular competitor that you think offers the same products and has a similar marketing strategy that you have? For instance, talk about BFG — BetFury’s internal token launched on BNB Chain — what makes it appealing to your growing fan base?

Kate – It seems to me that none of these projects develops equally crypto and gambling directions. Several of our competitors have their own token, but its utilities are limited: playing, exchanging that’s all. We want to take the token out of the playing field, offering many options for use. Today BFG token can be traded, farmed, used for rewards in Telegram and Twitter through CCtip. We also integrated it as a reward in the Squid NFT World game on the Biswap platform and in their NFT staking feature. Of course, the main attraction is BetFury Staking. You just keep BFG tokens on your account and receive cryptocurrency from the pool every day. Some of our users have returned investments three times already. I could talk about this for a long time, but I hope I answer the gist of the question.

Q – As BetFury bets (pun intended) it can take on the other high rollers in the business, what are some of the things you are busy with these days? What is specifically in your crosshairs? Things you are interested in developing further to gain the upper hand.

Kate – We understand that in order to be more competitive it is necessary to offer goodies. Now we are developing a new bonus system, a new affiliate program with transparent and interesting conditions, we are also working on a separate account and chat room for VIP users.

Q – BetFury has a deep roster of some of the best leaders and executives in the online casino operation: You have VIP Support, Marketing, other Support teams, International administrators, and community managers. What’s it like working with this bunch of professionals and experts?

Kate – We really have a very cool team, which consists of over 150 employees around the world. Considering that I have been working since the early days of the platform, seeing such progress is very inspiring. New people are constantly coming in who bring the best experience to our company. Therefore, when someone leaves, it hurts just as much.