The Culture Equation – Taking the Mystery Out of Organizational Culture
Ground-breaking studies like Jim Collins’ books, Built to Last and Good to Great and John Kotter’s book, Corporate Culture and Performance have shown that while an organization’s culture powerfully molds its operating style and can positively (or negatively) affect the performance of work-groups and entire organizations culture has remained an overly-complex and somewhat mysterious topic for most organizations. This article identifies the constituents of organizational culture and formulates them into a Culture Equation(TM) that describes what organizational culture is in simple, concrete terms (see below).
POI ↔ COI ↔ ROI = Current Results(TM)
Managers can use this simple equation to improve performance at the organizational, work-group, and individual employee levels simultaneously. The terms of the Culture Equation(TM) are defined as follows:
- POI = Pattern of Interaction (Do, Informal Rules, Actions, Interactions, Group Learning)
- COI = Context of Interaction (Say, Formal Rules, Structures, Systems, Location)
- ROI = Repository of Interaction (Tacit Assumptions, Belief Structure, Meaning, History)
- Current Results: The Actual Results an Organization Gets, Not Its Goals
The key insight is that organizational culture is composed of all four terms in the equation, with each term being a distinct (but interdependent) category of business elements that interact with the others to produce an organization’s financial and non-financial results. It is the interaction of the four terms that creates organizational culture and many managers experience this interaction as the Invisible Bureaucracy(TM) of culture.
An organization’s culture is created, solidified, and reinforced by the powerful embedding mechanisms described below. The strength of these embedding mechanisms indicates: a) how strong the culture is, b) how explicit (or implicit) the teaching and/or message of the culture is, and c) how intentional (or unintentional) the actions and interactions of the culture are.
- Primary Embedding Mechanisms: Formal and informal rewards are the primary embedding mechanisms for reinforcing an organization’s culture because they define what actions and interactions actually get done, e.g. what people should focus their time, energy, and resources on. What an organization says it rewards is COI (formal), but what it actually rewards is POI (informal), and the informal rewards have the most powerful affect on creating, reinforcing, and maintaining organizational culture. In fact, the wider the gap between POI and COI, the more powerful the embedding effect will be.
- Secondary Embedding Mechanisms: These include organizational design (structures and systems), geographic location, physical space, décor, facilities, equipment, policies, procedures, formal statements about core ideology (purpose, core values) and philosophy. These are primarily COI, but what these elements “mean” (ROI) within a specific culture, and the actual day-to-day activities (POI) within this context reinforce, solidify, and embed the COI term in the above Culture Equation(TM).
- Tertiary Embedding Mechanisms: The purpose of culture is to “teach” people how to “see” the world, and the third embedding mechanism is how this is accomplished, e.g. through teaching, training, indoctrination, and interpretation about what POI, COI, and Current Results mean within the context of the organization’s culture (that’s not how we do it, or see it, around here). Organizational rituals, ceremonies, traditions, heroes, stories, and key historical events are also tertiary embedding mechanisms. These are primarily ROI, but can also apply to the other terms in the Culture Equation(TM). ROI is the most difficult mechanism to change directly through teaching, training, indoctrination, and interpretation of events in organizational life because the tacit beliefs and assumptions of which ROI is composed emerge naturally (unconsciously) as the consequence of observing the interaction of POI within the context of COI.
- Repetition: Over time, the day-to-day repetitive experience of POI, COI, ROI and the Current Results helps to migrate these cultural elements to autopilot operations and eventually they become the organization’s reality, e.g. how it is around here.
Most culture theorists focus on one or two of the terms in the Culture Equation(TM) as the key elements that define what organizational culture is, but few systematically consider all four terms and their interdependency on one another. For example, Edgar Schein focuses primarily on tacit beliefs and assumptions (ROI) and the context in which they happen (COI); David Hanna focuses primarily on observable work habits and practices to explain how the organization’s culture really works, e.g. the interaction between POI and COI as producing an organization’s Current Results; and John Kotter and James Heskett focus on linking Current Results to the level of flexibility in the POI as found in Theory I: Strong Cultures, Theory II: Strategically Appropriate Cultures, and Theory III: Adaptive Cultures.
The Culture Equation(TM) can be applied to all organizations, of any size, in any industry, in any country, regardless of their governance structure (for-profit, non-profit, government), the products and/or services produced, number locations, and corporate life-cycle phase. Organizational culture can be analyzed from two very different, but interdependent perspectives which are reflective of the Individual-Collective Paradox(TM), e.g. organizations are collective, cultural entities that are led, managed, and changed one person at a time:
- Bottoms-Up Analysis
- Tops-Down Analysis
A tops-down analysis looks at culture from the perspective of collective-shared patterns of POI, COI, and ROI that powerfully shape the actions and interactions of managers and staff. From this perspective, culture has emergent properties that take the form of patterns, structures, and processes that are not directly reducible to the actions, interactions, and personalities of individual managers and staff members, although managers and key personnel (culture carriers) have a more powerful effect on creating, reinforcing, and maintaining cultural norms.
A bottoms-up analysis looks at culture from the perspective of the building blocks of culture in groups of 2s, 3s, and 4s, with the primary issues being: a) the fact that over 85% of the sources of performance problems and conflict in work-groups come from outside the work-group in the organization’s structures, systems, and culture. From this perspective, the actions, interactions, and personalities of individual managers and staff members cannot be “added up” to equal collective-cultural norms, although managers and key personnel (culture carriers) have a more powerful effect on creating, reinforcing and maintaining the elements of culture.
If a work-group or organization is more or less successful at producing revenue and meeting the challenges of the business environment, the pattern represented by the terms in the Culture Equation(TM) goes on autopilot and becomes, the way it’s done around here. Over time, an organization’s specific configuration of the Culture Equation(TM) reaches a state of equilibrium and solidifies within the context of a business environment that exerts definable forces on the company. As David Hanna puts it, All organizations are perfectly designed to get the results they get! For better or worse, the system finds a way of balancing its operation to attain certain results. When new employees are hired they are forced to compare their own ways of seeing the world from former jobs with what goes on in this organization and try to make sense of these ways of working. Seasoned employees have internalized the organization’s ways of seeing and working long-ago, so they are on autopilot and powerfully shape the decisions they make. Employees that don’t (or can’t) internalize this organization’s way of seeing and ways of working as codified in the Culture Equation(TM) don’t normally stay in an organization.
Bottom Line: Whether a leader is the founder of a new company or a top line or middle manager in a well-established company, one of their most important tasks is to create, manage, and (if necessary) to destroy organizational culture in order to get the desired results for the organization or work-group. The precise definition of culture presented in the Culture Equation(TM) and the embedding mechanisms described above give leaders and managers a powerful set of tools for doing this.
Comparing the Most Popular Map Websites
Finding maps online makes a lot of sense. You will have the latest information updated in real-time for a new street in your neighborhood or up-to-the-minute traffic reports to help you plan your commute. Step-by-step driving directions make any trip a breeze. Yet which online map site reigns supreme: Google, Yahoo or MapQuest?
First let’s look at simple directions. That is why most of us find driving directions online after all, is it not? If you are worried about road hazards, construction zones and thick traffic, then Yahoo Maps is good for that function. MapQuest lets you check boxes to avoid highways and tolls, choose the shortest distance or take the route with the shortest time. The user-friendly, simple nature of this site is also a good perk for someone who wants their directions right away.
They also have recently added the drag-and-drop function that Yahoo has had, which helps you navigate around traffic obstructions. If you are walking or jogging, then Ask is the only site that lets you plot your pedestrian course. Google Maps can zoom in for close topographical views of any continent. To sum up, Yahoo is the best site when traffic or construction sites are a concern, while MapQuest provides quick point-A-to-point-B directions.
So what about maps of sightseeing? MapQuest does not offer satellite images currently, although if you have the addresses, you can plot out multiple points on your sightseeing tour to discover an efficient route. Google can show you extremely close-up views all around the world from Nairobi and Lima to Baghdad and Tokyo.
Yahoo also takes you right to the heart of the world’s most far-flung continents using a number of sources for its images, although Google and Ask have more display pixels. Conclusively, Google Maps probably has the most comprehensive database of real-world images and the fastest response time for your sightseeing needs. In fact, there are entire websites dedicated to “sightseeing without leaving your living room via Google satellite maps.”
Another site not detailed here, but worth looking at, is the newer Microsoft Windows Live Local. You can stick a pushpin on favorite locations, record notes and upload pictures to your sites to save or share with friends, which is sort of like the Google map creator function. You can also view traffic reports and get the clearest route, explore collections of sightseeing landmarks and tour 3-D cities.
This new player seems to perceptibly take the best of the other sites and do it better. As you browse, you will notice that all the sites have similar interfaces (except for that rebel, MapQuest) but the subtle differences are what make people so adamant about their favorite mapping engines.
The Dehumanization of Art – Ortega Y Gasset’s Pernicious Theory of Art
Because I have admired the Spanish philosopher and art critic Jose Ortega y Gasset (1883 – 1955) for many years, I have been reluctant to review any of his books. His writing style offers a peculiar angle of vision about culture, philosophy, and art. As a result for years I’ve been a consumer, always taking from his work and never giving anything back.
But now it’s time to give something back. So, here are some very personal likes and dislikes.
Ortega’s title of the book -The Dehumanization of Art- is now a constant in music, literature, aesthetics, and philosophy, having come to mean that in post-modern times human-shaped mimesis (representation of the human) is irrelevant to art.
According to Ortega, the arts don’t have to tell a human story; art should be concerned with its own forms-and not with the human form. The essay, divided into 13 subsections, was originally published in 1925; in these brief sections Ortega discussed the newness of nonrepresentational art and sought to make it more understandable to a public much benumbed with the traditional forms of art.
A search for the substance of traditional art
In the first section entitled, “Unpopularity of the New Art,” Ortega draws from his political credo which one can say it is elitist, aristocratic, and anti-popular. His analysis concludes with the belief that some people are better than others; that some are superior to others: “Behind all contemporary life lurks the provoking and profound injustice of the assumption that men are actually created equal.”
That unbending political point of view colors his aestheticism.
The masses, he holds, will never understand the “new art” that was emerging with Debussy and Stravinsky (music), Pirandello (theater), and Mallarme (poetry). A lack of understanding will mobilize the masses -a term that Ortega uses frequently to refer to the common people- to dislike and reject the new art. Therefore, the new art will be the art for the illustrious, the educated, and the few.
To bring that kind of divisive tool -the few versus the many, aristocrats versus democrats- into the arts seems not only narrow minded, but also disingenuous. Yet my main objection to Ortega’s analysis and conclusions is more fundamental. In my estimation, ‘understanding’ in the arts is of secondary importance. The arts are created by humans to reach out and touch other humans by means of appeals to their passions and emotions-through their senses.
When I was 14 years old, by accident, I heard a musical composition that was so different and strange to my young ears that prompted me to call the radio station to find out about that piece. It was Appalachian Spring, a ballet composition by Aaron Copland. What 14-year old boy from the Andes (Peru) can be familiar with ballet or Aaron Copland to even begin to understand the composition? Yet, I liked it. And that is all that mattered to me.
Understanding that piece of music, or even knowing the name of the composer, was as far away from my mind as was Einstein’s theory of relativity, since I had no idea who Einstein was either. Delight, enjoyment, and rapture one feels without expressed understanding.
By extolling the new forms and promoting the vanguard artists and their efforts to produce non-traditional art, Ortega’s book had a significant influence in the rejection of realism and romanticism. So seductive and convincing was Ortega’s prose that many artists and critics began to equate both realism and romanticism with vulgarity.
To allow a brilliant writer to exert so much authority should be a sin. For years Ortega’s authority has bothered me. Yet, despite that inner annoyance, my respect for the man’s writings inhibited me from protesting. So, by stripping Ortega’s dazzling prose of its seduction -by “bracketing” and performing a phenomenologist reduction- we can see it in its own nakedness for what it is: an elitist and harmful point of view.
People should never be made ashamed of their taste, likes, and dislikes in art. We should enjoy that touch of aesthetic delight whether it comes from primitive, Greek, Gothic, Romanesque, Baroque, realism, or romanticism, surrealism, or any period or movement.
Ortega advocates the ‘objective purity’ of observed reality
Following Plato’s division of reality into the forms (universals) and their simulacra, Ortega invents his own corresponding terms: ‘observed reality’ and ‘lived reality.’
The representation of real things (lived reality) – man, house, mountain- Ortega calls “aesthetic frauds.” Ortega totally dislikes objects be they man-made or natural: “A good deal of what I have called dehumanization and disgust for living forms is inspired by just such an aversion against the traditional interpretation of realities.”
In contrast, the representation of ideas (observed reality) is what he views as the true art. Therefore, he praises the new art as the destroyer of semblance, resemblance, likeness, or mimesis. In that destruction of the old human forms of art lies Ortega’s “dehumanization.”
Yet one must recall that more that more than 2500 years ago, the pre-Socratic philosopher Protagoras said, “Man is the measure of all things: of things which are, that they are, and of things which are not, that they are not.” Ortega’s will to “dehumanize” art will always run head on against Protagoras’ wall. Art by definition – anything that is man-made- is profoundly human and cannot be otherwise, Ortega notwithstanding.
Even in the stark canvases of painters such as Mark Rothko one feels the artist’s humanity in search of the human soul through color and luminosity. Even in the random drippings of Jackson Pollock’s works one can sense man’s struggle for freedom. And what is freedom but a human aspiration?
Conclusion
Whenever I look at the shapes of primitive African art, the Paleolithic images of animals in the caves of Lascaux, or even the colorful and balanced grids of Mondrian-I’m in awe of the human spirit. And at such times I feel that labels, signs, markings, and explanations and descriptions (theories) are totally unnecessary.
What we need are theories of art that can unite people rather than divide them. Ortega’s “dehumanization” is a toxic theory not because it advocates a detestable elitism, but because it attempts to deny the pleasures of art to the common people.
Is Investing in Stocks and Bonds on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) Any Good?
If you are particularly a Ugandan in the diaspora or have awareness of the interest rates in markets such as the US and the UK you will know that the Bank of England’s base rate is 0.5%. The Fed rate in the US is presently 0.25%. This is the rate that basically determines lending rates by commercial banks and thus the interest rates they pay on savings. The UK rate is not expected to change for say the next 3 years i.e until 2015, I expect the same for the US rate. You can therefore expect that the interest you will receive on your savings will be close to zero.
The search for investments paying a “good” return is never-ending in these challenging times. One option is to consider investing in stocks and bonds in the Uganda Securities Market (USE).
First the basics of what stocks and bonds are and how the stock market works.
Stocks (using an example)
Stocks also called shares or equities are a “slice” of the share capital of a company that are offered to the public. If a company has say UGX 1m in share capital and each share is say worth UGX 1 (nominal price), there are therefore 1 million shares. The company can then choose to say offer 20% of these shares to the public. It in other words offers 200,000 shares to the public. It however does not offer them at the nominal price but issues them at UGX 2 each (thus at a premium).
As an investor, you could buy say the 20% of the shares ie (200,000 shares) at Shs 400,000 (UGX 2 x 200,000). You can then choose to sell these shares say at UGX 4 each hence for Shs 800,000 and make a profit of UGX 400,000. The sale and purchase of shares is really how the stock exchange works, it connects buyers and sellers of a public company’s equities.
Bonds (using an example)
Just like shares are a means of a company raising financing (as usually the shares are issued at a premium) as in the above example, bonds are also another means of a company (or say government) raising finance. The difference is that a share gives you part ownership in the company whereas a bond is similar to an “IOU” in other words the issuer of the bond (say the company) promises to pay you on a future date (say 3 years) the principal amount of the bond (or the amount you are lending it) plus interest.
A “3 year 10.25% Treasury bond of UGX 1m” therefore means that the issuer of the bond (in this case the Government of Uganda (GOU) will in 3 years pay you back the principal of Shs. 1M plus interest of 10.25%. The interest is usually paid semi annually.
Just like shares, bonds can be traded on a stock market. In other words an institution such as National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will buy bonds during an auction but say in the unlikely circumstance that they do not wish to hold the bonds for the maturity period i.e. the 3 years, they can choose to sell their bonds on the stock market. The person purchasing the bonds will often buy them at a premium or discount (dependent on the market interest rates). If the investor purchases the bond at a discount, it means the investor pays less than the face value of the bond and will enjoy the interest on the bond for the rest of the maturity period plus the discount on purchase of the bond.
But what about investing in shares and bonds on the USE?
USE and its “bull market” phase
The USE has only been in existence since June 1997 and is now in its 15th year. It is still very much an emerging market as of course when compared to markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) which was formed in 1792, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) which was founded in 1801 and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in 1878.
This however works to its advantage. Emerging markets’ stock exchanges often have significant increase/growth in the early years as they develop and as such are typically “bull markets” (a market where prices are rising or expected to rise). The statistics for the growth of USE’s All Share Index (ALSI); a measure of all the companies listed on the exchange for example shows that the share price has generally been rising except for 2008 the peak of the credit crisis.
The bond market is also experiencing increased growth and per the 2010 USE annual report the activity increased 4%.
The above seems promising so is it worth investing in stocks and bonds via USE?
FIRST THE CONS (of course)
1. Low Liquidity owing to low volume of trading
Despite the increasing activity on the USE, as we are still an emerging market, the volume of trading is pretty low and some shares on the basis of the trading statistics in fact have no activity for a day or couple of days.
This means to consider investment in this, especially for profit purposes, the focus should most likely be on those shares which have the highest trading volumes as you can expect these will be most representative of an active market in which you can buy or choose as you wish without time delays in finding a seller or buyer.
2. Foreign Exchange (Forex) losses
A key consideration in investing in the USE especially if a Ugandan in the diaspora is to give consideration to the exchange rate movements. The shilling has over the last 5 years been depreciating against the pound sterling (GBP) and the US Dollar (USD) and therefore if you are investing say in a 3 year bond then you need to consider how the exchange rate depreciation might move and thus affect the value of your investment.
AND NOW THE PROS
1. Good returns for stocks owing to bull market tendencies
In light of the CONS highlighted, the clear advantage for the investor who has access to other stock exchanges but who wants to invest in the USE is to consider investing in holding stocks in the short-term i.e say a year before selling them as in a bull market (as happens with USE), it is expected that share prices will rise.
2. No capital gains tax
One of the key advantages of shares is that there is no capital gains tax (CGT) chargeable. Capital gains are the profit made when you sell shares at a higher price than you bought them. The investor can therefore enjoy their profit tax-free. It is not uncommon to pay CGT in more developed economies.
On the basis of the Pros above, I therefore summarise the financial model below.
- Start up Capital (A): Shs. 18,931,650
- Profit per year (B): 12, 586,182
- Other costs (C) (broker fees and Forex losses): Shs 1,145,357
- Return on Investment/Capital (years to get capital back) (A/ (B-C)): 1.65 years
Now the basics you must get right before investing.
- Act through a broker. As the clear winner is considering equity investments for a short while, it is most likely necessary to have an investment broker who will give you regular reports and guidelines so you can carry out your buy and sell strategy. Capital Markets Authority (CMA) the regulator for USE has a list of brokers, fund managers and investment advisors.
- Research. If you choose not to use a broker, then the least you can do is research extensively on information such as prices and qualitative information on your target. The financial statements and press reports/stories give you an indicator of the nature of the entity. There is of course a limit to this research; past performance does not equal to future performance. Your broker/advisor can most likely help you in this aspect as well.
FINAL WORD
Whilst you may not be a pro at the open cry auction system that the USE uses and considering you might not be interested in the intricate details of how stock markets work, there is definitely a lot of merit in investing in the USE considering that despite the CONS such as Forex movements, there can be returns in just over 1 year which can be much better than investment say in fixed savings accounts in the UK or US.
