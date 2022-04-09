Finance
The Importance of Asset Allocation in Personal Finance and Investing
When it comes to personal finance and investing there are many things that we need to keep in mind. Naturally there is the personal budget and watching our outgoing expenses. Debt needs to be taken into account as well and hopefully avoided whenever possible. Insurance, expenses for children, taxes, and planning for the future are other areas of concern in personal finance.
One area that seems to confound some personal investors unnecessarily though is asset allocation. This is the idea of dividing your investments in such a way as to take advantage of the diversity of differing asset classes. Stocks, bonds, real estate, cash, and commodities are just some examples of the asset classes available to us as individual investors. Research has shown that asset allocation can be the single most important investment decision, but how does one determine the best way to allocate their limited assets over a seemingly unlimited field of investments?
One thing that needs to be kept firmly in mind is that the research into asset allocation was actually done using data from institutional investment accounts. Because the vast majority of individual investors do not have nearly enough capital to properly diversify over all the major asset classes, this research is not as relevant to the individual as one might hope. We can still take advantage of the research though by utilizing such investment vehicles as mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETF’s).
The advantage of these investments for the individual investor is that they diversify your assets while allowing for smaller investment amounts. For example, an investor with just $50k in assets would be hard pressed to even develop a sufficiently diversified stock portfolio. This doesn’t even account for all of the other possible asset classes which can provide protection when stock prices are falling.
By utilizing ETF’s for example, an individual investor would be able to split their money across a variety of asset classes. There are often correlations between asset classes that make it possible to protect yourself from the volatility inherent in the markets. When stocks are falling, bonds are often rising. When bonds are falling, commodities may be rising. If commodities are falling, real estate could be on the upswing. By spreading your risk amongst the various asset classes you may limit your upside somewhat, but you are also lowering the volatility of your portfolio, allowing for a much smoother increase in your assets.
While this article has just touched on the importance of asset allocation to personal finance and investing, I think you get the gist. To learn more about the art of asset allocation you should visit the amateurassetallocator.com website, where you can get more detailed information on various asset classes and how diversification can protect your portfolio.
Finance
How Online Money Lenders Meet the Interest of Both Borrowers and Investors?
Peer to Peer (P2P) lending serves as an online virtual marketplace that puts together lenders (people with savings) in touch with borrowers requiring funds (in the form of personal loans). This Fintech innovation is changing the way credit marketplaces works. By completely bypassing the bank, it enables quicker lending and borrowing. The investors get better risk-adjusted returns while borrowers get quick credit on low-interest rates. Since it is a platform where two parties interact, you can either register as a lender or a borrower.
Borrowers seeking personal loan register online. The P2P lending platform utilizes data and technology to assess the credit-worthiness of a borrower. You will be assigned a risk category and appropriate interest rate after your credit check. Credit-worthy borrowers get loan disbursed in minimum possible time. If you register as an investor/lender your account will be opened with the lending platform. You can start investing in consumer loans from an amount as low as 15K. You have the leverage to select loan in which you wish to invest. You can build your portfolio by choosing loans out of various risk categories.
As soon as borrower start paying the interest rates you will receive the returns in the form of EMIs (principal and interest). P2P lending offers inflation-beating returns several percentages higher than bank savings account or fixed deposits. You can either withdraw or reinvest to enjoy the compounding benefits.
What makes P2P lending unique?
1. Online Application Process: Money Lending Online is an instant way to avail capital in the form of personal loans. It’s entirely different from the traditional loan approval process of banks and credit unions; where you must manually apply by filling lengthy forms and visiting banks to review your loan status. In P2P lending, the entire loan application process is online. You just have to sign-up on the website to register as a borrower. Once you upload all the necessary documentation your loan will get approved depending upon your credit history and eligibility.
2. Easier loan approval: Banks and credit unions check your loan eligibility solely based on your credit history (CIBIL score). Online money lenders utilize alternative information to assess your credit-worthiness including your education, monthly income, credit-to-income ratio, and some other relevant financial parameter.
3. No collateral required: P2P lending offers uncollateralized personal loans. You don’t have to pledge collateral or any other security deposit to get the loan approved. Thus, in case you fail to repay an unsecured loan, then you will certainly face legal jurisdiction but there is no risk of losing your property.
4. Better rates: Lenders charge low-interest rate in comparison to institutional lenders such as banks. With P2P lending platforms, you can enjoy lower rates with nominal service fees (if any). P2P lending companies don’t have to maintain the same overhead as in the case of banks, which means they don’t face the similar regulatory costs. Ultimately, you get minimum interest rates on your personal loan.
Hoping to Apply Online?
Peer to Peer lending is directly connecting lenders and borrowers by eliminating the need for intermediaries. Before applying for a personal loan with P2P lending marketplaces make sure to perform detailed research online. Choose an accredited and reputable platform. If you are thinking of registering as a lender, then invest carefully after carrying out proper due diligence on every risk category to earn better returns.
Finance
Seniors Are Not Aware Of The No-Cost Long-Term Care Insurance Planning Technique
Millions of American seniors who currently own an annuity are not aware of the IRS-approved planning technique that enables them to also benefit from 100 percent tax-free benefit payments should they need long-term care (LTC).
The planning technique utilizes a special provision of the tax code, a Section 1035 exchange. The law, passed by Congress, was designed to encourage more Americans to plan for the real risk of needing care at some point in their lifetime.
Roughly eight million Americans have any type of long-term care insurance that will pay for LTC costs. However, millions already have an annuity designated as their ‘what if’ funds. The latest data gathered by various industry research groups including LIMRA reveal that some $2.8 trillion is invested in non-qualified annuities.
Simply stated, the law now allows for an annuity owner to re-purpose their current annuity into one that meets IRS criteria. The new annuity continues to grow in value on a tax-deferred basis.
The reasons to consider a change are multiple. For many, there can be significant tax savings should a need for long-term care arise at a future date. Monies can be withdrawn from an annuity to pay for long-term care. However, there may be income tax consequences. That means the risk of facing a tax-bill at a time when funds are critically essential.
An annuity that meets new criteria can continue to grow in value. But, all funds withdrawn to pay for a LTC need are received completely free of income taxes.
Second, many of the new annuities created to provide consumers with both tax deferred annuity growth and tax-free long-term care benefits, also offer some rather unique financial planning opportunities. An example shown in the just published Guide To Long-Term Care Planning Using 1035 Exchanges, explains how a one existing annuity valued at $200,000 could be re-purposed into a plan that provides both spouses with an unlimited or lifetime long-term care benefit of $5,000 monthly. If neither of the spouses needed long-term care, the annuity would eventually pay the designated beneficiary $202,000 upon the death of the second spouse.
Sold by many financial advisors and investment professionals, the new forms of annuity contracts offer varied benefits and options. Because some professionals may only favor or offer annuities from one company, experts advise working with a 1035 exchange specialist familiar with multiple companies. In addition, implementing an exchange incorrectly can result in tax consequences, something a knowledgeable and experienced professional should be competent in helping you avoid.
Finance
English for the Financial Sector
“English for the Financial Sector” basically comes with a Student’s Book, A Teacher’s Book and a CD. The student’s book is supposed to be ideal for business students and people working already in the financial industry. The level of English is intermediate or upper-intermediate.
The book contains 158 pages and provides more than 50 hours of classroom material as well as a sound quantity of listening material.
The course consists of 24 units which are divided into odd-numbered units and even-numbered units.
The odd-numbered units cover specific areas of finance like retail and investment banking, trade finance, asset management and accounting.
In the even-numbered units you practice business communication skills such as telephoning, socializing, participating in meetings, writing letters, emails and reports, negotiating and making presentations with the financial context always being tackled.
Each unit has got a particular Language focus section and Practice activities of the real world using particular file cards displayed after the end of the units.
The listening material includes British, American, European and Indian speakers making the book really diversified in terms of getting used to a wide range of native or non native speakers all over the world particularly when interacting in the real Business world.
At the beginning you will find a clearly structured and detailed overview about the contents of the book illustrating each unit with its key aspects such as title, vocabulary, reading, listening, language focus, speaking and writing issues.
This way you get a good glimpse of what is going to be taught in each unit.
File cards for the role plays are bundled after the units are finished followed by Tape scripts of all the listening material.
A word list is set up at the very end of the book summarizing all necessary vocabulary in an alphabetical order and referring to the respective unit numbers.
From my perspective, the differentiation of odd and even numbered units however raises an eye brow, because I am getting a bit confused finding the red thread through the book.
In my opinion, it would have been more beneficial putting together all kinds of topics around the area of finance in the first part and listing the skills’ section afterwards. That way you don’t get the feeling of always hopping from one unit into another.
The units are basically structured like this: All units start off with a brief hint regarding the overall objective of the unit and continue with a so called lead in also known as warm up session.
There is at least one vocabulary part as well as one listening part and one reading part included. Each unit contains a language focus section.
Basically, I would favor this kind of set up for every unit.
Concerning the odd-numbered units I would suggest to have unit 7 “Accounting” and unit 21 “Asset Management” stick more closely together in this book due to their similar contents which makes also sense in terms of own experience working in this sector at the moment.
With regard to the even-numbered units I think that unit 8, which is about “Socializing”, would have been better integrated earlier in this book especially as a warm up section.
Due to own expertise in terms of teaching employees at the company where I work right now, I can confirm that this field of subject definitely needs to be fostered quite a bit. As far as I have figured out during the last 10 years there is a huge lack of skills tackled with social English and even paired with small talk requirements nowadays.
Overall, I would really recommend this book to the enthusiastic reader in particular when he or she is inclined to improve his or her sound knowledge about financial business English. I am convinced that you will get out the most of it and benefit from a broad variety of distinguished topics which are contained.
If you try to digest each unit according to your specific needs and deficits you will surely love the book, since it will turn out as a hands-on manual for your daily life.
To sum it up, it is absolutely worthwhile to buy the book for the sake of your own progress in this matter.
