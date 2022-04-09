Finance
The Importance of Foreign Exchange Converters Revealed
As defined, forex trading refers to the buying and selling of foreign currencies wherein one is exchanged with another. It entails either a profit or a loss. Normally, anyone who ventures into forex trading would target the growing of his profit. In such circumstance that you have the same thing in mind, all you need is a profound knowledge regarding the movement that the forex market features. Start it with digging into the facts brought about by the foreign exchange converter tools.
You practically know that the trading market never sleeps. You need to be awake to keep an eye on its movement, latest trends, and recent changes. And because it is all about the purchasing and vending of major currencies, it matters that you are equipped with a reliable foreign exchange converter. This is the tool that arranges and places in order all the currencies so that it will be easier for you to identify the ask value and the bid value.
Remember that the forex trade is ruled by the law of supply and demand. Henceforth, a foreign exchange converter tool is going to be of great aid. One of the effective tools is the foreign exchange calculator which varies according to features and uses. They range from the shortlist currency calculator, longform currency calculator, crossrate calculator, currency converter with history, mobile currency converters and many others.
Foreign exchange converters are nevertheless software applications that you can avail of online as sold and programmed by the experts in this field. The prices will obviously vary depending on the type of program you are looking to purchase.
Hope fully this article has helped in defining the types of foreign exchange converters available to you. The most important thing to look for is accuracy because even the slightest degree of error could amount to a large amount of money. So take you time and choose wisely.
Half – The Four Letter Word in Divorce
Some states follow community property rules and other states follow equitable distribution rules for divvying up assets during a divorce. However, regardless of the state’s rules, the math typically equals out to half.
Fighting the “half” is not productive. Instead you need to familiarize yourself with what needs to be split in half. The courts cannot half your separate property to your spouse. Figuring out which property is separate is the magic of a good divorce lawyer
Separate Property or Community Property
Separate property is “separate” and not part of the half being divides. It consists of things like property that a spouse purchased before the marriage, inheritance of once spouse and gifts during the marriage given as separate property. However, if you have separate property and use monies earning during the union to maintain it, it then is considered community property. Also, when you deposit monies given as an inheritance into a joint bank account, it is considered community property.
Community property is equally divided by the courts between the spouses during a divorce. This includes real estate, 401Ks, pensions, businesses and debts. Equal distribution means that the court looks at several things to ensure each spouse receives equal liabilities and assets. Consideration can be given in situations where a spouse doesn’t work, there has been a lengthy marriage, or the earning of one spouse is significantly greater than the other. Community property states may give deference to these issues as well.
Dividing 401K or IRA
In community property states, retirement accounts, such as 401Ks and IRAs are usually divided equally between spouses during a divorce. In an equal distribution state, the judge hearing the case will rule on what is fair or equitable but not necessarily equal. Keep in mind that spouses have the right to make agreements about who will receive assets like IRAs and 401Ks. It’s not uncommon for trade-offs to be made during a divorce. For example, one spouse may request to keep the whole 401K in exchange for another asset. If you should decide to do this, it’s important to have a divorce lawyer draft a marital settlement agreement
Dividing a Business
Both spouses have ownership rights in divorce. Whether it’s a retail business, medical practice or restaurant, there probably community property interests. The professional business is the typical case we see the most problems with. A professional business is when one spouse is in business as a doctor, account, or lawyer. There is value in the business which should be divided.
There are basically three methods of dealing with a business when there is a divorce: Co-ownership, selling the business, or buying out the other spouse’s interest. With co-ownership, both partners continue to own the business after the divorce. It’s important to note that this method only works well if both spouses have a level of trust in the other’s management skills or a solid working relationship. If not, it can be a recipe for disaster.
There are pros and cons to selling the business and dividing the profits. On the upside, spouses can avoid financial ties to each other and use the proceeds to launch their own business venture. The downside is that many businesses take time to sell. It can take months and even year to get it sold.
Buying out the other spouse’s interest is when one spouse keeps the business and pays for the other spouse’s interest. This works well when the buying spouse has enough liquid assets or cash for the transaction. In addition, other assets can be used to offset the purchase, such as securities, IRAs and the equity in a home.
Who Gets the House?
You may want to keep the house because of kids or having an emotional attachment. However, you need to think about what’s actually best in the long run. Not all spouses can maintain the same lifestyle after a divorce. No matter how attached you are to your home, and it’s critical to know whether or not you can afford to keep it. There’s a mortgage, maintenance and property taxes to think of. And if you don’t have the funds, serious financial trouble can loom on the horizon.
Is there equity in the home? If not then you are not fighting for an asset, you are fighting for a debt. Another important thing to consider is whose name is on the mortgage. The title is who owns the home, can title can be change freely. The mortgage is the obligation, or debt of the home. We have never seen a mortgage company change the name or release one spouse from the obligation. Changing a mortgage requires a refinance, which requires credit approval.
In a community property state, judges are bound to ensure that community property gets divided as evenly as possible. If you purchased a home together and it has $100,000 in equity, one spouse may get the home but have to buy out the other spouse for his or her $50,000 share. The judge may even order that the home be sold. Even if the home is in your name only, you are not permitted to sell it without court approval or your spouse’s consent.
Dividing Debt
Debt is treated just like an asset. It must be divided. The wrinkle is that the debt holders are not obligated to a divorce decree. So, if you take the debt of a credit card with his name, the credit card can still go after your spouse if you miss the payments. We typically look for the named debtors to take the debt. Sometimes this takes creative lawyering to accomplish.
A good divorce attorney can educate you on your state’s rules pertaining to the dividing up of assets in the event of a divorce. This legal professional can also render good advice on how to handle community property and separate property during a divorce. If you try to go it alone, you may give up something that you’re legally entitled to.
Investment in National Savings Certificate of India Post
Indian citizens are quite familiar with India Post since their childhood. It was the only medium of communication for millions and now it has become a popular financial service provider in the country. Since 1st September 2018, India Post is running the IPPB (India Post Payments Bank) throughout the country. This is a 100% Government owned bank that has allowed near about 17 crore postal savings bank accounts with IPPB. This bank provides an array of financial services to Indian citizens including, account services, QR code payment services, UPI (Unified Payment Interface), NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), real-time gross settlement, Bharat Bill pay, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) etc. through its wide network of post offices and e-banking. This is all about the spread and reach of IPPB now. If you are thinking of any safe investment start banking with IPPB. Post office has many saving schemes that will help you to save your money and earn as you are investing them. For income taxpayers, NSC (National Savings Certificate) is a popular investment option. Let’s get to know more about this investment scheme as described by the India Post.
National Savings Certificate (NSC):
As discussed earlier, this scheme is very popular among income tax payers. Many people might not be aware of such scheme that offers a safe and convenient way of investing their hard-earned money.
Investment tenure:
NSC has a defined period I.e, 5 years as per 8th issue.
Rate of interest:
If you are investing in NSC, you will get 7.9% (from 1st July 2019) per annum and it gets compounded annually. However, it is payable after maturity.
Limit in minimum and maximum balance:
A minimum of Rs. 1000/- and in multiples of Rs. 100/- can be invested for NSC. There is no maximum limit for investment. Earlier a certificate was issued and now-a-days (from 1st July 2016), a passbook is issued for the NSC account.
Who can open a NSC account?
Following people can open NSC account in IPPBs and Post Offices
1. On behalf of a minor, one adult can open an account
2. Minors above 10 years of age can open one account
3. A person having unsound mind can also open one account with the help of a guardian
4. A single adult can open an account
5. Joint ‘A’ type account with maximum 3 adults can be opened (In this case, the amount is payable to both)
6. Joint ‘B’ type account with maximum 3 adults can be opened (In this case, the amount is payable to either)
Scope of income tax rebate:
If you are an income tax payer, you might be looking for sources where you can invest and get tax rebate at the same time. NSC is here for you. It comes under section 80C of IT Act. Your NSC deposits qualify for tax rebate, but don’t forget to calculate the total amount of your 80C investments. As per 80C, you can only invest a maximum of Rs. 1,50,000/-.
Transfer of NSC from one person to another:
Yes, this is possible. NSC after opening can be transferred to another person only once from the date of opening to the date of maturity. In this case, the old name will be rounded up by the post office and the new holder name will be written on the passbook while following other procedures and formalities.
How money grows through this investment?
Though there is a rate of interest 7.9% is paid for the NSC, you might be looking for a real calculation that shows your money growing and after 5 years this much you are getting against your investment from this scheme. Let’s have a calculation for worth of Rs. 70,000/-
NSC calculation:
Base investment amount – Rs. 70,000/-
Interest provided by IPPB – 7.9% per annum which is compounded annually
Investment period – 5 years
Based on the above details let’s calculate and see how much you will get after 5 years.
Year——-Interest for the year—–Total interest —–Total balance for the year
1st————-5,530.00—————-5,530.00—————–75,530.00
2nd————5,966.87—————-11,496.87—————-81,496.87
3rd————6,438.25—————-17,935.12—————-87,935.12
4th————6,946.87—————-24,882.00—————-94,882.00
5th————7,495.68—————-32,377.68—————-102,377.68
During maturity, the amount Rs. 70,000/- becomes Rs. 102,377.68/-. It means a total amount of Rs. 32,377.68 is your profit from seventy thousand rupees’ investment. Additionally, you have the tax rebate over base investment amount for the 1st year. Isn’t it a good investment plan? Hope this article will help Indians who plan for a long-term investment and good returns over a period of five years. As India Post is a government entity, it is safe and 100% secure.
The Best Way to Finance Rental Property
Professional staging goes way beyond redecorating, and IVPM can help transform your rental property visually to maximize profits by creating a customized look – without spending a fortune doing so.
Staging a Vacation Rental Property is the best way to assure your rental stands out from the rest! Our design skills can transform your vacation rental into a more pleasing and attractive property so you get more bookings and increased ROI. At IVPM, we know vacation rentals are unique when it comes to interior design and decor. We understand that vacation rentals get wear and tear and that smart owners make value based acquisitions to ensure the property will always look sharp and appeal to prospective renters.
Here is a case study of Castillito del Caribe, an IVPM property that was staged immediately after purchase. The sellers had it listed for over a year with no offers. It was difficult to rent, even though it is in a premium downtown, oceanfront location. The decor was sparse, with stark white walls with very little on them, which made the listing photos unappealing. It had a raised, essentially useless pool (4’x 6′ x 18″ deep) that was actually a tripping hazard. A new Baja-shelf Pool was an important anticipated improvement. It took just 5 weeks to demo the old one and build the new one. Cost: $15K USD
Labor cost to paint the entire house inside (11.5′ ceilings) and out? Less than $1000 USD. The new owners didn’t hesitate to invest in professional, high quality photos to showcase the home’s vibrant new colors to create an attractive rental listing. Photos make a world of difference in your listing! Note: those are the SAME purple chairs and red sofas in the before and after photos! Also, the wood carved mermaid was randomly hung close to the ceiling on the dining room wall. It’s a stunning piece, she was moved to the left of the Chichen Itza temple mural and now looks awesome! We can work with the pieces you already have.
Now that same vacation rental is a Premium Isla Mujeres listing, commanding top tier rents, with an impressive occupancy rate. The owners continue to improve and expand the property to maximize their ROI.
After “STAGING” your Vacation Rental, we’ll help you update the listing to increase your rental income by making it look great with sharp, high quality professional photos. Your listing photos MUST grab a potential guest’s attention fast, or they will quickly move onto another property!
