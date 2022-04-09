Finance
The Sub Prime And Other Frauds – Penalties Coming
I have been wondering, as I am sure you have as to how long it would take the government to take action against the mortgage brokers who are responsible for at least a portion of the collapse of the sub-prime mortgage industry. After following several newspaper accounts for this information it’s finally happening, and there will be more to come. The problem with this market is the lack of regulation of mortgage brokers. We regulate banks, Savings and Loan companies and the like but the brokers are not. The reason given for this is that they are not the lenders but only sales people.
Watch for more finger pointing and playing the blame game. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced that a David Goldwasser, a mortgage and loan broker in Rockland County has pled guilty to defrauding Key Bank of New York City and First Union Bank of Port Chester New York of almost $500,000. Mr. Goldwasser admitted in court that he had submitted application for loans for other parties but also for a company that he had a financial interest in. He admitted that he had submitted financial documents that were false including false tax returns and bank and brokerage statements. He could receive up to 30 years in prison as well as be required to make restitution for the full amount.
Another case pending of a slightly different type concerns a man referred as being a “rogue mortgage broker” of Port Washington NY. Jacob Milton is accused of stealing another person’s identity. Identity theft is the fastest growing crime wave according to both the FBI and the U,S, Postal Service If you think you are not a candidate read on.
Mr. Milton is accused not only of stealing the identity of the unnamed individual but of buying two homes in his name and leaving him more than $1 million dollars in debt. Now due to the announcement by the police other victims are emerging. Some of these are claiming credit card fraud and other types of fraud. Police believe there could possibly be hundreds of victims.
This type of fraud happens every day in every city and could happen to you. Here’s what is interesting, Mr. Milton is the director of a major mortgage company with offices throughout New York. Not exactly the kind of guy anyone would suspect.
As to potential mortgage fraud by unscrupulous brokers it remains to be seen as to the amount of prosecution. Don’t hold your breath on that one. The membership of all the mortgage broker associations in the United States represent less than 10% of the entire industry. But that’s still enough to create havoc in the banking world. Many of the brokers feel little or no responsibility because they bundle the loans placing a few bad ones in with the good ones apparently feeling things will balance out. They take their money and move on.
There have been instances of outright fraud though. The Orange County Register (California) ran an article recently about a mortgage broker who submitted fraudulent loan forms for a legal Mexican family who couldn’t speak English. Now this family is losing their home and of course the mortgage broker who packaged it for them is nowhere to be found. A similar case is being investigated here in Phoenix. In both cases the brokers were only interested in their commission from the deal.
Now I know someone is going to say that mortgage brokers are the fall guys and someone else is really the bad guy. We have mortgage brokers on our website. Most mortgage brokers do a great job. All the brokers on our website are major companies who really care about the industry. It’s the small “Johnnie Come Lately’s” who have caused the most problems. They have no investment in the overall health of the industry, and are only out for the “fast buck” it seems.
Everyone bears some responsibility for the problem. A broker only sells what the people have been asking for years: the lowest payment with little or no down payment. However just a few years back it was IMPOSSIBLE to get this type of loan. It may be necessary for the banking industry to go back to the way they did 20+ years ago and require a down payment commensurate with the loan possibly more people would not be able to own their own homes, but the financial institutions wouldn’t be in trouble either. The Arizona Republic carried a lead article this morning (10/23/07) stating that Rep. Barney Frank the head of the House Financial Services Committee has introduced a bill to require the banking industry to do just that.
The real root cause of sub-prime is investment-banking fraud. It is bad business to design any product that encourages people to cheat. The fraud (or lapses in judgment if you prefer) this time around is in the hundred of millions of dollars so it must be prosecuted and fixed in this author’s opinion before our country suffers the mother of all financial collapses.
Simply put the solution is so simple, maybe that’s why no one can see it. The system as we have it now is about pushing limits of production and volume sales. Also it’s about making credit available to people who 20 years ago couldn’t qualify. That part has been successful. Home ownership has grown by giant leaps that no one can argue is a totally bad thing.
But as success grew the industry threw caution to the wind and made some foolish decisions. The investment banking folks and the large subprime wholesalers got careless and forgot past lessons of maintaining loan volume and extending credit without adhering to good business guidelines.
Risk in the lending business is easy to measure.
· Mortgages are at least 5 or 6 thousand years old
· A safe mortgage investment formula was calculated a long time ago
· The formula computed at 80% Loan-to-value is a good risk if the borrower has reasonable credit.
· It’s no more complex than that.
But risk increases dramatically every time you change the formula.
· Increase the loan to value (Inflated prices are another problem)
· Sell adjustable rate loans for the first five years just to make a sale
· Due to the inflated prices longer term loans are offered
· The last thing is people with extremely poor credit being offered credit on homes they cannot afford.
All these factors combined have made a package that can blow up in our face. We must have a common sense approach.
Where will all this end? Time will tell.
References: The Arizona Republic, Washington Post, The OC Register
What Should You Look For in a Business VoIP Solution?
Firstly, why do you WANT to go VoIP? Is there a valid reason …. or because it’s the ‘next technological step’? VoIP is great when deployed for the RIGHT reasons.
Once you have established that you need it, and the ROI has been proved (this is often overlooked), then you need to go with a company who can:
1. provide you with the right technological solution
2. back this up with their support (that meets your specific environment).
The VOIP/UC space is highly competitive with clear market segmentation between SMB, enterprise and service provider. All should speak to features, multi-channel communications integration and ROI. I’m seeing real differentiation for those who can fully leverage the ROI across multiple use case scenarios and further integrate the platform into business processes. The latter has larger productivity impact long term, and honestly better value assuming the ROI fundamentals are roughly the same across providers.
The requirements usually vary depending on the implementation for the small business perspective but I think the top 4 most sought after factors for small business are:
1) Quality Service – How about a SLA (Service Level Agreement)?
2) Great Support – Real people that I can understand and are helpful.
3) Features – PBX features like RingCentral.com or Packet8 Virtual Office
4) Price – Competitive
Cost savings is generally the driving factor to switching to VoIP, but you need to make sure the system can grow with your business and the cost of that growth.
Additionally, support is a KEY point. It’s too common for a company to wait an average of 4 days before service requests are answered …. and they can only be submitted via a web form. This is not good when your business is at a standstill, but it is often the one place where companies skimp to save money.
Companies covering multiple geographic areas most definitely need to take technical support into consideration. There is no problem finding an Avaya or Nortel tech to service a site as an example. I stongly suggest avoiding small VoIP equipment manufacturers.
Additionally, small companies should work closely with their network service provider to make sure of compatibility & optimal configurations. At a minimum a solid T1 circuit with a SLA must be required. Your bandwidth provider may also have discounts on the purchase and installation that they can bundle for a more cost effective package.
You need to ensure you have Quality of Service on your network (a min of Layer 3 switches) – otherwise forget it…and of course you need to consider how much bandwidth you will need, how many simultaneous calls are going between each of your locations (if site to site) or over your LAN. This all of course effects the overall cost and quality of the voice call.
But how about when your network flakes. One too many times on a daily basis VoIP clients are screaming lividly over their VoIP calls dropping, echo, one way audio …. you name it, they’ll complain about it. Most of the times (think high 90% of it), its due to your network providers.
Companies have forgotten, or do not truly understand, how VoIP really works outside of “phone via networks …. Cheap!” – to understand the potential pitfalls from VoIP.
So you have an internet connection, let’s say a DS3 through Level3 and your VoIP is passing over this connection. They (Level3) decide they’re going to de-peer again with Cogentco or some other NAP (Network Access Provider). Guess what? Their new routes might not be optimal and your calls can suffer. Do you point to Level3 for your phone sounding horrible. Nope, you call your VoIP provider to complain. But it’s NOT their fault.
Other factors to consider in a solution for a small business are:
1. Ability to set an “after-hours” greeting or handler;
2. Ability to ring through to your cell phone during certain hours or when you’re enable that feature;
3. Reliability;
4. Call quality;
5. Economy compared to a land-line;
6. Fax services.
Also, don’t forget the importance of QoS router/switch equipment on your network if you are running Voice/Data over the same net.
More important than the VoIP platform (which is what most folks think of as the solution) is having a top-drawer service provider to handle the implementation and ongoing service/support. A bad implementation of a good platform is much worse for any business than an outstanding implementation of a lesser platform!
Generally it’s hard to answer this question when you have no idea of what the business is trying to accomplish …. and whether any system in particular will meet all or a subset of those requirements. Frankly, it varies depending on the requirements
You could break any of the major players into segments: Cisco targets Medium to large businesses …. while it’s Linksys Division targets small businesses. While Avaya has systems that run through all of the target groups (small, medium, large businesses).
As I stress to everyone whenever they are looking to implement new technology, it all comes down to what you want to accomplish today and down the road for your business. Then match up to the technology that will help you achieve those goals.
Can You Safely Sell Your Home and Rent It Back?
Plans that allow homeowners to sell their property and then rent it back are often referred to as sale and lease back or buy back schemes. Simply put, the property owner sells the home and then continues renting it from the new owner. This means that the home will no longer be theirs, but they will continue to live in the same home without being forced to move.
One major contributing factor with regards to why people choose this kind of scheme is that of financial pressures. Although we have grown accustomed to many luxuries and a certain way of life, this has in no way eased up the pressure on our pockets! In fact, many homeowners feel a bigger pinch today than they did years ago. These financial hardships affect a large majority of the population and can make it difficult or impossible to continue making monthly mortgage payments.
When a homeowner can’t afford to pay their mortgage, for whatever reason, there is the instant worry that the bank is going to “come knocking”. Rather than remaining homeless, these struggling property owners choose to sell their property instead. By choosing to sell and rent back the property, rather than simply selling, the whole hassle of packing and moving is eliminated. There’s no need to downsize, pay professional movers to transport your precious belongings, or hunt desperately for a home that you can afford. Selling your home and trying to find a new place to live while managing your usual daily responsibilities is not only stressful and tiring but also unnecessary. In addition, when you sell your home, you will enjoy some instant financial relief, and you can use the funds to pay off your other debts or fund another investment perhaps.
It’s important to note that such schemes are run by individuals and private companies. Just like any financial decision, it is best to take some time to consider all of your options and read all the fine print in the agreement before you sign. Try to consult with at least three different individuals or companies who are willing to offer this scheme and don’t be afraid to obtain legal advice to make sure that the terms are in fact legit. An independent financial adviser will be best equipped to lay out your various options after taking your financial situation into account. It is important to seek such advice and make sure that selling and renting back your property is indeed the best option.
The Great Gatsby – Is Nick Carraway Gay?
In The Great Gatsby Scott Fitzgerald presents a study of wealth and ambition through the prism of pathetic characters for which one can find almost no socially redeeming values.
What The Great Gatsby portrays is the sordid story of small band of feeble characters engaged in cheating, adultery, deception, and debauchery. The lavish parties -Jazz-age style- that Jay Gatsby throws to recover Daisy Buchanan (his lost illusions and perfidious lover) are all but wild bacchanalians.
When one thinks about of the rest of the nation, we can breathe a sigh of relief to see that the rest of Americans are engaged in productive enterprise, in rebuilding the nation after the waste of resources that was the First World War. The sordidness of the story applies, almost in its entirety, to that small band of marginal, misguided, and unsavory characters. It isn’t a book about the spiritual dismemberment of America (as many have interpreted the book to be) that came in 1927 with the Great Depression.
While in Ernest Hemingway’s short story “The Killers” we experience the objective voice of a disinterested narrator, in the Great Gatsby we are deceived by the relentless biases of Nick Carraway, a likable character –and narrator– who not only has an interesting story to tell, but also has an agenda. His agenda is a laundry list of things “to clean up,” events to smooth over, and a guilty consciousness to cleanse. In a similar vein as the Confessions penned by Augustine, Rousseau, and Ben Franklin, Nick exacerbates other people’s crimes and misdemeanors while obscuring and diminishing his own.
From the outset of the narration, Nick Carraway makes it clear that the story he’s about to tell is a very personal story, and that he is going to be a protagonist. So, with these words: “In my younger and more vulnerable years…” he begins to tell the story about himself and about young people coming of age, people who at present are in the midst of finding their own identity, groping for goals and a more certain future. It is a generational story in which ambitious Dough Boys-having returned from fighting a world war–vie for position under the sun, vying for a spot not in the tedium of poverty or disenchantment, but for a share of splendor in wealth and love.
Although Nick makes the calculated decision to come East to pursue a career in Wall Street, his heart moves him in a different direction; his heart is in literature, and he lets us know what his intentions are: “I was rather literary in college-one year I wrote a series of very solemn and obvious editorials for the Yale News-and now I was going to bring back all such things into my life and become again that most limited of all specialists, the ‘well rounded man.'” (GG, 4).
Having attended Yale University, he is justified in calling himself a ‘well rounded man’ who is fully equipped by experience, education, and talent to become a writer, a literary man.
As he commences the narrative, he even indulges in the author’s pleasure of even knowing the title of his book: “Only Gatsby, the man who gives his name to this book, was exempt from my reaction.” (GG, 2). He also engages in moments of meta-narration. When in the second book of Don Quijote the hero learns that he is the subject of spurious adventures by a spurious author, we can only enjoy the pleasures of meta-narration. Nick Carraway also engages himself in bits of meta-narration as when we read that he is reviewing his work as he progresses with the writing:
“Reading over what I have written so far, I see I have given the impression that he events of three nights several weeks apart were all that absorbed me. On the contrary, they were merely casual events in a crowded summer, and, until much later, they absorbed me infinitely less than my personal affairs.” (GG, 56).
Indeed they were but mere casual events, yet very much intertwined with his own personal life. Though Nick presents the Gastby life as the main thread, his own autobiographical strands of data are weaved into the fabric of the story.
While Meursault-Camus’ absurd-man narrator of The Stranger chooses a stark, hallucinatory jargon to depict his alienation from the world, Nick Carraway chooses a lyrical and often incantatory language to embellish the sordid world of a low-level American tragedy.
Nick takes licenses and reports hearsay, a narrator’s sin that endangers his credibility. What is disgusting is that in the end, Nick doesn’t denounce his cousin Daisy, even though he’s privy to the knowledge that Daisy was the driver that fated night, and that Daisy kills Myrtle Wilson (Tom’s mistress). Was this really an accident? Or did Daisy actually run over Mrs. Wilson intentionally? We can only go by Gatsby’s recollection of the accident as he recounts it to Nick.
That Daisy was driving and that she was maneuvering to pass a car coming the other way is clear. What follows is that Daisy first attempts avoid hitting Myrtle, but it is possible that as she recognizes Myrtle she changes her mind and runs over her. After all Myrtle Wilson has been a constant thorn in her flesh throughout the summer, causing her much pain, anxiety, and depression.
While Nick tells us there was an inquest, he omits telling us that he didn’t testify, despite the fact that his truthful testimony would have implicated his cousin Daisy. Nick then is complicit in the cover up of a hit and run crime. Furthermore, the night of the accident when Nick plays peeping Tom, he observes Daisy and Tom in a conspiratorial tete-a-tete:
“The weren’t happy, and neither of them had touched the chicken or the ale-and yet they weren’t unhappy either. There was an unmistakable air of natural intimacy about the picture, and anybody would have said that they were conspiring together.” (GG, 145).
In Garcia Marquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude, when Remedios the Beauty ascends to heaven, the reader accepts this fact because the woman in her simple mindedness never sees that her beauty hurts people; or even kills them. But when Nick Carraway paints Daisy as a southern beauty filled with charm and innocence, he scratches a discordant note, for her actions belie that.
Is Nick Gay or Bisexual? Nick has a fixation with noses and we see this under-text surface throughout the narration, and the only way to break the habit is by actually “breaking” it violently just as Tom Buchanan does when he breaks his mistress’s nose. In addition, Daisy compares Nick to a flower: “Nick, you remind me of a–of a rose, an absolute rose.” Is she implying Nick is a closeted gay? Well, Nick never pursues Jordan with the vigor of a male in heat. And there’s a scene in which another male removes his garments.
During a get-together in New York, Nick meets Mr. McKee, a photographer: “Mr. McKee was a pale, feminine man from the flat below. He had just shaved, for there was a white spot of lather on his cheekbone (30).” Afterwards McKee takes Nick to his home where they spend the night. Nick later remembers: “I was standing beside his bed and he was sitting up between the sheets, clad in his underwear.”
To confirm McKee’s homosexuality and by implication Nick’s, we see a phallic image as the elevator boy warns “hands off the lever.” To which McKee responds “I beg your pardon…I didn’t know I was touching it.” Was McKee touching the lever or the elevator boy? Early in the Twentieth Century, American literature had certain taboos that an author could only approach and conquer as the Jew conquered Jericho-around and around and with noise. The noise being the carefully selected word-codes and phallic imagery.
Can anyone imagine a heterosexual man obssessing about another man?:
“Mr. McKee was asleep on a chair with his fists clenched in his lap, like a photograph of a man of action. Taking out my handkerchief I wiped from his cheek the remains of the spot of dried lather that had worried me all the afternoon.” (p.36)
Nick Carraway, the narrator, never acknowledges that he is an amiable pimp. Nick rents his West Egg house with a male, “when a young man at the office suggested that we take a house together in a commuting town, it sounded like a great idea. He found the house, a weather-beaten cardboard bungalow at eighty a month, but at the last minute the firm ordered him to Washington, and I went out to the country alone.” (p3).
If Nick isn’t gay, then he is bisexual: “I even had a short affair with a girl who lived in Jersey City and worked in the accounting department, but her brother began throwing mean looks in my direction, so when she went on her vacation in July I let it blow quietly away.” (p56).
And as he meanders through midtown Manhattan, he fantasizes: “I liked to walk up Fifth Avenue and pick out romantic women from the crowd and imagine that in a few minutes I was going to enter into their lives, and no one would ever know or disapprove. Sometimes, in my mind, I followed them to their apartments on the corners of hidden street, and they turned and smiled back at me before they faded through a door into warm darkness.” (p56).
Notice Nick’s self-examination that carry the despairing musings of old maids, spinsters, and old bachelors: “I was thirty. Before me stretched the portentous, menacing road of a new decade (p135).” As he looks down the lane of bachelorhood at this point in his life, Nick considers a life-presumably a sexual life with single men only: “The Thirty-the promise of a decade of loneliness, a thinning list of single men to know, a thinning briefcase of enthusiasm, thinning hair.” (p135). This is a poignant remark that confirms his loneliness and how he will comfort himself in his bacherlohood.
Nick Carraway presents himself as a simple, unassuming, and likeable character, who thrives in gaining the confidence of friends and strangers alike. Yet, there’s nothing simple about him. As his narrative progresses and we get to know him better, we conclude that he is a complex character with many facets.
While many sides of his personality are interesting, the reader cannot help being seduced by the moralistic preponderance of his judgments. On the surface, Nick presents himself as the voice of measure, reason, and virtue, but as we scrutinize his deeper strata we find an array of wild emotions, impulses, desires, and irrationalities that border on an unstable, sexually confused life, as he himself acknowledges: “Conduct may be founded on the hard rock or the wet marhes, but after a certain point I don’t care what’s founded on.” (GG, 2).
