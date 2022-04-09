Finance
The Successful Chapter 13 Preparation
A successful Chapter 13 requires hard work from both the attorney and his/her client. Clients should prepare by reading as much information as possible in advance of their 1st meeting with the lawyer. There is an application and forms to be filled out and signed. Clients should gather any and all financial documentation. You will need:
3 years tax returns;
6 months bank statements (checking, savings, money market accounts etc);
6 months pay advices (how you get paid – usually by pay stub, but you might have direct deposit or be self-employed, so you must show how much you earn as well as how you get paid);
All your bills;
Copies of any lawsuits against you;
Any financial instruments including notes, mortgages, titles to property;
Tax statements, recent appraisals and mortgage statements on your home(s);
Account statements from all depository, investment and retirement accounts, including stocks, bonds etc;
A list of assets sold or transferred in the last year;
Any lease or installment agreements;
Any papers you have concerning your debts;
Any lawsuits against you – divorce, judgments, foreclosures, garnishments, etc;
Any insurance policies.
When you meet the attorney, bring your drivers license and social security card with you. A copy of these will be kept in your file. If you are not meeting your attorney in person- DO NOT MAIL these documents! Your entire financial identity is there. Use a tracking method, FedEx, UPS or certified mail is better. Be sure to notify the attorney of anything that might be important to you financially. Not all creditors will appear on your credit reports, so its important to tell your lawyer of any potential creditors. Medical providers usually don’t report outstanding invoices on your report. If you were involved in an accident or have other legal issues that may affect you financially, be sure to bring those up in the conversation with your attorney and list them in your application!
If you need to file quickly, be sure you have already taken the pre-filing course and have your certificate ready. You may be able to obtain the application in advance and have that completed as well.
Have a list of questions ready for your attorney. Your meeting will be more fruitful and you will leave with a greater understanding of your particular issues. The success of your case relies greatly on your ability to comply with the provisions of the chapter 13 requirements and terms of your specific plan. A thorough, complete and accurate preparation of the forms, application and documents relating to your individual circumstances is essential to that success.
Finance
How to Start a Cake Business – Some Tips and Ideas to Make a Good Start
A cake business is a great opportunity to make money with your baking and decorating skills and of course, if you love decorating or it has become one of your hobbies, it is indeed great to make money out of something that you enjoy doing. You can start by finding some tips and basics of learning how to start a cake business, learn from those who have been there and avoid mistakes in putting up your own business.
Here are some things that you might want to keep in mind in learning how to start a cake business. Considering that you already have your baking skills honed and your love for cake decorating unparalleled, then here are other things you have to keep in mind.
Start with a business plan. We tend to make plans in mind and eventually end up with so many ideas that you do not know where it would lead you, but it is important that you put your business plan in writing so you will know where to start. It will also help guide you on your business goals and in how to achieve them.
Plan your investment. Determine how much you will invest including the things and equipment you need to have. Prioritize your investment. Plan everything out from the equipment that you will need to the skills and personnel you need. You may also need to take care of some business fees too.
Of course, you should include your marketing plan as well. With the many bakery and cake business already existing, you have to come up with a unique idea or concept that would make your products sell and, of course, you have to be into the competition. Even if you are still starting, find ways to be competitive as well.
Don’t just settle with your existing skills. Find ways to upgrade and improve our baking skills as well as your cake decorating ideas. When it comes to cake designs, especially when you re dealing with wedding cakes, people are always looking for something unique and you should be able to cater to that needs of your clients.
Explore and take advantage of the internet. In learning how to start a cake business, you don’t have to focus only on putting up your physical store, you can also explore the great advantage of the internet. Put up a website and display your creations online. A lot of people are turning on to the internet to find ideas and cake designs and you can take advantage of that one too.
Start with these tips on how to start a cake business. In fact, you can start everything online if you still don’t have the resources to put up a physical store. You can make it a small home business, market it in the internet and provide delivery services. This way you will be able to start with just little investment than putting up your physical store.
Finance
How to Protect Your Finances Before Disaster Strikes
Are you prepared for disaster? After listening to the news about all the natural disasters over the past few months, I can’t help but think of the turmoil the survivors must be experiencing. I’m sure their lives must be confusing and traumatic given the physical and financial loss. So, I started thinking about the things that no one wants to think about and how to protect your finances before disaster strikes. Whether the disaster is a natural catastrophe that affects an entire geographic area or a fire that destroys a single house, the consequences for the survivors are real and go far deeper than the visual destruction.
It’s important to have a plan that protects you and your family should a tragedy strike and you find yourself unable to live in your home or go to work for a period of time. If you only had a few moments to evacuate your home and could not return for days or maybe even weeks, what would you take and how would you access cash, banking information, identification or important information? Here are just a few tips to help you prepare for a disaster before it’s too late.
· Think about what could happen – I don’t mean to dwell on it or be afraid. But look around you. Determine the most likely hazards and plan accordingly. For example, do you live in a community that is prone to tornadoes, hurricanes or wild fires? Preparation for each kind of disaster might vary but there are some things everyone should do. Talk to your local office of emergency management as they have tips and recommendations about preparing for a disaster.
· Review your homeowner’s or renter’s and car insurance coverage periodically. What does your policy really cover? Most homeowner policies do not cover damages caused by flood or earthquake damage. If you live in an area prone to these disasters, you may want to consider purchasing a separate policy for that coverage. The goal is to have enough coverage to repair the damage to your house, cars and other valuable property and to provide temporary lodging for you and your family should the need arise.
· Keep records of your personal property and include the estimated value. Many insurance agents encourage their clients to take video footage of their home on a regular basis and to store it outside of the home in case they need to file a claim.
· Sign up for direct deposit if your company offers it. Having your funds sent directly to your bank will help ensure that you can access those funds quickly should you need them. Direct deposit also avoids the risk of checks being lost, delayed or stolen. Consider setting up computer or smartphone access to your banking accounts so that you can manage your accounts online from anywhere without having to write checks.
· Have an emergency savings fund. The disaster may affect your ability to work or earn income for a period of time so having a savings account can help you through a difficult financial period without having to take a loan or borrow from family. Experts suggest that you should have 3 to 5 months in your savings for emergencies. And remember, your money is safer in your FDIC or NCUA insured institution than if it’s hidden under your mattress.
· Make backup copies of important information. For example, scan your license, social security card, credit cards or home inventory and store the copies in a secure location such as an online secure storage service that you can access from anywhere. Get a safe deposit box for original important documents and store a copy of the video of your home furnishings. However, do not store items in your safe deposit box that you might need immediate access to such as passports or original power of attorney documents. Seal important documents (whether at home or in a bank) in airtight and waterproof plastic bags to prevent water damage. Store copies of important documents in a sealed envelope with a trusted family member not living near you.
· Know where all of your important information is located and keep it together in your home. Should you have to evacuate quickly, you will be able to go to one location and grab it quickly. Being organized is essential.
· Take precaution against identity theft. A disaster causes enough trauma without adding identity theft to the situation. Start by protecting your debit and credit cards as well as your IDs. Remember, when a natural disaster comes roaring through your community, it can result in everything in your home being spread for miles around. People in desperate situations as well as criminals look for ways to capitalize on vulnerable people. Protecting your assets, finances and credit can be essential in the rebuilding of your life after a disaster.
For more information on how to adequately prepare for a disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) publishes information about disaster preparedness. For more emergency preparedness tips from FEMA for individuals, visit www.ready.gov.
Finance
Debt Coadunation Through Large Personal Loans Despite Bad Credit
Popular media has certainly added to the scale of the world’s current credit epidemic. Headlines say that nations are mired in debts, and editorials criticize the “irresponsible borrowers”, “reckless lenders” and even today’s “consumerist culture” is sometimes held responsible for it. However, this view is not shared by financial institutions for which it is important to distinguish between “debts” and “bad debts”, because options as simple as debt coadunation loans are in place to help people along and make their lives easier.
Bankers believe that the use of most loan types is not problematic and even a negative credit reflection isn’t a problem in many cases. According to research, 95% of the adult population of the United States (the same amount as it was ten years ago), believes that their debts are not a “heavy burden”. Those whose debts are problematic are the minority.
According to a recent study, only 4% of adults reported having overdue consumer debts on public accounts that are late by more than three months. Bankers argue that the peace of mind brought by having access to cash when you need it, even with bad credit, cannot be argued with. Social commentators, however, are more skeptical.
According to some observations, this is a social matter that affects some groups more than others. Representatives of financially struggling groups are also more likely to have debts with “sureties” and family accounts. This option often leads to the most severe legal consequences.
As with other forms of inequality, bad debts can affect the most vulnerable members of society. Health systems analysts also argue that having debts has implications for the health and social well-being of a person. Analyzing the existing literature on poverty as a cause of poor physical and mental health problems in people will reveal further historic proof of this.
Analysts say a similar relationship between your financial records and your health exists. Moreover, they claim that debts can be a risk factor for social isolation, create a sense of danger and shame, and even suicidal intentions. Consequently, the issue can be looked at from financial, medical and social perspectives.
The reason for a debt coadunation loan to be so useful is quite plain to see. The mere peace of mind of having all your debts in a manageable format is good for your mental and physical health, in a very real way. Having this option, even with a bad credit profile, can help many get themselves back on their feet, if they are careful with it.
Committee advances bills to fund upgrades to stadiums of Orioles, Ravens and minor-league teams
The Successful Chapter 13 Preparation
Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; Erik Spoelstra back with Heat from protocols
Man shot during bar fight in Arden Hills dies, suspect now charged with murder
How to Start a Cake Business – Some Tips and Ideas to Make a Good Start
Will Smith’s family unusually silent after 10-year Oscars ban
An Interview With the Guy Who Intentionally Got Dysentery
Ex-Alexandria, Minn., police chief arrested on felony theft charges
How to Protect Your Finances Before Disaster Strikes
Groggy bear spotted roaming Franklin County
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News3 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022