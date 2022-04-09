News
The Weeknd, Doja Cat top finalists for 2022 Billboard Music Awards
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two of four men were acquitted Friday in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, motivated by fury at the Democrat’s tough COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic.
The jury’s verdicts against Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were read in the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the case presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker. Jurors said they couldn’t agree on verdicts again Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors described Fox as a ringleader of an anti-government group.
Fox, Croft and Harris faced additional charges. The two most serious charges, kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use explosives, both carry potential life sentences.
Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as credulous weekend warriors prone to big, wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked and cajoled the men into agreeing to a conspiracy.
To counter that entrapment claim, prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began. They went way beyond talk, including scouting Whitmer’s summer home and testing explosives, prosecutors told jurors.
Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.
Earlier Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker acknowledged the struggle of deliberations. Decisions to convict or acquit must be unanimous.
“I know it’s tough. We all know it’s tough,” Jonker told the jury.
There were 10 charges in the case: one against Brandon Caserta, two against Adam Fox, three against Barry Croft Jr. and four against Daniel Harris. The men all faced the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; the other counts are related to explosives and a firearm.
“It’s important to reach unanimity if you can. … If you just can’t see it, then that’s what we need to hear eventually as your final answer,” Jonker said.
Deliberations resumed earlier Friday with a court employee handing over a large plastic bag containing pennies, known as exhibit 291. The pennies were requested before jurors went home Thursday.
Pennies taped to a commercial-grade firework were intended to act like shrapnel, investigators said.
According to evidence, a homemade explosive was detonated during training in September 2020, about a month before the men were arrested.
In his closing argument on April 1, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Croft wanted to test the explosive as a possible weapon to use against Whitmer’s security team. He quoted him as saying the pennies would be so hot they could go “right through your skin.”
The trial now has covered 20 days since March 8, including jury selection, evidence, final arguments and jury deliberations.
Prosecutors offered testimony from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to the plot. Jurors also read and heard secretly recorded conversations, violent social media posts and chat messages.
Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Defense lawyers, however, said any scheme was the creation of government agents who were embedded in the group and manipulated the men.
Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.
Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.
She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.
Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at:
White reported from Detroit.
St. Paul school board to vote again on mask mandate
The St. Paul school board will decide again next week whether to make face masks optional as long as coronavirus case rates are low.
The board on March 22 voted 3-2 – with two board members absent – to keep the mask mandate in place, rejecting the superintendent’s recommendation to drop it.
In a statement posted soon after on the district’s website, the board said it expected cases to rise after spring break – contradicting the district’s health and wellness director. The board also said it considered that vaccination rates were relatively low for people of color.
“Finally, the Board acknowledges that a full complement of board members to weigh in on the impact of the resolution would better serve SPPS in future deliberations,” the statement read.
On Tuesday, the board will take another vote on the mask resolution.
When they do, they’ll have little information to test their theory about cases rising after spring break, which was this week. But it’s been nearly two months since the district has reported more than 13 new cases involving students, staff and visitors in a single day.
Of the nation’s 500 largest school districts, just 23 – including St. Paul and Minneapolis – still require masks, according to the website Burbio.
DJ LeMahieu gets Opening Day 2B nod while Gleyber Torres sits
One year after posting the lowest on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and wRC+ of his career, Gleyber Torres was not in the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup.
While it was clear from the middle of last season that he wouldn’t be a shortstop anymore, Torres also finds himself out of a second base job for the time being. DJ LeMahieu got the Opening Day nod at second base, hitting fifth, while Torres was on the bench. This ends a streak of three straight Opening Day starts for Torres dating back to his breakout season in 2019.
Torres also did not take batting practice on the field with the starters before Friday’s game. After 19 starts at second base down the stretch last year, it appears Torres will have to get used to a reserve role to start the year. Josh Donaldson’s arrival in the Bronx makes things somewhat interesting, as he will mostly start at third base but can also be a DH on days where Giancarlo Stanton is playing the outfield, opening the possibility of LeMahieu at third and Torres at second.
For now, though, manager Aaron Boone is comfortable with the decision to leave Torres, a two-time All-Star, out of the starting nine.
“(It was) something I’ve been considering the last couple days,” Boone said in Friday’s pregame media session. “It was ultimately a tough call, somebody had to sit. I wouldn’t read much into it other than that.” Boone said that he informed Torres of his decision on Thursday, and also added that Torres is available as a pinch hitter late in the game and could play the next five or six consecutive games depending on the circumstances.
“Having some conversations with coaches, kind of thinking on it, the conversation that I had with our guys a couple weeks ago prepared us for this,” Boone said of his lineup construction, which will be a talking point all season as long as both Torres and LeMahieu are on the roster and healthy.
Torres has had success in his career during his limited action as a pinch hitter. He’s been called to pinch hit 14 times and come away with three hits and six walks, good for a .375 batting average and .643 on-base percentage. His career OPS is also over 100 points better against left-handed pitchers (.845 compared to .743 against righties), making him an obvious pinch-hit candidate against southpaw relievers.
“He was okay,” Boone said of Torres’ reaction to the news. “I’m sure he was disappointed.” The 25-year-old infielder is under club control until 2025. In March, he signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Yankees, avoiding an arbitration hearing.
JUDGE GETS THE GOOD LOCKER
With media allowed back in the clubhouse this season, one detail became noticeable. Aaron Judge has taken over Brett Gardner’s old locker, set up in prime real estate at the back corner of the room.
The space is typically reserved for team leaders and veterans. Judge joked that it’s a little more spacious than his old spot, and that he hopes to carry on the legacy of the corner locker as best as he can.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Judge said hours before Brian Cashman announced that he and the Yankees could not agree on a contract extension. “They asked if I wanted to be down here and I said, ‘If you think I deserve to be down here that means a lot.’ I hope to hold this locker down well.”
Of course, in order to get that locker, Gardner had to go. While he has not officially retired, and stated at the end of last season that he still has a desire to play, Gardner remains unsigned. That means Judge is starting the first season of his seven-year career without Gardner on the team. When asked about Gardner’s absence, Judge expressed a similar respect for the former champion that Boone did on Thursday.
“That guy was the life of the party,” Judge said about Gardner, who is not on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster for the first time since 2008. “He was a leader, prankster, keeps it loose in here. We’re going to miss him. He wanted to be out there every day. It didn’t matter if he was coming off the bench, he was giving 110%. It’s a little different today, but whatever he and his family choose to do, I’m happy with that decision.”
Right now, the Yankees do not have a true backup outfielder. Marwin Gonzalez has played over 1,600 innings in the outfield during his career, but is certainly not someone the Yankees would ever want in center, where Gardner started 92 times last season. On days when regular center fielder Aaron Hicks isn’t playing, Judge is the likeliest center fielder, forcing Giancarlo Stanton into the field. With Tim Locastro and Ender Inciarte both in Triple-A, the team is devoid of a traditional speed and defense outfielder to sub into late-game situations.
