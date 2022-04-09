Finance
Think Twice Before Getting Financial Advice From Your Bank
This startling figure comes from a recent review of the financial advice offered from the big four banks by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).
Even more startling: 10% of advice was found to leave investors in an even worse financial position.
Through a “vertically integrated business model”, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac, ANZ and AMP offer ‘in house’ financial advice, and collectively, control more than half of Australia’s financial planners.
It’s no surprise ASIC’s review found advisers at these banks favoured financial products that connected to their parent company, with 68% of client’s funds invested in ‘in house’ products as oppose to external products that may have been on the firms list.
Why the banks integrated financial advice model is flawed
It’s hard to believe the banks can keep a straight face and say they can abide by the duty for advisers to act absolutely in the best interests of a client.
Under the integrated financial advice model, there are layers of different fees including adviser fees, platform fees and investment management fees adding up to 2.5-3.5%
The typical breakdown of fees is usually as follows: an adviser charge of 0.8% to 1.1%, a platform fee of between 0.4% and 0.8%, and a managed fund fee of between 0.7% and 2.1%. These fees are not only opaque, but are sufficiently high to limit the ability of the client to quickly earn real rates of return.
Layers of fees placed into the business model used by the banks means there is not necessarily an incentive for the financial advice arm to make a profit, because the profits can be made in the upstream parts of the supply chain through the banks promoting their own products.
This business model, however, is flawed, and cannot survive in a world where people are demanding greater accountability for their investments, increased transparency in relation to fees and increased control over their investments.
It is noteworthy that the truly independent financial advisory firms in Australia that offer separately managed accounts have done everything in their power to avoid using managed funds and keep fee’s competitive.
The banks have refused to admit their integrated approach to advice is fatally flawed. When the Australian Financial Review approached the Financial Services Council (FSC), a peak body that represents the ‘for-profit’ wealth managers, for a defence if the layered fee arrangements, a spokesman said no generalisations could be made.
There are fundamental flaws in the advice model, and it will be interesting to see what the upcoming royal commission into banking will do to change some of the contentious issues surround integrated financial advice.
Many financial commentators are calling for a separation of financial advice attached to banks, with obvious bias and failure to meet the best interests of clients becoming more apparent.
Chris Brycki, CEO of Stockspot, says “investors should receive fair and unbiased financial advice from experts who will act in the best interests of their client. What Australians currently get is product pushing from salespeople who are paid by the banks.”
Brycki is calling for structural reform to fix the problems caused by the dominant market power of the banks to ensure that consumers are protected, advisers are better educated and incentives are aligned.
Stockspot’s annual research into high-fee-charging funds shows thousands of customers of banks are being recommended bank aligned investment products despite the potential of more appropriate alternatives being available.
Finance
Account Based Marketing – Why Businesses Should Consider It
ACCOUNT BASED MARKETING – WHY BUSINESSES SHOULD CONSIDER IT
Account-based marketing or ABM has been around for a very long time, but it is only now that people are really paying attention to it and implementing it closely and more consciously as part of their marketing campaign. It involves taking your resources and placing them all on a set of targeted accounts within the market. The business strategy uses campaigns that have been personalized to engage each account individually. These campaigns are developed by looking at the specific needs and wants of an account.
Many people across the industry consider account-based marketing revolutionary and cutting edge. This is because the strategy looks at marketing holistically, as a whole, whereas older techniques focus too heavily on lead generation. A key attribute within account-based marketing looks at wagering and taking advantage of larger accounts. This means that you’re looking at trying to up-sell and cross-sell your larger accounts to get more value out of them, rather than spending time in the seemingly endless and tiresome loop of lead generation.
Account based marketing offers benefits both for the business and its customers. This is also one of the reasons why people are drawn to it.
1. Personalized and customized marketing experience.
Understanding your customers better gives you a leg up on the competition and allows you to strengthen your business relationship with that customer. The personalized marketing campaign could lead to better and more sales. A large part of account-based marketing is the personalization of marketing techniques to larger accounts. By figuring out the customer’s expectations, wants, and needs, you can tailor the marketing campaign specifically to and for them.
2. More realistic ROI expectations
Account-based marketing is known for giving higher returns than any other marketing strategy. It offers the highest return on investment (ROI) than any other B2B marketing strategy. The new strategy gives more precise measurements of the ROI that a company can expect. In turn, it allows companies to get a better grip on how their customers are responding to certain advertising techniques. This means that they have more control over what tactics are working as well as those that aren’t working.
3. Strategic use of available, fewer or limited resources
The account-based marketing approach focuses on a smaller number of accounts at a given time. Because they’re working with fewer accounts, they are more likely to bring those accounts to the final sales process. You’re actually going to be bringing more with fewer resources. This also frees up resources that used to be spent on funneling numerous companies. So, companies who use account-based marketing tactics can use these now free resources to complete and focus on other tasks.
4. Shorten sales timeline significantly
With your sales and marketing teams are working together to align and move accounts through the sales pipeline, you’ll find that the sales cycle shortens significantly. Your teams don’t have to juggle multiple moving parts separately. Rather, you’re streamlining the process and making it easier for everyone to keep up with the leads and customers that your business currently has. This also makes it easier to cater to these specific customers, making sure their concerns are addressed appropriately and in a timely manner. They don’t get lost in the noise.
5. Better, more effective and efficient marketing and sales alignment
Marketing teams and sales teams are more likely to and should work together to accomplish goals and sales together. By bringing these entities together, they can work on important tasks as a team rather than individually:
-
Identify accounts that you want to target
-
Create customized/personalized marketing campaigns for those targeted accounts.
-
Aligning accounts and moving them along the sales cycle as a team
-
Having an account-based marketing approach will take your lead conversion method to a new level. If your marketing and sales teams are still separated, you likely run into a lot of issues when it comes to successfully converting leads into sales.
Finance
Top 5 Short-Term Finance Courses in India
In this digital age, millennial kids want fast access to a successful career. While there is no short cut to success, there are many short-term courses which accentuate your chance to zoom past your peers. Finance is a much sought after field of education, and short-term certifications in Finance are quite in vogue today. These courses provide the necessary skills in a relatively short span of time and can be conveniently pursued with existing job or studies.
We have compiled a list of top 5 courses which are highly preferred by students and employers alike. This is an indicative list which has been formed by analysing Google Trends, availability of jobs on leading portals and overall popularity amongst aspirants.
Few reasons why students are more inclined towards short-term courses are:
Quick learning: These short-term courses enables faster knowledge building, sometimes in a span as low as 3 months. This criteria is gaining increased relevance in today’s time as students can quickly upgrade themselves for better opportunities.
Rapid Changes: The world of finance is rapidly changing. The changes are of all kinds, macro, micro as well as country specific. For eg: Let’s take the case of GST and IFRS. With such a landmark change in tax regime and financial reporting standards, it becomes mandatory for professionals to quickly learn the new ways and implement them.
Testing the waters: The fresh graduates or 10+2 pass outs mostly face the dilemma as to which field would suit them. These short-term courses help students to realise where their true potential lies in the most cost and time-effective way.
1. Financial Modelling
Financial Modelling is the backbone of finance industry today. It works on a basic principle of working on historical data of a company/ industry, analysing its performance and building models to predict its future performance. The knowledge of Financial Modeling helps you to master advanced excel skills and sharpen your ability to judge the future course of events. These qualities are a must for a good analyst working in any field. While there are various courses in the market, the one offered by NSE Academy stands out. The module covers the basics as well as advanced levels. After the completion of the certificate you will be able to work as a financial modeller in functional areas such as:
• Investment Banking
• Credit Ratings
• Project Finance
• Merger & Acquisitions
• Financial Analysis
Certification providers: NSE Academy, Edupristine, Simplilearn
Duration: 3-6 months, Fees range: Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000
2. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
In the wake of globalization, most countries are converging their standards towards IFRS or adopting IFRS as they are, to enable uniform reporting. India, as a step closer to convergence with IFRS, has adopted IND-AS. Various IFRS profiles are being offered in several sectors of the industry that include ITES, software, pharmaceutical, auto spare part, professional advisory companies, auditing firms, banking industry, Insurance industry, KPOs, etc. Skilled and experienced IFRS experts can establish their own consultancies to help companies migrate to IFRS.
Candidates pursuing graduation, post-graduation in commerce, or qualified professionals like MBAs, CAs, CMAs, CSs, CFAs, CFPs or any other relevant course in the field of finance can opt for this certification in IFRS.
Certification providers: NSE Academy, Dip and Cert IFRS: ACCA, Edupristine, KPMG, Ernst & Young
Duration: 3-6 months, Fees range (Training and exams): Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000
3. NCFM
The NCFM Modules offered by the NSE Academy has been one of the most recognized certifications in the capital markets industry. For some profiles in the capital markets, this certification is mandatory. At present the NSE Academy offers certifications in Capital Markets, Derivatives segment, Debt market, Banking and Risk Management. There are beginners, mid-level and advanced modules for Financial markets certification and the training curriculum is designed to impart balanced learning on conceptual as well as practical aspects.
Certification providers: NSE Academy
Duration: 3 months/ Flexible, Fees range (Training and exams): Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000
4. Chartered Financial Planner (CFP)
Indians always lacked in awareness about Personal Finance planning. However, the trend is changing and more of the young working class are warming up to the idea of savings and investment. There are growing number of firms and portals which offer financial planning advice and employ Chartered Financial Planners for the same. An increasing number of MNCs such as ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, American Express Bank and others have made it mandatory for their Relationship Managers to acquire the CFP certification in order to raise current service standards
As per current industry estimates, the requirement for financial advisers will be around 50000 in the coming years. If you want a career in Financial Planning, Wealth Management or Retail with a globally recognized certification then CFP is the right course to pursue.
There are several training providers. The duration and fee range is mentioned below.
Duration: Within 1 year, Fees (Training, registration and examination): Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000
5. Chartered Wealth Manager (CWM)
If managing wealth and assets is your forte then Chartered Wealth Manager is a course you should pursue. CWM is often confused with CFP, but both cater to two different arenas. Wealth management is a more comprehensive field than Financial Planning. CWM is organized by the American Academy of Financial Management (AAFM).
CWM covers capital and the financial market, principles of financial service organizations, investment and portfolio management and other financial market knowledge. The key profiles wherein a CWM can be employed are portfolio and asset manager, wealth manager, broker, market analyst, financial controller, private banker.
Finance
Editing for Perfection – The Personal Statement
This article contains a short guide on how to edit your personal statement and create tension and suspense within your writing. For most potential students there are some clear reasons why they wish to embark on university. Writing the personal statement for university submissions is one of the most difficult, daunting tasks for any potential student. This article will offer insight into how you should build up tension and suspense and how to edit your personal statement – which is one area where students tend to overlook.
It is often said that personal statements are often autobiographical. This may well be true, because a wise maxim is “write about what you know.” And, if there is one thing we all know more about than anything else it is our own lives. Often students only write about the reasons why they wish to embark on a particular university course and many personal statements lack emotion, suspense, and tension. However, in a work of fact, emotion, is a key ingredient in successful personal statements. And, while students life’s may differ considerably from one other, we will each have known the full gamut of emotions. It is important when writing your personal statement that you convey a sense of place to your reader and the way to do that is with the five senses sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. It is all too easy to forget that scenes, which are indelibly etched on your own mind, will not be equally clear in the reader’s unless you make them so by your writing.
Tension is one of the second most important elements in writing, closely allied to suspense – the “what happens next” ingredient. The problem for many students is to try to condense the personal statement into 600 words. Obviously, the admission officer knows you only have this limited space, but nonetheless does judge you on the four minutes it takes to read your personal statement, if your personal statement includes tension and suspense – it is sure to be a winner. The secret to a good personal statement is not to give away too much to quickly, keep us guessing, hanging onto every word, thus building up tension and suspense. In order for there to be tension in your personal statement, there must be (or have been) something important at stake. Perhaps this was your family life or what you believe is your future. Perhaps the reason why you chose the course you wish to study. Whatever it is, by not divulging the outcome too soon, you will maintain the reader’s interest for that much longer. The following personal statement starts with a powerful suspense filling introduction:
“The prospect of helping people has driven me to fulfil many goals in life and this is truly my dream. Although it is great to have ambitions – I now want to translate my goals into reality. Becoming a nurse is a natural extension of my interest in medicine. Following graduation, I found myself advising investment bankers on the stock exchange, secretly desiring the opportunity of helping others overcome illness and promote health.”
In this personal statement introduction the reader is captured by the reason why they chose to become an investment banker. The author of this piece has demonstrated a powerful introduction, the style is simple, straightforward narrative. This personal statement will surely provide a valuable insight as to why she wishes to become a nurse.
In order for there to be tension in your personal statement, it will help to describe a highly charged incident, part of a particularly difficult period in your life. Whatever it was, you will maintain your reader’s interest for that much longer. The example below shows perfect tension and suspense build up:
“When the airmail letter arrived bearing an American stamp, I knew immediately, it was from my university with my degree results, and I tore it open as excitedly as if it were a birthday present. With trembling fingers, I took out the sheets of thin blue paper – and my heart started to pound as I began to read.”
Remember that tension, like all techniques, is merely another tool for making your writing more vivid and interesting to read. However, if you do use it, you must make it clear to your readers that the events you are describing have some relation to your study topic. If not, they will be confused, will have to re-read to make sense of it and may end up feeling irritated enough to stop reading.
The words and phases often used to build up tension include: intimidated; heart pounded; ferocity. Thus, tension and suspense is built up so that metaphorically, we hold out breath impelled to read on to find out “what happens next.”
How to edit your personal statement for university submission
When you’ve finished the actual writing, what do you do? Well, for a start, don’t be in a hurry to send off your personal statement before checking it. Few, if any, experienced writers never need to revise their work. Some do as they proceed but most will get their first Personal Statement draft down on paper without worrying too much how it’s written, and then, when it’s finished, go over it, pruning, polishing and tightening the general content. Therefore, this section is about how to edit the personal statement. It is advisable to check the following:
oThat you haven’t been over-lavish with adjectives and adverbs. If you find you have, customer some of the former and, where possible, exchange the latter for stronger verbs.
oThreat you haven’t used clichés or hackneyed phrases bit have found fresh images always of describing yourself in the best possible light.
oMake sure you haven’t constantly used the same word in the same paragraph. This can be very irritating to the admissions officer and it only needs a little more thought to re-word or, very often, it can be omitted without affecting the sense. A thesaurus is useful for finding alternative words.
oMake sure your spelling and grammar and impeccable. If in doubt, consult a dictionary and/ or grammar book or ask someone whose knowledge of English your trust to read this through for you. Alternatively, send your personal statement to Get Into Uni Oxbridge editors http://www.getintouni.com who will edit this for you – to perfection.
oMake sure you haven’t used over long, unwieldy sentences or paragraphs. If you have you must break these up.
oThat you’ve started your personal statement with a powerful introduction so this captures your reader’s attention – straight away.
oThat your structure is easy to follow and that each sentence hooks into the next line.
oThat you finish with your future career goals.
A key advantage is to use a professional to edit and improve your personal statement. If, however you are working in isolation and do not have that advantage, be wary of allowing family or friends to read and comment on it. For one thing, an outside will be objective and critical: they may be full of praise or go to the other extreme so far as style, at least, is concerned.
Long before you have reached the point of revision, however, it is important that you personal statement is intended as a selling tool for you to gain entry to your chosen university. If you wish to interest the reader it is important that you are your own critic. You will need to prune and polish, check grammar and spelling, take another look at your style: in fact, you may need to re-write your first few sentences to ensure your personal statement is powerful and will capture your readers attention instantly. A great way to help with this is to read sample personal statements these samples will give you a clear idea of how you may improve your opening.
Get Into Uni offers students personal statement editing and tips on how you can get an edge over the competition when applying for university. The website includes sample personal statements, a free writing guide, and lots of information to aid you in writing the personal statement.
End Note:
Your personal statement is crucial to your application. Planning your personal statement is therefore your fist step to success. Gain competitive advantage and order the best editing service on the web.
Copyright © 2004 Get Into Uni
