Thrust into new role, Orioles’ Jorge López embracing reliever mentality: ‘I like the challenge’
In the wake of the trade that cost him two of his high-leverage reliever, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was not shy about his intentions with right-hander Jorge López.
“You’re gonna see Jorge López pitch in big spots,” Hyde said earlier this week after Baltimore dealt Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins.
It did not take Hyde long to show he meant that statement, calling on López to face the heart of the Tampa Bay Rays’ order in the eighth inning of Friday’s season-opening 2-1 loss. Although López allowed the go-ahead run to score, he showed why Hyde trusted him in that spot. The average velocity on each of his three pitches Friday was about 3 mph above his marks in 2021, a season spent mostly as a struggling starter. His sinker averaged 98.5 mph and got up to 99.3 mph, according to Baseball Savant.
“His fastball velocity has really jumped, and so now he’s sitting 98, 99,” Hyde said afterward. “He’s now a weapon against right-handed and left-handed hitters. He’s always had a starter mix, obviously, but now the velo is really ticked up, the changeup’s gotten better, the breaking ball you saw got better, and the confidence is there.
“Lopie’s going to be pitching in the big part of games.”
Hyde doesn’t have many other options for that type of role, with Dillon Tate and Paul Fry the only other pitchers in his bullpen with at least two years of major league service time. But López’s stuff is dynamic, and as Hyde noted, his confidence has also improved with the change in role.
“I like the challenge,” López said. “I feel like it’s a big opportunity, just to be here already and have another opportunity, another opening day.
“That opportunity, even with what happened last year, it’s completely what I wanted. I just want to keep going and get better.”
Acquired on waivers from the Kansas City Royals in 2020, López, 29, spent much of last year in Baltimore’s rotation, frequently running into difficulties in the middle innings. He showed potential late in the season as a reliever, only for a sprained right ankle to spoil the showcase after eight outings as he ended the year with a 6.07 ERA.
Now, he might be Hyde’s go-to reliever in the biggest spot of games whenever they come. Friday, that was with a runner on first and no outs in the eighth. López issued an eight-pitch walk to Ji-Man Choi before Randy Arozarena raced to first to beat out an infield single that loaded the bases; the ball had an exit velocity of 49.9 mph and an expected batting average of .230, according to Baseball Savant. With the bases loaded, López got a grounder from Brandon Lowe (Maryland) for a fielder’s choice at home, but Francisco Mejía was able to get a changeup airborne for a game-winning sacrifice fly. Another walk followed to reload the bases, though Fry left them that way to keep López’s ERA clean.
Early in spring training, Hyde said the Orioles were considering stretching López out to once again serve as a length option, but the possibility of him in short relief proved too intriguing not to give an extended look. Thrust into the backend of Baltimore’s bullpen, López is already looking forward to the chance to improve on Friday’s performance.
It matches how Hyde described his attitude after last year’s switch to relief, with López coming into his office each day saying he was available to pitch that night.
“It’s good to have the opportunity,” López said. “I never had that before, and it’s good to jump in and have that kind of opportunity to just keep going with my mentality of attacking the hitters, just try to keep the game close, and that’s my job. Everything else, I can’t control. I just can control what I can control, and my next step is just keep going forward.”
The Orioles’ hope is that more pitchers challenge López for those opportunities. Before Tate allowed a leadoff single in the eighth and gave way to López, he, Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez combined to retire nine straight Rays. Baker and Pérez, like López, were waiver claims, and both were making their team debuts.
“I told them, all you guys are going to be in big spots, different leverage spots, just because I need to find out who can do what and what part of the game that they’re most comfortable in,” Hyde said. “Really happy with how Baker threw the ball. Cionel Pérez was outstanding. We’re really encouraged by that. I thought Tate was really good in the seventh, and Lopie had good stuff in the eighth.
“These guys are going to continue to get opportunity.”
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Erik Spoelstra being overlooked for NBA Coach of the Year?
Q: Ira, do you think this was one of Erik Spoelstra’s best coaching jobs? I’m not sure why he doesn’t get much mention for Coach of the Year. His team consists of a lot of undrafted or lower draft picks. The starters missed a lot of games due to injury. Some of the subs like Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris were basically out the entire year. Despite all of that, the team finishes as the number-one seed in the East. What is the media looking at? — Richard, Plantation.
A: Honestly, they’re looking at the Phoenix Suns’ gaudy record and that Monty Williams coached them to that record. And Williams did that with players such as Chris Paul missing considerable time. So there is that. But is Erik Spoelstra deserving of consideration? Heck, yeah. He won games with Kyle Guy, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven, Max Strus and Caleb Martin making considerable contributions. Arguably, he did more with less, compared to Monty Williams. But a similar argument could be made for Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins. The surprise would be if Erik is not one of the three finalists for the award.
Q: Hopefully, P.J. Tucker will be ready for the playoffs with his calf strain. The Heat would miss his defense and occasional threes, since they already are undersized on bigs. – Joel.
A: This is the exact time of year why P.J. Tucker was added, whether it was to help defend against Kevin Durant or add the type of muscle that was missing in last season’s playoff series against the Bucks (and Tucker). The given with P.J. is that he will do everything in his power to be out there when the Heat open their postseason on April 17.
Q: Ira, with all the talk about Victor Oladipo, I believe you gloss over the fact that Pat Riley did believe he could be that third or fourth option when he traded for him. It’s not my money, but with the Heat holding his Bird Rights, what’s to stop them from re-signing him? — Gabriel, Miami.
A: Money. I’m not sure that Victor Oladipo pushed through his rehab the way he did to return for another veteran-minimum deal. And the Heat this offseason also have to address retaining Caleb Martin, P.J. Tucker and, possibly, Dewayne Dedmon, as well as extending Tyler Herro. There is only so much money to go around. And with the emergence of Tyler, it is not as if the Heat are necessarily looking for, or in need of, another leading man in their backcourt.
Post Office Savings Scheme: Big News! Deposit money in this scheme and get tax benefit with better interest, know scheme details
Post Office Savings Scheme: Big News! Deposit money in this scheme and get tax benefit with better interest, know scheme details
The National Savings Certificate or NSC is one of the nine small savings schemes of the post office. You can deposit your money under this post office scheme. In this, not only do you get the benefit of better interest rate but you also get the benefit of income tax exemption.
India Post offers nine small savings schemes for those who deposit their money under small savings schemes. If you also want to deposit your money under small savings schemes, then you can also deposit your money under these savings schemes of the post office.
One of these nine small savings schemes of the post office is the National Savings Certificate or NSC. You can also deposit your money under this post office scheme. In this, not only do you get the benefit of better interest rate, but you also get government security on your deposits. Let us know about this post office scheme.
Who can open his account
Under this scheme, any Indian person who is above 18 years of age can open his account. In this, three persons can also open their joint account. Apart from this, the account of a minor person can also be opened by the guardian under this scheme of the post office.
What is the deposit amount
Under this, you can open your account with a minimum amount of Rs 1000 or in multiples of Rs 100. Under this, no maximum limit has been prescribed for depositing the amount. The tax deposited under this would have been eligible for deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
The post Post Office Savings Scheme: Big News! Deposit money in this scheme and get tax benefit with better interest, know scheme details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
The future of the Orioles’ infield is in Double-A Bowie, and they already have championship aspirations
Gunnar Henderson had an idea. He and Joey Ortiz were working in the batting cage this offseason, the kind of run-of-the-mill process that can become monotonous even to a 20-year-old early in his professional baseball career.
“Hey, Joey,” Henderson prompted. “You wanna play a game of horse off the tee?”
Ortiz didn’t need to be pressed, setting off a friendly competition between the Orioles infield prospects. That’s the nature of their relationship: They’re friends, but they’re also teammates pushing each other toward the next level, with an eye toward Baltimore.
For now, they’re at Double-A Bowie, part of a stacked infield. During pregame warmups before the Baysox’s season opener at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday, Henderson, Ortiz and Jordan Westburg trotted out to third, short and second to field grounders. In the future — an ever-nearing future — that trio could trot out together at Camden Yards.
As the Orioles began the season their season in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore’s faces of the future began their season in Bowie. They haven’t shied away from those lofty expectations, either — the idea that they could be the saviors for a franchise mired in 100-loss seasons during its steady rebuild from the ground up.
“If we can all come up at the same time, that goal of winning the World Series, the last game of the season, is next up,” said Westburg, 23, a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft. “You don’t want to look at it right now because we’re at opening day in Double-A. There’s no reason to put that pressure on ourselves or start thinking about that. But ultimately, and as we start to get there, that’s gotta be our No. 1 focus.”
Before executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias arrived, Baltimore’s farm system was devoid of much middle infield talent. Adam Hall, a second-round draft pick in 2017, looks at the crop of prospects around him now and is amazed.
Hall, 22, who started in center field Friday despite his middle infield experience, is the 27th-best prospect in Baltimore’s organization, according to Baseball America. Around him in Bowie are more top players in Ortiz (No. 16), Westburg (No. 6) and Henderson (No. 4).
That influx of talent to the farm system in recent years adds pressure on them all. There are only so many positions along the infield, which prompted Hall’s bump to the outfield Friday. Henderson started at short, Ortiz at second and Westburg at third. But those players will all rotate, which Westburg considers a benefit.
“We all have different skill sets,” Westburg said. “We all realize that. We understand that all we can do to make each other better is push each other in practice, try to set the bar high.”
To Westburg, the 20-year-old Henderson is the “young buck” of the group, still gaining experience on the fly. But Henderson might also have the most power between them all. The 23-year-old Ortiz could be the best defender of the group, making plays Westburg admitted he wouldn’t in the same position. And Westburg, despite a few swings and misses, believes his ability to spray the ball to all fields sets him apart.
It’s those different skills that help them remain friends during a push to the big leagues. They’re all hoping for an infield spot — and only one of them can play shortstop — but that versatility could land them at Oriole Park together.
The Bowie coaches lean into that competition, though, even beyond what Henderson and Ortiz do on their own in the batting cage two to three times a week.
During spring training, the prospects competed for who could have the highest exit velocity on batted balls. They participated in a home run derby using Plyo Balls — a sand-filled ball made with a PVC shell. A foam ball machine threw overly exaggerated breaking pitches to them.
“The infield guys, we’re around each other every day, and it’s great to have that bond,” Ortiz said. “The main thing I always say: Gunnar and Westburg are so good, it’s definitely nice to be able to compete with them, because it only makes me better.”
In a video conference with reporters Thursday, Elias said he believed Baltimore was “close to getting back into the fight.” As he looks around the minors, the prospects cultivated through three 100-loss seasons in four years are nearing the big leagues. Once they arrive, he hopes they’ll be ready to make an immediate impact.
That will be learned down the line, when those players prove themselves and earn those expected call-ups. But at least for now, even if those highly touted infield prospects are playing in Bowie rather than Baltimore, their minds can’t help but wander to the horizon — and what they might accomplish once there.
“We all know we can win a championship together,” Henderson said. “We all have the right mindset going into each game and each season. I feel like the group that’s coming up, we have an excellent chance to turn this thing around and bring a championship back to the Orioles.”
