Blockchain

Top 3 Potential Crypto Tokens To Buy In April 2022

Published

1 min ago

on

Following a short-term bullish rally, the market has again crashed while dipping and depicts a bear market. Bitcoin almost came to $42K from the range of $46K where it is still yet to reach its support level at $41K. Subsequent to the fall of BTC, other altcoins are also displaying bear signals in the market.

Though the industry has millions of cryptocurrencies, each specializes in different features and according to it, traders utilize them. Many altcoins perform extraordinarily while they surpass the performance of mainstream cryptocurrencies. Similarly, a Youtuber who owns a channel “Finance Bro” has shared some altcoins with the subscribers. According to him, the top three potential crypto tokens to buy in April 2022 are ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Cosmos.

Potential Tokens To Buy Now!

The top cryptocurrencies include metaverse coins, meme coins, and decentralized finance coins. First top crypto token on the list is ApeCoin (APE) which is a new token in the market. It was launched to the market in March 2022, while being publicly traded since March 17th. APE is in the industry for less than a month, starting its price at $10 and surging up to $14 while also falling back to $10.95.

Significantly, ApeCoin was made for the Web3 economy via art, gaming, and entertainment. As per the YouTuber, APE will take an uptrend in a couple of days reaching nearly $11 or $12. Then it will advance further hitting its all-time high of $14 level. Moreover, there is an easy possibility of gaining 20% or 30% in April while its current market cap value is $3.3 billion.

The second crypto will be Decentraland (MANA), which is a popular token in the market. It is 2.32% down for the day and 9% down for the past month. Decentraland basically allows users to create, explore, and trade in the first-ever virtual world. Users can buy and sell land estates, avatar wearables, and names in the decentraland marketplace. The beneficial part is that many big businesses are getting into metaverse and thus it will definitely support the price of potential metaverse projects like MANA. That’s the reason to hold this token in April which will make you see more gains.

The third token is one of the best to highlight and it is Cosmos (ATOM) which is currently 0.91% down for the day. Cosmos is the Internet of Blockchains, a decentralized network of interconnected apps and services that is constantly growing. The platform currently holds more than 260 apps which are growing in number and they have $170 billion of digital assets under management. Consequently, ATOM is trading at $27.02 while during this month it did peak at $33 and got lower to $26. The market cap value is $8.7 billion which is double what MANA has. ATOM will probably see an 8% to 10% gain in the upcoming days while 30% to 50% gains during this April month.

However, the top cryptocurrencies to buy now in April are APE, MANA, and ATOM. These crypto covers all different sectors in the market and they all will present massive upside in the future. Furthermore, it is always recommended to do your own study before investing in any cryptocurrencies in the market.

Blockchain

BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) Upgrade & Hard Fork Will be Supported by Binance

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Binance Exchange Temporality Halts Solana Withdrawals Citing Network Concerns
Exchange News
  • Binance has invested more than $1 billion in the BSC ecosystem.
  • Binance will manage all technical needs for all users during this time.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is now the BNB Chain. BSC, crypto exchange Binance’s layer-1 blockchain, recently announced the merger of the Binance Smart Chain and the Binance Chain to form the BNB Chain. The reactivation of Binance’s layer-1 or basic blockchain is part of a strategy to connect it to the protocol’s governance token, BNB to grow and build on decentralization.

Binance has invested almost $1 billion in the BSC ecosystem to help it compete with the Ethereum network and other layer-1 blockchain systems, a fight that is only going to become more intense. BSC’s centralization has been criticised, and this move aims to address that.

Token For BSC Ecosystem

Binance envisions positioning BNB as a token for the BSC ecosystem, which serves several sectors, including GameFi and the non-fungible token (NFT) industry. That should help make BNB essential to developing what Binance calls “MetaFi.”

According to Binance CEO Chanpeng Zhao, “BNB” is an abbreviation for “Build’ N Build.” The recently released BNB Chain comprises the BNB Beacon Chain for BNB Chain governance (i.e., staking and voting) and the BNB Smart Chain, which remains Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible.

BNB hard fork and upgrade will be supported by Binance, according to the most recent updates. At approximately around 06:00 UTC on April 12th, 2022, the BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) upgrade and a hard fork will occur (UTC). The BNB network’s deposits and withdrawals will be halted at 2022-04-12 05:55 (UTC).

The update will bring a slew of new features. The trading of tokens placed over the BNB network will not be impacted by the network update and hard fork, as stated by Binance. However, Binance will manage all technical needs for all users during this time. When Binance determines that the updated network is stable, it will reopen the BNB network’s deposits and withdrawals without notifying users again.

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Recent Developments Opens Way For Wider Global Impact

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Elrond (EGLD) Recent Developments Opens Way For Wider Global Impact
Editors News
  • MEXC Global will help initiatives in the Elrond Network ecosystem.
  • Elrond Network purchased Twispay, a Romanian payments startup.

Elrond is a blockchain technology that uses sharding to provide lightning-fast transaction times. Fintech, decentralized banking and the IoT are all part of the project’s technical ecosystem. Its smart contracts execution technology is capable of 15,000 transactions per second, six-second latency, and a transaction cost of $0.001 per transaction.

Strategic Partnership and Acquisitions

As recently as last month, Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu tweeted about cooperation between Elrond and MEXC Global. MEXC Global will help initiatives in the Elrond Network ecosystem get finance, direction, and access to new markets in more than 200 countries, including the United States, as part of the agreement.

Elrond Network purchased Twispay, a Romanian payments startup, earlier last month with the authority of the National Bank of Romania to issue electronic money. In addition, Elrond Network (EGLD) purchased Utrust, a renowned cryptocurrency payment service. When it comes to e-commerce and cross-border payment processing, Elrond Network hopes this purchase of Utrust will enable it to make a major impact. Famous crypto analyst Lark Davis recently tweeted about how Elrond is definitely going to surprise everyone.

Elrond Network (EGLD) is primarily focused on improving its services for businesses that take both cryptocurrency and fiat money. Elrond will be able to give practically immediate settlements at absolutely no cost because of Utrust’s processes. Elrond-based Itheum, the world’s first decentralized multi-chain data brokering platform, revealed in March that it had received financing from Elrond, Mechanism Capital, and other notable investors in the digital asset market.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Elrond price today is $165.23 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $112,186,945 USD. Elrond has been down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Recently, bitcoin prices have struggled, often dipping below the $43,000 mark and then failing to post substantial gains.

Around 9:20 a.m. EDT, the world’s most popular crypto asset retreated to $42,777.20, CoinDesk data show, Saturday.

The majority of cryptocurrencies traded lower early Saturday. Global crypto market market capitalization fell nearly 3% to $1.15 trillion in the last 24 hours, while total crypto market volume was up 9.3 percent to $89.50 billion.

Suggested Reading | Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030

Bitcoin Short Stay At Near $44K

Bitcoin was able to inch back slightly shortly thereafter, reaching $43,962.01 at approximately 10 a.m. EDT. Following this comeback, it retreated again, falling to around $42,840 at 1:30 p.m.

On the other hand, the overall volume of stablecoins was $74.34 billion, or 83.06% of the total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin was recently trading at an average price of around $43,500, roughly where it was 24 hours ago and well below the $47,000 barrier it crossed just a few days earlier, as investors continued to weigh in on the Federal Reserve’s new hawkish zeal and the ongoing twist of economic developments sparked by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

BTC total market cap at $805.46 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Unease Over Fed’s Monetary Policy Tightening

According to an email from Oanda Senior Market Analyst Americas Edward Moya:

“Bitcoin is unsure of its direction as Wall Street gets concerned about the central bank’s aggressiveness in tightening monetary policy.”

Following these recent price swings, various experts expressed their predictions for the cryptocurrency’s future direction.

Ben McMillan, chief information officer at IDX Digital Assets, weighed in, indicating critical levels of support and opposition.

“$43k is a critical support level in the near term as bitcoin attempts to build on its recent relative strength,” he noted.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Helps Market Hover Past $2 Trillion As BTC Nears $48,000

Containing Inflation

Cryptocurrency prices deviated somewhat from the performance of the main equities markets, which were marginally positive. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted toward the tech sector, gained less than a tenth of a percentage point.

The US central bank has communicated strongly over the last week, both collectively and through individual governors, that it will step up efforts to contain inflation, which has hit about 8%, a four-decade high.

The correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and US equities has increased in the last 90 days as investors have become more risk averse in response to the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of the pandemic-era intervention that is attributed with catalyzing the ascent of cryptocurrency.

Featured image from Research Affiliates, chart from TradingView.com
