Top 5 Short-Term Finance Courses in India
In this digital age, millennial kids want fast access to a successful career. While there is no short cut to success, there are many short-term courses which accentuate your chance to zoom past your peers. Finance is a much sought after field of education, and short-term certifications in Finance are quite in vogue today. These courses provide the necessary skills in a relatively short span of time and can be conveniently pursued with existing job or studies.
We have compiled a list of top 5 courses which are highly preferred by students and employers alike. This is an indicative list which has been formed by analysing Google Trends, availability of jobs on leading portals and overall popularity amongst aspirants.
Few reasons why students are more inclined towards short-term courses are:
Quick learning: These short-term courses enables faster knowledge building, sometimes in a span as low as 3 months. This criteria is gaining increased relevance in today’s time as students can quickly upgrade themselves for better opportunities.
Rapid Changes: The world of finance is rapidly changing. The changes are of all kinds, macro, micro as well as country specific. For eg: Let’s take the case of GST and IFRS. With such a landmark change in tax regime and financial reporting standards, it becomes mandatory for professionals to quickly learn the new ways and implement them.
Testing the waters: The fresh graduates or 10+2 pass outs mostly face the dilemma as to which field would suit them. These short-term courses help students to realise where their true potential lies in the most cost and time-effective way.
1. Financial Modelling
Financial Modelling is the backbone of finance industry today. It works on a basic principle of working on historical data of a company/ industry, analysing its performance and building models to predict its future performance. The knowledge of Financial Modeling helps you to master advanced excel skills and sharpen your ability to judge the future course of events. These qualities are a must for a good analyst working in any field. While there are various courses in the market, the one offered by NSE Academy stands out. The module covers the basics as well as advanced levels. After the completion of the certificate you will be able to work as a financial modeller in functional areas such as:
• Investment Banking
• Credit Ratings
• Project Finance
• Merger & Acquisitions
• Financial Analysis
Certification providers: NSE Academy, Edupristine, Simplilearn
Duration: 3-6 months, Fees range: Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000
2. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
In the wake of globalization, most countries are converging their standards towards IFRS or adopting IFRS as they are, to enable uniform reporting. India, as a step closer to convergence with IFRS, has adopted IND-AS. Various IFRS profiles are being offered in several sectors of the industry that include ITES, software, pharmaceutical, auto spare part, professional advisory companies, auditing firms, banking industry, Insurance industry, KPOs, etc. Skilled and experienced IFRS experts can establish their own consultancies to help companies migrate to IFRS.
Candidates pursuing graduation, post-graduation in commerce, or qualified professionals like MBAs, CAs, CMAs, CSs, CFAs, CFPs or any other relevant course in the field of finance can opt for this certification in IFRS.
Certification providers: NSE Academy, Dip and Cert IFRS: ACCA, Edupristine, KPMG, Ernst & Young
Duration: 3-6 months, Fees range (Training and exams): Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000
3. NCFM
The NCFM Modules offered by the NSE Academy has been one of the most recognized certifications in the capital markets industry. For some profiles in the capital markets, this certification is mandatory. At present the NSE Academy offers certifications in Capital Markets, Derivatives segment, Debt market, Banking and Risk Management. There are beginners, mid-level and advanced modules for Financial markets certification and the training curriculum is designed to impart balanced learning on conceptual as well as practical aspects.
Certification providers: NSE Academy
Duration: 3 months/ Flexible, Fees range (Training and exams): Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000
4. Chartered Financial Planner (CFP)
Indians always lacked in awareness about Personal Finance planning. However, the trend is changing and more of the young working class are warming up to the idea of savings and investment. There are growing number of firms and portals which offer financial planning advice and employ Chartered Financial Planners for the same. An increasing number of MNCs such as ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, American Express Bank and others have made it mandatory for their Relationship Managers to acquire the CFP certification in order to raise current service standards
As per current industry estimates, the requirement for financial advisers will be around 50000 in the coming years. If you want a career in Financial Planning, Wealth Management or Retail with a globally recognized certification then CFP is the right course to pursue.
There are several training providers. The duration and fee range is mentioned below.
Duration: Within 1 year, Fees (Training, registration and examination): Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000
5. Chartered Wealth Manager (CWM)
If managing wealth and assets is your forte then Chartered Wealth Manager is a course you should pursue. CWM is often confused with CFP, but both cater to two different arenas. Wealth management is a more comprehensive field than Financial Planning. CWM is organized by the American Academy of Financial Management (AAFM).
CWM covers capital and the financial market, principles of financial service organizations, investment and portfolio management and other financial market knowledge. The key profiles wherein a CWM can be employed are portfolio and asset manager, wealth manager, broker, market analyst, financial controller, private banker.
Editing for Perfection – The Personal Statement
This article contains a short guide on how to edit your personal statement and create tension and suspense within your writing. For most potential students there are some clear reasons why they wish to embark on university. Writing the personal statement for university submissions is one of the most difficult, daunting tasks for any potential student. This article will offer insight into how you should build up tension and suspense and how to edit your personal statement – which is one area where students tend to overlook.
It is often said that personal statements are often autobiographical. This may well be true, because a wise maxim is “write about what you know.” And, if there is one thing we all know more about than anything else it is our own lives. Often students only write about the reasons why they wish to embark on a particular university course and many personal statements lack emotion, suspense, and tension. However, in a work of fact, emotion, is a key ingredient in successful personal statements. And, while students life’s may differ considerably from one other, we will each have known the full gamut of emotions. It is important when writing your personal statement that you convey a sense of place to your reader and the way to do that is with the five senses sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. It is all too easy to forget that scenes, which are indelibly etched on your own mind, will not be equally clear in the reader’s unless you make them so by your writing.
Tension is one of the second most important elements in writing, closely allied to suspense – the “what happens next” ingredient. The problem for many students is to try to condense the personal statement into 600 words. Obviously, the admission officer knows you only have this limited space, but nonetheless does judge you on the four minutes it takes to read your personal statement, if your personal statement includes tension and suspense – it is sure to be a winner. The secret to a good personal statement is not to give away too much to quickly, keep us guessing, hanging onto every word, thus building up tension and suspense. In order for there to be tension in your personal statement, there must be (or have been) something important at stake. Perhaps this was your family life or what you believe is your future. Perhaps the reason why you chose the course you wish to study. Whatever it is, by not divulging the outcome too soon, you will maintain the reader’s interest for that much longer. The following personal statement starts with a powerful suspense filling introduction:
“The prospect of helping people has driven me to fulfil many goals in life and this is truly my dream. Although it is great to have ambitions – I now want to translate my goals into reality. Becoming a nurse is a natural extension of my interest in medicine. Following graduation, I found myself advising investment bankers on the stock exchange, secretly desiring the opportunity of helping others overcome illness and promote health.”
In this personal statement introduction the reader is captured by the reason why they chose to become an investment banker. The author of this piece has demonstrated a powerful introduction, the style is simple, straightforward narrative. This personal statement will surely provide a valuable insight as to why she wishes to become a nurse.
In order for there to be tension in your personal statement, it will help to describe a highly charged incident, part of a particularly difficult period in your life. Whatever it was, you will maintain your reader’s interest for that much longer. The example below shows perfect tension and suspense build up:
“When the airmail letter arrived bearing an American stamp, I knew immediately, it was from my university with my degree results, and I tore it open as excitedly as if it were a birthday present. With trembling fingers, I took out the sheets of thin blue paper – and my heart started to pound as I began to read.”
Remember that tension, like all techniques, is merely another tool for making your writing more vivid and interesting to read. However, if you do use it, you must make it clear to your readers that the events you are describing have some relation to your study topic. If not, they will be confused, will have to re-read to make sense of it and may end up feeling irritated enough to stop reading.
The words and phases often used to build up tension include: intimidated; heart pounded; ferocity. Thus, tension and suspense is built up so that metaphorically, we hold out breath impelled to read on to find out “what happens next.”
How to edit your personal statement for university submission
When you’ve finished the actual writing, what do you do? Well, for a start, don’t be in a hurry to send off your personal statement before checking it. Few, if any, experienced writers never need to revise their work. Some do as they proceed but most will get their first Personal Statement draft down on paper without worrying too much how it’s written, and then, when it’s finished, go over it, pruning, polishing and tightening the general content. Therefore, this section is about how to edit the personal statement. It is advisable to check the following:
oThat you haven’t been over-lavish with adjectives and adverbs. If you find you have, customer some of the former and, where possible, exchange the latter for stronger verbs.
oThreat you haven’t used clichés or hackneyed phrases bit have found fresh images always of describing yourself in the best possible light.
oMake sure you haven’t constantly used the same word in the same paragraph. This can be very irritating to the admissions officer and it only needs a little more thought to re-word or, very often, it can be omitted without affecting the sense. A thesaurus is useful for finding alternative words.
oMake sure your spelling and grammar and impeccable. If in doubt, consult a dictionary and/ or grammar book or ask someone whose knowledge of English your trust to read this through for you. Alternatively, send your personal statement to Get Into Uni Oxbridge editors http://www.getintouni.com who will edit this for you – to perfection.
oMake sure you haven’t used over long, unwieldy sentences or paragraphs. If you have you must break these up.
oThat you’ve started your personal statement with a powerful introduction so this captures your reader’s attention – straight away.
oThat your structure is easy to follow and that each sentence hooks into the next line.
oThat you finish with your future career goals.
A key advantage is to use a professional to edit and improve your personal statement. If, however you are working in isolation and do not have that advantage, be wary of allowing family or friends to read and comment on it. For one thing, an outside will be objective and critical: they may be full of praise or go to the other extreme so far as style, at least, is concerned.
Long before you have reached the point of revision, however, it is important that you personal statement is intended as a selling tool for you to gain entry to your chosen university. If you wish to interest the reader it is important that you are your own critic. You will need to prune and polish, check grammar and spelling, take another look at your style: in fact, you may need to re-write your first few sentences to ensure your personal statement is powerful and will capture your readers attention instantly. A great way to help with this is to read sample personal statements these samples will give you a clear idea of how you may improve your opening.
Get Into Uni offers students personal statement editing and tips on how you can get an edge over the competition when applying for university. The website includes sample personal statements, a free writing guide, and lots of information to aid you in writing the personal statement.
End Note:
Your personal statement is crucial to your application. Planning your personal statement is therefore your fist step to success. Gain competitive advantage and order the best editing service on the web.
Copyright © 2004 Get Into Uni
How to Start a Career in Real Estate
The majority of people don’t even look at learning how to put money into this business until later in life when they have a thriving career and a good deal of additional income at their disposal. You are able to begin investing while having the budget to raise the value of the investment property at a better return on investment. You might believe that the only point to put money into this business is to turn into a landlord or flip houses, or at least I did. With careful planning and a good investing strategy, it can create consistent income and give capital appreciation over the long run. If you’ve looked at it as a possible means to diversify your portfolio lately, you most likely have a range of reasons to avoid. it is quite a lucrative asset classes and ought to be a part of every well-diversified investment portfolio. Crowd funded real estate is quite similar to other campaigns in the meaning that individuals can contribute a few dollars to assist a person reach a financial aim.
If you wish to learn to put money into this business, you have to do plenty of research. Actually, you can believe that you are not too young to even consider investing in this business while in your college years. it isn’t just about getting and profiting from existing companies. this is simply one part of that. this is reportedly one of some greatest investments that a person can make. Wholesaling is a way to become involved in markets without obtaining a property.
There’s one sort of investing you won’t find much info about from the standard sources. Before you begin investing in this business, it is going to help to know the strategies that will decrease your risk and boost return. When you purchase it directly, limited capital invariably also limits the quantity of properties you are able to purchase in addition to location. It is possible to put money into it practically anywhere on the planet. it is just one of the oldest types of investing known to man. Whether you’re thinking of buying personal or commercial property, you will have to have a firm comprehensive knowledge of the mortgage process so it’s possible to find the most suitable deal for you.
You might need to hold onto the actual estate for a couple of years to be able to build up enough equity. If you would like to put money into real estate, bad credit may be a stumbling block, but it doesn’t need to derail the entire train. Because lots of people consider investing in it a huge risk, you might find purchasing a property somewhat scary, but you must have no worries. it is really a team sport. When approached correctly, it may be lucrative and trustworthy approach to create significant income.
8 Simple Ways To Save Money
Sometimes the toughest issue regarding saving money is simply getting started. It may be tough to work out easy ways that to save lots of money and the way to use your savings to pursue your monetary goals. This bit-by-bit guide to money-saving habits will assist you develop a practical savings set up.
1. Record Your Expenses
The first step to saving money is to work out how much you spend. Keep track of all of your expenses-that suggests that each coffee, newspaper and snack you purchase. Ideally, you’ll be able to account for each penny. Once you have got your information, organize the numbers by categories, like gas, groceries and mortgage, and total every amount. think about using your credit card or bank statements to assist you with this. If you bank on-line, you’ll be able to filter your statements to simply break down your spending.
2.Create A Budget
Once you’ve got a plan of what you spend during a month, you’ll be able to begin to prepare your recorded expenses into a possible budget. Your budget should outline how your expenses serve to your income-so you’ll be able to set up your spending and limit overspending. additionally to your monthly expenses, make sure to consider expenses that occur frequently however not monthly, like car maintenance. find a lot of info concerning making a budget.
3.Plan on Saving Money
Now that you’ve created a budget, create a savings category inside it. attempt to put away 10-15 % of your income as savings. If your expenses are so high that you simply can’t save that a lot of, it would be time to chop back. To do so, determine non-essentials that you simply will spend less on, like amusement and eating out. We’ve place along concepts for saving cash each day as well as cutting back on your fixed monthly expenses.
Tip: Considering savings a daily expense, like groceries, could be a good way to strengthen good savings habits.
4. Choose Something to Save For.
One of the simplest ways to save lots of money is to set a goal. begin by thinking of what you might need to save lots of for-anything from a deposit for a house to a vacation-then find out how long it’d take you to save for it. If you would like help determining a timeframe, try Bank of America’s savings goal calculator ( https://www.bankofamerica.com/deposits/savings/savings-goal-calculator/ ).
Here are some examples of short- and long-term goals:
Short-term (1-3 years)
– Emergency fund (3-9 months of living expenses, just in case)
– Vacation
– Down payment for a car
Long-term (4+ years)
– Retirement*
– Your child’s education*
– Down payment on a home or a remodeling project
*If you’re saving for retirement or your child’s education, think about putting that money into an investment account. While investments go along with risks and may lose money, they also produce the chance for compounded returns if you intend for an event far earlier.
5. Decide on your Priorities
After your expenses and income, your goals are probably to possess the most important impact on how you save money. make sure to remember long-term goals-it’s necessary that planning for retirement doesn’t take a back seat to shorter-term needs. Prioritizing goals will provide you with a transparent idea of wherever to begin saving. for instance, if you recognize you’re planning to got to replace your car within the near future, you may begin putting money away for one.
6. Pick the Right Tools
If you’re saving for short-term goals
– Regular savings account
– High-yield savings account, which regularly features a higher interest rate than a regular savings account
– Bank money market savings account, that features a variable interest rate that would increase as your savings grow
For long-term goals consider:
– Securities like stocks or mutual funds. These investment products are accessible through investment accounts with a dealer. keep in mind that securities, like stocks and mutual funds, aren’t insured by the corporation, aren’t deposits or alternative obligations of a bank and aren’t bonded by a bank, and are subject to investment risks, together with the possible loss of principal investment.
7. Making Saving Automatic
Almost all banks provide automatic transfers between your checking and savings accounts. you’ll be able to select when, how much and where to transfer cash to, or maybe split your direct deposit between your checking and savings accounts. automatic transfers are an excellent way to save cash since you don’t need to think about it and it usually reduces the temptation to spend the money instead.
8. Watch Your Savings Grow
Check your progress each month. Not only will this assist you keep on with your personal savings plan however it additionally helps you determine and fix issues quickly. These simple ways to save lots of money may even inspire you to save more and hit your goals quicker.
