News

Valerie Bertinelli says her mental health soared after she ditched the scale

Published

8 seconds ago

on

google news
google news
News

Lucas Giolito leaves the Chicago White Sox opener with abdominal tightness on his left side

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking kick honored as NFL’s Best Moment of the Year
google news

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito left Friday’s opening-day start against the Detroit Tigers with abdominal tightness on his left side.

The right-hander is being further evaluated, according to the team.

Giolito allowed one hit, struck out six and walked two in four scoreless innings at Comerica Park. He exited after throwing 61 pitches.

Giolito, starting opening day for the third straight season, struck out one in the first, two in the second and three in the third. He twice fanned new Tigers shortstop Javier Báez.

Bennett Sousa replaced Giolito to begin the fifth.

()

google news
News

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘never’ wanted to marry Will, cried at ‘horrible’ wedding

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

10 best ab machines and equipment for your home gym, per fitness experts
google news

google news
News

Nico Hoerner wasn't in the Chicago Cubs lineup Friday before the rainout — part of David Ross' big-picture plan

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Nico Hoerner wasn’t in the Chicago Cubs lineup Friday before the rainout — part of David Ross’ big-picture plan
google news

Thirty minutes after Nico Hoerner helped the Chicago Cubs secure a season-opening win, manager David Ross met the shortstop at his locker.

Hoerner had put the Cubs ahead midway through the game with a two-run home run, his first since 2019, en route to their one-run victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. But Hoerner was not in the lineup for Friday’s game, which was postponed because of inclement weather. Instead, Ross opted to start Jonathan Villar at shortstop, giving Hoerner the day off.

That served as the motivation for Ross to meet with Hoerner after Thursday’s game. Ross wanted to let him know the plan for the next day and the big-picture approach.

“It’s just about communicating to those guys and making sure I’m getting ahead of that,” Ross said. “The other thing that I try not to do, one of my things is if you go deep the day before you’re not sitting the next day, so I told him that, like, ‘Hey, you hit a home run today, and I’m going to go against everything in my gut.’ But it makes the most sense long term.”

Expect to see that philosophy applied to both Hoerner and Nick Madrigal when it comes to how ofthen they play. Ross wants to keep guys fresh, specifically calling it a priority for the middle infielders to get days off. With shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list, Ross has less flexibility with how he uses Hoerner and Madrigal.

“Right now, I’m not wanting those guys to play four in a row right out of the chute, and especially in Nick’s case,” Ross said Friday. “So somebody’s got to sit at certain times, and getting Jonathan Villar in there is a priority.

“Ideally, those things will work themselves out as we go through the season and we’ve got to be able to mix and match when I need to.”

Ross’ 15 years in the majors predominately as a backup catcher allow him to relate to how players feel not being in the lineup every game. He expressed that sentiment to Hoerner, telling him how he often got pinch hit for “even though I knew I was probably an out, it still sucks to get pinch hit for.”

“It’s the same concept, so just communicating those guys, let them know,” Ross said. “Here’s my thinking, and if they have a problem we’re free to address it. I have a lot of decisions like that to make throughout the season, and so the more I try to let them into my thought process, I always like transparency that.”

Although he might see time at second base on days Magridal is on the bench, Hoerner clearly put work in over the offseason at his new position. After making 33 career starts at shortstop the previous three seasons in a backup role, Hoerner’s defensive work at short stood out during camp, at times impossible to ignore. His improved arm strength was particularly impressive, highlighted by a Derek Jeter-esque jump throw in the hole in a Cactus League game to nail the runner at first base.

“Shortstop’s a position I’ve been playing most of my life,” Hoerner said. “It’s somewhere I’m very comfortable. Obviously we’re moving around in shifts a lot. … So it’s about being a good baseball player first.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

