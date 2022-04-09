News
Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures
Bollywood sensational couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in December last year have recently went on a vacation together to an undisclosed location. While they were at the bay, Katrina decided to treat her fans and her Instagram feed with some breathtakingly beautiful pictures from her latest vacation apparently with her hubby. The actress has 63.1 million followers on Instagram with Sham Kaushal, her father-in-law being one of them.
The Sooryavanshi actress shared a few pictures in a black monokini where she is looking stunning. She paired the fit with an oversized black and white hat and accessorized with hoop earrings. She came up with a perfect beach look with natural makeup, nude lips, and open hair. She just put a few emojis in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the image was posted, it became the talk of the town. From actress Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, they were all hearts as they liked Katrina’s fresh post. Anaita Shroff Adjania, who happens to be Katrina’s best friend commented on the post writing, “Oo la la!”, and Vani Kapoor dropped some fire emojis.
After dating each other for a while, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December last year. The couple got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by family members and close friends only.
Meanwhile, Katrina’s upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
The post Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures appeared first on MEWS.
News
Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player
Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, who is currently a player of Rajasthan Royals revealed a shocking story of physical harassment that has left the fans and cricketers in dismay and concern. He revealed that in 2013 when he was young he was once hung from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by one of his drunk Mumbai Indians teammates. Luckily, and thankfully, others came in to take the situation under control and helped him back to his feet.
The cricket fraternity was in absolute shock, which included Former India opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag requested Yuzvendra to name the cricketer who had allegedly hung the leg-spinner on a balcony, in a drunken state of mind during his Mumbai Indians days.
When Chahal revealed this incident on Thursday, some may have taken it funny at first, but it soon became a serious topic of conversation, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and asked Chahal to reveal the name of the cricketer who attempted this life-threatening act and demanded detailed information from the 31-year-old cricketer.
With a picture from a Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai in which Sanjay Dutt is seen hanging a man upside down from the balcony, Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:
“Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this”
In a video published on April 7, by Rajasthan Royals about how players handle tricky off-field situations:
“This dates back to 2013, when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk – and I won’t take his name – he was very drunk, he just called me aside, and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony.
He also added:
“I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor… Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So that was one incident where I made a narrow escape. Had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down.”
Besides Virender Sehwag, many fans also requested the spinner to reveal the identity of the player who bullied him. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has also reacted to the same, and remarked that the incident is “not funny at all”.
He also said added that “it is a big worry” if the player involved in the incident was not in a “conscious state of mind”. The offender should be given a life ban is what Shastri said.
Meanwhile, Chahal’s performance has been excellent so far for RR, picking up 7 wickets in 3 matches, and has bowled at a brilliant economy of 5.25.
The post Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player appeared first on MEWS.
News
Avian flu in Minnesota: Where did it come from, and how can it be stopped?
Minnesota poultry farms are being hit by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza that has already affected more than 1 million birds at more than 20 sites across the state.
As of this week, 23 million birds have been affected in 24 states in the worst avian influenza outbreak in U.S. poultry flocks since 2015. Here’s what we know so far:
What is HPAI?
Highly pathogenic avian influenza — or HPAI — is caused by a highly contagious virus that is generally lethal to domesticated birds. There are other strains of avian influenza that are considered low pathogenic where birds either show mild signs of illness or none at all. Once exposed to infection, birds die within about 48 hours, according to Beth Thompson, state veterinarian and executive director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
The virus is of particular concern in Minnesota, as the state is the top turkey producer in the U.S. Each year, producers raise about 40 million birds. In the 2015 outbreak farmers lost millions, and nationally the federal government response cost billions of dollars.
Thompson said the H5N1 influenza virus currently affecting U.S. flocks was present in Europe more than a year ago. It eventually spread to North America, where migratory birds have been spreading it to poultry operations across the U.S. and Canada.
During the 2015 outbreak, 23 counties and more than 100 farms were affected by the virus. While it’s too early to say how severe the current outbreak could become, as of Thursday officials had confirmed the virus’s presence in about a dozen Minnesota counties.
As of this week, it is affecting about half of the states in the U.S. and has resulted in the death of 23 million birds in states including Iowa and Wyoming. Thompson said the current outbreak already appears much more widespread than the one in 2015 when more than 50 million birds died of disease or were euthanized.
Transmission
The current outbreak of avian influenza virus is being spread by migrating birds, which can be infected without appearing sick. Geese and ducks are on the move as winter ends, and when they land, they can leave fecal matter containing the virus. Avian influenza is so contagious that small amounts of contamination on a farmer’s boots could trigger an outbreak in a coop.
“The lakes are starting to open up, the ponds are starting to open up,” Thompson said. “All it takes is just a little bit of that fecal matter, and it could be something as simple as walking through a puddle.”
There are multiple migratory corridors in the continental U.S. including the East Coast wild waterfowl pathway, one that comes up the Mississippi River, and one just west of Minnesota known as the Central Flyway. There is also a west coast pathway called the Pacific Flyway. The virus is present in all of them, Thompson said.
How this outbreak plays out depends on many factors, but warmer weather could be a big help.
“We need the sunshine. We need summer to come, we need the environment to dry out, we need the environment to warm up and we need the wild waterfowl and migratory birds to complete their path up to their northern nesting grounds so they stop flying over the state,” Thompson said. “As soon as we can get into some warmer weather I think we’ll be moving in a better direction.”
Stopping the spread
When HPAI is identified in the flock, the standard procedure is to euthanize all the birds in order to prevent the virus from spreading more. The virus is extremely lethal to domesticated birds, and most will die shortly after infections are identified.
The standard procedure for “depopulating” a coop is to use a machine that spreads foam over the birds and prevents them from breathing. Thompson said the practice is in accordance with guidelines from the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Farmers can take biosecurity measures to prevent their flocks from getting infected. University of Minnesota Extension poultry educator Abby Schuft said federal officials require larger operations to have a biosecurity plan in place that gets audited by state authorities every two years.
“The USDA spent billions of dollars in 2015 with depopulating birds and the recovery of those commercial flocks and they decided they didn’t want to do that again,” she explained.
Many of the steps to prevent the spread are fairly simple. Wearing clean boots when entering a coop and ensuring hands are clean before handling birds are two central rules. It also helps to make farming spaces unattractive to migratory birds by eliminating puddles and ponds and not leaving feed out in the open. Some who raise chickens in urban areas like to leave grain strewn about their yards to allow their chickens to roam and graze, but this can attract unwanted visitors who may bring infection, Schuft said.
Can humans get HPAI?
Public health officials closely monitor farmers and crews sent out to eliminate infected flocks for signs of animal to human transmission of the virus, Schuft said. So far there have been no reports of the current H5N1 strain infecting humans.
Avian influenza viruses rarely infect humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Animal to human infections typically happen when humans have unprotected contact with infected birds or virus-contaminated surfaces. It is even rarer for a human infected with avian influenza to spread the virus to another human.
Federal agriculture officials say it is not possible to get avian influenza from eating poultry or eggs. The chances of infected poultry entering the food supply are extremely low, as birds are typically destroyed.
News
Thrust into new role, Orioles’ Jorge López embracing reliever mentality: ‘I like the challenge’
In the wake of the trade that cost him two of his high-leverage reliever, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was not shy about his intentions with right-hander Jorge López.
“You’re gonna see Jorge López pitch in big spots,” Hyde said earlier this week after Baltimore dealt Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins.
It did not take Hyde long to show he meant that statement, calling on López to face the heart of the Tampa Bay Rays’ order in the eighth inning of Friday’s season-opening 2-1 loss. Although López allowed the go-ahead run to score, he showed why Hyde trusted him in that spot. The average velocity on each of his three pitches Friday was about 3 mph above his marks in 2021, a season spent mostly as a struggling starter. His sinker averaged 98.5 mph and got up to 99.3 mph, according to Baseball Savant.
“His fastball velocity has really jumped, and so now he’s sitting 98, 99,” Hyde said afterward. “He’s now a weapon against right-handed and left-handed hitters. He’s always had a starter mix, obviously, but now the velo is really ticked up, the changeup’s gotten better, the breaking ball you saw got better, and the confidence is there.
“Lopie’s going to be pitching in the big part of games.”
Hyde doesn’t have many other options for that type of role, with Dillon Tate and Paul Fry the only other pitchers in his bullpen with at least two years of major league service time. But López’s stuff is dynamic, and as Hyde noted, his confidence has also improved with the change in role.
“I like the challenge,” López said. “I feel like it’s a big opportunity, just to be here already and have another opportunity, another opening day.
“That opportunity, even with what happened last year, it’s completely what I wanted. I just want to keep going and get better.”
Acquired on waivers from the Kansas City Royals in 2020, López, 29, spent much of last year in Baltimore’s rotation, frequently running into difficulties in the middle innings. He showed potential late in the season as a reliever, only for a sprained right ankle to spoil the showcase after eight outings as he ended the year with a 6.07 ERA.
Now, he might be Hyde’s go-to reliever in the biggest spot of games whenever they come. Friday, that was with a runner on first and no outs in the eighth. López issued an eight-pitch walk to Ji-Man Choi before Randy Arozarena raced to first to beat out an infield single that loaded the bases; the ball had an exit velocity of 49.9 mph and an expected batting average of .230, according to Baseball Savant. With the bases loaded, López got a grounder from Brandon Lowe (Maryland) for a fielder’s choice at home, but Francisco Mejía was able to get a changeup airborne for a game-winning sacrifice fly. Another walk followed to reload the bases, though Fry left them that way to keep López’s ERA clean.
Early in spring training, Hyde said the Orioles were considering stretching López out to once again serve as a length option, but the possibility of him in short relief proved too intriguing not to give an extended look. Thrust into the backend of Baltimore’s bullpen, López is already looking forward to the chance to improve on Friday’s performance.
It matches how Hyde described his attitude after last year’s switch to relief, with López coming into his office each day saying he was available to pitch that night.
“It’s good to have the opportunity,” López said. “I never had that before, and it’s good to jump in and have that kind of opportunity to just keep going with my mentality of attacking the hitters, just try to keep the game close, and that’s my job. Everything else, I can’t control. I just can control what I can control, and my next step is just keep going forward.”
The Orioles’ hope is that more pitchers challenge López for those opportunities. Before Tate allowed a leadoff single in the eighth and gave way to López, he, Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez combined to retire nine straight Rays. Baker and Pérez, like López, were waiver claims, and both were making their team debuts.
“I told them, all you guys are going to be in big spots, different leverage spots, just because I need to find out who can do what and what part of the game that they’re most comfortable in,” Hyde said. “Really happy with how Baker threw the ball. Cionel Pérez was outstanding. We’re really encouraged by that. I thought Tate was really good in the seventh, and Lopie had good stuff in the eighth.
“These guys are going to continue to get opportunity.”
()
Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Bahu Katrina Kaif’s Swimsuit Pictures
Can You Safely Sell Your Home and Rent It Back?
Virender Sehwag Strongly Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Allegations Against MI Player
The Great Gatsby – Is Nick Carraway Gay?
Avian flu in Minnesota: Where did it come from, and how can it be stopped?
Invest or Pay Off Debt?
10 Tips to Renegotiate and Restructure Equipment Leases and Loans
BNB Beacon Chain (BNB) Upgrade & Hard Fork Will be Supported by Binance
IRA Charitable Rollover Opportunity Rolls on Through 2009
Thrust into new role, Orioles’ Jorge López embracing reliever mentality: ‘I like the challenge’
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’