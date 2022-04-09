What is a Cookie? Types & What it Does

Share Pin 0 Shares

Browser cookies are different from the snacks we eat. As yummy as they taste, they cannot take the functions of the ones placed on our browsers.

Websites perform several functions. These websites function only with the aid of several related items. One of them is a cookie. Cookies can help websites gather lots of information and achieve other purposes.

Websites that do not use cookies will lose vital visitor information. This article will show you what a cookie is, its types & usage, and its importance. After reading, it will also show you how to explain cookies to your non-tech friends.

What is a Cookie?

A cookie is a text file website use to identify a user’s computer. Websites store this text file in a visitor’s browser to remember a user when they visit. It also helps websites to improve their users’ browsing experience.

No cookie is the same. Upon connection to the internet, the server creates a unique text file for each visitor. So, when two people visit a website, two cookies are created and labeled uniquely. When these users visit the same website later, the server will read their labels and show them personalized content.

For instance, if a user accepts a cookie on an online store, the ecommerce website will remember their login information, recognize their device, etc. A cookie is also known as an HTTP cookie.

Types of Cookies and How they are used

Cookies come in two broad categories, and they serve different purposes. Let’s examine them.

1. Session Cookies

We can call session cookies the temporary ones. That is, they record single browsing sessions. They save a user’s information for the period they use on a browser. They record single browsing sessions. These pieces of information erase once a user ends their browsing session.

If this user accesses the same website on a new browser, they will need to tender their login credentials afresh. The website now sees them as a unique visitor. Session cookies help users to navigate a website smoothly.

2. Persistent Cookies

These are multi-session cookies that don’t go away quickly. They stay on your computer till you delete them manually from your browser. They also go away when they expire. Their expiration time can vary from months to years.

Persistent cookies record your personal information even after you end a browsing session. This feature makes a website remember you and your browsing history during subsequent visits. For instance, if you visit an online marketplace and add some items to your cart, you will find them there at a later visit.

Why do you need Cookies on your Website?

Cookies do not exist for the mere sake of having them on your website. Neither should they be on your website just for storing people’s information. Eager to know the significant purposes that cookies serve? Let’s go.

1. Session Recording

When people speak, we recognize them with their voices even when we do not see their faces. The same goes for cookies. You can use cookies to remember a user without asking for their personal information repeatedly.

Cookies will show you what part of your website a user interacts with, mainly if you sell different products or offer various services. For instance, if you own a book website, cookies will show you which genre or author a user prefers.

2. Customizing Content

How would you feel if you loved to shop for home appliances and were shown workout equipment? Weird, right? Your website can use cookies to take away this oddity. Having used cookies to record visitors’ information, you can also use them to show them personalized content or targeted ads.

3. Tracking

Use cookies to monitor what users do on your website and the pages they view. After that, you will be able to suggest goods, products, or services to them. A user might browse the grocery section of your website, but end up buying a video game console.

Cookies can help you suggest to them later to buy groceries. Then you can also encourage the user to add those groceries to their cart so that they can make a purchase when ready.

Cookies give visitors a great experience from using your website. It shows visitors that you recognize them and do not treat them as strangers. The persistent cookies make this more possible.

