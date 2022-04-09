Blockchain
What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?
Recently, bitcoin prices have struggled, often dipping below the $43,000 mark and then failing to post substantial gains.
Around 9:20 a.m. EDT, the world’s most popular crypto asset retreated to $42,777.20, CoinDesk data show, Saturday.
The majority of cryptocurrencies traded lower early Saturday. Global crypto market market capitalization fell nearly 3% to $1.15 trillion in the last 24 hours, while total crypto market volume was up 9.3 percent to $89.50 billion.
Suggested Reading | Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030
Bitcoin Short Stay At Near $44K
Bitcoin was able to inch back slightly shortly thereafter, reaching $43,962.01 at approximately 10 a.m. EDT. Following this comeback, it retreated again, falling to around $42,840 at 1:30 p.m.
On the other hand, the overall volume of stablecoins was $74.34 billion, or 83.06% of the total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin was recently trading at an average price of around $43,500, roughly where it was 24 hours ago and well below the $47,000 barrier it crossed just a few days earlier, as investors continued to weigh in on the Federal Reserve’s new hawkish zeal and the ongoing twist of economic developments sparked by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
BTC total market cap at $805.46 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Unease Over Fed’s Monetary Policy Tightening
According to an email from Oanda Senior Market Analyst Americas Edward Moya:
“Bitcoin is unsure of its direction as Wall Street gets concerned about the central bank’s aggressiveness in tightening monetary policy.”
Following these recent price swings, various experts expressed their predictions for the cryptocurrency’s future direction.
Ben McMillan, chief information officer at IDX Digital Assets, weighed in, indicating critical levels of support and opposition.
“$43k is a critical support level in the near term as bitcoin attempts to build on its recent relative strength,” he noted.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Helps Market Hover Past $2 Trillion As BTC Nears $48,000
Containing Inflation
Cryptocurrency prices deviated somewhat from the performance of the main equities markets, which were marginally positive. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted toward the tech sector, gained less than a tenth of a percentage point.
The US central bank has communicated strongly over the last week, both collectively and through individual governors, that it will step up efforts to contain inflation, which has hit about 8%, a four-decade high.
The correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and US equities has increased in the last 90 days as investors have become more risk averse in response to the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of the pandemic-era intervention that is attributed with catalyzing the ascent of cryptocurrency.
Featured image from Research Affiliates, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ark CEO Cathie Wood Is As Bullish As Ever, Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million By 2030
Cathie Wood repeated her positive view on bitcoin this week at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida.
The Ark Invest chief executive forecasts the crypto will reach $1 million by 2030 in a presentation, Thursday.
“We believe bitcoin has only just begun,” she told CNBC. “Institutions are only now catching up to individuals in terms of BTC adoption,” she explained.
In recent weeks, BTC prices have fallen below $43,000 on many occasions and subsequently failed to make meaningful gains.
The world’s top digital currency dropped to $42,534.90, down 8.1% in the last seven days, Coingecko data show, Saturday.
Wood relayed the high-level prognosis from her company’s Big Ideas 2022 report during her Miami appearance. This contained the cryptocurrency’s lofty price target.
The Vaunted Bitcoin Price Goal
“Bitcoin’s price target for 2030 is greater than a million dollars per bitcoin,” Wood stated.
Bitcoin 2022 Miami is the world’s largest gathering of crypto intellectuals and entrepreneurs. It is being held from April 6 to 9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center and has already attracted more than 35,000 registrants and over 7 million livestream watchers from around the world.
According to Wood, bitcoin is the world’s first open-source, private digital rules-based monetary system.
“It’s a pretty big notion,” the investor stated during her “The Future is Bright” conference, which she co-hosted with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, another major crypto proponent.
Suggested Reading | BTC Helps Market Hover Past $2 Trillion As BTC Nears $48,000
BTC total market cap at $805.70 billion on the weekly chart | Source: TradingView.com
Hedge Vs. Inflation
Wood, 66, referred to the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency as a “hedge strategy against inflation.”
She omitted, however, to note that the digital asset has fallen 27% in value over the last year, while inflation has soared.
Consumer prices increased by about 8% in the 12 months to February of this year. Wood’s projection would imply a 25-fold gain in BTC’s recent price of $38,094.
Wood noted that 70% of crypto investors keep their positions for the long term, which equates to approximately 13.6 million units out of over 20 million units of the cryptocurrency.
The Best Is Yet To Come?
Additionally, she noted that bitcoin, with a market capitalization of $830 billion, has seen a tenfold increase in liquidity. “That is only a preview of what is to come,” she remarked.
While its market valuation surpassed the $1 trillion milestone in 2021, Ark’s analysis suggested that the cryptocurrency’s network fundamentals “remained healthy,” Ark analyst Yassine Elmandjra disclosed in a recent report.
Meanwhile, institutional investors are increasing their exposure to BTC, according to Elmandjra.
After the launch of more regulated instruments and adoption by enterprises and nation-states, Bitcoin’s institutional holder base appears to be expanding, she added.
Suggested Reading | BTC Retakes Robust Position As Price Nears $45,000
Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoinist @ Bitcoin 2022 Miami
Blockchain
Terra Price Analysis: April 9
- On April 9, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $117.420.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 9, 2022, is $92.440.
- Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 9, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 9, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel is drawn by connecting the lower highs and lower lows of a security’s price with parallel trendlines to show a downward trend. A more potent signal occurs with a breakout, which is when a security’s price breaches an established channel’s boundaries, either on the upper or lower side. The breakout to the downside is again often overlooked as a method for trading this setup. A break below the lower trend channel line is a signal that the stock is experiencing significant weakness.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $98.65. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $117.420 and the buy level of LUNA is $100.8. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $89.525 and the sell level of LUNA is $97.055.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
How Landshare Real Estate NFTs Will Let Your Earn Yield From Real-World Assets
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have created new opportunities for investors. As a new asset class, it has the potential to attract billions in capital from multiple sectors and revolutionize its business model by empowering its owners.
This is the objective of Landshare Real Estate NFTs, powered by its Asset Tokenization Technology. A first in the NFT sector, Landshare enables its holders to own real-world property on the blockchain and generate a yield.
In that way, investors can generate double value by owning a real-world asset, collecting monthly income, and generating a yield by earning LAND NFTs. The extra rewards can amount to as much as a 40% extra Annual Percentage Rate (APR).
In contrast, an investment in the traditional real estate sector could yield around 4% annually. In addition to the 40% APY mentioned, Landshare NFTs provides its users with a staking system that can boost rewards to as much as 57%.
This represents a 1225% increase in terms of a typical real estate investment. As a bonus, users can skip management fees, third parties, and maintenance fees, and make their investment more efficient in terms of capital by leveraging Landshare’s NFTs.
The company is set on creating a new mechanism to invest in a real state by bringing these two sectors. This will make it more accessible for investors around the world to access the market.
In the current macro-economic environment, with a U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) recording a multi-decade high, suggesting persistent inflation, an investor’s capacity to generate yield will be critical. Landshare Real Estate NFTs have opened the door to combining both the digital and the physical world.
Maximizing Your Rewards With Landshare’s Real Estate NFTs
An investment on Landshare can cost you as little as $50 by taking advantage of the blockchain, you can access the property via fractional real estate investment. In other words, you don’t have to risk millions on a single property, investors can diversify their real estate portfolio and own a fraction of multiple real-world assets on the blockchain.
Moreover, Landshare Real Estate NFTs yields can be compounded with their Play-to-Earn model. This will allow users to generate LAND tokens which can be multiplied by upgrading the digital property with resources provided by the Landshare ecosystem.
This Play-to-Earn model (P2E) will maintain this real-world-like feature. In that way, an owner can generate more yield for improving and owning a nice property. The P2E incentivizes them to do so.
The model will follow popular games builders and managers, such as The Sims. This will require owners to use limited resources to produce, repair, or renovate their properties and multiply their LAND token production.
The Landshare ecosystem will have its own entities that will produce the resources, a Lumber Mill, a Brick Factory, a Concrete Plant, and more. This will add up to the bringing of the physical into the digital world and will keep owners on their feet to generate more rewards.
Business Analyst Finance Domain Sample Resume
What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?
Online Cash Loans – An Easy and Hassle-Free Way to Obtain Instant Cash
Don’t Let Your Six-Month Review Turn Into Window Dressing
The future of the Orioles’ infield is in Double-A Bowie, and they already have championship aspirations
Choice Of Law In Syndicated Loans And Bonds
How to Find TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of Custom Software Applications
Jack White gets engaged, then married at his Michigan concert
Google AdSense Drives Income
The Tradition of Magic Realism in American Letters
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’